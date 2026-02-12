Skincare including affordable serums, haircare for thinning hair and more



Last week we had our first Shop.My post with selections from Duchess Meghan’s recent looks along with some more affordable alternatives. Thanks to all of you who commented and helped with that! Today we’re looking at skincare and haircare products, many of which I’ve used or own. Let me know if there’s anything you think we should feature!

Vegan skincare for glowy, healthy skin

(Scroll down for product photos and use the arrows to navigate.) I love skincare products from The Ordinary because they’re affordable and effective. They’re also vegan, which I need due to an allergy. Sephora has some excellent options from The Ordinary including a toner with 7% glycolic acid that helps even out skin tone and is described as a “game changer.” Their 2% hyaluronic acid with B5 is gentle, hydrating and works well on hands too. I use it almost every day! The retinal .2% emulsion is said to reduce the appearance of fine lines and pores and their more powerful granactive retinoid 2% serum is called “one of the best effective retinoids I’ve ever used” that makes a difference in just a few weeks.

Tatcha products, founded by Meghan’s friend Vicky Tsai, are little more expensive. I’ve used both the rice water cleanser and their popular dewy skin cream and my face always feels so nice afterwards! Tatcha’s dewy milk moisturizer is a lightweight option for oily-prone skin. Reviewers say “My skin looks more hydrated and glowy.” Finally I’m including my favorite sunscreen, Supergoop, in both the unseen and the glowscreen versions. I use the glowscreen on days I’m not wearing foundation.



Thinning hair solutions and styling tools for a salon look at home

(Scroll down for product photos and use the arrows to navigate.) My hairdresser recommended the Surface Awaken line for my thinning hair (I asked her!) and since switching I’ve definitely noticed new hair growth and less shedding. I purchased the full starter kit but you don’t need all that. The shampoo works quite well with your own conditioner. The scalp treatment is also very good. Back in 2019 I splurged on the Dyson Airwrap and it remains one of my favorite purchases. I always look like I got a blowout and it’s so quick to curl my hair with less damage than regular curling irons. People say the Shark Flexstyle is comparable and it’s definitely more affordable at almost $300 cheaper. I also own a Dyson Supersonic hair dryer, (the Airwrap dries but it isn’t as fast) and a Babyliss Nano Titanium dryer that’s just as good.

Other excellent products I use and recommend include Amika’s The Wizard detangler, which leaves my hair so soft, Olaplex No. 6 Bond Smoother and Olaplex No. 7 Bonding Oil.

Thanks for reading and commenting on our shopping post! If you make any purchases through these links we get a percentage and appreciate it.