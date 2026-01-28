Paul Walter Hauser is raising money for James Van Der Beek’s cancer treatment



James Van Der Beek was diagnosed with Stage 3 colorectal cancer in August 2023 and has been receiving treatments since. He’s also still working when he feels well enough to do so, possibly so that he can continue to qualify for health insurance coverage. Regardless of your insurance situation, cancer treatments in America can get expensive. To help cover the “financial cost of fighting cancer,” James raised $47,000 after auctioning off several pieces of Dawson’s Creek and Varsity Blues memorabilia in December.

When Paul Walter Hauser got wind of James’ auction, it “didn’t sit well” with him. So, he decided to do a fundraiser or two of his own. First, Paul is working with Cameo to raise money for James’ cancer treatments. If you aren’t familiar with Cameo, it’s a website where fans can commission actors, reality TV stars, and other public figures to film a personalized video. The Cameo goal is $20,000 by March 1. Once that’s finished, Paul plans to do a celebrity auction to raise additional funds. The auction will feature items and autographs donated by his famous friends.

“James Van Der Beek started selling his old stuff from his past acting jobs to pay for his colorectal cancer treatments, and it didn’t sit well with me,” Paul, 39, wrote on a Jan. 23 Instagram post. “I am an actor and father of 3 children, and I want them inheriting my trinkets/wardrobe/memorabilia someday.” The Luckiest Man in America actor added, “I wouldn’t want to auction off a Stingray shirt or Marvel script to make ends meet for treatment.” In partnership with Cameo, a video-sharing platform, Paul also shared how he intends to reach his monetary goal. “Please repost this and spread the love by spreading the word,” Paul—who shares kids Harris, 4, Jonah, 2, and Isla Grace, 6 months, with wife Amy Boland Hauser—continued. “I am trying to raise 20k by March 1st, through recorded Cameo videos, and then I plan to do an auction of celebrity friends’ personal items and autographs (Josh Gad, Becky Lynch, Jimmy Kimmel, and many many more-) to continue our support of a fellow actor, father and husband who has rolled a painful pair of dice these last couple years.” “I’ve always liked James Van Der Beek and he seems like a really good dude,” he added. “Let’s help him out in this difficult moment. Prayers Up 4 The Beek!”

I did some research and according to the Internet, Paul and James have only met once, all the way back in 2010. Raising money for someone you met once, 15 years ago, is a very kind, compassionate thing to do. Paul must be one of those helpers that Mr. Rogers was talking about because he’s also done fundraisers and donated thousands of dollars for causes such as Relay for Life’s Cancer Charity Walk, Smile Train, Neighborly, and ServeLA. Paul’s cameo videos begin at $60 for individuals and $500 for businesses. As of Tuesday evening, he’s raised almost $3,000 towards the $20k goal.

Last month, James gave an update about his health on the Today show, saying that he was still “trying a bunch of stuff” for treatments and was feeling better than he had felt months earlier when he missed the live Dawson’s Creek reunion for a double stomach virus. He also acknowledged that fighting cancer was a “longer journey than I ever thought it would be.” Everyone’s cancer journey is different, difficult, and personal. James is very fortunate to have a community of friends, acquaintances, and strangers alike supporting him.