Zayn Malik on Gigi Hadid: ‘I will always love her, but I don’t know if I was in love with her’

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid were on-and-off for about five years, first starting in 2016, then breaking up and making up several times, then finally winding down for good in 2021. During one of their make-up sessions, they welcomed their only child, daughter Khai, who was born in September 2020 (Khai is a Virgo). When they were together, I always thought Gigi was more into Zayn than he was into her. But I never doubted that he loved her, I just thought he was just too young, mixed up and arrogant to really treat her right. Well… Zayn appeared on Call Her Daddy, the popular podcast. And his comments about Gigi and love are getting lots of attention. He doesn’t have youth as an excuse anymore.

On his past relationship with Gigi: “To be fair, just to have this on the record, I will always love G, because she is the reason my child is on this Earth and I have the utmost respect for her. I will always love her, but I don’t know if I was in love with her….I do love her a crazy amount, but no, I don’t think I was in love with her at that point.” As he reasoned, “Otherwise I would have been a better version of myself.” His thoughts on love in general: “My understanding of love is always developing. At that moment in time, I might have thought it was love, but as I got older I realized maybe it wasn’t. Maybe it was lust. Maybe it was this, maybe it was that. I don’t feel like it was love.” He’s been single for a while now: “I don’t find being alone scary. No disrespect to all the past relationships I’ve been in. No disrespect at all, it was freeing. I am that type of person who runs on my own clock, answers to myself. So, it was so freeing to me. I could just do things, make plans. Sleep until any time I want.” What he’s learned: “I tended to get in trouble in relationships, ‘cause I was young, did certain things, spoke to other females when I shouldn’t have been. You live and learn from it, but this way, there’s no guilt.”

[From E! News]

Yeah… I think that’s really f–ked up. A man will literally have a child with his girlfriend and then say that he’s not in love with her? Garbage. “I will always love her, but I don’t know if I was in love with her….I do love her a crazy amount, but no, I don’t think I was in love with her at that point.” Sure, it might be true in some sense, that he was never actually in love with her, but it’s a really screwed-up thing to say about the mother of your child and someone you spent five years with (on-and-off). To me, this sounds more like an admission that Zayn never really considered Gigi to be “the one” for him. He never really committed to her, he always considered her just a temporary relationship and he was never making long-term plans with her. That’s my interpretation and it f–king sucks that he’s saying it on a podcast.

