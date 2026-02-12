Sun: Prince Andrew’s 2022 settlement money came from QEII, Charles & Philip

In February 2022, then-Prince Andrew made an out-of-court settlement to Virginia Giuffre. Giuffre sued Andrew in America, and he spent more than a year briefing the British media about how he was going to attack Virginia in court and really put this whole story to bed. But of course, it never went to trial because Andrew chickened out and settled with Virginia. Back then, the reported sum was around £12 million. We also knew, at the time, that Andrew had “borrowed” the settlement money from his mother, Queen Elizabeth II. Sources swore up and down that Andrew would be forced to pay back the money… and then all of those threats and claims just disappeared. Well, the Sun has a big exclusive, as you can see. They’re breaking down what really happened:
Shamed Andrew Mountbatten- Windsor was loaned £12million by his parents and brother Charles to pay off sex accuser Virginia Giuffre — and has yet to give any back. The late Queen is said to have stumped up £7million for the 2022 settlement, with another £3million coming from Prince Philip’s estate — a year after his death.
Some £1.5million was paid by the-then Prince Charles with other royals also chipping in to stop Ms Giuffre’s sexual abuse case. A source said: “Andrew’s not paid back a penny.”
Disgraced Andrew’s plan to flog a Swiss ski chalet to repay the millions in Royal Family loans collapsed after he made next to nothing from the sale. Sources had suggested that Andrew would use proceeds from offloading the £19million property to pay back £12million he used to silence Virginia. But he is said to have made little or nothing as the chalet — in posh Swiss resort Verbier — was saddled with heavy mortgage debt.
A source added: “As far as anyone knows he still has not repaid a single penny of the millions he borrowed. The money from the Royal Family bought her silence but denied Virginia her day in court and the chance to openly challenge his account of what happened.”
The Windsors agreed to fund the settlement believing it would help draw a line under the scandal ahead of the Platinum Jubilee in February 2022.
A source told us at the time the Royal Family had decided to “take a little from here and a little from there”.
A source told The Sun: “Andrew lied to his own family about the extent of his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein. They bankrolled his pay-off to his accuser Virginia Giuffre. They bought his lies and helped him try and make the problem go away.His own mother, the late Queen, was left heartbroken by the scandal. But she could not face banishing Andrew, who was still her beloved son. She knew this was a problem that his brother Charles would tackle once she was gone — it only pushed the scandal down the road. People will be shocked to know so much came from the estate of his father Prince Philip, who had died a year earlier.You can’t imagine that the Duke of Edinburgh ever would have expected that his savings would end up being spent on hush money.”
[From The Sun]
I always wondered about where the money came from, and all this time, I just assumed that QEII simply gave Andrew the settlement money from her Duchy of Lancaster funds, which is the “private” piggy bank of the monarch. What was also widely assumed in 2022: that Charles was regent in all but name, and that he had to sign off on the payment. Little did we know that Charles also contributed to the settlement too, and that they used a chunk of Philip’s estate as well! Why in the world did they split it up like that? Now, I’m not surprised that Andrew hasn’t paid any of the money back. When they stopped talking about it, I think most of us understood that Andrew was never going to pay that money back. In fact, Andrew’s version of events is that he only settled with Virginia because he didn’t want the trial to overshadow his mother’s Jubbly celebrations.
For four years, I’ve been waiting for “royal sources” to draw a line between the Giuffre settlement and another significant story that same month: QEII publicly stating that Camilla should be called “Queen Consort” when Charles became king. That was what Charles got out of Andrew’s debacle – Charles squeezed his mother to sign off on “Queen Consort Camilla” and in exchange, Charles signed off on the settlement.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Instar, Backgrid. Cover courtesy of The Sun.
-
-
AUSTRALIA & NEW ZEALAND RIGHTS ONLY, London, – 5/13/2018
Queen Elizabeth II attends Day Five of the Royal Windsor Horse Show. 71.
-PICTURED: Queen Elizabeth, Prince Andrew
-PHOTO by: www.INSTARimages.com
-Instar_AUS_QuElizabeth_Royal_Windsor_Horse_Show_200918
Editorial Rights Managed Image – Please contact www.INSTARimages.com for licensing fee and rights: North America Inquiries: email sales@instarimages.com or call 212.414.0207 – UK Inquiries: email ben@instarimages.com or call + 7715 698 715 – Australia Inquiries: email sarah@instarimages.com.au or call +02 9660 0500 Ð for any other Country, please email sales@instarimages.com. Image or video may not be published in any way that is or might be deemed defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene / Please consult our sales department for any clarification or question you may have – http://www.INSTARimages.com reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this image or video. If you are in violation of our intellectual property you may be liable for actual damages, loss of income, and profits you derive from the use of this image or video, and where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or statutory damage.
