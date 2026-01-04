Denmark’s Queen Mary wore Jesper Hovring & a custom-made tiara on NYE

Denmark’s monarch always hosts a lavish New Year’s Eve reception and banquet. Queen Margrethe encouraged all of the royal women to wear their biggest and best jewels, and the royal men are usually in their dress uniforms. Well, King Frederik and Queen Mary have kept up the tradition, and here are some photos from the event. Mary pulled out all of the stops, even wearing a specially-made tiara. Mary had the tiara made from 19th-century diamonds repurposed from a belt.
Queen Mary of Denmark rang in the new year in style. The Danish royal and her husband, King Frederik, celebrated the holiday with a New Year’s Reception and Banquet at Amalienborg Palace in Copenhagen on Thursday, Jan. 1, and the Queen dressed for the festive occasion in a champagne-colored Jesper Hovring gown.
She and the King also both donned the unique and ornate collars that denote them as members of the Order of the Elephant, a Danish order of chivalry and Denmark’s highest-ranked honor. New Year’s Day is one of the few collar days for the order.
But the standout piece of the Queen’s elegant ensemble was her bandeau tiara. The circlet’s impressive rose-cut diamonds were actually pulled from another piece in the royal archives: a medieval-inspired belt made by goldsmith Carl Martin Weisshaupt in 1840, according to The Crown Jeweller. Queen Mary and experts from the Danish Royal Collection designed the new tiara in 2024, removing the largest diamonds from the belt setting but leaving spacers so that they can be replaced if desired.
The King and Queen’s eldest child, Crown Prince Christian, 20, was also in attendance at the New Year’s reception. However, their other three children — Princess Isabella, 18, and twins Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine, 14 — were not photographed at the event.
In addition to the repurposed tiara, Queen Mary’s gown was also a bit of recycled royal fashion. The lace bodice and sleeves were reportedly added to the Jesper Hovring piece since the last time she wore it.
All of Mary’s jewelry and honors are impressive, and she’s a very handsome woman. Regal, even. But the dress is not my flavor whatsoever, nor do I think it’s right for Mary. The “champagne” color reads as lifeless and beige on-camera. The lace is much too fussy for New Year’s Eve. While the belt is awesome, it leaves the impression that the dress is two-tone, with a lighter shade of beige on the bottom. Anyway, the British royals rarely repurpose diamonds from some archival piece these days. It’s interesting that Mary was allowed to do it, although I’m sure the original belt was saved, and it’s possible that they could somehow put the diamonds back into the belt if push came to shove.
Also: Prince Joachim and his wife Marie were allowed to come to the NYE bash. They must have flown in from DC for the holidays. That’s where they live now, in Washington.
The design is made in a way that allows for the diamonds to be reassembled into the belt. It is a historic piece, part of the Crown Jewels – but the belt has not been worn for more than a century since it was designed for corseted fashions of the time.
The whole design proces was done in co-operation with the curators of the historic royal collection at Rosenborg Castle in Copenhagen where the Danish Crown Jewels are displayed. I recommend a visit if in the neighbourhood. You can see the gorgeous emerald parure when it is not worn – and I especially recommend the crown of Christian IV, which is the most exquisite example of Renaissance goldsmithing that I have ever seen.
The castle itself is a curious little dollhouse of a castle – Christian IV’s version of a summer cottage in palatial form. It was built outside the city walls but since then Copenhagen has grown to the extent that Rosenborg is now in the centre of the city. It is a very beautiful building in the distinctive style called the Dutch Renaissance.
I really want to visit Copenhagen and the rest of Denmark. It’s on my list.
I have such mixed feelings about her. Against my usual judgement I respect her for not letting Frederik destroy her queening dreams and she stayed through the cheating scandal. The dress is terrible and matronly though.
Mary’s dress looks very stuffy and matronly to me, and the color is not doing her any favors.
The dress is a horror!
There’s a lot of tiaras I don’t love. Sometimes they just look too big and spiky. But not this one. The gems are so big and sparkly but it feels more demure, like a headband. So I’m into it.
As for the dress, I gotta say, this feels like Mary copy-keened Kate in this instance, and I never thought I’d say that. Adding the gold lace and sleeves to the dress is very reminiscent of Kate’s gold lace dress with Trump. I didn’t love Kate’s dress and I don’t love this one.
I LOVE the new tiara. So beautiful.
Mary looks much better than keen in wearing the tiara. She has her hair appropriately styled for a tiara
The colour washes her out but the tiara looks good this time. When she first wore the tiara it looked flat. I think changing her hairstyle has improved how the tiara looks this time around.