Prince William’s Earthshot might be investigated by the UK Charity Commission

My confession: when Prince William hired his crisis manager Liza Ravenscroft earlier this year, I truly believed that the hire was more about William and Kate’s marriage and their Marie Antoinette-like image. I also thought Ravenscroft was hired because William is obsessed with his brother and his obsession has become an institutional crisis. While all of that may be true, it’s looking like Ravenscroft really was brought in to deal with the fallout from the Jeffrey Epstein-related scandals unfolding right now. The Epstein Files are a major crisis for the monarchy, but it’s not just about Prince Andrew’s sordid relationship with Jeffrey Epstein. It’s about how Epstein had so much access, and he had relationships with some powerful international figures. Figures like Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, who emailed back and forth with Epstein for years. At one point, according to a newly-released email, bin Sulayem sent Epstein a “torture video.” Well, Ahmed bin Sulayem is CEO of DP World, which is a founding partner of Prince William’s Earthshot. DP World donated $1 million (at least) to Earthshot. William also had a photo-op with bin Sulayem in 2022, in Dubai. Well, as we discussed yesterday, now Republic has filed a complaint with the UK Charity Commission. The same Charity Commission which “investigated” Sentebale, remember?
Prince William must cut ties with his Earthshot Prize associate Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem over the Emirati’s links to Jeffrey Epstein and a “torture video,” anti-monarchy campaigners told Newsweek as they reported the charity to a U.K. regulator.
The Prince of Wales posed for photos with bin Sulayem in 2022 when the Dubai businessman announced £1 million in funding for the Earthshot Prize, William’s award project that funds innovative solutions to climate change.
Earthshot still lists Sulayem’s business, DP World, as an official partner on its website at a time when other organizations are reconsidering relations, such as Canada’s second largest pensions fund, La Caisse, which announced it was halting future deals. La Caisse’s statement said it had “made it clear to the company [DP World] that we expect it to shed light on the situation and take the necessary actions,” stressing it was “important to distinguish the company, DP World, from the individual, Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem.”
Britain’s leading anti-monarchy campaign group, Republic, announced in a press release on Wednesday that they had reported Earthshot to U.K. watchdog the Charity Commission, stating in the complaint that: “The seriousness of this matter requires a full and comprehensive investigation.”
Graham Smith, Republic’s chief executive, told Newsweek: “William has to explain this relationship and what he’s known about this man and distance himself from him [Sulayem]. The Earthshot charity also has to explain why they didn’t do due diligence and why they’ve accepted the million pounds from someone who is so clearly atrocious.”
A Charity Commission spokesperson told Newsweek in a statement: “We are aware of concerns about sources of funding to the Earthshot Prize. We are assessing this information to determine any next steps and if there is a role for the commission.”
[From Newsweek]
Graham Smith at Republic is really going for it, like he smells blood in the water. Good for him – he’s pretty much the only person demanding that William is held the same standard as anyone else. Now, do I think the Charity Commission will do anything? Nah. They really f–ked over Sentebale and they basically said it was A-OK for Sophie Chanduka to liquidate the charity’s coffers and decimate Sentebale’s services, all because Prince Harry shouldn’t have walked away from royal life, remember? The fix is in, I’m sure. But that’s just it – even if the Charity Commission does nothing (which is what will happen), there’s this steady drumbeat of scandal around William too. It was easy for the British press to shrug off one secondhand Epstein connection, but William has now associated with several people intimately connected to Epstein (including William’s buddy Donald Trump).
Additionally, in People Magazine’s reporting of this story, they reached out to Earthshot and they didn’t get an on-the-record response. But they did get this: “PEOPLE understands Earthshot is talking with the DP World management team over the matter.” Surely the way to handle this would be to openly declare that Earthshot does not want to be associated with anyone involved with Jeffrey Epstein and/or torture videos, and that Earthshot is returning DP World’s seven-figure donation?