-
-
North America Rights Only, London, England – 20220603- National Service of Thanksgiving On Day Two Of The Platinum Jubilee Celebrations
-PICTURED: Prince Charles
-PHOTO by: PA Images/INSTARimages.com
-67258492
Disclaimer:
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact INSTAR Images for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207. This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. INSTAR Images reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
For images containing underage children: Be advised that some Countries may have restricted privacy laws against publishing images of underage children. Inform yourself! Underage children may need to be removed or have their face pixelated before publishing
-
-
The Royal Family gather on the palace balcony at Trooping the Colour and Queens Birthday Parade on Saturday 9 June 2018 in Buckingham Palace , London. Pictured: Anne, The Princess Royal , Prince Andrew, The Duke of York, HRH Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Charles, Prince of Wales,Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte of Cambridge , Prince Louis of Cambridge. Picture by Julie Edwards/LFI/Avalon. All usages must be credited Julie Edwards/LFI/Avalon.,Image: 515354247, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: WORLD RIGHTS – Fee Payable Upon Reproduction – For queries contact Avalon.red – sales@avalon.red London: +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles: +1 (310) 822 0419 Berlin: +49 (0) 30 76 212 251 Madrid: +34 91 533 4289, Model Release: no, Credit line: Julie Edwards/Avalon.Red / Avalon
-
-
166873, Charles, Prince of Wales and Duke of York at the funeral of Countess Mountbatten of Burma at St.Paul’s church in Knightsbridge. London, United Kingdom – Tuesday June 27, 2017. UK, FRANCE, AUS, NZ, CHINA, HONG KONG, TAIWAN, SPAIN & ITALY OUT Photograph: Â© Stephen Lock, i-Images, PacificCoastNews. Los Angeles Office (PCN): +1 310.822.0419 UK Office (Avalon): +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 sales@pacificcoastnews.com FEE MUST BE AGREED PRIOR TO USAGE,Image: 533054254, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: i-Images, PacificCoastNews / Avalon
-
-
153629, HM The Queen Elizabeth II with the Duke of Edinburgh, arrives in the winners enclosure with Prince Andrew and Prince Harry, on the first day of Royal Ascot. London, United Kingdom – Tuesday June 14, 2016. UK, FRANCE, AUS, NZ, CHINA, HONGKONG, TAIWAN, SPAIN & ITALY OUT Photograph: Â© Andrew Parsons / i-Images, PacificCoastNews. Los Angeles Office: +1 310.822.0419 UK Office: +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 sales@pacificcoastnews.com FEE MUST BE AGREED PRIOR TO USAGE,Image: 533488612, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: WORLD RIGHTS, DIRECT SALES ONLY UNLESS STATED OTHERWISE IN CAPTION – Fee Payable Upon Reproduction – For queries contact Avalon.red – sales@avalon.red London: +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles: +1 (310) 822 0419 Berlin: +49 (0) 30 76 212 251 Madrid: +34 91 533 4289, Model Release: no, Credit line: i-Images, PacificCoastNews / Avalon
-
-
London, UK, 16th Sep 2025. Prince Andrew chats to clergy. HRH King Charles III, The Prince and Princess of Wales Prince William and Princess Catherine, Anne the Princess Royal, Prince Andrew The Duke and Duchess of York, Prince Michael of Kent and other senior members of the Royal Family all pay their last respects as the coffin is carried to the hearse. They then depart from Westminster Cathedral after the a requiem mass, a Catholic funeral service held for the Duchess of Kent, who passed away on 4 Sep.,Image: 1037876812, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Imageplotter/Avalon
-
-
Los Angeles, CA – **FILE PHOTOS** Prince Andrew smiling as he stands with his left arm around the waist of a young Virginia Roberts. It is alleged to have been taken in early 2001. Ghislaine Maxwell stands behind.
*Editorial Use Only* see Special Instructions.
