James Cameron is still mad about Amy Poehler’s 2013 Golden Globes joke

In early 2013, Kathryn Bigelow’s Zero Dark Thirty was nominated for many awards, including Best Picture Drama at the Golden Globes. Bigelow, Jessica Chastain and the rest of the Zero Dark Thirty team were front and center at the Globes, which made them prime targets for jokes from that year’s Globes hostesses, Amy Poehler and Tina Fey. Tina and Amy ended up making one of the funniest Hollywood jokes of all time, and it absolutely killed in the room: “When it comes to torture, I trust the lady who spent three years married to James Cameron.” I’m including the video below – you can see that Bigelow laughed her ass off at the joke, and Chastain was losing her mind.

It was a fantastic joke and people still reference it as an amazing pop-culture moment. I guess people still bring it up when they’re around James Cameron. Because he’s still really salty about it, almost thirteen years later.

James Cameron has some thoughts about one of Amy Poehler’s jokes from the 2013 Golden Globes. At the time, Poehler, 54, was co-hosting with Tina Fey and they spent their monologue poking fun at Hollywood. Kathryn Bigelow, who was married to Cameron from 1989 to 1991, was nominated for best director for her 2012 film Zero Dark Thirty, a political thriller about the hunt for Osama bin Laden that included scenes of torture. During the show, Poehler joked, “When it comes to torture, I trust the lady who spent three years married to James Cameron.” Cameron, 71, was not there that night, but told The New York Times in an interview published Dec. 14, “Amy Poehler’s remark was an ignorant dig, at an event which is supposed to be a celebration of cinema and filmmakers, not a roast. I’m pretty thick-skinned, and happy to be the butt of a good-natured joke, but that went too far.” He continued, “The fact that people found it funny shows exactly what they think of me, even though they have no idea who I am or how I work.” The outlet noted that Cameron and Bigelow had faced off in 2010, when they were both nominated for Oscars for Best Director. He had helmed the first Avatar, while she won the award for her work on The Hurt Locker. She became the first woman director to win. “I was the first one on my feet applauding,” Cameron, who married Suzy Amis in 2000, told The Times, though he also said he wished the Academy had “shared the love” and given Avatar the award for Best Picture. Avatar was nominated for nine Oscars and won for Best Art Direction, Best Cinematography and Best Visual Effects. The sequel, 2022’s Avatar: The Way of Water, received four Oscar nominations and won Best Visual Effects. The third movie, Avatar: Fire and Ash, hits theaters this Christmas. Cameron told the outlet, “Kathryn and I thought the whole meta-narrative around us was pretty funny. I was a little concerned that it would just take away from her credibility as a filmmaker. It started to turn into a conversation that wasn’t about her film, and that bothered both of us.” He said they still advise each other on projects and called her a “remarkable person.”

[From People]

LMAO. It’s like when Taylor Swift complained about Amy and Tina’s jokes and said “There’s a special place in hell for women who don’t help other women.” Amy and Tina were really pissing people off right and left that year. As for James Cameron and his 13 years of saltiness over a joke which killed in the room… that’s why he’s still mad. It’s not *just* that Tina and Amy made a funny joke about his marriage to Bigelow, it’s that the Hollywood elite knew Cameron’s reputation as an a–hole. The fact that he’s so thin-skinned about it and bringing it up after thirteen years shows that the joke had so much truth. And by the way, I believe what he says about Bigelow too – they’re still friends and they still talk and view each other with respect. There probably are few hard feelings between them. But Hollywood still knows what he put her through.