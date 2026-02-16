Prince Harry & Meghan attended the NBA All-Star game in LA last night

It looks like the Duke and Duchess of Sussex spent “Valentine’s Day Weekend” in Los Angeles. On Friday night, they were out to dinner in LA, at hotspot Funke. I have no idea where they were on Saturday, but on Sunday, they turned up at the NBA All-Star Game in LA. It really looks like Prince Harry is going all-in on American sports culture, specifically when it comes to LA-based sporting events. In recent years, he attended the Super Bowl in LA, he and Meghan watched the MLB World Series from the LA Dodgers VIP section, and in 2023, he went to an LA FC versus Inter Miami game (reportedly he wanted to see Leo Messi in person). And now this, the NBA All-Stars. I’m dying to know his favorite NBA players. I feel like he’s probably a big LeBron James fan, and probably a big Luka Doncic fan? Maybe he enjoys Jokic.
In any case, Harry and Meghan were loved up and front-and-center at the game. They sat courtside, right next to Queen Latifah. Barack and Michelle Obama were also sitting courtside, and the Obamas got a standing ovation. Tons of celebrities attended the All-Star game, and some of those celebs came by and said hello to Harry and Meghan as well, like Anthony Anderson and Kevin Durant’s mom. Interestingly, Meghan’s agent/manager Jill Smoller was there. Longtime tennis fans know that Jill was/is Serena Williams’ longtime agent as well.
What Meghan Wore identified Meghan’s ensemble here – she wore one of her favorite sweaters, one which we’ve seen before, a cashmere piece from Brochu Walker (one of her favorite labels these days). Her jeans and boots are from Veronica Beard, and her necklace is Cartier. Sorry for including several tweets, but the NBA accounts were so pleased to see Harry & Meghan!
How lovely to see them there next to THE queen!
Was happy to see them enjoying the game
America’s Royal family all together: Queen Latifa, Meghan and Harry. Happy, thriving and unbothered.
And the Obamas! Love it.
They (everyone there) should have went to Unrivaled instead!! The 1v1 tourney was so much better than anything at All Star. It was so good!!
Anyway, I’m glad they are having fun.
Do you think when they were introduced someone said to Harry, meet the Queen . 😃😃now that would be funny .
Nice to see them out having fun!!
They also went to a Lakers games a few years ago. It’s always good to see them out and about. They look healthy and happy.
A royal sighting with the Queen. Very cute.
Meghan is glowing. She’s stunning!
Meghan glows from within, she looks incredible!
She is just gorgeous. Aging like fine wine.
I’m loving this life for them. I’m happy that through all of this, the being in that claustrophobic and archaic institution, they never allowed it to define how they lived and existed in their relationship. Their affection and show of love and protection for each other has never been dictated by cold and unaffectionate people and that institution. This is who they are and it’s always great seeing them freely being themselves with each other. It looks as if they had an awesome Valentines weekend and they both seemed to really enjoy themselves at yesterday’s All Star game. Their interactions with Queen Latifah, Anthony Anderson, Chris Tucker and Kevin Durant and his mom were really great to see, especially Harry’s reaction to meeting CT and Kevin’s reaction to meeting Harry and Meghan. I hope they continue to enjoy life to the fullest and their love continues to grow exponentially.
Love that they are out and look to be having a wonderful weekend, unlike the weekend had by the leftovers I’m sure.. I’m loving that part the best.
Yay! A little mini Valentine’s vacay! I love seeing them out and about, being cute and loved-up (and seeing the love they get from everyone wherever they go). The tweets were so funny.
Ok people, DO NOT believe your LYING eyes! Harry and Meghan are miserable, lonely and disliked and cut off from everyone. Harry is desperate to return to his trash family, to scurry around at wank’s behest, while begging for scraps. And yeah they are only killing time waiting for the divorce lawyers to arrive. Oh, and they are also about to be broke and can’t afford their palatial home and fabulous lifestyle. So says the British media trolls and so called royal experts.
Cue the Obamas shunned the Sussexes narrative in 3 2 1