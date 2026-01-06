Queen Mary wore a rich midnight-blue velvet ensemble for a diplomatic reception

Denmark’s King Frederik and Queen Mary hosted their annual New Year’s party/reception last week, and I didn’t really like Mary’s NYE dress. I loved her custom tiara though, it was beautiful. Well, on Monday, they hosted yet more New Year’s receptions and events. These photos are from the diplomatic corps reception at Christiansborg Palace. I much prefer Mary’s look in these photos – a love a rich velvet, and this midnight blue shade is gorgeous and lux. The cut of the jacket and skirt is so flattering and elegant. If you’re wondering about all of her jewelry and orders, she wore pearl earrings from the Khedive of Egypt Parure, alongside the sash and star of the Order of the Elephant, with King Frederik’s Portrait Order.

Meanwhile, Donald Trump’s invasion/coup/takeover of Venezuela has emboldened him and his administration. Yesterday, undead ghoul Stephen Miller told CNN that Greenland “belongs” to the US and that Trump could “seize” the Danish territory whenever they wanted. Miller said in part: “Nobody’s going to fight the United States militarily over the future of Greenland.” As you can imagine, Danish people are furious.

King Frederik and Queen Mary of Denmark maintained a cheerful demeanour on Monday as they presided over their annual New Year diplomatic receptions, despite escalating tensions between Copenhagen and Washington over Greenland. The diplomatic gatherings took place against a backdrop of heightened rhetoric from President Trump, who told The Atlantic magazine on Sunday that the United States “needs” the Arctic territory for defence purposes. When asked about the implications of American military action in Venezuela for Greenland, Trump stated it was for others to determine, but reiterated: “We do need Greenland, absolutely. We need it for defence.” Secretary of State Marco Rubio, speaking after US forces launched strikes in Venezuela to capture President Nicolas Maduro, warned the world to take notice when Trump makes commitments to address problems. Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen issued a firm rebuke, declaring it “absolutely no sense” to discuss America “needing” to acquire Greenland. She stated the US has no right to annex any part of the Danish kingdom and urged Washington to cease threatening “a historically close ally.” Greenland’s Prime Minister Jens Frederik Nielsen described the American rhetoric as “entirely unacceptable,” responding to a social media post by Katie Miller, wife of a senior Trump ally, which depicted Greenland filled with the US flag alongside the word “soon.” Mr Nielsen called the image “disrespectful” and demanded: “Enough is enough. No more pressure. No more insinuations. No more fantasies of annexation.”

[From GB News]

If Trump is going to do anything, it’s beef with America’s historic allies and friends. Welcome to the dumbest timeline ever, America threatening DENMARK. After invading Venezuela. After Trump threw a months-long tantrum about not receiving the Nobel Peace Prize. Anyway, Mary and Frederik looked nice. I wonder if they’ll be used in some kind of soft-diplomacy effort with Washington. It would make sense – Trump loves royalty.