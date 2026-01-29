Why did Prince William & Kate skip King Charles’s big Windsor Castle premiere?

Prince William was out and about in London yesterday, visiting a hub for BBC Children In Need’s We Move FWD program. It was a pretty simple and uneventful engagement for William, and he barely got any attention. Most of the British newspapers and tabloids didn’t even cover the event or publish any photos. Overall, it felt like everyone ignored the guy who is supposed to be one of the most popular royals (according to the emotional-support polls bought and paid for by guess who).
Well, interestingly enough, this event was William’s only public appearance on Wednesday. He skipped his father’s big, splashy Windsor Castle premiere event last night. Charles had a huge premiere for his latest documentary, which will stream on Amazon Prime next week. Kate Winslet, Benedict Cumberbatch, Rod Stewart and the Duchess of Edinburgh were all in attendance. But William and Kate skipped it, even though they live just a few miles away from the castle and even though the documentary is about Charles’s environmentalism and his pioneering work in organic farming. From Tom Sykes’ latest Royalist Substack, “William Shuns Charles’ Big Day.”
If William had cared to stamp out whispers that the relationship between King Charles and himself has curdled, then attending the Windsor Castle premiere of the King’s new film, Finding Harmony: A King’s Vision would have been an easy way to do it.
But he wasn’t there and the empty chairs where the Prince and Princess of Wales might have sat Wednesday night reinforce the sense of a family that can’t help advertising its own fractures.
The explanation, I guarantee you, will be about not “overshadowing” the King. True, the Waleses do command a lot of attention simply by turning up, but in this case, the messaging would have been amazing: the heir at the King’s side, a statement of support, a visible endorsement of a cause Charles has made his life’s work and William is continuing with Earthshot.
It matters because this documentary is being sold, by Buckingham Palace itself, as a “deeply personal exploration of ideas that have shaped His Majesty’s life and work.” In other words, it is an attempt to turn Charles’ longest-running passion—environmentalism, sustainability, and a kind of spiritualized belief in the natural world which to be fair appeals to many—into the defining idea of his reign.
Which is why William’s no-show is more than a scheduling quirk. It reads as a refusal to be in the King’s story at a moment when Charles is explicitly asking the country—and the family (Sophie was there)—to see his mission as the monarchy’s mission.
…A monarchy is never only about the person speaking. It is also about who is standing next in line. William has his own environmental brand in Earthshot, and it has been pitched as the heir’s signature project: modern, pragmatic, pitched to a younger audience and bringing VC energy to dreary old do-goodery. The palace could have had a neat narrative of continuity: the King as the spiritual architect, the Prince of Wales as the heir, the institution united around a defining cause. Instead, the audience is left to wonder why the heir didn’t want to be in the room as his father tried to frame the meaning of his reign.
This is where Harry comes back into the story. Palace insiders have long told me that the deepest fault line between Charles and William is not the environment, or strategy, or staff. It is Harry.
Sykes went on to beat the dead horse of how William despises Harry, and William will scream, cry and throw up if daddy ever talks to brother again. You get the idea. Personally, I don’t believe that William skipped Charles’s premiere because of Harry specifically. William and Kate skipped because they’re fundamentally lazy, self-centered people who do not want to show up to support a family member’s thing. “We have our own projects and we barely show up for them, so take that” is probably their rationale. But yeah, it’s pretty notable that William skipped. I honestly think that he’s been fuming ever since Charles announced (last December) that his health was improving. William had to stop with the “I’m going to be king soon” briefings.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
Sorry 😂😂😂 I got to the part where the “Wales command a lot of attention when they show up” and died of laughter 😆.
Same! I clocked that too.
What is VC energy?
Did Sykes mention that Harry made a brief (childhood) appearance with Pa in this documentary?
You know…If Scooter King wants Harry to be the hill that the Monarchy dies on…so be it.
Venture capital.
Ah okay thx. So William is supposed to bring some VC energy? LOL, sure. I guess that’s the point of ES.
He looks like an alcoholic around the age of 58-60. I mean it literally.
