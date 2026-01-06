Pope Leo removed a priest from his post after the priest made a homophobic remark

I would really love to know how the international Catholic community feels about the new pope, Pope Bob aka Pope Leo XIV. Bob took over after Pope Francis passed away in April of last year, and Bob is the first “American Pope.” My sense is that Bob is nowhere near as popular as Francis, but Bob is respected in general. Bob doesn’t seem to have a problem with getting more political, which is really riling up American right-wingers, which is always a plus. Basically, America gave the Catholic community a special gift: a mild-mannered midwesterner named Bob. Take him into your hearts.

Well, as you might remember, in the last year of Francis’s life, there were two incidents where Francis used an Italian anti-gay slur in various closed-door speeches. It was the same Italian slang word both times, basically the Italian equivalent of the f-slur in English. Well, Pope Leo is taking a different approach. One of Leo’s senior liturgical aides used a homophobic slur and it was picked up by a hot mic. Leo fired the guy.

Just days ago, a routine holiday event in Rome turned into a minor scandal with major implications. During Pope Leo XIV’s Christmas greetings to the Roman Curia, one of his own masters of ceremonies was caught on a hot mic muttering a homophobic slur. The Vatican watchdog outlet Silere Non Possum first reported the audio earlier this week, and by this morning our sources in the Vatican confirmed their reporting: Pope Leo had swiftly removed the priest — Monsignor Marco Agostini — from his liturgical post. Outside of niche Catholic circles, this story has barely made a blip. But it speaks volumes about how the first American pope is handling the Church’s internal culture wars, and where he draws the line. Pope Leo’s decisive response to an ugly comment is more than just a personnel matter; it’s a window into how he intends to govern a divided Church.

[From Letters From Leo]

I brought up the Francis backstory because there were questions about who leaked Francis’s homophobic slurs – it wasn’t like Francis said that slur into a microphone at a public event. He was in closed quarters surrounded by senior aides and such. Meaning, people within the confines of the Vatican were mad that Francis was saying offensive things in any capacity. Leo is not the same at any level – all it took was one hot mic slur and Leo said “pack your bags.”