Pictured: Prince Andrew, Virginia Roberts, Ghislaine Maxwell
BACKGRID USA 17 NOVEMBER 2019
BYLINE MUST READ: MediaPunch / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
USA Rights Only – London, UK -20180511- Queen Elizabeth II attends the Royal Windsor Horse Show
-PICTURED: Queen Elizabeth ll and Prince Andrew, Duke of York
-PHOTO by: PA Images/INSTARimages.com
-36450547.jpg
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact Instar Images LLC for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207 This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. Instar Images LLC reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
-
-
NOT AVAILABLE FOR PUBLICATION IN THE NETHERLANDS OR FRANCE – London, UK -20220603-Service of Thanksgiving for the Queen, marking the monarch’s 70 year Platinum Jubilee, at St Paul’s Cathedral
-PICTURED: Prince Charles, Camilla Duchess of Cornwall
-PHOTO by: Dutch Press Photo/Cover Images/INSTARimages.com
-51629428.jpg
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact Instar Images LLC for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207 This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. Instar Images LLC reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
-
-
North America Rights Only, London, England – 20220603- National Service of Thanksgiving On Day Two Of The Platinum Jubilee Celebrations
-PICTURED: Prince Charles
-PHOTO by: PA Images/INSTARimages.com
-67258493
Disclaimer:
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact INSTAR Images for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207. This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. INSTAR Images reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
For images containing underage children: Be advised that some Countries may have restricted privacy laws against publishing images of underage children. Inform yourself! Underage children may need to be removed or have their face pixelated before publishing
-
-
North America Rights Only, London, England – 20220603- National Service of Thanksgiving On Day Two Of The Platinum Jubilee Celebrations
-PICTURED: Camilla Duchess of Cornwall and Prince Charles
-PHOTO by: PA Images/INSTARimages.com
-67259151
Disclaimer:
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact INSTAR Images for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207. This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. INSTAR Images reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
For images containing underage children: Be advised that some Countries may have restricted privacy laws against publishing images of underage children. Inform yourself! Underage children may need to be removed or have their face pixelated before publishing
-
The monarchy should be abolished. The queens jubilee was ruined already with all the goings on of that family.
I’m also confused as to why it got all split up. Did the queen not have all the funds?
I’m thinking share the wealth and spread the blame. QE wanted charles complicit and therefore more likely to keep defending andrew once she was gone.
They probably knew there was no chance of his paying it back so they split it up so no one would be hurt that much.
Mafia method. If all join the game together nobody can distance himself or even leave without having dirt on his hands …
🎯
The Windsors are a toxic dysfunctional Royal ‘mafia’ family and institution.
I have referred to them in the past as the British Royal Crime Family, a la the way the big mafia families styled themselves. I will be calling them that permanently.
To think..Harry was told that there was no money for Meghan….
These people have more than enough money to cover a twelve million pound settlement acting like they were shaking the sofas for loose change to pool their money to pay off VRG instead of going to trial is insulting.
My thoughts exactly. 12 million pounds is chump change for these people.
There needs to be a Parliamentary Inquiry to get to the truth of what transpired within the royal family and the institution regarding the cover up for and protection of Prince Andrew from accountability.
Information provided by anonymous sources to tabloid newspapers raises more questions than provides answers. This gives the appearance of tattle tale leaks to tabloids instead of institutional transparency. It invites numerous speculations and conspiracy theories. In my opinion it is counterproductive.
If the King indeed intends to support an investigation for truth and accountability, he should not have Andrew sequestered at his Sandringham Estate. There is a law against the police entering royal estates without an invitation from the monarch. The King should support a Parliamentary Inquiry when Andrew can be legally summoned to appear.
The victims are seeking truth and accountability. The King should be proactive in supporting a Parliamentary Inquiry and stop protecting Prince Andrew from investigation. 🤷🏽♀️
Not only do they all become complicit, it forces Andrew to become beholden to Charles and all other donors. The RF controls each other through money. If QE2 paid for it entirely herself, then when she died, Andrew would owe no one and could tell everyone else to f off. Now he owes everyone, so they all have a right to pressure him at some level.
Yup, I think both of these points are correct. It made them all complicit in the coverup, and made Andrew beholden to more than one person (here, Charles) so that he wasn’t off the hook just because the queen died. But why from Phillip? Wasn’t his money already allocated to people in his will? was this money he had left to Andrew or something?
I know this is not the most salient point of the saga, but where did Philip accumulate £30-40 million over the course of his life??? He was famously penniless when he married the Queen (or Princess, as she was then), so much so, even the valets were amazed at how lightly he travelled, with just a toothbrush and a spare shirt, so we’ve heard. They patched up his clothes because he only had one suit, it was said. So where on earth did he get the money that he left to his heirs? £3-4 million, I would have thought, fairly typical, when you marry money, some of it sticks to you. But £30-40 million??? That wasn’t from cutting coupons and keeping their breakfast cereal in Tupperware. He wasn’t allowed to sit on the boards of corporations (which might have compensated him with shares that increased in value over time), he wasn’t allowed to profit from his status, as husband of the head of state, via product endorsements or personal appearances, and any gifts of value were earmarked for the Royal Collection. How, then, does one gather wealth of that magnitude???