He looks awful, im not sure if its alcohol or because his misery is sucking the life out of him. I wonder how Kate feels on what is happening to her once handsome Prince.
@neeve
Waity ain’t exactly a vision herself.
They are completely compatible
I doubt that she thinks of him in that way anymore, if she ever did. It feels like she’s been sidelined but still has a better house, endless holidays for now, access to money and status for Carole at least. Considering that she’s barely an asset to the RF, she should be content with that. For now. We’ll see what happens when the kids are out of the house and living heir own lives.
He’s a reverse Dorian Gray. All the ugly on the inside is showing on his face.
Here comes Tom Sykes with his imaginary sources again! He already told us he got kicked out of the BP WhatsApp. William doesn’t like it when anyone else is getting attention and he doesn’t want to support his father. I agree that this has nothing to do with Harry. Sykes is running out of stupid talking points at this point. The royal family seem to be entering an extremely dull news cycle with the same boring stories being repeated over and over.
Recently Sykes has admitted to regurgitating pieces from the Times and Page 6, and if you go back to the original articles he’s twisted them shamelessly.
Sykes has got nothing anymore.
Did any royals other than Sophie show up? No one seems to want to be associated with Charles’ vanity project.
The Gloucesters were also there.
It’s also funny that it’s just Sophie and no Edward. But I mean no Anne either.
okay just checked the CC bc both of those absences were notable to me as well. Edward had an event at the Tower of London last night. Anne had events in Peterborough all day and I checked on the map and it seems to be some distance away, so maybe the timing didn’t work out and she wasnt back in time (she also had investitures today morning and afternoon so I wonder if she just went back to London for the night.) So there seem to be plausible work related reasons for their absences.
but not for W&K…..
See, I think Sykes is right, at least partially. I think whatever is going on between Charles and Harry – the potential thaw or however you want to word it – is a huge problem for William. William wants Harry permanently exiled – we’ve been hearing that for 6 years now. charles has never seemed to be fully on board with that (lots of “charles would welcome Harry back IF….and then a list of conditions that would never happen) but that September meeting seemed to trigger something in William.
so I think William and Kate skipped because they’re lazy, because they wouldn’t have been the focus of the event, and because there is bad blood between William and Charles and Harry is a part of that (but not the only part.)
I do wonder if they were even invited though lol.
THIS! Harry being exiled will keep the focus off him, one-pint-willie. Please see DuchessZofAz youtube chanel, she is a good one!
So much for William swearing–in a church!–his support to his liege lord. 🙄. Couldn’t be bothered to go down the road to see a movie in a castle, must like when he & Kate couldn’t be bothered to go to that BAFTA reception downstairs at KP.
For sure Harry is a big issue for William and he’s prob furious with Charles about it But here’s the thing, even if Harry wasn’t a factor, I still don’t think William and Kate would’ve gone, lol. They’re such a weird family. The last time they did a glitzy premiere was for Bond right? So they’ll show up for Hollywood Bond but not the king’s premiere. I mean….
And thanks for the tip about Edward having an event. I randomly just started wondering if Edward and Charles are even close at all.
I doubt Charles and Edward are that close but I dont think they’re enemies or anything. They’re what, 16 years apart? So they grew up completely separate from each other. Edward seems fine with just keeping his head down and doing his thing. I think there was more rivalry between andrew and charles – remembering that Andrew was the spare when he was born, and his ego seems very big even for that role, and then I think Charles getting married and having kids probably gave Andrew a big chip on his shoulder (because by that point he may well have assumed that he would end up as king after charles.) but edward was always in a very different role in the family.
And yeah I doubt William would have gone anyway, but in general it seems like relations between him and Charles are at an all time low. For a while William tried to act like they were super close which always seemed to like a ploy to strike at Harry, and that only lasted a few months lol. and with all the talk about william being king, william’s rage at his father, charles not loving the FL move, etc – things just seem bad and there’s enough gossip about it that you would expect a public appearance to shut it up.
There was talk of charles’ reign when Elizabeth was still alive (of course there was considering her age) but it wasn’t like this, and there wasn’t the sense that charles hated his mother and wanted her gone.
