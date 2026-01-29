“Ted Lasso Season 4 will come out this summer” links

First look at Ted Lasso’s Season 4, which will apparently come out this summer. Coach Lasso returns to focus on a women’s football team. [Hollywood Life]

Aaron Taylor Johnson & his wife Sam held hands in Paris. [JustJared]

Not to sound like a Boomer, but I’m really proud of Jacob Elordi for how he’s navigating this phase of his career. He’s Oscar nominated! [LaineyGossip]

Donald Trump: you can have some abortion as a little midterm treat. [Jezebel]

Lady Gaga covers Mr. Rogers’ theme song. [Pajiba]

Erika Kirk’s (alleged) leaked conversation about merch sales. [Buzzfeed]

Um, I want to try “Parade Punch.” [Socialite Life]

I didn’t know that Will Forte has two daughters. [Seriously OMG]

Margot Robbie’s Wuthering Heights photocall look. [RCFA]

The trailer for Boots Riley’s I Love Boosters. [OMG Blog]