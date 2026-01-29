“Ted Lasso Season 4 will come out this summer” links
  • January 29, 2026

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

First look at Ted Lasso’s Season 4, which will apparently come out this summer. Coach Lasso returns to focus on a women’s football team. [Hollywood Life]
Aaron Taylor Johnson & his wife Sam held hands in Paris. [JustJared]
Not to sound like a Boomer, but I’m really proud of Jacob Elordi for how he’s navigating this phase of his career. He’s Oscar nominated! [LaineyGossip]
Donald Trump: you can have some abortion as a little midterm treat. [Jezebel]
Lady Gaga covers Mr. Rogers’ theme song. [Pajiba]
Erika Kirk’s (alleged) leaked conversation about merch sales. [Buzzfeed]
Um, I want to try “Parade Punch.” [Socialite Life]
I didn’t know that Will Forte has two daughters. [Seriously OMG]
Margot Robbie’s Wuthering Heights photocall look. [RCFA]
The trailer for Boots Riley’s I Love Boosters. [OMG Blog]

15 Responses to ““Ted Lasso Season 4 will come out this summer” links”

  1. Tuesday says:
    January 29, 2026 at 12:32 pm

    I thought Ted Lasso ended?

  2. Sue says:
    January 29, 2026 at 12:38 pm

    I like how Jacob Elordi is navigating fame right now too. He’s doing a lot of work but he’s not “everywhere.” He dates In Hollywood but doesn’t act splashy about it. He comes across to me as confident but not arrogant. He seems to have found a happy medium in the fame game.

  3. QuiteContrary says:
    January 29, 2026 at 12:59 pm

    I cannot wait for the new incarnation of “Ted Lasso.” I need Ted’s uncynical optimism in this hellscape.

  4. Jill says:
    January 29, 2026 at 1:02 pm

    The third season of Ted Lasso was pretty disappointing BUT I am looking forward to the new season this summer. I just want a feel good thing to watch. I want the fourth season to make me smile for 30 minutes like the first two seasons did. Give me 30 minutes of joy and then I’ll go back to the regularly scheduled programming that is this dumpster fire of a timeline we all live in.

    • Becks1 says:
      January 29, 2026 at 1:44 pm

      I loved all three seasons but overall i wanted more joy for Ted specifically in the third season. even the way it ended was so sad for him – i get that he wanted to be back with his son but it still felt bittersweet, like he had this new found family in London and he just walked away from it.

      I hope the new season has more happiness for him.

      • Calliope says:
        January 29, 2026 at 3:40 pm

        I agree, the whole thing was very bittersweet, having him go back, alone. Yes, it was great to be back with his kid but it seemed so lonely for him in everything else.

        Definitely want happiness for these characters!

    • jais says:
      January 29, 2026 at 2:02 pm

      I never finished the third season… But I’m interested in this next one. Idk, I was kind of a fan of Ted and Hannah’s character getting together. Was that bad of me, idk. I can see them better as friends….but I could see them together too!

      • Becks1 says:
        January 29, 2026 at 2:37 pm

        They ended up doing something really cute with Hannah’s character that I liked, so she does end up happy. I dont want to spoil it in case you finish the third season.

  5. one of the marys says:
    January 29, 2026 at 1:53 pm

    I really liked Parks and Rec for this reason. It was ridiculous but had such a big heart.

    • Calliope says:
      January 29, 2026 at 3:34 pm

      I just love their characters together. Have them make out or not (I thought the show was winking at the first option at times) but I just want them in scenes together.

  6. North of Boston says:
    January 29, 2026 at 2:50 pm

    The Good Place falls into that category too for me 🙂

  7. olliesmom says:
    January 29, 2026 at 3:19 pm

    This is exactly what we needed right now. It’s so silly sweet.

    I’m also looking forward to The Devil Wears Prada 2 and Practical Magic 2 this year to keep me going.

  8. WaterDragon says:
    January 29, 2026 at 6:25 pm

    My feelgood throwback series is “Gilmore Girls”. It is currently on Netflix. Re-watching GG got me through the past several months of the current insanity. It might not be everyone’s cup of tea, but if you appreciate good writing and engaging characters, give it a try.

  9. Lis says:
    January 29, 2026 at 10:40 pm

    On the parade punch note.
    I love the, Cycling Frog brand.
    Margarita the mocktail is my current favorite.
    All their stuff is good, I just really am getting into the margarita flavor lately, kinda fun not to strong, takes the edge off and help me sleep.

