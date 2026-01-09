Princess Kate completed her Mother Nature video series with the ‘Winter’ video

The Princess of Wales turns 44 years old today, and she decided to celebrate by releasing her fourth and final “Four Seasons/Mother Nature” video. Kensington Palace financed this video series and it absolutely counts as “work” for Kate. She does the voiceovers and she’s appeared in three of them. The text of Kate’s voiceover sounds very much like it was written by AI, and I don’t get the sense that these videos are popular in the UK, or that people were begging for Kate to do a weird video series celebrating the seasons.

The Mother Nature series has been a deeply personal, creative reflection on how nature has helped me heal. But it is also a story about the power of nature and creativity in collective healing. There is so much we can learn from mother nature, as we look to build a happier,… pic.twitter.com/yZ3u6yLEe4 — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) January 9, 2026

Her cap is full of secrets! She’s wearing Big Blue in the video, success! Honestly, I have no idea what to do with this or say about this. The royal reporters don’t know what to say either, so they just treat this video series like it’s a half-assed book report from a 12-year-old. “Yes, it’s so special that you want to celebrate the seasons, what a big girl you are!” The Royalist Substack claims that the video series was “far removed from standard royal communications” and that the series and messaging was “perhaps a little too emotive for the tastes of King Charles III” but it “has landed extremely well with the public.” Emotive? Kate reading out AI slop monologues about the seasons whilst prancing around various royal estates? This was not something “far removed” from Kensington Palace either – this was KP staffers attempting to put together something simple and childlike to “give” to Kate since she refuses to work. THAT is what Charles doesn’t like.