He did profit from being the husband of the head of state. Not being allowed wouldn’t have bothered him.
I think the queen probably gave him chunks of money to invest. He would have felt absolutely emasculated without any income of his own at all.
ITA @YankeeDoodles. I would also like to know who the other royals were who contributed the £500k to make up to £12m. Did Anne and Edward “donate” £250k each? If so, it means that they also knew their brother was as guilty as sin. IMHO they all knew what Andrew was like and were willing to pay for Virginia’s silence in order to stay on the gravy train. For far too long the source(s) of the BRF’s wealth has been shrouded in secrecy but, surely the time has come for Parliament to discuss their finances in the House.
I agree. Transparency is needed. I doubt anything terrifies them more than that!
No gifts were earmarked for the Royal Collection until 2011. He probably took bribes like his good friend Prince Bernhard of the Netherlands was caught doing
Even for a 20 million pound Duchy of Lancaster yearly allocation, 12 million pounds is a lot (apparently one of the BRF’s personal Swiss bank accounts was mysteriously unavailable…for more on that see the Panama Papers).
My guess as to how Philip accumulated such a fortune (and I thought it was more in the realm of 70 million?) would be that someone on Philip’s behalf was siphoning off public money from things like the original taxpayer levy to fix Buckingham Palace, as the original allocation mysteriously disappeared and millions more pounds needed to be allocated. But who knows what pot it came from; we won’t know even the final amount for some 90-odd years because the BRF seals wills from public view. Philip was notoriously furious at Charles taking bags of money from dodgy or worse people, but he had absolutely no qualms enjoying every Royal perk there was to prop up his ego from the constant burden of…checks notes…having to be consort to a Queen
That’s been a question of mine for years! How did a man, who was not allowed to have an income producing job, who was on the Civil List, how did he accumulate vast wealth? As I’ve said before Andrew is not an outlier in this family just a visible symptom of the rot.
Sound investments in a diverse portfolio?
(Somebody in his position is bound to get a lot of good insider tips as well.)
You mean you don’t believe that Philip was just a really, really clever investor of his Navy pension? Yeah, me neither.
It’s worth noting that like many of the royals, he had access to all kinds of confidential reports about future investment opportunities and political/diplomatic memos, all of which would be valuable if you wanted to give your hunting buddies some helpful tips and make sure you got in on the ground floor. Not to mention he used to travel quite a bit. The apple doesn’t fall far from the grifting tree – I’m sure he was angry at Charles openly accepting bags of cash because it was gauche and low class, not because of the ethics!
Phillip got civil list money for decades. I looked into this when he passed and I can’t remember now, but I think he was getting on average something like 500k a year (probably less in the early years, more in the latter years). But according to what I remember reading at the time, he didn’t really spend it. The queen supported him, his staff, his travel, etc. So that money was basically just his to spend, invest, whatever.
I’m sure there were other things going on, but not having to spend your salary for 70 years of marriage would sure help build up a nest egg for yourself and your beneficiaries.
I’m pretty sure the firm had to pay him an annual fee to stay married to the late queen. He probably wanted out after the first few years and threatened divorce.
Easy to save money when you don’t have to spend any of your own for life’s necessities or life’s niceties–international travel, multiple homes, high quality clothing, etc.
Did they really think he would pay it back? They knew what he was doing with Epstein but they lie and say the pedo lied to them. Can’t have anything spoiling the jubbly now can we.
I certainly never thought he’d pay it back & they must know him better than I do. 🤷♀️
Two observations here:
1) Charles contributed in order to gain agreement from QEII to release an official statement saying she wanted Camilla to be known as Queen Consort and not Princess Consort
2) The source is William because of the heat over Earthshot being co founded by the person who wrote the “I loved the torture video” email in the Epstein files; KP wanted a distraction
Exactly. William is trying to hide the fact that Earthshot is heavily supported by a guy who likes torture.
this is definitely from william. Who else would be high enough up to know who paid how much AND be brave enough to leak it? No one in Charles’ team would want this out there.
My first thought was that ‘the source is William’. Remember the Daily Mail said in court that the source is the Palace.
I have to push back on that last paragraph. QE11’s reign ends the day she died! She has NO say after death! When Charles became king, he then had the power to decide what the horse would be called! They just used QE11’s popularity because at the time he and the horse were so unpopular and they feared the wrath of the British people if Charles himself had made the call.
The CURRENT MONARCH HAS ALL THE POWER! NOT THE PREVIOUS MONARCH(S) SINCE THEY ARE DEAD!
