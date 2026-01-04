Donald Trump launched military strikes in Venezuela & ‘captured’ Nicolas Maduro

If you’re anything like me, you’ve been taking a crash course in Venezuelan politics in recent days. America’s relationship with Venezuela has been a dumpster fire for more than two decades, but before now, the American government tended to try less visible methods of regime change and coups. Since 2013, Nicolas Maduro has been “president” of Venezuela. Up until Saturday, January 3, 2026. That was when Donald Trump decided to down a fistful of aspirin and ten Big Macs, and then he ordered strikes across Venezuela and the capture of Maduro and his wife. Apparently, Maduro is now in American custody.
President Donald Trump has launched military strikes in Venezuela in an effort to dismantle the regime of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro. Having accused the Venezuelan president of drug-related crimes, Trump, 79, confirmed the order of “large-scale strikes” in the region and the capture of Maduro, 63, in a statement on Truth Social on Saturday, Jan. 3.
“The United States of America has successfully carried out a large-scale strike against Venezuela and its leader, President Nicolas Maduro, who has been, along with his wife, captured and flown out of the country,” wrote Trump. “This operation was done in conjunction with U.S. Law Enforcement.”
Trump ordered airstrikes on various sites in Venezuela early morning on Saturday, including the capital, Caracas, and on military bases, officials told CBS News and the BBC. This comes as the U.S. military presence has recently increased in the region, with several warships positioned in the Caribbean. Maduro is accused by Trump of drug trafficking and “forcing” migration to the US. The Venezuelan president is also accused of using oil money to fund his alleged drug-related crimes, all of which he has denied, per CBS News.
Maduro isn’t exactly “forcing” migration to the US – Venezuela has been largely a failed state for over a decade, and Venezuelans have fled their country in a steady stream for years, seeking work and stability. They’re not solely coming to the US, they’re also migrating to Mexico and they’re going to neighboring South American countries. So, America has “invaded” Venezuela and deposed their leader. What happens now? Well, Donald Trump has some spectacularly half-assed plans.
President Trump said on Saturday that the United States had captured the Venezuelan president, Nicolás Maduro, and was taking him to New York to face criminal charges, the stunning culmination of a monthslong campaign by his administration to oust the authoritarian leader. The United States would “run” the country until a proper transition of power could be arranged, the president said hours later, raising the prospect of an open-ended commitment.
Mr. Trump offered few details about how the United States would oversee Venezuela, saying only that an unspecified “group” would do so. It was not clear whether that would involve an occupying military force, although Mr. Trump said he was not afraid of “boots on the ground.”
Venezuela’s vice president, Delcy Rodríguez, had spoken to Secretary of State Marco Rubio and told him she was “essentially willing to do what we think is necessary,” Mr. Trump told reporters during a news conference at Mar-a-Lago, his private club in Florida. But Ms. Rodríguez earlier denounced the U.S. operation on state television, calling it a “brutal attack.”
While Mr. Trump said little about how the United States would be “running” Venezuela, he insisted it “won’t cost us anything” because American oil companies would rebuild the energy infrastructure in Venezuela, which holds vast reserves of oil.
“We are going to run the country right,″ Mr. Trump said as he turned to oil. “It’s going to make a lot of money.” Past Venezuelan governments, he said, “stole our oil” — an apparent reference to the country’s nationalization of its oil industry.
“Don’t worry, we’re going to turn it into a corporate-run petrostate with zero oversight” is not a plan. Speaking of oversight… Trump did not get any kind of congressional authorization for this. In fact, many Democrats on the House and Senate Foreign Relations committees are saying that the Trump administration kept them completely in the dark about all of this. It’s kind of crazy for Trump’s position to be “we’re going to charge Maduro with crimes” whilst committing dozens of war crimes and American crimes.
Congress, especially Repulublicans have created a system where there is no reason for their roles to exist.
trump is just the symbol of all that is wrong with America and a manifestation of the lies and bullshit that is.
I hope and pray someone stops this madman soon
Trump has broken international law and all governments in the Western hemisphere should be worried about this action. But the US has wanted regime change in Venezuela for over 20 years, I don’t expect Congress to do anything about this nor former Presidents to go against Trump for invading Venezuela.
He’s coming up on one year in office, but it feels like four years. One down. Three more to go. I try to put it out of my mind because I just can’t imagine three more years like this past year. I’m living in a dystopian nightmare.
I’ve never been a fan of America or the American dream. I think the US is overrated. Currently, with each passing day, I dislike America more and more, and worst of all, I feel less and less sorry for its people. I know not everyone voted for Trump, but that’s no longer important. I’m starting to blame everyone for what’s happening, and I’m probably not the only one who sees it this way. And I consider the EU, NATO, and the UN useless organizations. It’s a sick joke.
Is it open season on foreign nations kidnapping dictators? I’ve got one who’s ripe for the taking. Who wants him?
What country is next for snatching a head of state and taking it over? Panama, Geeenland, Canada? The three I mentioned need to do wellness checks on their leaders. Maduro and his wife were charged with a 1934 firearms charge among other things. Maduro was a bad actor in governing Venezuela, but I think Trump did this to get the Epstein scandal and his handling the economy out of the US headlines, and to get Venezuela’s oil. The mid term elections are this year, the Republicans are looking to take a hit; and US oil companies are set to go in March to look at opportunities. This is Wag the Dog. Maduro’s perp walk is part of the spectacle to distract. I worry about Americans who are still in Venezuela who may be targeted because of this. The US’s reputation is truly tarnished and I’m ashamed as an American. Trump, Rubio, Hegseth and Bondi have earned an all expense paid trip to the Hague for war crimes IMO.
Europe should be worried, esp Greenland – if he gets away with taking over Venezula by force he will try it with Greenland and he’s been banging on about taking it regardless of what the people or Denmark has to say.
He’s and his ‘people’ are playing things right out of Putin’s playbook. The US pulled this with Vietnam and look how that turned out.