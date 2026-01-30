Prince William turned up in Birmingham last night to cheer on Aston Villa

I double-checked this because I was like, no, this can’t be correct: Prince William only worked one day this week. On Wednesday, he had an event in London. He visited a greenhouse and barely got any attention. He also skipped his father’s big documentary premiere at Windsor Castle. But Work-Shy Willy still thought he earned a boys’ night out at a football match. He traveled to Villa Park in Birmingham to watch his beloved Aston Villa beat FC Salzburg (an Austrian team). William did not bring his son Prince George, and it looked like William was just seated with Aston Villa’s executives.
Prince William erupted in celebration as Aston Villa came from behind in the Europa League to beat Austrian side Red Bull Salzburg. Following a poor first half, which saw the Prince of Wales side go 1-0 down, Villa then conceded a second, less than five minutes after the restart.
The Villains mounted a tremendous comeback, starting with a piece of interplay that saw England international Morgan Rogers slot home into the bottom-left corner. Twelve minutes later, William’s side levelled matters as skipper Tyrone Mings converted from close range, making amends for an earlier error that led to Salzburg’s initial goal.
Villa’s comeback was complete as youngster Jamaldeen Jimoh-Aloba smashed the winning goal home to mean the Birmingham-based side finished in the top two of the league phase in the Europa League.
The Prince of Wales was seen getting into the action, punching the air as his side scored. William was sitting next to the owner and director of football for the club in a high vantage point. Prince George was a notable absence from the game, having previously attended fixtures with his dad.
The result means Aston Villa finished second in the league phase after their 3-2 victory. William’s side missed out on the top spot on goal difference to French side, Lyon. The Villains lost only one game throughout the league phase, winning seven of eight. The Prince of Wales’s side is having a season to remember, currently sitting third in the Premier League, only four points off top spot.
Again, I don’t think many would begrudge William some enthusiasm for his favorite team, but it’s all about balance and optics. William’s refusal to do more than one work event a week is connected to his ability to drop everything to attend a football match in Birmingham. It’s particularly dumb this week because he also skipped his father’s premiere. Speaking of, there’s a rumor going around that William is mad about King Charles’s documentary because the filmmakers added footage of Charles and Prince Harry fishing when Harry was just a boy. Is that “the reason” why William is in such a snit about Charles this week?
One more story about William: during his one work event this week, a Ubele Initiative staffer named Christina Oredeko told William that she lives in Windsor too and she would love to visit his new palatial estate, Forest Lodge. William responded by mocking her, saying: “Are you inviting your family to stay? Should we talk diaries and work out timings? It’s not the maddest question I’ve ever been asked!” He thought the idea of inviting a peasant to his home was hysterical. Yikes.
Pegs fun will always come before duty!! As for mocking the lady well what does on expect from an entitled man child with absolutely no grace or charm. He is a lot like our orange despot dictator.
Wow. He really is a ridiculous fool along with being a lazy entitled man/baby. Not going to his dad’s documentary premiere was a lay up and he and his lazy wife couldn’t do that, after having a nothing burger of a week. He basically laughs in a tax payers face over something fairly innocent comment.
He is a walking disaster.
Hmmm … could it be that he’s unhappy because Harry DID see Charles last week? We don’t know where Harry stayed or what he got up to other than court and seeing Baroness Lawrence at the House of Lords. This could explain quite a lot 🤔
Things must be really tense between him and Charles if he can’t just slap on a suit and go to his Dad’s premiere
I’m sure William took the royal helicopter to the game.
What a horrible little (mentally) man. She shouldn’t have invited herself, but his whole job description is handling moments like this (blame it on security?)
and being gracious to the peasants.
Most people would consider a night out with the boys “recreation” – not “work”. Are we supposed to be in awe of this man for taking part in a recreational activity. Talk to me when he’s found a cure for cancer
Ordinarily I’d think “well maybe you just had to be there” as jokes can look a bit flat in print. But we have seen enough of him being awkward and cringe to know everyone was smiling through gritted teeth.
I said this before, but their lives have to be so boring being as terminally lazy as they are. Even when I don’t feel like going to work, going to work, having errands to run, having interests and spending time with my family is what fills up my life. Even discounting the nannies, their kids don’t need them that much, what do they do all day?
And maybe that comment didn’t sound as harsh in person, and maybe hers didn’t sound as presumptuous, but I’ve said before that Williams biggest problem is that he’s very socially awkward. He doesn’t seem to have any real media training, and whenever he tries to be ” one of the blokes” he always comes off sounding even more privileged and patronizing than if he would have just leaned into being the privileged Prince of Wales.
I think it’s weird how they choose to live in a small world
Yeah, that “joke” makes the other brother sound like a total prick. It sounds to me like the staffer was trying her best to make conversation about living in Windsor. I don’t think she was necessarily inviting herself over – until the Wales commandeered Forest Lodge, there was apparently public access to a lot of the grounds surrounding it, so you probably would have had a view of it if you were walking the paths. So it’s not crazy if her to think she might have been able to visit or see the grounds.
But even if she were angling for an invitation, instead of mocking/belittling her, he could have just said a noncommittal “Yes, we’re so lucky to live there” or joked that it’s not ready for visitors yet because they are still redecorating, or shifting the subject to Windsor and what she likes about it. He’s just got no social skills.
Yeah, my first thought was just woooooow, what a d*ck. A visit doesn’t mean staying overnight or anything, jeez.