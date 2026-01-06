Queen Mary wore a rich midnight-blue velvet ensemble for a diplomatic reception

Denmark’s King Frederik and Queen Mary hosted their annual New Year’s party/reception last week, and I didn’t really like Mary’s NYE dress. I loved her custom tiara though, it was beautiful. Well, on Monday, they hosted yet more New Year’s receptions and events. These photos are from the diplomatic corps reception at Christiansborg Palace. I much prefer Mary’s look in these photos – a love a rich velvet, and this midnight blue shade is gorgeous and lux. The cut of the jacket and skirt is so flattering and elegant. If you’re wondering about all of her jewelry and orders, she wore pearl earrings from the Khedive of Egypt Parure, alongside the sash and star of the Order of the Elephant, with King Frederik’s Portrait Order.
Meanwhile, Donald Trump’s invasion/coup/takeover of Venezuela has emboldened him and his administration. Yesterday, undead ghoul Stephen Miller told CNN that Greenland “belongs” to the US and that Trump could “seize” the Danish territory whenever they wanted. Miller said in part: “Nobody’s going to fight the United States militarily over the future of Greenland.” As you can imagine, Danish people are furious.
King Frederik and Queen Mary of Denmark maintained a cheerful demeanour on Monday as they presided over their annual New Year diplomatic receptions, despite escalating tensions between Copenhagen and Washington over Greenland. The diplomatic gatherings took place against a backdrop of heightened rhetoric from President Trump, who told The Atlantic magazine on Sunday that the United States “needs” the Arctic territory for defence purposes.
When asked about the implications of American military action in Venezuela for Greenland, Trump stated it was for others to determine, but reiterated: “We do need Greenland, absolutely. We need it for defence.”
Secretary of State Marco Rubio, speaking after US forces launched strikes in Venezuela to capture President Nicolas Maduro, warned the world to take notice when Trump makes commitments to address problems.
Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen issued a firm rebuke, declaring it “absolutely no sense” to discuss America “needing” to acquire Greenland. She stated the US has no right to annex any part of the Danish kingdom and urged Washington to cease threatening “a historically close ally.”
Greenland’s Prime Minister Jens Frederik Nielsen described the American rhetoric as “entirely unacceptable,” responding to a social media post by Katie Miller, wife of a senior Trump ally, which depicted Greenland filled with the US flag alongside the word “soon.” Mr Nielsen called the image “disrespectful” and demanded: “Enough is enough. No more pressure. No more insinuations. No more fantasies of annexation.”
If Trump is going to do anything, it’s beef with America’s historic allies and friends. Welcome to the dumbest timeline ever, America threatening DENMARK. After invading Venezuela. After Trump threw a months-long tantrum about not receiving the Nobel Peace Prize. Anyway, Mary and Frederik looked nice. I wonder if they’ll be used in some kind of soft-diplomacy effort with Washington. It would make sense – Trump loves royalty.
The Queen looked sexy AF in that suit…the rich color the perfect cut & her 🥰 body? 10 outta 10❣️
Gorgeous. I just wish women wouldn’t have to wear all of those stupid “honors” pinned all over and ruin the look of a beautiful gown/suit. If they *have*to*, how ‘bout just layer them on a sash and be done with it? ¯\_(ツ)_/¯.
At least the sash was under the jacket so it was less obnoxious. They always make me think of my girl scout sash with all the badges I’d earned or worse than that a beauty pageant winner.
Ohh yeah, I much prefer this blue velvet to that champagne gold lace dress. This is so good. So yeah let me distract myself with the dresses as opposed to thinking about Trump and Venezuela and Greenland bc I might self-combust in anger if I do.
Same on all counts, Jais … self-combustion actually sounds appealing at this point.
That blue velvet is gorgeous.
this is my reaction as well. so maybe denmark should send Mary and Frederik to Washington. We’ve seen that Trump loves tiaras and royalty, use them as a distraction from Greenland.
Not when it comes to Greenland. Remember, a state visit was planned in Denmark for Trump in his prior administration but he canceled when he found out he couldn’t purchase Greenland! So, even the lure of royalty, tiaras and banquets couldn’t sway him from his Greenland delusion. Besides, I think Trump is just infatuated with UK royalty.
This dress is much better than the ivory colored one. But I am underwhelmed by the bling.
DT is just proving to the world what so many of us in this country already know, he’s mentally ill.
She is so stunning, like a real-life Wonder Woman.
Regardless of how she is dressed, she has such a calm and gathered vibe. Same with Letitia. They seem to be grounded women in weird lives.
I need that jacket. She can keep the pretty skirt but I must have that gorgeous blue velvet jacket!
She is lovely. It’s interesting that she’s wearing the light blue sash under the jacket; I’ve never seen a royal woman do that before. Wish we could see what’s underneath!
I think it’s a sleeveless dress with a jacket.
I will forever be sad that royals cover up beautiful dresses with those ugly ass ribbons, sashes and medals.
LOVE this dress.
RE The monstrous Katie + Stephen Miller: He was yammering on interviews recently about Greenland even though we already have a military base there.
It’s beyond stupid, but we shouldn’t ignore the threat. (Greenland and Denmark obviously aren’t) Stephen Miller has a lot of influence with Trump.
The Trump administration + Project 2025 ultimate goal with any action to “take over” Greenland is the dismantling of NATO. Putin’s dream.
This is gorgeous! She’s is so beautiful and always looks so regal. She has real presence.