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
-
-
London, UK, 16th Sep 2025. HRH King Charles III, The Prince and Princess of Wales Prince William and Princess Catherine, Anne the Princess Royal, Prince Andrew The Duke and Duchess of York, Prince Michael of Kent and other senior members of the Royal Family all pay their last respects as the coffin is carried to the hearse. They then depart from Westminster Cathedral after the a requiem mass, a Catholic funeral service held for the Duchess of Kent, who passed away on 4 Sep.,Image: 1037876903, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Imageplotter/Avalon
-
-
London, UK, 16th Sep 2025. Prince William, Prince Andrew, Princess Catherine, Sophie Duchess of Edinburgh, Princess Anne, HRH King Charles III, The Prince and Princess of Wales Prince William and Princess Catherine, Anne the Princess Royal, Prince Andrew The Duke and Duchess of York, Prince Michael of Kent and other senior members of the Royal Family all pay their last respects as the coffin is carried to the hearse. They then depart from Westminster Cathedral after the a requiem mass, a Catholic funeral service held for the Duchess of Kent, who passed away on 4 Sep.,Image: 1037888603, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Imageplotter/Avalon
-
-
09/02/2026. Diriyah, Saudi Arabia. The Prince of Wales during a private tour of UNESCO World Heritage Site, At-Turaif. The Prince received a private tour of the historical site, led by Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. His Royal Highness last met the Crown Prince on his inward visit to London in 2018.,Image: 1073489311, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: © Kensington Palace. This image is free for use but may only be used for news or editorial reporting purposes. This image must NOT be used for any commercial or other use, save for news or editorial reporting and cannot be altered or amended in any manner or form whatsoever. All rights reserved., Model Release: no, Credit line: Andrew Parsons / Kensington Palace/Avalon
-
-
North America Rights Only – Dubai, UAE -20220210-
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge (L) and Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem (2nd from L), Group Chairman and CEO, DP World speak to guests during the Earth Shot Prize event at the DP World Pavilion, Expo 2020
-PICTURED: Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem and Prince William
-PHOTO by: ABACA/INSTARimages.com
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact Instar Images LLC for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207 This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. Instar Images LLC reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
Featuring: Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem and Prince William
Where: Dubai, UAE, UAE
When: 10 Feb 2022
Credit: ABACA/INSTARimages.com
**North America Rights Only**
-
-
North America Rights Only – Dubai, UAE -20220210-
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge (L) and Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem (center), Group Chairman and CEO, DP World speak to guests during the Earth Shot Prize event at the DP World Pavilion, Expo 2020
-PICTURED: Prince William and Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem
-PHOTO by: ABACA/INSTARimages.com
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact Instar Images LLC for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207 This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. Instar Images LLC reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
Featuring: Prince William and Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem
Where: Dubai, UAE, UAE
When: 10 Feb 2022
Credit: ABACA/INSTARimages.com
**North America Rights Only**
-
-
North America Rights Only – Dubai, UAE -20220210-
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge (R) and Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem (center), Group Chairman and CEO, DP World speak to guests during the Earth Shot Prize event at the DP World Pavilion, Expo 2020
-PICTURED: Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem and Prince William
-PHOTO by: ABACA/INSTARimages.com
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact Instar Images LLC for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207 This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. Instar Images LLC reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
Featuring: Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem and Prince William
Where: Dubai, UAE, UAE
When: 10 Feb 2022
Credit: ABACA/INSTARimages.com
**North America Rights Only**
-
-
The Prince of Wales (left) with the Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud on a tour of the Unesco World Heritage Site At-Turaif Diriyah in Diriyah, during his visit to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia
Featuring: Prince William, His Royal Highness, Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, MBS
Where: Diriyah, Saudi Arabia
When: 09 Feb 2026
Credit: Aaron Chown/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
The Prince of Wales (left) poses for a photograph with the Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud on a tour of the Unesco World Heritage Site At-Turaif Diriyah in Diriyah, during his visit to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia
Featuring: Prince William, His Royal Highness, Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, MBS
Where: Diriyah, Saudi Arabia
When: 09 Feb 2026
Credit: Aaron Chown/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
The Prince of Wales (left) poses for a photograph with the Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud on a tour of the Unesco World Heritage Site At-Turaif Diriyah in Diriyah, during his visit to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia
Featuring: Prince William, His Royal Highness, Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, MBS
Where: Diriyah, Saudi Arabia
When: 09 Feb 2026
Credit: Aaron Chown/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
King will be very unhappy with Adrew Lownie interview on Good Morning Britain rubbishing his public offer to help the police given that Andrew’s RPOs past and present have been reminded of their NDAs NOT released from them m to testify all that they know.
