Princess Kate completed her Mother Nature video series with the ‘Winter’ video

The Princess of Wales turns 44 years old today, and she decided to celebrate by releasing her fourth and final “Four Seasons/Mother Nature” video. Kensington Palace financed this video series and it absolutely counts as “work” for Kate. She does the voiceovers and she’s appeared in three of them. The text of Kate’s voiceover sounds very much like it was written by AI, and I don’t get the sense that these videos are popular in the UK, or that people were begging for Kate to do a weird video series celebrating the seasons.
Her cap is full of secrets! She’s wearing Big Blue in the video, success! Honestly, I have no idea what to do with this or say about this. The royal reporters don’t know what to say either, so they just treat this video series like it’s a half-assed book report from a 12-year-old. “Yes, it’s so special that you want to celebrate the seasons, what a big girl you are!” The Royalist Substack claims that the video series was “far removed from standard royal communications” and that the series and messaging was “perhaps a little too emotive for the tastes of King Charles III” but it “has landed extremely well with the public.” Emotive? Kate reading out AI slop monologues about the seasons whilst prancing around various royal estates? This was not something “far removed” from Kensington Palace either – this was KP staffers attempting to put together something simple and childlike to “give” to Kate since she refuses to work. THAT is what Charles doesn’t like.
Photos and screencaps courtesy of Avalon Red, Kensington Palace.
Mull, Scotland, 30 April 2025: The Prince and Princess of Wales visiting Mull, Scotland the couple visited the Ardura Community Forest. On the second day of their visit to the Scottish Isles, The Duke and Duchess will meet the Countryside Rangers from the Mull and Iona Ranger Service at the Ardura Community Forest to highlight the importance of protecting and championing the natural environment. The Mull and Iona Ranger Service plays a vital role in conservation, biodiversity protection, visitor management and education on the islands. Countryside Rangers lead guided events for visitors and the resident community – regularly partnering with local primary schools to ensure that every child on the islands has the opportunity to experience the beautiful natural environment around them.,Image: 993841772, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Ian Vogler/Avalon
Mull, Scotland, 30 April 2025: Britain’s Catherine, Princess of Wales and William, Prince of Wales meet Countryside Rangers from the Mull and Iona Ranger Service at the Ardura Community Forest, to highlight the importance of protecting and championing the natural environment, during a visit to the Isle of Mull, western Scotland.,Image: 993867333, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: OLI SCARFF/Avalon
Isn’t she worried that the big blue will slip off as she dips her hand into the water. Or is it a copy. That outfit is not flattering nor the wig hanging down her back. It is a I and the fake posh accent is so bad and her nay cha talk is so bad. . This is all so pretentious
She wore it scuba diving in the failed Caribbean tour, (or a copy version at the very least). She’s determined to be seen in it on the days she has access to it.
I always suspected that she might be wearing a replica
An ideal place for it to come off.
The accent! It sounds so fake and forced. I’m so curious what she sounds like normally. She could have a dialect coach, just like she could have a stylist or a tutor, but no. She just concentrates on wigs and hair pieces. I don’t like her but I still get second hand embarrassment for her
😂😂it’s such a farce with this Mother Nature stuff she is pushing and how it’s helped her. Helped her with what? Stealing land from children and the public, who had access to it for years, so she can bond and make videos of nature and all its benefits but those benefits seem only for herself? No this is just her trying to compete with Meg and WLM and it s a very big failure!! Do some real work Can’t!!
Right? They took 150 acres of public land and closed down a children’s nature center. I need someone to remix these videos with those facts stamped on top of the AI drivel. Advocating for people to enjoy nature while land-grabbing nature from the public. That’s what should be remembered.
Lordy, I can’t bring myself to watch the video. Maybe later. I will say that I’m a sucker for that style of hat but I very much concede that is likely a me thing. The whole idea of a video series celebrating the seasons is bizarre. Money was spent on this. Wild.
Okay, I watched it without sound. Kate is on a solitary winter walk gazing at the moon. It looks cold. But no warm gloves for her on this winter walk. Instead she dips her hand, with her ring displayed prominently, into what looks like a frigidly cold stream. There’s some more walking and gazing. The end. Okay. Sorry, I’m laughing.
If you look up the word dull and boring in the dictionary I bet there is a picture of Can’t out in the wilderness in those word descriptions lol.
It hasn’t landed with the public at all. I have never seen it referenced outside of the royal media. No one knows what to do with it, even royalists. And if this tripe is what Kate considers deeply personal, she is as deep as a puddle.
Which sections of the public has this landed well with other than die hard Kate fans? I’m British and I’ve never heard anyone mention these videos! The Royalist yet living in fantasy land!
@JAIS, couldn’t agree more!
The audacity to preach about getting out into “naycha” when you’ve stolen 150 acres of said “naycha” from the people you’re trying to con, I mean persuade, is breathtaking in its arrogance.
What a thick skin Kate-the-not-so-great actually has.
I don’t understand any of this. What is the purpose of these, what is she saying? If I had to repeat her message to someone else, I couldn’t do it. What a “royal “ waste of time and money. I think there’s something wrong with her.
Exactly….if i had to explain these videos to someone, the only thing I could say would be “well there are some pretty shots of nature but they all kind of look the same season to season bc of the filter they use for the videos and that’s about it.”
These videos are so….blah. I can see my 5th grader making a similar one for a class project. There’s nothing special about them. And they’re absolutely pointless. Seriously….what is the point of them?? Besides making Kate seem like she’s working?
Something I do want to point out though is that the other videos were all released farther into the seasons – I can’t remember for spring but I think it was early June; the summer video was mid August (my guess is it was meant to be later but then Meghan got active again), and the fall video was November 15 (I just checked.) If she was following that pattern this video would have been released early to mid February. But she released it on her birthday I guess to ensure that it got talked about and that people noticed it? So people could talk about how selfless she is to make her birthday about NATURE and not about her? It just screams insecurity to me.
I’m astonished that she didn’t include her favorite winter activity: ski vacations! Someone must be reading the room 😅
What an exercise in narcissism, and in continually reminding us about cancer. At least she showed up for some shots in this one, so nobody can say it was 100% her team and AI like it seemed for some of the others.
Next up, days of the week?
Imagine being this coddled…
The bar is so low for her, it’s like we’re all being gaslit into kissing her ass, and anyone who says otherwise is a mean bully. She’s been milking this cancer thing for years now and honestly it’s exhausting. If it wasn’t that it would be about how she’s suffering with something else, taking it easy, recovering, wintering, something else that gets her off doing anything at all. She didn’t do anything before the cancer and doesn’t do anything now – what difference does it make? She is treated like a delicate paper flower that must be praised for even bothering to grace us with her presence. We, the UK taxpayer, pay for all of this. It’s beyond a joke.