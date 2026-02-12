Skincare including affordable serums, haircare for thinning hair and more

Last week we had our first Shop.My post with selections from Duchess Meghan’s recent looks along with some more affordable alternatives. Thanks to all of you who commented and helped with that! Today we’re looking at skincare and haircare products, many of which I’ve used or own. Let me know if there’s anything you think we should feature!
Vegan skincare for glowy, healthy skin
(Scroll down for product photos and use the arrows to navigate.) I love skincare products from The Ordinary because they’re affordable and effective. They’re also vegan, which I need due to an allergy. Sephora has some excellent options from The Ordinary including a toner with 7% glycolic acid that helps even out skin tone and is described as a “game changer.” Their 2% hyaluronic acid with B5 is gentle, hydrating and works well on hands too. I use it almost every day! The retinal .2% emulsion is said to reduce the appearance of fine lines and pores and their more powerful granactive retinoid 2% serum is called “one of the best effective retinoids I’ve ever used” that makes a difference in just a few weeks.
Tatcha products, founded by Meghan’s friend Vicky Tsai, are little more expensive. I’ve used both the rice water cleanser and their popular dewy skin cream and my face always feels so nice afterwards! Tatcha’s dewy milk moisturizer is a lightweight option for oily-prone skin. Reviewers say “My skin looks more hydrated and glowy.” Finally I’m including my favorite sunscreen, Supergoop, in both the unseen and the glowscreen versions. I use the glowscreen on days I’m not wearing foundation.
Thinning hair solutions and styling tools for a salon look at home
(Scroll down for product photos and use the arrows to navigate.) My hairdresser recommended the Surface Awaken line for my thinning hair (I asked her!) and since switching I’ve definitely noticed new hair growth and less shedding. I purchased the full starter kit but you don’t need all that. The shampoo works quite well with your own conditioner. The scalp treatment is also very good. Back in 2019 I splurged on the Dyson Airwrap and it remains one of my favorite purchases. I always look like I got a blowout and it’s so quick to curl my hair with less damage than regular curling irons. People say the Shark Flexstyle is comparable and it’s definitely more affordable at almost $300 cheaper. I also own a Dyson Supersonic hair dryer, (the Airwrap dries but it isn’t as fast) and a Babyliss Nano Titanium dryer that’s just as good.
Other excellent products I use and recommend include Amika’s The Wizard detangler, which leaves my hair so soft, Olaplex No. 6 Bond Smoother and Olaplex No. 7 Bonding Oil.
Thanks for reading and commenting on our shopping post! If you make any purchases through these links we get a percentage and appreciate it.
I love the shopping posts! Thanks for starting them up again.
I love, adore, and otherwise use supergoop sunscreen. It’s so light, you’ll wonder if it actually works, but it is amazing.
In summary: Supergoop is wonderful stuff.
When I can’t afford the supergoop, I use the excellent Trader Joe’s dupe. As a skin cancer sufferer (all the flavors: basal, squamous and melanoma), I wear and reapply sunscreen every single day and go through lots. Both of these work excellently and don’t give a white cast!
@RMS: I’ve hit the trifecta as well! And I’ve probably had at least 40+ moles removed for biopsy (I stopped counting at three dozen).
Anyhoo, I now swear by supergoop for my body but tend to change it up when it comes to my face. I’m currently using Innisfree w/SPF on my face. I like how it feels & looks & the chemical smell isn’t too bad (always a downside to sunblock).
Some truly great options here! I’m going to check out the toner and the hair serum after I’ve had coffee. Thank you for this list!
Tatcha’s ‘The Essence’ is a must have – it changed my skin for the better in a few days, it looked and felt more hydrated and soft. Have tried the cleansers, they are all great and same for the lightening eye cream. Not sure about the Carnelia Oil cleanser – seems ok as a first cleanse to remove makeup. Also the sunscreen is so so – Biore (Japanese brand) is much better.
Fair to say Tatcha is my current fave brand 🙂
Here’s a link to Tatcha’s The Essence
to Tatcha’s brightening eye cream
and to Biore sunscreen. I’ve never heard of Biore sunscreen and it looks good!
Because Asian sunscreens use different filters many times they are being confiscated by CBP. It is not as easy as it used to be to get these sunscreens.
I like that one as its oil fee and its a cream – gel based sunscreens irritate me.
Thanks for the posts! I would appreciate any jewelry suggestions.
I second the love for The Ordinary. Also they’re Canadian, so that’s a nice bonus.
Except estee Lauder has owned them for years.
I use Supergoop sunscreen in Golden Hour. I use it as a light foundation and get compliments all the time. It doesn’t feel thick or sticky. LOVE IT . I give it to my friends for their birthdays.
Love these lists! Please keep them coming – shoes, clothes, home goods, open to whatever you’ve got. Agree on the supergoop stuff is amazing
Yay, I love the shopping posts! Question about the amika detangler–does it have a scent? I’m assuming yes, can you describe what kind?
The Trader Joe’s daily facial sunscreen is a really good dupe for the Goop!
Oh I love these recs. A friend of mine just got me the Tatcha overnight lip mask for my birthday as well as the Amika “brooklyn bombshell blow out spray” (I had to double check the name lol.) I haven’t used it yet but she swears by it so I’m excited to see how it works. I had never heard the brand name before so now I have a new one to try!
The lip mask though is already amazing.
Another overnight lip mask to try is by Laniege – I have the Berry flavour and it taste so nice.
With some of the Asian brands its better to get the imported original as often the ones that they sell in other countries have different ingredients (I found this out the hard way) – I’ve found a shop in Soho London that sells imported beauty products from Japan and Korea thou it is more expensive than buying online but it is worth it.
Yay, I’m glad these posts are back, sans amaweird
I loved the Ordinary products, especially when it was still Canadian owned. But I have stopped purchasing them now that Estee Lauder owns the brand. Lauder is a HUGE supporter/contributor to Tr*mp.
Tried the link for the Awaken shampoo but it said it doesn’t ship to Hawaii. 🙁