Myers: Prince William argued for Prince Andrew’s banishment since 2019

The Daily Mirror’s royal editor Russell Myers has written a royal book, this one called William & Catherine: The Intimate Inside Story. There’s been some buzz about this book for the past month or so, like people thought Myers would actually reveal something major about the Prince and Princess of Wales. Judging from the first excerpt, which was published in the Mirror on Friday, this isn’t going to dish about what’s *really* going on in Camp Keen. It’s more like…80% William and Kate’s narratives, with 20% pushback from King Charles’s courtiers. The first excerpt is all about how William has boldly argued for years that Prince Andrew should have been kicked out of the royal family, basically since the Newsnight debacle in November 2019. Some highlights from the book excerpt:
After Andrew’s 2019 Newsnight interview: In the aftermath, William spoke to his father to implore him and the Queen to take immediate action, fearing not only the public backlash but for his own future. A source said: “Once you understand the fact that everything that happens in the here and now, affects everything in the future, William’s future, it is very easy to put yourself in his shoes. He never much liked his uncle and wanted him out of the picture immediately before the rot further set in. William’s view was that he [Andrew] got himself into the whole mess, so he should be left to his own devices to sort it out away from the family.”
When Andrew & Sarah Ferguson were invited to Christmas at Sandringham in 2023: In a clear sign of his wish for further harmony in his family, Charles invited his former sister-in-law, Sarah, Duchess of York, to join the royal family and walk alongside her ex-husband Prince Andrew to church at Sandringham. It would be the first time she had participated in this tradition in 32 years. The King’s decision to bring his brother back into the family fold was an issue William fundamentally disagreed with, to such a degree that he challenged Charles directly. A source with knowledge of the conversation said that William was “very much put in his place”, and that while he did not agree with the view that Andrew’s exile should be limited, he did not provoke his father further.
William always hated Andrew: William’s negative view of his uncle Andrew had predated the Duke of York’s fall from grace. For years the Prince of Wales had questioned what benefit his uncle was to the wider operation. “Long before he was embroiled in the scandal [involving Virginia Giuffre], he’d always thought his uncle was a bit of an ignoramus”, a palace source revealed. “He would question ‘what does he actually do?’ But it was more than that. He’d seen how Andrew behaved in front of staff, ordering people about, the aggressive or dismissive manner, they’d never seen eye to eye. William has a relationship with his cousins [Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie] … so he takes no umbrage with them, but there’s no love lost for Andrew or Sarah.”
William was always overruled by Charles: “In an alternate dimension Andrew probably thought there would be a way back into public life if the scandal or the headlines died down, but it would have always had to be while his brother was King. William didn’t think either of them [Andrew or Sarah] should be anywhere near the family, publicly or otherwise, but he was overruled by his father.”
A stain on the family: [In 2024], William again implored the King to act: to strip Andrew of his titles and banish him from the family for good in order to protect the reputation of the institution. While Andrew had always vehemently denied the allegations, both publicly and privately to his family, one palace source close to William said: “The Prince of Wales was adamant the whole episode would never go away and, despite how others may have felt, there was absolutely no upside in Andrew being protected. His view was crystal clear, Andrew shouldn’t be anywhere near the family under any circumstances, not by association, not at family functions, anywhere. Every single time there was a new revelation, which no one knew when it was coming or what the next one would be, it was a stain on all of the family.”
Will & Kate were united in hating Andrew: William and Catherine’s personal view has been that their best option is to keep their distance from the source of the problem. They knew that the disturbing claims of sexual abuse that have pursued Andrew for more than a decade, allegations he has always vehemently denied, had permanently damaged him in the public’s eyes. And his now famous BBC Newsnight interview, where he failed to apologise for his connection to Epstein, or acknowledge the victims of sexual abuse, was, for William and Catherine, terminal for their relationship with him.
The only thing in here which slightly surprised me was the part about William being “very much put in his place” regarding Andrew and Sarah being invited to Christmas at Sandringham. That was also the excuse William’s people used when William and Kate chauffeured Andrew to church at Balmoral in 2023 – that William had been “ordered” to do so by his father, and that Charles put William in his place as heir or something. I mean, multiple things can be true here – Charles led the charge for Andrew and Sarah to be brought in from the “cold” in 2023-24, despite many warnings. I also believe that William has probably argued for some time that Andrew should be banished, although I doubt that started after the Newsnight interview – at that time (circa 2019-2020), William was much more focused on banishing HIS brother. In fact, the Windsors were widely in favor of using Prince Harry and Meghan as distractions from Andrew’s depravity and lies. You can’t tell the story of “how the royals have covered up Andrew’s long-standing degeneracy” without telling the story of how Harry and Meghan were treated from 2018-2020.