NDA’s don’t cover knowledge of criminal activities do they?
This is the link to the full GMB interview with Andrew Lownie.It was explosive because Lownie appeared to be accusing King of obstruction of justice: cover up, pay off, refusing to allow RPOS to testify and “disappearing” Andrew. He meant abroad but Andrew should be worried about just how far his brother could go to silence him.
https://youtu.be/jbtpmzVYIc0?si=p-YcO8KdOC58Y0Bs
King didn’t offer full cooperation with the police on Monday as in forcing Andrew to testify and sharing all palace records on him just being available if! if police need his help?!
I get that it’s Republic who filed the complaint, but maybe Ravencroft expects the commission to conduct an investigatiom for ahow and declare Peg completely a ove reproach. Otherwise I don’t understand why she is not doing jackshit. Maybe she has already left and they are hiding that. I suspected that when a KP briefing brought up Meredith Mains’ resignation again for no reason, it was actually Ravencroft backing out BTS.
*investigation for show
*above reproach
Yeah. Why does ES even need to be talking to DP World? Isn’t that who they shouldn’t be speaking to and taking money from? Weird response.
s/ Taking the lead from Willy’s sweaty nonce Uncle and how he cut ties with JE, it’s in their DNA to see this as the “honourable” way. At least Willy didn’t go to SA … oh wait, my bad, he did. lol /s
More likely Earthshot is suggesting that “DP World” sets up a less-obvious middleman charity for their next bribe. In a few years we might see a million pound donation from the “Human Fund”.
The Windsors don’t give two shits where the money or donations come from because they are greedy. They don’t care how dirty the donors are they just want the money. They are starting to learn that when you play in the dirt you get dirty! The handshake clown wouldn’t need a crisis manger if he just stayed out of the dirt! I doubt a legitimate investigation will be done with Pegs charity.
Earthshot is a vanity project for Will to play benevolent royal. No one is served by this charity being in existence and to me that’s another thing that should be investigated. His new risk manager babysitter isn’t doing a great job is she?
My bet: the commission will find a way to justify how they are not the relevant authority to investigate.
I’m sure they’ve already figured out that William can claim he didn’t know about Sulayem a few years ago, before the Epstein release. Surely there were hints, though, and while the UK press won’t dig them out, maybe Graham Smith has people who can.
The real question is what Willy will do to atone. He’s probably already spent most of Earthshot’s cash flying celebs into Rio. He and Katie could make a big donation to trafficking and DV groups from their foundation, which doesn’t seem to do much else. But they won’t. Harry is much more generous with his own money.
Prince Bonesaw is putting on weight. Let’s go, abdominal fat, do your thing!
The slow drip drip drip of bad press might be just what eventually brings down the monarchy.
Here’s hoping.
Grabs popcorn, sits back to watch.
This whole sordid mess is the ultimate reminder of just how archaic the monarchy is. Here we are in the 21st century with a sex trafficking ring which circles the damn globe 🌎, pulling in high profile individuals left and right (literally left and right politically), and ordinary folks are demanding accountability. Yet, still, this extended family of grifters is acting like no rules apply to them in their specialness with their super magic genes. They’re just going to continue to try to stonewall their way through. “Never explain, never apologize.” I hope Graham Smith brings them down at last. But that’s probably way too much to hope for.
Love this for Willy after he wrecked Sentebale.
Yep, the charity commission will do nothing. Willy has probably already spent Sulayem’s £1m flying celebs into Rio and elsewhere. But here’s an idea, Willy and Kate could donate £1m from their foundation to trafficking and DV charities, they rarely donate anything so why not this. Oh well, that won’t happen.
