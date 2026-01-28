Princess Kate taught little kids how to listen to the ocean via a seashell

Inevitably, whenever the Princess of Wales does an actual work event which goes well, I say “this is what she should be doing more often.” It’s true though – while I make fun of the keen peacemaker and her wiglet-collecting gopher, I don’t actually think Kate is completely useless. She’s capable of going into, say, a group for troubled children and Kate can show a lot of compassion and mom-energy. Those little kids got to meet a princess and it meant something to them. So, again, why doesn’t Kate do more of that? Why not make these kinds of visits consistently, once or twice a week? I’ll never understand how she can have this fabulous platform and a palace full of staff and no one has ever thought to regularly organize simple events like “Kate visits kids who are going through a difficult time.” Anyway, Kate visited Family Action’s Children’s Trauma Therapy Service in Bradford yesterday and she enjoyed meeting those kids and they enjoyed meeting her.
The Princess of Wales showed a five-year-old girl how to listen to the sea through a shell as she visited a trauma therapy centre in Bradford. The Princess met children at Family Action’s Children’s Trauma Therapy Service on the first of three engagements in the north of England on Tuesday chosen to highlight “the healing power of creativity, community and nature for individuals who have experienced trauma, isolation and poor mental health”.
She met a girl whose therapist was helping her make a “box of wishes” and showed her how to “listen to the sea” by holding a shell to her ear. The Princess said: “Sometimes if you put them to your ear, you can sometimes hear the sea, do you want to see if you can hear the sea? Sometimes you can hear the waves. If you listen very quietly. That’s what I like doing with shells. If you close your eyes you can sometimes imagine you’re by the beach.”
The girl replied “yes” when the Princess asked if she could hear the waves. She showed the Princess a “potion” she had made that would keep “the bad dreams” away. The Princess told the girl’s mother: “Lots of people need more of these.”
The therapist said she had also chosen some feathers for the box to keep the child’s “busy head” calm. The girl’s mother said her daughter had loved meeting the Princess, telling the Press Association: “I don’t know how I’m going to get her back after this. She’s very busy-minded, she’s normally covered in slime.”
The Princess is a patron of Family Action, a national charity which helps children aged four to 18 and their families recover from trauma. It works with families that have experienced adversity, abuse and traumatic bereavement.
The Princess also met a 12-year-old boy who described using music during his therapy sessions, and told her how he now played the drums in a school band because he loves instruments “I can smack”.
“Exactly, and that’s a fantastic way to express yourself and also manage really difficult and hard feelings that are sometimes harder to express with words,” the Princess said.
[From The Telegraph]
I mean, seven-plus years full of Early Years expertise taught Kate to keep it pretty simple – talk about seashells and music and how hard it is to express emotion. If a child told me she made a potion to keep bad dreams away, I would probably cry because that poor kid has probably been through a lot. But Kate kept it light. Anyway, I loved seashells as a kid and I loved to “listen” to them.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
-
-
27/01/2026. Bradford, UK. The Princess of Wales during a visit to Family Action’s Children’s Trauma Therapy Service in Bradford. The Princess met with Family Action’s therapists and heard how creative therapies are particularly helpful for children to process trauma. Her Royal Highness also had the opportunity to meet families and children that have used the service and joined a creative therapy session to understand how the use of play and creativity can be a vehicle for healing.,Image: 1069753199, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: © Kensington Palace. This image is free for use but may only be used for news or editorial reporting purposes. This image must NOT be used for any commercial or other use, save for news or editorial reporting and cannot be altered or amended in any manner or form whatsoever. All rights reserved., Model Release: no, Credit line: Pete Maclaine/Avalon
-
-
27/01/2026. Bradford, UK. The Princess of Wales during a visit to Family Action’s Children’s Trauma Therapy Service in Bradford. The Princess met with Family Action’s therapists and heard how creative therapies are particularly helpful for children to process trauma. Her Royal Highness also had the opportunity to meet families and children that have used the service and joined a creative therapy session to understand how the use of play and creativity can be a vehicle for healing.,Image: 1069753223, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: © Kensington Palace. This image is free for use but may only be used for news or editorial reporting purposes. This image must NOT be used for any commercial or other use, save for news or editorial reporting and cannot be altered or amended in any manner or form whatsoever. All rights reserved., Model Release: no, Credit line: Pete Maclaine/Avalon
