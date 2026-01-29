King Charles had a splashy Windsor Castle premiere for his new Prime documentary

Something interesting about King Charles is that he’s always been pretty open to bringing in documentary cameras to give greater focus to his work and his life. I’ve watched a few of Charles’s documentaries over the years, and I have to admit, I was charmed by him. He’s good on camera – rosy-cheeked, fat-fingered, eccentric and weird, but you can also see that he has an artistic temperament and that he really is a man of many passions. Well, Charles has done a new documentary called Finding Harmony: A King’s Vision. It begins streaming on Amazon Prime Video next week, and last night was the star-studded premiere event at Windsor Castle. I thought… steaming shows and movies were “not royal.” I thought attending premieres and walking red carpets was gauche and forbidden? Is that only when Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan do it?

As for the premiere, Benedict Cumberbatch and his wife Sophie were there. Rod Stewart, Judi Dench, Kenneth Branagh and Stanley Tucci were there. Kate Winslet attended, and she narrates the doc (methinks she wants a knighthood, because she’s been sucking up to the Windsors a lot lately). Interestingly, the Duchess of Edinburgh was there as well. Speaking of suck-ups.

As you can see, Charles and Camilla gamely posed by the big sign and wall of leaves. Camilla wore a green velvet Anna Valentine dress. Her brooch was made by “embroidery graduates from the King’s nature and sustainability charity The King’s Foundation.” Charles genuinely loves to support British arts and crafts and specialized artisans.

Ahead of the premiere, Charles spoke to the Times about what he hopes this latest documentary will achieve. In typical King Eeyore fashion, Charles said he hopes to improve the planet “before I shuffle off this mortal coil.” He also said: “It all boils down to the fact that we are actually nature ourselves, we are a part of it, not apart from it, which is really how things are being presented for so long. Maybe, by the time I shuffle off this mortal coil, there might be a little more awareness … of the need to bring things back together again.”

