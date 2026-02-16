Pippa Middleton co-wrote Princess Kate’s 2024 cancer announcement?

In March 2024, the Princess of Wales dramatically revealed that her doctors found cancer when she was undergoing her mysterious abdominal surgery earlier that year. Kate’s announcement came after going missing for almost three full months, and it came after Kensington Palace refused to disclose any kind of information about her health and recovery. Notably, her big video announcement came soon after a handful of extremely weird moments in the “Kate Missington” saga: one, photo agencies issued a global kill order on Kate’s Mother’s Day photo because it had been clearly and badly edited/manipulated, and William threw Kate under the bus over the controversy; and two, the Sun had basically faked a “sighting” of Kate with KP’s implicit or explicit permission.
All of which to say, the palace clownshow was in desperate need of a way to pivot from the increasingly weird conspiracies and own-goals. I still believe that Buckingham Palace basically took over as “managers” for William and Kate for a few months, and I still believe that BP organized Kate’s cancer announcement. But Kate and her people kept insisting that no, it was ALL Kate, she organized everything and not only that, she wrote her announcement all by herself. A palace source told People Magazine just days after Kate’s announcement: “She wrote every word herself.” A family friend also told People: “She wrote the words herself, delivered it personally and wanted to decide when the time was right to hit the world with this news.” Well, two years later, and now royal sources are saying that’s a damn lie! Apparently, Kate’s sister Pippa helped Kate write the statement?
Pippa Middleton helped her sister, Kate Middleton, write the emotional speech in which she announced that she was receiving cancer treatment.
The Princess of Wales, 44, is close with her younger sister, whom Russell Myers says helped organize her message in his new book, William and Catherine: The Monarchy’s New Era: The Inside Story, out March 10.
In March 2024, Princess Kate spoke from the heart in a video announcing that tests following her abdominal surgery weeks prior found cancer, that she was in the early stages of treatment and that it had taken her and Prince William time to explain the situation to their children, Prince George, 12, Princess Charlotte, 10, and Prince Louis, 7. Her speech closed with a powerful word to others facing cancer as she underscored, “You are not alone.”
According to an excerpt of William and Catherine published by The Mirror, “Catherine’s family rallied round, with her sister Pippa helping to write the script for the short video statement.”
The excerpt also described the magnitude of Kate’s cancer statement, saying, “Much like the announcement of the death of Elizabeth II, it felt like an earthquake whose reverberations were felt around the world.”
After Kate’s big announcement, it felt like people were discouraged from asking too many questions about exactly why Kate hid so much of her health drama from her public for so long, and why she maintained for months that she *had* to do all of this alone. Like, that was a real thing throughout 2024 – they kept talking about “Kate’s lonely journey” and how she went to chemotherapy alone, and how she wanted to be alone for her announcement and on and on. And now, magically, we’re hearing that was all bullsh-t and Pippa was coauthoring cancer statements and Carole was there 24-7. Hm, what to believe?
The way they hype this woman up is insane. I’m sorry but this was no where near the level of the actual longest serving monarch in U.K. history dying. They are delusional. It’s like they are still trying to make fetch happen. Kate is no Diana, let alone QEII. There’s no there there.
What? You don’t believe that Pippa felt those reverberations so strongly that she post-hoc decided to take authorship credit for her frail sister’s big ‘C’ announcement.
JK. This blasé American who’s been watching BRFCo & Assoc for the last ~7 years is finding the cancer nostalgia ott.
I believe the Palace wrote the statement. How is People writing this piece without alluding to their 2024 article?
Exactly. Terrible journalism from People mag- no attempt at fact checking their own previous reports that Kate did the statement all on her own. Given that they are taxpayer funded & the monarch is the uk head of state the tabloid gossip style reporting of the royal family provides no real checks and balances & it’s no wonder they feel untouchable knowing the press just accepts what they say as gospel even if contradictory
Anyway I think someone has heard social media etc gossip that Pippa & Kate aren’t as close and also didn’t Pippa say something about how Kate wasn’t ill in a traditional way etc? So guess this lie is a way to have pippa’s buy in that Kate had more than treatment for pre cancerous cells
And calling Kate’s statement as dramatic as Elizabeth’s death? They only wish Kate was regarded as that important & they will to propagandise us into believing that
More proof that she is a lazy liar!! I still dont believe the “cancer cells” lie. She is like Pinocchio only his nose grew and you could see that he was lying. Does Cants “hair” get bigger and fuller when she lies lol.
