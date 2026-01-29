King Charles had a splashy Windsor Castle premiere for his new Prime documentary

Something interesting about King Charles is that he’s always been pretty open to bringing in documentary cameras to give greater focus to his work and his life. I’ve watched a few of Charles’s documentaries over the years, and I have to admit, I was charmed by him. He’s good on camera – rosy-cheeked, fat-fingered, eccentric and weird, but you can also see that he has an artistic temperament and that he really is a man of many passions. Well, Charles has done a new documentary called Finding Harmony: A King’s Vision. It begins streaming on Amazon Prime Video next week, and last night was the star-studded premiere event at Windsor Castle. I thought… steaming shows and movies were “not royal.” I thought attending premieres and walking red carpets was gauche and forbidden? Is that only when Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan do it?

As for the premiere, Benedict Cumberbatch and his wife Sophie were there. Rod Stewart, Judi Dench, Kenneth Branagh and Stanley Tucci were there. Kate Winslet attended, and she narrates the doc (methinks she wants a knighthood, because she’s been sucking up to the Windsors a lot lately). Interestingly, the Duchess of Edinburgh was there as well. Speaking of suck-ups.

As you can see, Charles and Camilla gamely posed by the big sign and wall of leaves. Camilla wore a green velvet Anna Valentine dress. Her brooch was made by “embroidery graduates from the King’s nature and sustainability charity The King’s Foundation.” Charles genuinely loves to support British arts and crafts and specialized artisans.

Ahead of the premiere, Charles spoke to the Times about what he hopes this latest documentary will achieve. In typical King Eeyore fashion, Charles said he hopes to improve the planet “before I shuffle off this mortal coil.” He also said: “It all boils down to the fact that we are actually nature ourselves, we are a part of it, not apart from it, which is really how things are being presented for so long. Maybe, by the time I shuffle off this mortal coil, there might be a little more awareness … of the need to bring things back together again.”

56 Responses to “King Charles had a splashy Windsor Castle premiere for his new Prime documentary”

  1. Lady Digby says:
    January 29, 2026 at 8:08 am

    Were any of his gardeners invited to attend this grand event or were they too busy pulling up rag worts?

    Reply
  2. Amy Bee says:
    January 29, 2026 at 8:10 am

    The main story coming out in the UK press about this is that Harry makes a fleeting appearance in the documentary. They show a picture of Charles teaching Harry to fish when he was a boy. Charles has no issue with using Harry for attention as usual. Meghan and Harry are the blueprint. The Royal Family showed no interest in having documentaries on streaming platforms until Harry and Meghan got their Netflix deal.

    Reply
    • Tessa says:
      January 29, 2026 at 8:15 am

      Without Diana he’d have no heirs to show in the documentary

      Reply
    • Mac says:
      January 29, 2026 at 9:10 am

      Apparently everyone in the BRF can make a documentary except for Harry and Meghan. The lack of self awareness is just insane.

      Reply
    • Tessa says:
      January 29, 2026 at 10:23 am

      Charles also had that documentary called The Prince of Wales, the one where he confessed his involvement with Camilla. Most of the documentary (except that few minutes) talked about Charles work as Prince of Wales. This was back in 1994.

      Reply
    • MSJ says:
      January 29, 2026 at 12:08 pm

      @Amy Bee
      The royals didn’t need streaming platforms because they had BBC which was powerfully global. However their collaborations with BBC were usually centered around promotion of the Windsor family brand, not their individual projects. The BBC has lost some prestige and some global market share to streaming networks.

      This approach with streaming networks for their individual projects is as a result of the US audience reach and control of content it provides them, and the Sussex Blueprint; the same blueprint they criticize and sabotage like true colonizers (conquer, steal, oppress) who believe they should thrive off of others’ ideas, skill and labor because the masters are the ones who should own things and prosper. They believe ’lesser people’ should kowtow and genuflect to them for recognition and charity.

      I believe Charles is a selfish man who uses ‘charity’ to shroud his wealth and a terrible father who leverages his children’s name and image for PR but does not have a caring relationship with them. His entitlement is very obvious to me. He is greedy and seedy. 🤷‍♀️ He is disgusting.

      Reply
    • Elly says:
      January 29, 2026 at 1:52 pm

      Charles is an A-1 Hypocrite. What’s good for him is not good for others. Especially his ginger scapegoat (son). How about apologizing publicly to Harry and Meghan before you shuffle off this mortal coil you old jerk.

      Reply
  3. SunnyDays says:
    January 29, 2026 at 8:11 am

    Debuting a documentary on Prime of all places is a choice, especially if it’s about “leaving the planet in a better place”. At least him and Melania will have something to talk about when he visits the US this summer… matching docs funded by fascism!