Such a scam!
Thank you! This has bugged me forever.
Charles was always going to call Camilla Queen consort, but he did get his mother to put out a statement when she was monarch to smooth that over.
And considering Camilla is wife to the monarch she meets the qualifications to be called queen. It’s nothing more than that. There is no moral requirement for any of them to get titles. Simply birth order and who they married.
Elizabeth hated Camilla so much and for so long. Her arm was twisted so hard I’m surprised a bone didn’t break a few times about Camilla. Said Camilla should have backed off of his marriage. “That woman.” I remember Di and Charles holding hands and in the Caribbean all over her in a bikini. Charles was shite for the monarchy then and now.
Andrew lownie gave a damaging interview on GMB today about the Palace coverup and awareness of PA antics from the get go. He claimed King is obstructing justice by presenting evidence from RPOs because of refusal to release them from NDAS and suggested that PA with disappear abroad rather than testify.
Can the British government do anything to prevent Andrew from disappearing abroad? Like, revoke his passport, put him on a no-fly list, etc.? Or does the government have no control over any of the BRF?
(And if the latter, how far does that immunity extend? Like, just children of the monarch? To a certain number in line for the throne? etc.)
The King has laid himself wide open if after publicly offering to help the police over Andrew he instead spirits him away outside UK jurisdiction. Obstruction of justice will damn King so Lownie has called upon him to acknowledge and apologise for the cover up and be open and transparent about what the palace knew about Andrew’s antics and associations. No more cover-up and Collusion but clean out the stables instead and fully cooperation with the police. This interview was broadcast on the popular GMB not GB News. Lownie was very forthright and critical of the criminal conduct of Andrew and Sarah and also the cover-up operation agreed on by two monarchs. It was very strong stuff for ITV to screen and it is a measure of how serious a scandal this is for the Firm because it involves criminality.
Virginia’s settlement money could have easily been paid with one shopping bag of cash from the middle east.
Me thinks that is where the settlement money came from. One cannot take these people at their words. Too much effort being made to throw people off the trail!
Virginia’s settlement money could have easily been paid with one shopping bag of cash from the middle east.
I didn’t know it was a loan to Andrew. Who are the other royals that had the money to loan $500,000 to Andrew and who leaked this information? If they could like this then they could leak information about Esptein’s involvement with the Royal Family.
And still, after being loaned the hush money, Pedrew acts like an entitled ass, moaning about being exiled to a cushy home …
I do like that he is being called by a name that includes Mountbatten — it’s fitting.
The “a little here, a little there” strategy is also what white collar criminals do – you siphon a little from everyone’s accounts and hope nobody looks too closely. But honestly, my thought was similar to most of you – it’s about sharing the blame. If everyone pays, nobody gets to disavow it later and pretend that they didn’t know! Because yeah, the Queen alone would have had more than enough cash to cover 12M. She might have had to liquidate some things, but silencing Virgina was worth it.
I find it interesting that QEII didn’t simply “buy” the Swiss Ski Chalet through an intermediary instead of “loaning” him money he was obviously never going to pay back. The result would be the same, but the reporting would have been quite different.
Also, I’m assuming the “other royals also chipping in” is referring to William, although he wouldn’t have had an official income at the time other than what he got from his father, right. Anne, Sophie, the Gloucesters? They are all dependants of the crown, any contribution would be symbolic. I’m just picturing Andrew passing around a hat at Balmoral and standing expectantly, glaring, as his family slowly empties their pockets.
I’ve always said that no one knows how much money was involved in the settlement–silence on that was part of the settlement. I have a feeling the amount was higher than what’s been reported. Am I correct that part of the settlement went to Virginia’s foundation for the survivors?
They can try to sell the fiction that they expected Andrew to pay any of them back, but does anyone really believe that?
This is the interview Andrew Lownie gave to GMB this morning. He claims the king offer to help police if asked! Is ingenuous because he is refusing to allow RPO s to be released from their NDAs. He speaks of MI6 having Andrew under surveillance and that Queen via her private secretary would have had regular reports on his antics for years. He talks of a cover up by the palace for 15 years. They want to close this down hence the 12 million pound payoff. Rather than have Andrew testify they will have him disappear abroad ( Andrew could be made to disappear in other ways, horse riding accident perhaps?!) Lownie called on King to do the right thing and clean the stables by allowing the Palace to share their records on Andrew and let the RPOs testify as well as Andrew and Sarah.
https://youtu.be/jbtpmzVYIc0?si=p-YcO8KdOC58Y0Bs
This was explosive stuff: I bet the Palace are furious!!