They’re so distant and cold fr. And yeah, I just read where Kate Winslet made a thing about this being the first ever film premiere held at WC which is kind of a big deal. And William is the BAfta patron or whatever so yeah it’s a weird him not being there. Kate too for that matter.
If William really doesn’t want his Father and Harry to make it up he really is an un nice person.
Hmmm … I’m wondering if Harry actually did see his father last week. He was here in the UK for a good while and it’s all gone very quiet re: what he did and where he stayed, etc 🤔
I think they did see each other. Charles was at Clarence House at least one day to meet with the Indonesian president. And the press was uncharacteristically quiet about Charles snubbing Harry during the trial.
I bet something glitzy like this Kate would have loved to attend and show off a gown and some diamonds. I guess if Willy doesnt want to she cant either.
Harry wasn’t even there. How could this be his excuse? More likely he was hanging out in one of his apparently beloved pubs. Or at home, spoon-feeding and bathing his very young children. The bedtime routine is the nighttime school run.
Ah, but Harry made a brief (childhood) appearance with Pa in this documentary! Maybe that’s what did it.
Harry was there actually. The press is reporting that a picture of Charles teaching Harry to fish is in the documentary.
I think the implication was that if Charles is thawing towards Harry then William is going to shun his dad because he hates Harry. Not that Harry was going to be there.
@BQM that was my interpretation as well. this is William throwing a tantrum about whatever is going on between Charles and Harry
You’re not considering the most likely reason… that Charles and Camilla didn’t want the perpetually angry William and his unpredictable wife to be there.
I thought that too, he didn’t want them there so they weren’t. Although none of them are remotely interesting without added celebrity presence. No one would care a jot without Cumberbatch and Winslet and we all know what they are after.
I mean I think the answer is these people don’t really like each other that much. The Wales are lazy yeah but in truth these two couples are not jumping to spend time together.
I need a photo of the empty chairs for Willnot and Kannot. Were those chairs dressed with extra buttons? Were there little airplanes embroidered on the cushions?
Considering the Palace is only about the optic, I suspect there weren’t actual two empty chairs. Tom Sykes was using a euphemism
I didn’t think I had to mark my comment as sarcasm, but perhaps I was wrong.
Yeah, you probably should have.
@Dee I think it was pretty clear with the buttons reference lol.
Now see I thought he did mean 2 literal empty chairs. But I guess even the big papers couldn’t have bypassed the optics – we’d have snaps of that for sure.
If either Chuck or BillyIdle had actual chops as environmentalists, I might care.
But they’re both very “do as I say, not as I do” when it comes to curtailing their own environmentally damaging behavior, so they can both go soak their heads in some nice warm compost tea, for all of me.
As for why the Wails didn’t show up for dear old Dad: none of them like each other very much, & Won’t & Can’t are too lazy & self-obsessed to think or care about the bigger picture.
I’m still wondering if William is the one with the health issues because whatever was up with Kate — cancer or preventative treatment — she seems ok. Whereas William is clearly on a downward trajectory.
Not even William’s fans spoke about his London engagement. They were still talking about Kate’s outfit changes and her braiding her ponytail.
Maybe he can loan his wife’s braid to make the papers will notice him more.
Anyway yes its weird W&K didnt turn up but what about the rest of the family? Only Sophie? Odd
Bill was too busy tending the scuzz on his chin and promoting the British Inebriation Industry. I need more Beckham drama, the BRF is so same old same old.
The deepest fault line between Charles and Willy is Willy’s constant “when I’m king” briefings plus the “Arise Queen Kate” puffery that browns off Camilla. Another fault line is probably Charles’ fears for the future of the monarchy, given Willy and Kate’s complete lack of work ethic and substance. Plus Willy doesn’t get along with anyone, so there’s that.
Sykes is full of it. Sykes knows all this very well, but Harry is a convenient scapegoat both to protect Willy and for the SEO clicks. Otherwise nobody would give two figs about what Sykes has to say.
Agree with all of that.
Can’t believe William hates his father so much that he turned down a chance to wear his velvet airplane slippers.
