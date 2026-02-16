Prince Harry & Meghan attended the NBA All-Star game in LA last night

Embed from Getty Images

It looks like the Duke and Duchess of Sussex spent “Valentine’s Day Weekend” in Los Angeles. On Friday night, they were out to dinner in LA, at hotspot Funke. I have no idea where they were on Saturday, but on Sunday, they turned up at the NBA All-Star Game in LA. It really looks like Prince Harry is going all-in on American sports culture, specifically when it comes to LA-based sporting events. In recent years, he attended the Super Bowl in LA, he and Meghan watched the MLB World Series from the LA Dodgers VIP section, and in 2023, he went to an LA FC versus Inter Miami game (reportedly he wanted to see Leo Messi in person). And now this, the NBA All-Stars. I’m dying to know his favorite NBA players. I feel like he’s probably a big LeBron James fan, and probably a big Luka Doncic fan? Maybe he enjoys Jokic.

In any case, Harry and Meghan were loved up and front-and-center at the game. They sat courtside, right next to Queen Latifah. Barack and Michelle Obama were also sitting courtside, and the Obamas got a standing ovation. Tons of celebrities attended the All-Star game, and some of those celebs came by and said hello to Harry and Meghan as well, like Anthony Anderson and Kevin Durant’s mom. Interestingly, Meghan’s agent/manager Jill Smoller was there. Longtime tennis fans know that Jill was/is Serena Williams’ longtime agent as well.

What Meghan Wore identified Meghan’s ensemble here – she wore one of her favorite sweaters, one which we’ve seen before, a cashmere piece from Brochu Walker (one of her favorite labels these days). Her jeans and boots are from Veronica Beard, and her necklace is Cartier. Sorry for including several tweets, but the NBA accounts were so pleased to see Harry & Meghan!

