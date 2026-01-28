James Cameron on living in New Zealand: People are sane there as opposed to the US



When director James Cameron was selling his California ranch in 2023, I noted that it was on the heels of a decade in which Cameron had been buying up New Zealand property and living there. Where many of us consider New Zealand to be Middle Earth, Cameron envisioned Pandora in that country. He also saw the world class visual effects studios Peter Jackson and Weta Digital had crafted in Wellington, and realized that continuing his Avatar series would best be achieved using that Kiwi talent. My point is, it’s been well documented for nearly 15 years that Cameron had relocated to New Zealand to make these movies. Obviously, a lot has gone down over the last 15 years, including an orange wrecking ball crashing into American politics and a global pandemic. In a new interview with podcaster Graham Bensinger, Cameron says he and his family moved to New Zealand because the people there are “sane” and “believe in science,” as opposed to what he’s witnessing in his home country. I mean, he’s not wrong, but don’t forget to credit the Na’vi!

Speaking on “In Depth with Graham Bensinger,” the 71-year-old “Avatar: Fire and Ash” director praised the high COVID-19 vaccination rate in New Zealand, where he and his family are based, while taking aim at the U.S.’s response to the virus. “This is why I love New Zealand. People there are for the most part sane as opposed to the United States,” he said. “And [the vaccination rates are] going down, going in the wrong direction. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as of Jan. 16, a little more than 17% of U.S. adults had received the 2025-26 COVID-19 shot. “Are you kidding me? Where would you rather live? A place that actually believes in science and is sane and where people can work together cohesively to a common goal,” Cameron said, “or a place where everybody’s at each other’s throats, extremely polarized, turning its back on science and basically would be in utter disarray if another pandemic appears?” The clip, part of a wide-ranging interview that was “more than a decade in the making,” was released on Jan. 21. The full conversation debuts in syndication over the Jan. 24 weekend. USA TODAY has reached out to Cameron’s team for comment. Cameron and his wife Suzy Amis Cameron bought a farm in 2000, he told Bensinger. And when “COVID hit” while he and his family [were] outside of New Zealand for Christmas, “I had to move mountains to get our production unit back up and running in New Zealand, and we just decided at that time it was time to make the move as a family.” They made the move permanent around August 2021. “The United States is a fantastic place to live, but New Zealand is just stunningly beautiful,” Bensinger told the filmmaker. “Is it?” Cameron replied. “I’m not there for the scenery; I’m there for the sanity.” The Camerons grow organic vegetables — specifically brassicas which include broccoli, cabbage and cauliflower.

[From USA Today]

Not to be that girl (except that I am so that girl), I just want to stress again that Cameron had already moved to New Zealand to live out his billion-dollar Avatar dreams. It’d be more accurate to say that the reason he’s stayed in New Zealand is because of the f–ked up anti-science anti-vaxx movement that’s being legitimized in the US and putting millions of people at risk and unnecessarily killing children whose parents should know better. Which is a very valid reason to emigrate… if you can afford to do so, and therein lies the rub for most of us. I don’t believe I’m alone in thinking that even when James Cameron makes a good point, he somehow manages to do it in a way that’s a turn off, yes? For instance, when Bensinger comments how beautiful New Zealand is, and Cameron responds, “Is It? I’m not there for the scenery; I’m there for the sanity.” This man is a director, he works in a visual medium ffs! You can appreciate New Zealand’s landscape and still staunchly oppose what’s going on in America; one doesn’t take away from the other! Then again, this tracks for a 71-year-old man who’s still salty about a joke from 2013.

Anyway, I think we can take this interview to mean that he will continue living in New Zealand, even if Avatar: Fire and Ash had a significant drop in box office from the first two films. After all, there is the broccoli to grow.