    Reply
  4. Teagirl says:
    January 29, 2026 at 8:13 am

    Sophie needs a decent bra and some sort of slip underneath that dress so it doesn’t cling in all the wrong places. The length does her no favours either.

    Reply
    • Whatever says:
      January 29, 2026 at 8:50 am

      The dress is just straight up poorly designed. There’s no saving it.

      Reply
      • BeanieBean says:
        January 29, 2026 at 2:39 pm

        🤷‍♀️ I like her dress, I think it’s very pretty. I do agree that her underpinnings need improvement.

    • LolaB says:
      January 29, 2026 at 9:41 am

      All royal women over the age of 45 are in desperate need of decent foundation garments. Sophie’s and Camilla’s nipples are at their bellybuttons. Why this doesn’t bother either of them, I do not know.

      Reply
    • Elly says:
      January 29, 2026 at 1:54 pm

      I agree, that dress is not doing her any favors.

      Reply
  5. Tessa says:
    January 29, 2026 at 8:13 am

    I guess no mention his first wife.and their children. Are the keens involved in this

    Reply
    • Miranda says:
      January 29, 2026 at 8:35 am

      In fairness, why would he mention Diana? It’s nothing to do with her and in this situation would just invite accusations of invoking her name to cash in on her memory. If I were her surviving family, I would want Charles to keep her name out of his mouth after all he did to her.

      Reply
      • Becks1 says:
        January 29, 2026 at 8:46 am

        Agreed, that’s a weird criticism. There are many reasons to criticize Charles INCLUDING his treatment of Diana, but her not being featured in this documentary is not one of them.

    • Tessa says:
      January 29, 2026 at 9:54 am

      I don’t think it weird. I do think that it is something significant to describe. And I realize it will never ever happen. It could just be a photo of her with their sons. She was on the cover of the Highgrove Gardens book.

      Reply
      • Alex says:
        January 29, 2026 at 10:10 am

        Books and documentaries produced by Charles and his team never mention Diana, including Clarence House’s social media posts celebrating William’s 40th birthday in 2022, which completely ignored her. Some books that do include photos of Diana are not from Charles’s team but from other authors. Even the paintings of Charles’s overseas visits exhibited last year, depicting his past decades, do not include a single image of Diana. BP never mentions Diana in its retrospectives of Charles’s overseas trips. I recall Harry mentioning in his autobiography that Charles disliked others mentioning Diana, and he himself would certainly not mention her.

      • Tessa says:
        January 29, 2026 at 10:26 am

        I know that–she is never mentioned. There is that Highgrove book where Charles, Diana, and the boys (very young) are on the cover. And that apparently is still available. Charles certainly would not mention her. I just find it unfortunate, but that’s the way Charles and some royals are. I remember there were some complaints when no evidence of Diana was on a commemorative stamp for William’s birthday

      • Becks1 says:
        January 29, 2026 at 10:40 am

        but if he had mentioned her or included a picture of her people would slam him for trying to trade on her legacy etc (same as people accusing Charles of including a picture of harry to get more attention/publicity.)

      • Blubb says:
        January 29, 2026 at 12:19 pm

        I don’t think it’s weird. As someone clearly being on Diana’s side, I find it totally horrible to never talk about her and never mention her. If Charles ever wanted harmony and peace with this part of his life he needed to recognize Diana’s role somehow.

      • Becks1 says:
        January 29, 2026 at 3:00 pm

        @Blubb I think its weird that the royal family doesn’t talk about her AT ALL and tries to act like she didn’t exist – but in this particular context I don’t think its weird at all that Diana wasn’t included. Why would she have been? Because she was on the cover of some highgrove book 40 years ago?

  6. Lurker says:
    January 29, 2026 at 8:18 am

    I actually like Camilla’s coat and brooch. Charles’ suit looks good, too.

    Interesting that the other brother and his wife couldn’t make the time to support him. Are they already on vacation?

    Reply
  7. Jais says:
    January 29, 2026 at 8:19 am

    Honestly, is it weird that William and Kate don’t attend his kind of thing to support the king? I kind of think it is. Like why not?

    Reply
    • Becks1 says:
      January 29, 2026 at 8:49 am

      I thought it was weird too, and notable.

      The Windsors have always enjoyed glitzy movie premieres so in itself this one doesnt bother me, Windsor Castle SHOULD be used for these kinds of receptions/events. But of course it highlights the hypocrisy for criticizing Meghan for being “too Hollywood’ or whatever (but we always knew that criticism was fake anyway and just a cover for her being too Black and too American.)

      I thought Camila and Sophie both looked nice.

      but the absence of W&K is pretty obvious.

      ETA oh I see we have a whole other post about it!! I’ll edit this post to not be threadjacking.