-
-
27/01/2026. Bradford, UK. The Princess of Wales during a visit to Family Action’s Children’s Trauma Therapy Service in Bradford. The Princess met with Family Action’s therapists and heard how creative therapies are particularly helpful for children to process trauma. Her Royal Highness also had the opportunity to meet families and children that have used the service and joined a creative therapy session to understand how the use of play and creativity can be a vehicle for healing.,Image: 1069753311, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: © Kensington Palace. This image is free for use but may only be used for news or editorial reporting purposes. This image must NOT be used for any commercial or other use, save for news or editorial reporting and cannot be altered or amended in any manner or form whatsoever. All rights reserved., Model Release: no, Credit line: Pete Maclaine/Avalon
-
-
BRADFORD, ENGLAND – JANUARY 27: Catherine, Princess of Wales during her visit to Family Action’s Children’s Trauma Therapy Service on January 27, 2026 in Bradford, England. The Princess of Wales visited the north of England to highlight how community, nature and creativity can help those struggling with trauma, isolation and mental health challenges.,Image: 1069754397, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Chris Jackson/Avalon
-
-
BRADFORD, ENGLAND – JANUARY 27: Catherine, Princess of Wales during her visit to Family Action’s Children’s Trauma Therapy Service on January 27, 2026 in Bradford, England. The Princess of Wales visited the north of England to highlight how community, nature and creativity can help those struggling with trauma, isolation and mental health challenges.,Image: 1069754413, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Chris Jackson/Avalon
-
-
BRADFORD, ENGLAND – JANUARY 27: Catherine, Princess of Wales during her visit to Family Action’s Children’s Trauma Therapy Service on January 27, 2026 in Bradford, England. The Princess of Wales visited the north of England to highlight how community, nature and creativity can help those struggling with trauma, isolation and mental health challenges.,Image: 1069759174, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Chris Jackson/Avalon
-
-
BRADFORD, ENGLAND – JANUARY 27: Catherine, Princess of Wales during her visit to Family Action’s Children’s Trauma Therapy Service on January 27, 2026 in Bradford, England. The Princess of Wales visited the north of England to highlight how community, nature and creativity can help those struggling with trauma, isolation and mental health challenges.,Image: 1069759190, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Chris Jackson/Avalon
-
-
BRADFORD, ENGLAND – JANUARY 27: Catherine, Princess of Wales during her visit to Family Action’s Children’s Trauma Therapy Service on January 27, 2026 in Bradford, England. The Princess of Wales visited the north of England to highlight how community, nature and creativity can help those struggling with trauma, isolation and mental health challenges.,Image: 1069759427, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Chris Jackson/Avalon
-
-
BRADFORD, ENGLAND – JANUARY 27: Catherine, Princess of Wales during her visit to Family Action’s Children’s Trauma Therapy Service on January 27, 2026 in Bradford, England. The Princess of Wales visited the north of England to highlight how community, nature and creativity can help those struggling with trauma, isolation and mental health challenges.,Image: 1069759455, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Chris Jackson/Avalon
The best “work” she’s don’t in the new year. Seriously. Go read books to kids at schools once or twice a week at schools, libraries and bookstores for story time. Maybe take one of her children her. I don’t know. Do SOMETHING.
Meghan visited children in a hospital a couple of years ago and the press criticized her. This makes Kate the second coming of Mother Teresa I’m sure.
Totally agree @Kaiser! she should be doing this at LEAST 1x per week. And the thing is? She genuinely looks happy! I am guessing cause Peg isn’t around, she is living her best life? But also she seems to thrive in these little wholesome engagements. If this was all she did, it still wouldn’t be enough given the platform she has, but it would be SOMETHING at least. 1 hour of work per week should not be pushing it. Make kids happy with your tiara lady. Let them meet a princess and put a smile on their faces. It is literally the least you can do!
Yes, this is what she’s good at, and she should keep doing it. Forget trying to make speeches. Although if Meghan did it, it would be called trauma tourism.
FWIW and LOL, a president’s wife visited my son’s kindergarten, and when he asked, he said, “Some woman came to read with us,” although I’m sure it would be different with a real princess.