Nah, the biggest fault line is Camilla. It’s why William hates his father.
He could have had special ones made with little broccoli florets, instead of airplanes.
Was there any pic of Will in the documentary, or only Harry? That was a choice, and a big one, to include Harry as a child. I’m totally into organic gardening, and would watch this. I’m surprised Kate was not there to support a documentary about gardening & nature, since she usually attends that garden show. So weird. As a gardener, if that was my father or father in law, I would have attended for sure, in support but also because of my own interest. Her own nature videos have been useless & focus on herself and nothing to do with helping the planet be a better place.
So much for Keen being the daughter Charles never had.
Exactly, especially if your father or FIL were the king. It’s very odd.
Was there an article about “will Harry attend” . If there was I seem to have missed it.
My guess is that Chuckles left the Waleses off the invite list altogether. Thou shalt not steal my thunder. Peg would not have missed a chance to hobnob with celebrities because……Harry.
And Kate Winslet, I am so disappointed in your royal bootlicking as of late. I thought you had more respect for yourself than that. Wow.
She wants that title.
William has had a constant and ever changing fault line with his father since he was a teenager. Was the fault line Harry when he was speaking to his father so nastily Camilla and courtiers were appalled? What about when he chose to live in Norfolk 4 hours from his father even after his father had purchased land and a home for him? What about the 3-4 years they pretended to live in Wales and Norfolk? Etc etc
I wonder if Kate’s busy day this week was about trying to trample on Charles’ news cycle – we are all just so conditioned to assume they’re obsessed with harry (and they definitely are lol) but Kate has tried to steal Charles’ thunder before, so I can see her thinking wearing a braid and skinny jeans the day before this event would be enough to knock Charles off the front pages.
Whether they skipped or weren’t invited (or were invited with the understanding they wouldn’t attend) – it shows how bad the relationship is between the king and queen and the prince and princess of wales.
I was wondering about that too because Kate did 3 things in one day plus she changed her hair. That’s totally something she would think would take over the media coverage.
Taking attention from Charles is probably one thing that William and Kate both agree on.
I have always felt that the biggest problem William has with Charles is not Harry or Diana (although those issues factor into the rift) but that Charles expects William to work. Whether you like Charles or not, he has always taken his role very seriously and worked very hard at it. Then you have “Golden Boy” who has always felt entitled, ordained, and everything should be handed to him without him having to lift a finger. True, he is saving the pubs and everywhere I go people are talking with great excitement about Kate’s braid (!!!!), but he is absolutely spoiled and useless. This ties into my belief that his biggest problem with Harry was not betrayal but jealousy of Harry’s work ethic, ease with people and popularity along with fury that Harry left William to “shoulder the burden” on his own.
I think it’s all of the below:
— Charles knows his son is a workshy malingerer and is annoyed by it. And William avoids Charles’ frowny lecturing about it.
— William is always on the verge of a Harry-related tantrum.
— William and Kate don’t like Camilla and Charles, and are waiting for them to expire.
— Charles doesn’t like William’s pushy when-I’m-king talk (even though he subjected his mother to the same).
— William and Kate are too lazy and shallow to attend a movie that doesn’t star Tom Cruise. And a doc about organic farming? Yawn.
I really do think charles wanted him to stay away—he’s so weird about not being upstaged by anyone. And Bill was happy to oblige because a) he’s lazy, and b) he loathes his dad anyway.
Hi! I haven’t been on the site for months and months, due to surgeries and life’s many sh*t storms. I’m only popping in to say, has anyone else read that Rose H is back on the scene and Kate is reducing her workload and the nature of it to ringfence her own emotional security. She’s also getting a circle of people around her to guard against the fall out. And that Charles is getting involved to encourage her to do more. Not so sure on the last bit because it was only mentioned in one article I read. This seems to have raised its head in international press the last couple of days. Please don’t ask for links because I am rubbish at re-finding and also perhaps it’s already been covered on here. I am so physically done in at the mo. I hope it’s not true for her own emotional stability because heaven knows you don’t need crap, like affairs and rumours, in your life. I say that from recently watching my sister’s marriage implode. This could all be absolute bollocks; we know international media can get things wildly wrong and off kilter. Well, I’m back off for probably months for another surgery. Best wishes, xx
Hi @sparrow!! hope your recovery goes smoothly. I hadn’t heard that gossip but interesting if true.