Well, her *hair* does seem to get longer and longer… does that count as her “tell”? 😄
Seems like the purpose of this book is to rewrite history for the Windsors. The documented contradictions are obvious. We witnessed the events and we are still alive. 😂
It’s not fully 2 years yet and they’re already trying to push this new propaganda about Kate’s disappearance in a book. Why?
This book is so sloppy. 🤷🏽♀️
This latest propaganda push to elevate Kate makes me wonder about KCIII’s health, at this moment.
Believe that if they are speaking, writing, posting or publishing they are lying, lying, lying and lying. And they have no qualms about it.
There is literally nothing they won’t lie about. And they know they can because they never get called on it. It’s insane.
Total lies from beginning to end. So many lies it’s impossible to get back on the right track. From her hair to every little detail, word, effort, work, ambitions, everything is a lie. Kate is still a stranger to her people and to the world. There is really nothing to write of significance. Empty on the inside and filled with lies all at the same time.
Given how much of a sh!tshow it all was I can believe this – the Mids always balls up with own PR with own goals so this should not surprise anyone. That family ALWAYS overplay their hand and contradict themselves, always.
There was clearly something going on with the Wails at that point – it will eventually come out in the wash.
Will it? Somehow I doubt that. The press covers William and although they feel inclined to leave hints here and there, they won’t reveal a thing. I suspect all the people working with them have strong NDAs, so…they will simply continue to lie.
Maaaybe Pippa helped write the script about cancer cells being present. But iirc she was also vacationing a lot around that time with photos of her diving off a boat somewhere. Technically Kate could have written it solo while Pippa helped and supported, sure. I think it’s more likely that someone else entirely, like a pr person, wrote it. And my bigger question is why are they telling us this now? Who cares? Is it to show that Kate and pippa are still close? Is it just an Epstein distraction story? Idk it’s just weird.
Okay, I just realized this was also an excerpt from the book. So revisionist history rather than just a distraction.
It’s totally an Epstein distraction. Especially now that a major donor to Earthshot was found in the files, including sending a torture video.
It is a distraction for sure but when the book was written I think it was more about rewriting the idea of the sisters being close. But I could be wrong.
@Jais Yes! Pippa was in St. Barts on holiday. I remember people were wondering how Pippa could be enjoying a holiday previous to the big C announcement if it was such a serious diagnosis. They’re trying to rewrite history. Do they think we’re that stupid?
Yes, they do. Pretty much.
It is also worth mentioning that the super close Middletons did not visit Kate once during her two week stay, which was already considered a long stay for most surgeries. It remains bizarre that Carole was not seen visiting especially when William only went once.
@Nic919 I remember a lot of people (including me) wondering about that and suggesting it could have been a Behavioral Care stay where no visitors are allowed. Why wouldn’t her mother visit her otherwise? It could have been for an ED.
So Waity isn’t even capable of writing a statement about a cancer she supposedly has? Funny how they actually think her statement was an “earthquake” for the plebs to process when in reality most of us don’t believe she ever had cancer because of her sketchy behavior and lack of details. It certainly didn’t upset anyone in my world but then again the queens death didn’t either and if H&M had not attended the queens funeral I wouldn’t have paid attention to any of the coverage of the funeral at all.
Why do the royals have to be so ridiculously squirrelly about the most normal things? People get sick, it happens. Families rally round – not unusual for a mom and sister to help out. Cancer patients have a medical team, also normal. So, why all this manufactured drama about Kate’s lonely battle, like she cured herself of cancer by solitary rambles through the woods? Wouldn’t it have been normal and heartening and not weird if she just said – yes, I have cancer, my family have been a big help and thanks so much to my doctors and nurses.
Charles did thank his doctors once his main course of treatment was done. Kate has never mentioned any of them. That is rude and really damn weird.
Maybe there was no one she needed to thank, so not rude just weird.
