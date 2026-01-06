Callum Turner has allegedly been telling friends that he’s the new James Bond

The youths have so many internet boyfriends and crushes, I can’t always keep up with them. For several years, Callum Turner has been in the mix. He’s 35 years old, which surprised me because I thought he was probably 27-28. His CV is full of supporting roles and the occasional lead, and I would certainly argue that his biggest claim to fame is not for his acting career, but rather his love life. He’s currently engaged to Dua Lipa, and he’s always heavily featured on her social media. To be fair, they seem very much in love and they also seem well-suited for each other. Well, here’s an interesting rumor going around: sources claim Callum is now the odds-on favorite to play James Bond.
The quest to find the next James Bond may be over. Sources have told The Mail on Sunday that Callum Turner – the bookies’ odds-on favourite to take over from Daniel Craig – has been telling friends the role is his. One source close to the Fantastic Beasts star said: ‘He’s been blabbing all over town. Callum is the new Bond, it’s been confirmed. Everyone in his circle is talking about it. It’s the worst-kept secret going.’
If Turner, 35, does pick up 007’s famous Walther PPK pistol, producers at Amazon may seal a two-for-one deal with Turner’s fiancée, pop star Dua Lipa, to create a new song for the opening and closing credits. Lipa, 30, who previously wrote Swan Song for the 2019 sci-fi movie Alita: Battle Angel, is eager to join the Bond juggernaut, following the likes of Adele, Billie Eilish and Sam Smith. The source said: ‘Dua is over the moon for Callum. She’s been saying she’d love to record the Bond theme.’
Turner, who was raised on a London council estate, started his career as a Next model before getting his big break playing Theseus Scamander in the Harry Potter spin-off prequel movie Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald and its follow-up The Secrets of Dumbledore. He earned critical acclaim for his role in the 2023 film The Boys In The Boat, directed by George Clooney, and as Major John ‘Bucky’ Egan in the Apple TV show Masters Of The Air, produced by Steven Spielberg and Tom Hanks.
He and Lipa started dating in January 2024 before getting engaged last summer. The couple have not announced a wedding date. They fuelled rumours that Turner could be taking on the mantle of Bond by going on holiday to Goldeneye in Jamaica, the former estate of Bond author Ian Fleming. A source said: ‘If it is Callum then he’d be a popular pick. He has the looks and sophistication for Bond and he has proved his acting chops.’
The next 007 film, known only as Bond 26 as it’s the 26th in the franchise, is one of Hollywood’s most hotly anticipated films, since it has been four years since No Time To Die. It could start filming this year for a 2027 release. Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson, who controlled the franchise through their Eon Productions, sold the Bond rights for a reported $1 billion to Amazon in February last year.
Amazon boss Jeff Bezos is a ‘massive fan’ of the spy and a source within his company told the MoS: ‘Jeff is closely involved in all aspects of taking Bond forward. He doesn’t want to mess this up. He knows what an important place Bond holds in people’s hearts. Whoever is chosen to be Bond has to be perfect. The script has to be sensational. It has to have all the elements of Bond, like great action sequences and gorgeous Bond girls, while making it fresh and exciting for a new generation.’
Bond 26 is being written by Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight and will be overseen by Dune director Denis Villeneuve.
“He’s been blabbing all over town” – that would have been dealt with swiftly back in Barbara Broccoli’s day. She HATED whenever young actors spilled details about meetings or casting decisions. But this is a new era with Jeff Bezos in control of the franchise. Callum does hit that sweet spot of being the right age for it, having the physicality for it, not being too pretty, and being thoroughly British. I mean, look at him. That’s a very British face. Am I the only one who thinks he has a sort of Andy Murray vibe? I mean that as a compliment – I find Andy Murray attractive, sexy even, but I fully admit that Andy has good angles and bad angles. Same with Callum.
He would be a great choice. He’s fit, he’s so sexy and he can act.