Best wishes, sparrow — to you, especially, but also to the Rose H. gossip cycle lol!
Best wishes for continued recovery and good health. ❤️🩹Thanks for the international gossip.
Gosh, @sparrow, sounds like you’re really going through it! Glad you’ve rallied for another round of whatever you’re going through! Wishing you all the best! ❤️💐
And Kate’s building a circle of support around her?! I can’t think of anyone that could be except the rest of the Middletons.
It is SO lovely to hear back from you all. Becks1 you’ll not remember this but you advised me on getting back into heels from flats a while back and the slowly slowly method you told me about has worked – from little heels big heels grow! Quite Contrary I hope you’re really well. We’ve had conversations on here about our past health histories. Always thought your insights are top notch. BeanieBean you double lap top user! And Lilly, hi to you and thank you. I’ll be back after my next round of hospital! xxx
🤭🙋♀️
Sending all best wishes and lots of positive thoughts @Sparrow. Hugs
Charles isn’t even speaking to Harry at the moment. How is this Harry’s fault lol.
Why can’t the tabloids just admit Charles is a horrible father who chose his mistress over his sons. That’s the original sin behind all this chaos. Camilla can kiss Becky English’s butt all she wants for good coverage but that is the truth!
🎯
Is Will trying to prove just like Brooklyn, that he isn’t at dad’s beck and call?
“…bringing VC energy to dreary old do-goodery…”
Yes. William did point out that his only interest in the Earthshot contestants was whether or not their projects have the potential to make money (for whom???). Someone once said it was literally Uncle Andy’s “Pitch at Palace” (which he ran out of Buckingham Palace and was taking a cut of all of the companies’ income) in all but name and I am inclined to agree. Earthflop appears to be latching on to EXISTING companies like leeches then pretending to give them an award (parcelled out over several years, subject to terms) in order to extract a profit/payback down the line. And apart from attempting to compete with Harry’s Invictus Games, one reason for jumping from country to country is to try to tap those countries’ wealthy inhabitants to fork out sponsorship funds, and more. That’s one of the reasons they keep trying to use famous celebrities to help William attract attention (still does not work).
It does not surprise me therefore, that he and Sykes and others of their ilk see charity work as “dreary old do-goodery”. And while I am aware that there are new breeds of venture capitalists who have consciences, William and his cronies sound more like the old-style vulture capitalists to me.
I was just thinking the same thing–Earthsh*t is sounding very much like Uncle Andrew’s scam, Pitch at the Palace. ‘VC energy’ my aunt fanny. Just another form of bags o’ cash.
I find it fascinating that everybody showed up for Elizabeth II, for everything every time, and that nobody shows up for Charles, not even his own sons (one of whom moved literally half a world away to get away from him, the other is just down the street & can’t be bothered).
Also, what does Sykes mean with this?: ‘…the deepest fault line between Charles and William is not the environment, or strategy, or staff.’ Staff?? Charles & William have beef over staff?? Whose, Charles’ or Willam’s? And he just finished telling us that Charles started the monarchy down the environmentalism road & that William is continuing it, so how could that cause a rift?
Oh I bet Charles and William have beef over a whole bunch of things, staff, Harry clothes, etc etc.
George may be thankful dad did not send him to substitute for him
Can you imagine if William had made a statement and Harry stayed quiet? Harry would have been raked over the coals. It’s amazing how William’s uselessness is framed as kingsmanship. The double standard is appalling.
Charles and the queen let scooter drift. After his gap year the laziness started. Despite the queens lessons he took vacations partied and fell out of nightclubs. He seemed uninterested in taking time for charities he never finished the duchy management course. He should have been required to do a certain amount of charity work. Charles was too wishy washy to rein him in and Charles sat back as scooter drove harry out
The “Royal” family is nothing more than any other dysfunctional shit show.