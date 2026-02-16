Pippa Middleton co-wrote Princess Kate’s 2024 cancer announcement?

In March 2024, the Princess of Wales dramatically revealed that her doctors found cancer when she was undergoing her mysterious abdominal surgery earlier that year. Kate’s announcement came after going missing for almost three full months, and it came after Kensington Palace refused to disclose any kind of information about her health and recovery. Notably, her big video announcement came soon after a handful of extremely weird moments in the “Kate Missington” saga: one, photo agencies issued a global kill order on Kate’s Mother’s Day photo because it had been clearly and badly edited/manipulated, and William threw Kate under the bus over the controversy; and two, the Sun had basically faked a “sighting” of Kate with KP’s implicit or explicit permission.

All of which to say, the palace clownshow was in desperate need of a way to pivot from the increasingly weird conspiracies and own-goals. I still believe that Buckingham Palace basically took over as “managers” for William and Kate for a few months, and I still believe that BP organized Kate’s cancer announcement. But Kate and her people kept insisting that no, it was ALL Kate, she organized everything and not only that, she wrote her announcement all by herself. A palace source told People Magazine just days after Kate’s announcement: “She wrote every word herself.” A family friend also told People: “She wrote the words herself, delivered it personally and wanted to decide when the time was right to hit the world with this news.” Well, two years later, and now royal sources are saying that’s a damn lie! Apparently, Kate’s sister Pippa helped Kate write the statement?

Pippa Middleton helped her sister, Kate Middleton, write the emotional speech in which she announced that she was receiving cancer treatment. The Princess of Wales, 44, is close with her younger sister, whom Russell Myers says helped organize her message in his new book, William and Catherine: The Monarchy’s New Era: The Inside Story, out March 10. In March 2024, Princess Kate spoke from the heart in a video announcing that tests following her abdominal surgery weeks prior found cancer, that she was in the early stages of treatment and that it had taken her and Prince William time to explain the situation to their children, Prince George, 12, Princess Charlotte, 10, and Prince Louis, 7. Her speech closed with a powerful word to others facing cancer as she underscored, “You are not alone.” According to an excerpt of William and Catherine published by The Mirror, “Catherine’s family rallied round, with her sister Pippa helping to write the script for the short video statement.” The excerpt also described the magnitude of Kate’s cancer statement, saying, “Much like the announcement of the death of Elizabeth II, it felt like an earthquake whose reverberations were felt around the world.”

[From People]

After Kate’s big announcement, it felt like people were discouraged from asking too many questions about exactly why Kate hid so much of her health drama from her public for so long, and why she maintained for months that she *had* to do all of this alone. Like, that was a real thing throughout 2024 – they kept talking about “Kate’s lonely journey” and how she went to chemotherapy alone, and how she wanted to be alone for her announcement and on and on. And now, magically, we’re hearing that was all bullsh-t and Pippa was coauthoring cancer statements and Carole was there 24-7. Hm, what to believe?