Princess Kate completed her Mother Nature video series with the ‘Winter’ video

The Princess of Wales turns 44 years old today, and she decided to celebrate by releasing her fourth and final “Four Seasons/Mother Nature” video. Kensington Palace financed this video series and it absolutely counts as “work” for Kate. She does the voiceovers and she’s appeared in three of them. The text of Kate’s voiceover sounds very much like it was written by AI, and I don’t get the sense that these videos are popular in the UK, or that people were begging for Kate to do a weird video series celebrating the seasons.

Her cap is full of secrets! She’s wearing Big Blue in the video, success! Honestly, I have no idea what to do with this or say about this. The royal reporters don’t know what to say either, so they just treat this video series like it’s a half-assed book report from a 12-year-old. “Yes, it’s so special that you want to celebrate the seasons, what a big girl you are!” The Royalist Substack claims that the video series was “far removed from standard royal communications” and that the series and messaging was “perhaps a little too emotive for the tastes of King Charles III” but it “has landed extremely well with the public.” Emotive? Kate reading out AI slop monologues about the seasons whilst prancing around various royal estates? This was not something “far removed” from Kensington Palace either – this was KP staffers attempting to put together something simple and childlike to “give” to Kate since she refuses to work. THAT is what Charles doesn’t like.

Photos and screencaps courtesy of Avalon Red, Kensington Palace.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

19 Responses to “Princess Kate completed her Mother Nature video series with the ‘Winter’ video”

  1. Tessa says:
    January 9, 2026 at 8:44 am

    Isn’t she worried that the big blue will slip off as she dips her hand into the water. Or is it a copy. That outfit is not flattering nor the wig hanging down her back. It is a I and the fake posh accent is so bad and her nay cha talk is so bad. . This is all so pretentious

    Reply
    • seaflower says:
      January 9, 2026 at 8:48 am

      She wore it scuba diving in the failed Caribbean tour, (or a copy version at the very least). She’s determined to be seen in it on the days she has access to it.

      Reply
    • Em says:
      January 9, 2026 at 8:55 am

      I always suspected that she might be wearing a replica

      Reply
    • Sunniside up says:
      January 9, 2026 at 8:56 am

      An ideal place for it to come off.

      Reply
    • Red Snapper says:
      January 9, 2026 at 9:04 am

      The accent! It sounds so fake and forced. I’m so curious what she sounds like normally. She could have a dialect coach, just like she could have a stylist or a tutor, but no. She just concentrates on wigs and hair pieces. I don’t like her but I still get second hand embarrassment for her

      Reply
  2. Susan Collins says:
    January 9, 2026 at 8:49 am

    😂😂it’s such a farce with this Mother Nature stuff she is pushing and how it’s helped her. Helped her with what? Stealing land from children and the public, who had access to it for years, so she can bond and make videos of nature and all its benefits but those benefits seem only for herself? No this is just her trying to compete with Meg and WLM and it s a very big failure!! Do some real work Can’t!!

    Reply
    • jais says:
      January 9, 2026 at 8:58 am

      Right? They took 150 acres of public land and closed down a children’s nature center. I need someone to remix these videos with those facts stamped on top of the AI drivel. Advocating for people to enjoy nature while land-grabbing nature from the public. That’s what should be remembered.

      Reply
  3. jais says:
    January 9, 2026 at 8:52 am

    Lordy, I can’t bring myself to watch the video. Maybe later. I will say that I’m a sucker for that style of hat but I very much concede that is likely a me thing. The whole idea of a video series celebrating the seasons is bizarre. Money was spent on this. Wild.

    Reply
    • jais says:
      January 9, 2026 at 9:13 am

      Okay, I watched it without sound. Kate is on a solitary winter walk gazing at the moon. It looks cold. But no warm gloves for her on this winter walk. Instead she dips her hand, with her ring displayed prominently, into what looks like a frigidly cold stream. There’s some more walking and gazing. The end. Okay. Sorry, I’m laughing.

      Reply
      • Susan Collins says:
        January 9, 2026 at 9:20 am

        If you look up the word dull and boring in the dictionary I bet there is a picture of Can’t out in the wilderness in those word descriptions lol.

  4. Blujfly says:
    January 9, 2026 at 8:55 am

    It hasn’t landed with the public at all. I have never seen it referenced outside of the royal media. No one knows what to do with it, even royalists. And if this tripe is what Kate considers deeply personal, she is as deep as a puddle.

    Reply
  5. Julia says:
    January 9, 2026 at 8:56 am

    Which sections of the public has this landed well with other than die hard Kate fans? I’m British and I’ve never heard anyone mention these videos! The Royalist yet living in fantasy land!

    Reply
  6. Emm1 says:
    January 9, 2026 at 9:18 am

    @JAIS, couldn’t agree more!
    The audacity to preach about getting out into “naycha” when you’ve stolen 150 acres of said “naycha” from the people you’re trying to con, I mean persuade, is breathtaking in its arrogance.
    What a thick skin Kate-the-not-so-great actually has.

    Reply
  7. Bethany says:
    January 9, 2026 at 9:19 am

    I don’t understand any of this. What is the purpose of these, what is she saying? If I had to repeat her message to someone else, I couldn’t do it. What a “royal “ waste of time and money. I think there’s something wrong with her.

    Reply
    • Becks1 says:
      January 9, 2026 at 9:42 am

      Exactly….if i had to explain these videos to someone, the only thing I could say would be “well there are some pretty shots of nature but they all kind of look the same season to season bc of the filter they use for the videos and that’s about it.”

      Reply
  8. Becks1 says:
    January 9, 2026 at 9:25 am

    These videos are so….blah. I can see my 5th grader making a similar one for a class project. There’s nothing special about them. And they’re absolutely pointless. Seriously….what is the point of them?? Besides making Kate seem like she’s working?

    Something I do want to point out though is that the other videos were all released farther into the seasons – I can’t remember for spring but I think it was early June; the summer video was mid August (my guess is it was meant to be later but then Meghan got active again), and the fall video was November 15 (I just checked.) If she was following that pattern this video would have been released early to mid February. But she released it on her birthday I guess to ensure that it got talked about and that people noticed it? So people could talk about how selfless she is to make her birthday about NATURE and not about her? It just screams insecurity to me.

    Reply
  9. SgtPepper says:
    January 9, 2026 at 9:25 am

    I’m astonished that she didn’t include her favorite winter activity: ski vacations! Someone must be reading the room 😅

    Reply
  10. Me at home says:
    January 9, 2026 at 9:29 am

    What an exercise in narcissism, and in continually reminding us about cancer. At least she showed up for some shots in this one, so nobody can say it was 100% her team and AI like it seemed for some of the others.

    Next up, days of the week?

    Reply
  11. M&gan says:
    January 9, 2026 at 9:43 am

    Imagine being this coddled…

    The bar is so low for her, it’s like we’re all being gaslit into kissing her ass, and anyone who says otherwise is a mean bully. She’s been milking this cancer thing for years now and honestly it’s exhausting. If it wasn’t that it would be about how she’s suffering with something else, taking it easy, recovering, wintering, something else that gets her off doing anything at all. She didn’t do anything before the cancer and doesn’t do anything now – what difference does it make? She is treated like a delicate paper flower that must be praised for even bothering to grace us with her presence. We, the UK taxpayer, pay for all of this. It’s beyond a joke.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Read the article before commenting.

We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment after you have read the article

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment