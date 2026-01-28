Nicole Kidman wore a feathered Chanel Métiers d’Art at Paris Fashion Week

Paris Fashion Week is in full swing and many celebrities have flown out to attend a few shows, and probably pick out their gowns for the Oscars or Actor Awards (formerly SAGs). While Nicole Kidman isn’t involved in this year’s awards cycle, she’s been nepotizing her daughter Sunday into the fashion/modeling world. Sunday is in Paris too and she’s been walking in a few of the runways. Absolutely no disrespect to Sunday – who seems like a nice, well-adjusted teenager, all things considered – but I strongly suspect that there’s a quid pro quo going on with Nicole, Sunday and PFW. As in, “we’ll hire Sunday for our runway if Nicole makes some big appearances at PFW.” It’s working.

So, Nicole turned up to the Chanel show on Tuesday. No surprise, as Nicole is now one of Chanel’s house ambassadors (as of last fall). This was Matthieu Blazy’s debut collection for Chanel, because 2025 saw a complete creative-director overhaul across nearly every major label/atelier. As for Nic’s look… “she’s insane for that” and it’s just Nicole Kidman in Chanel. Her feathered dress is from the Chanel Métiers d’Art 2026 collection. Look at her shoes!! Apparently, she was seated front row, next to Anna Wintour. I’m also including photos of some of the other celebrities there, including Dua Lipa (I totally love her ensemble), Charlotte Casiraghi (so pretty, but it looks like she’s wearing orthopedic shoes), Tilda Swinton trying to tamp down her alien energy and Margaret Qualley in a surprisingly straight-forward black cocktail dress. ASAP Rocky was also there.

Photos courtesy of Backgrid.

  1. one of the marys says:
    January 28, 2026 at 10:05 am

    Ok I get it, black and white colour blocking shoes are coming