Daniel Craig set the standard and Callum meets it: Good looking but not pretty. The perfect Bond.
I remember when James Bond used to be handsome.
Me too. This guy looks rat-faced. Sigh
This is a huge no for me. The way his ears stick out = 00-Dumbo.
He was cast as a relative of Eddie redmayne’s character so he owes his world stage role to those ears 😂
Yes, me too ! I always thought one of the criteria for playing Agent 007 was charisma and good looks until they forced Daniel Craig on us, and now this guy . If that’s true, it would be a real shame, Picasso had his pink and blue period, we had the period of handsome, charismatic men like Sean Connery, Pierce Brosnan, Thimothy Dalton and even George Lazemby and Roger Moore had incredible charm, and after that it became rat faces and broomstick charisma 🤣🤣🤣 What a joke, Hollywood continues to lose its way completely 😂
That was my thought too.
I mean appearance is subjective.
But if you’re not giving us all the- oh my!s in a tux- should you really be james bond?
Once they didn’t pick Idris Elba- they were dead to me.
Clive Owen (remember when he was hot?), Idris and Henry Cavill were my top picks until they aged out of Bond…now it seems clear that Bezos is determined to drive the Broccoli legacy into the crapper in pursuit of “whomever’s lying around we can get for cheap and lock him in for 10 years, yeah, let’s get that guy!”
Meh.
I second that „Meh“
Thirding. I mean he’s better than Aaron Taylor-Johnson, but I’m not likely going to see a Bond movie with him in it.
I don’t know much about him (looks like a very bland choice if true), but would he really be stupid enough to be blabbing all over town when the studio seems to want to make the casting announcement an eventual huge deal? Seems suspect.
Also didn’t we just go through months of the exact same articles saying Aaron Taylor-Johnson was absolutely zero doubt the new Bond?
My guess? It’s neither of these guys.
No thank you.
Is this his agent campaigning for the role? I seem to remember similar whispers about Rege-Jean Page in the tabloids after his breakout role in Bridgerton.
It’s hard for me to imagine a new Bond but that’s more bc of my own aging. Daniel Craig is older than me by a little over a decade so when he started playing Bond he was older than me. Now that time has passed and I’m in my 40s all these names are being thrown out for men in their 20s or 30s to play Bond and they all come across as babies to me. It’s hard to fathom. What is time, lol. I don’t know if I believe this bc it would be silly to be blabbing that he was cast as Bond. But it’s a good way to mess with his chances or to float reactions to a possible casting.
This guy is not attractive.
The Brit’s used to export some good looking actors now it is just one rat faced actor after another… shame.
I watched him in that Miles Teller/Elizabeth Olsen movie “Eternity” last week. Also saw him in “Masters Of The Air.” He fits the role and he’s a pretty good actor, but he can’t act like Craig can. I’ve never really been into James Bond so I don’t care that much. I guess we will see how he does if he does indeed land the role.
He was very charming (and a bit macho) in Eternity. Watch him as Frank Churchill in the latest Emma. (My favorite adaption).
I wouldn’t have picked him as James Bond, but I think he will be fine. One of those people who looks better in motion.
Sigh. I’m still —completely unrealistically— hoping that Idris Elba will do a one-off retrospective as a debonair, called-out-of-retirement for a few more adventures Bond. Lol: I can imagine SO many potential themes that could work with this!
Huge Bond fan from the beginning; have seen all of the movies, even the terrible ones (Moonraker anyone?) When Daniel Craig was announced I was skeptical but ended up loving him. Charisma for days and I enjoyed the hell out of his movies. I don’t think I’ve seen anything with this guy but until a selection is officially announced I’m not pinning my hopes on anyone (as long as it is NOT Aaron Taylor-Johnson, what a terrible choice he would be.) My personal choice out of names recently floated would be Dev Patel. That said I have little to no faith Bezos will make a good choice – certainly his choice of bride doesn’t inspire confidence.
He is very unattractive.