Who are the other Earthshot donors? Is the charity following all necessary laws? Maybe it needs to be audited or even investigated.
https://earthshotprize.org/people-partners/our-partners/
If the “we care deeply” statement from KP was an example of the ace crisis manager’s work, they’re in a heap of trouble. It would have been better to say nothing than to release that meaningless garbage.
Also? DP World is — IIRC — Dubai Ports World, which is to say, a premier logistics hub and global coordinator for trade and transport for…. Oil. And all manner of other things, commodities, a shipping broker for Chinese export products, etc….. anything that moves across the sea, tankers, traffic, etc…. Belching fumes the whole way, choking the planet with every knot plied between hubs for offloading and refining, all over the world. Not the most appropriate sponsor for an environmental charity. Egads.
So, they’re actually eco washing their business with the Earthshot investment. Tracks.
I don’t expect the commission to do anything at all, but the Republicans (UK) getting it out in the open is just another stain on the BRF this time it’s all over the heir. Now the question from the press and public should be just how deeply is Peggy embedded with these people who are Epstein clients.
Remember that comment some recent years ago about what William got up to “would make your eyes bleed” ? Who knows what could come out
With how he has been running a hate campaign against his own brother(family) for years now not even hiding it I imagine he is a lot like his uncle, much more than they want anyone to know especially behind closed door.
i dont think the commission will do anything at all either, but you know the royal family in general and KP in particular hates seeing William’s name in a headline anywhere near Epstein. that was supposed to be Andrew’s scandal, and it turns out……Epstein had very very long tentacles.
Pretty sure the fix is in. Nonethless have been enjoying typing ‘earthshot torture video’ etc into search engines repeatedly. Seeing Willy’s face juxtaposed with Epstein et al is fun. Hee Haw.
Sure, Earthshot is expressing their “concerns” to their donor, just like they expressed their “concerns” for the Epstein survivors. I don’t think that’s going to be enough. I have no illusions that a UK Charity is going to do anything to William’s pet vanity project, but the more people read about the Windsor’s grifting, the less they approve of them.
As for Liza Ravenscroft, if these statements from the Wales are her work, she’s running a very old playbook: Express bland concerns, promise to do better next time, and hope people forget. It’s worked before – the public attention span is fickle and complacency is easy. I do wonder if she is solely responsible for KP comms or if her remit is more about handling the Epstein mess overall. I think it would be smarter to have one point person on it, but historically that has not been the Windsor’s strong suit. If she was hired by William, I could see a scenario where it comes time for King Scooter to throw his Pa under the bus.
Republic probably already knows they won’t get anywhere with this but it’s good publicity for their campaign.
William, Charles, Andrew, Camilla, Sarah F… all showing repeatedly that they don’t have an ounce of moral fibre in them.
Turning a blind eye (and in Randy’s case, participating in) abuse of minors, selling state secrets, accepting money in suitcases from questionable sources, grifting off the public purse, swindling taxpayers, betraying their spouses… it just doesn’t stop!
What awful conduct from people who are supposed to be the moral leaders of the nation.
Remember way back when, way before we knew anything regarding his very sordid proclivities, he was called Randy Andy?
Karma is real! Meghans earrings , sentebale.hahahaa
I know right, I certainly would not chance messing with Meghan🤣🤭… I’m enjoying Peggy being under scrutiny.
Earthshot Prize is William’s equivalent of Andrew’s Pitch@Palace. Different name but similar vision and strategy. 🤨
It functions like a venture capitalist vehicle under the guise of ‘charity’.
I believe like the Pitch@Palace venture, Prince William gets a percentage of ownership in each of the ‘projects’ funded by the Earthshot Prize.
Republic is doing the Lord’s work. Good for them!
The crisis manager, meanwhile, is incompetent. KP should have already issued a strong statement distancing Earthshot from DP World and its Epstein ties, and denouncing the sexual abuse and trafficking of women and girls. I could write that statement for the crisis manager, if she needs help. It practically writes itself.
I’m wondering if that yacht the Waleses “borrowed” this summer is owned by this particular Saudi?
Don’t know if it’s true but I read that it was this guy’s brother that they borrowed the yacht from. Some bigwig in racing?
I hope they do.