It’s almost as if Kate’s weird and confusing public statements about her health were written in such a way that she could later deny, if need be, she had anything do with misrepresenting/lying about her health. This way she can claim the media and the public just misinterpreted her statements at the time.
It’s an obvious lie for PR, but why now? Are they trying to say there’s a closeness with Pippa we haven’t seen? Is this just another way to drum up sympathy because of the Epstein connections? Is William planning to leave her home while he plays statesman on another trip?
They are lying liars who lie.
And BBC Studios is not the same entity as BBC News.
Maybe not today, maybe not tomorrow, maybe even years hence, the truth will out. It can only out if the BM insist on 50-11 different versions of the same ‘cancer’ story that to this day no one knows what kind it is and her going missing all that time.
BBC studios is not the same as bbc news. Exactly. I mean arguably maybe the production studio could make it look more visually interesting than just the news division but it was an interesting choice.
Oh, wow. Now that you mention it, her left eye in the screen cap from the bench video (another copy of Meghan’s book about the bench, JFC, for good measure) is…. Hideously swollen compared to the right eye. And the eyebrow …does not look normal, even for a Botox user. And if you have an eye lift it isn’t apparent only on one side of the face. Damn. I never watched her video. Didn’t want to fall for the sympathy drive.
Sounds like Kate is being flung under a big ol’ bus.
Pippa famously said about her sister’s health problem that Kate wasn’t exactly ill, or something like that. I was always hesitant to believe the cancer storybut I gave them the benefit of a doubt. Now, two years later, I’m pretty certain that something else happened and they tried to cover it. I always found peculiar the fact that they were so quickly to put Kate on remission and close the whole story.
This! They had to make it appear that Kate is deathly ill and battling the dreaded cancer diagnosis in order to cover for her lack of work ethic. And it worked. And she’s barely worked since! What is disgusting is that she will clearly use this excuse to manipulate the public and limit the amount of work she does as she holds Wiiliam’s assault over his head. I’d love to be proven wrong!
Pippa’s Tips for Announcing One’s Cancer!
1. Be as vague as humanly possible about your illness.
2. That’s it. That’s all you have to do. It’s a Get-Out-Work-Free card and get-sympathy ploy all in one.
I could believe Kate sent some language to Pippa and said “what do you think?” And I can believe Carole was all over whatever was going on with her golden goose egg.
None of this addresses the elephant in the room: Where was William??? Bringing Pippa and Carole back into the support circle (and we know Carole never left it) still leaves William on the outside.
William took almost 1/2 year away from his duties. But during that time, the most anyone will claim is that he was “shocked,” shocked I tell you, and “devastated.”
Not even Myers is willing to say that William used that time to care for his sick wife or their kids. All we know for sure is that William made one short visit to the hospital, Kate’s team briefed furiously that she dealt with chemo alone, and we can see that she didn’t invite William to participate/show support on that bench video. All of that speaks louder than words like “shocked” and “devastated.” Almost shouting.
Those Filipino nurses he mentioned know what really went on.
That’s the thing, isn’t it? Why is this particular lie being pushed?
I think that most people assumed that Kate didn’t really write her remarks herself, that wouldn’t make any sense for such an important announcement. Of course it would have been carefully written and rewritten, vetted, then filmed and edited again so it would be as bland as possible. And why not? Nobody ever tried to pretend that the Queen did her famous Christmas messages off the cuff or that she wrote them all herself. It’s absurd!
But sure, for whatever reason *cough* Kate wants to show people that she really excels at appearing on camera and speaking about her personal experience and feelings from her heart. And I think people were fine to just move on from it.
But the Middleton PR machine is not known for their ability to leave well enough alone, so now the story changes. Now, Kate didn’t write her own heartfelt words, her sister wrote them for her? And then promptly peaced out? It makes even less sense and raises more questions.
Questions like, for example, where was William in all of this? Are we really to believe that Carole and Pippa were handling all of the communication around Kate’s illness while he was content to just keep doing the school runs? Self-proclaimed PR “genius” and control freak William was just like “I think the driving force behind bankrupting Party Pieces should be the one to handle this situation. They’re instincts have never failed them!” Something is rotten here.
Do we all have to pretend now that Kate actually had cancer? Oh please.