What a bad picture if them on the book cover she with the blonde wig and he with the scruffy beard. I think he railed against Andrew to clear a path to taking the Sussex titles . And Sarah was asked to royal events to show harry and Meghan that they were not welcome but Andrew and his ex fergie were.
Such a terrible picture. I love it for them, lol.
I was literally coming to say the same thing. The wig takes center stage.
The more I look at it in retrospect, the more stunning it is that they used Harry and Meghan as cover for Andrew. A degenerate, middle aged man was protected, at the expense of the charismatic, ACTUAL do-gooders, who would have provided decades of good publicity. For worthless Andrew, and the fatally lazy Waleses. It’s amazingly shortsighted.
Of course he did! William has always wanted the banishment of everyone in the Royal Family who isn’t William. They take rightful attention away from the Heir.
I really fear for those children once they start stepping out on their own, and are more than silent little ones serving to increase the glory of their father.
Yes Peg wanted him banished because he wanted Royal Lodge. He had no problem having his “hated Uncle Pedo in the plane to get to the dead Queen and he had no problem driving Uncle Pedo (with a big smile on his face) to a Christmas event? Peg wants to come out smelling like a rose with this but he stinks just as much as the rest of the Pedo loving family.
Please…I want Prince Williams to keep talking about Andrew while folks keep talking about his Sultan partner who gifted POS Epstein with torture 😱….
Deplorable & inhumane to the MAX!😠
Sorry, no. William is not some hero who tried to stand up against Andrew. He’s just not. He included him on that plane ride to Balmoral. He drove him to church. At the end of the day, it does fall on the late queen and Charles the most. But no William cannot be painted as some beacon of shining light in the Andrew situation.
I don’t think it started in 2019, but I do believe William has wanted Andrew banished since 2021 or so. And I believe that Charles insisted on the Waleses taking Andrew to church. I don’t doubt that W hates Andrew and all the yorks, even if he doesn’t actually care about what Andrew did.
“When Andrew & Sarah Ferguson were invited to Christmas at Sandringham in 2023: In a clear sign of his wish for further harmony in his family, Charles invited his former sister-in-law, Sarah, Duchess of York, to join the royal family and walk alongside her ex-husband Prince Andrew to church at Sandringham…..The King’s decision to bring his brother back into the family fold was an issue William fundamentally disagreed with, to such a degree that he challenged Charles directly.”
2023 was the year Spare was published and the book with all its truths was a global success. The Windsors united against Prince Harry. They evicted the Sussexes from Frogmore Cottage. William and Kate had their sources brief reporters that they prefer Prince Andrew as their neighbor rather than Harry and Meghan. Therefore, I don’t believe this contradictory narrative that William challenged Charles regarding Andrew. As usual, they are trying to rewrite history with another book by another sycophantic royal reporter. 🤷🏽♀️
I don’t believe any of this. Actions speak louder than words. Plus Myers doesn’t really reveal any new information here.
More fiction about scooter. He kept harry away from the plane to Balmoral after the queen died but made sure Andrew got on the plane.
I call 🐂 💩 on Willy screaming to banish AMW he was always far to busy screaming about his brother and brothers family than he ever did about his uncle and now we see that all those rage briefings were to protect his child raping uncle, and his own involvement with those people taking blood money for his charities and holidays. I still remember that the Wales preferred to live close to AMW rather than Meghan that says everything you ever need to know about them.
…. so he was fine with the state of affairs before the interview but since the interview was a disaster and he never much liked him anyway it was time for the Queen to act to protect William on the throne, 2 people away at the time.
He doesn’t care what Andrew did. He wants the path cleared for himself and his family and them only. And the second anyone becomes a difficulty to him they’re gone.
That cover is god awful! Were they even in the same room together? He looks like he wore that to bed and her jacket is so ill fitting. That wig and her shirt make her look particularly disheveled. I think the author, editors, and publisher think very little of WanK.
So interesting that William was “very much put in his place” by Charles with regard to Andrew, but Charles didn’t have a word to say about William’s constant public attacks on Harry and Meghan.
My favourite part is when it says William asks “what does he actually do” and talks about how Andrew behaves aggressively and is dismissively of staff. Look in the mirror Willy, irony has died. What does Willy actually do?
This book is making the Windsors look more stupid than ever before. A set of lazy immoral privileged people throwing their weight around.