      Reply
  8. garrity says:
    January 29, 2026 at 8:32 am

    My what a lovely, delicate gold bracelet stack on Sophie. Looks so nice with that monochrome dress in a luxe fabric with a chic, streamlined cut. Not her usual look at all. I do wonder: what could have inspired her?

    Reply
  9. ThatGirlThere says:
    January 29, 2026 at 8:33 am

    A no show from the Rage-Keens? Kate and Will are probably exhausted from all the work they did last week.

    Charles should cover up with some makeup – that red around his mouth is giving Temu Dracula, especially with the red lapel.

    Reply
    • BeanieBean says:
      January 29, 2026 at 2:35 pm

      Kate’s probably exhausted from her recent three-event day. 🙄 That ‘hike’ (short walk, more like) in crappy weather was ill-advised. Part of being an avid outdoors-person is knowing how to plan for sudden changes in weather & act accordingly. They should have called that walk off.

      Reply
  10. Tessa says:
    January 29, 2026 at 8:33 am

    Maybe Charles talking about leaving the planet is a dig at scooter for his constant talk of when he becomes king

    Reply
  11. Susan Collins says:
    January 29, 2026 at 8:33 am

    Celebrities, red carpets and streaming oh my. All the things they crap on Meg and Harry for doing but here they are doing those un-Royal things. Yes where were the Wales?

    Reply
  12. DeeDee says:
    January 29, 2026 at 8:34 am

    It’s hard to be critical when Charles shows his concern for the environment. He looks much healthier than before.

    Reply
    • Amy Bee says:
      January 29, 2026 at 8:38 am

      You can be critical when you realise that Charles is a huge landowner who’s only concern is protecting his property and saving wildlife so that he and his family can hunt them. He’s as much a green washer as William.

      Reply
    • Gabby says:
      January 29, 2026 at 10:04 am

      It’s not hard to be critical of him at all. Charles wastes far more than his fair share of resources. He could have stayed in London during his cancer treatments instead of going back and forth to Sandringham and Balmoral all the time. Charles could contribute much more money than he does. He could fucking fly commercial.

      Reply
  13. JDog says:
    January 29, 2026 at 8:45 am

    What is with his Count Dracula outfit?! The red collar and cuffs make him look like a cartoonish villain.

    Reply
  14. MSJ says:
    January 29, 2026 at 8:49 am

    Charles, the Windsors, the courtiers are hypocrites.

    Yes, hypocrites. 😤

    They tormented and continue to torment the Sussexes about their ‘Hollywood’ projects and their ‘Hollywood’ friends and their ‘Hollywood’ lifestyle, yet the royals capitalize on all aspects of Hollywood while using their royal titles and the royal properties for their projects. The hypocrisy is astounding. Why? Because the black American woman was and is the ‘problem’ in their midst. Because they fear her success would expose their mediocrity so with the help of their media propaganda resources, they torment her and sabotage her ability to succeed with her husband inside and outside of the royal institution.

    I don’t have any respect for Charles and any of his projects. He’s a colonial master who continues to benefit from the plunder of colonial resources and slavery; who continues to facilitate sabotage Meghan’s (a descendant of slaves) opportunities to succeed independently outside of the toxic dysfunctional royal ‘mafia’ Windsor family and royal institution. Meanwhile, Charles and the other Windsors are able to use taxpayer funded resources (the properties and staff) for their projects and there is no complaint about that, it is instead celebrated.

    Reply
  15. bisynaptic says:
    January 29, 2026 at 9:43 am

    What—no Keen and Spleen?

    Reply
  16. Mosshearted says:
    January 29, 2026 at 11:15 am

    Man, Charles looks really unwell. Ido wonder what sort of cancer he has. Maybe a blood cancer?

    Reply
  17. NotSoSocialB says:
    January 29, 2026 at 12:15 pm

    What a hideous little man.

    Reply
  18. ABritGuest says:
    January 29, 2026 at 12:20 pm

    Camilla & Sophie look the best I’ve seen them in ages

    Oh my film premiere in Windsor castle, a documentary on a us streaming platform. Sounds v Hollywood which I was told was the opposite of royalty & quiet duty etc & I was also told in 2019 that uk royalty needed to focus on uk media. How times change 😒

    Reply
  19. JEB says:
    January 29, 2026 at 6:39 pm

    King Charles looks like Count Dracula-yikes!

    Reply
  20. Siri says:
    January 29, 2026 at 6:42 pm

    Doesn’t Charles own some land that is used as an illegal waste dump? He might want to try cleaning that up if he wants to leave the world a better place. I watched a YouTube video about the issue and I was absolutely amazed at how the UK government spokesperson danced around the issue of who should clean up the land. The responsible party was pretty evident to me.

    Reply

