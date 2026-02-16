Prince William met with Epstein-associate Ahmed Bin Sulayem at the palace

Finally, at long last, the British press is exerting some pressure on Prince William! It seems that Prince Andrew is not the only royal tainted by his close association with Jeffrey Epstein. While there’s been no evidence (so far) that William met Epstein or took money from Epstein directly, we now know that one of William’s patronages took donations from Epstein, and we also know that one of Epstein’s close associates is a founding partner of Earthshot. That close associate is Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem, who was the CEO of DP World. ABS stepped down as CEO last Friday, hoping to head off the larger conversations about his years-long friendship with Jeffrey Epstein. Even though ABS is now out at DP World, the UK Charity Commission still might investigate Earthshot. And it’s looking like William is going to have to do more than just stay irritated and silent. The Times now reports that Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem was invited to Buckingham Palace by Prince William. And Peter Mandelson is involved too.
A Dubai billionaire who apparently shared a “torture video” with Jeffrey Epstein was invited to Buckingham Palace with Prince William after successfully lobbying Lord Mandelson over a £1.8 billion deal. Until Friday, Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem was the chairman and chief executive of the Dubai port giant DP World, the company behind P&O Ferries and the London Gateway freeport in Thurrock, Essex. His London project secured public funding from the UK government weeks after he emailed Mandelson, then business secretary, in November 2009.
Epstein helped to broker a meeting between Mandelson and Bin Sulayem shortly after he was released from prison and while still under house arrest for soliciting a minor, emails released by the US Department of Justice show.
Bin Sulayem, 70, who has an estimated wealth of $7 billion, corresponded with the paedophile for more than a decade after his 2008 conviction, emails in the Epstein files suggest. The two apparently made several explicit references to sexual encounters and sent each other images of naked women. In December 2016 Bin Sulayem described Epstein as a “business associate and very dear friend”. He left his post at DP World last week after his ties with Epstein became public.
On March 14, 2016, Bin Sulayem invited William and the former foreign secretary Lord Hague of Richmond to the London Gateway project. The next day, Bin Sulayem joined William at Buckingham Palace for an event organised by one of the then Duke of Cambridge’s charities, the United for Wildlife Transport Taskforce. Bin Sulayem was one of 40 “global transport leaders” who signed a declaration to shut down illegal wildlife trafficking routes.
Later that evening, the emails suggest, the Emirati businessman boasted to Epstein about the visit. “Fun,” Epstein replied. Bin Sulayem invited Epstein to dinner the following week. “I have my cook with me, we will cook you dinner on the 23rd.”
Meanwhile, the links between William and Bin Sulayem persisted. In 2020, when William founded his charity, the Earthshot Prize, DP World was selected as a founding partner. Two years later, in 2022, William travelled to Dubai for the inaugural Earthshot Prize innovation showcase. Environment-conscious finalists “from around the world presented incredible ideas that could be scaled to help repair our planet”, according to a LinkedIn post in which Bin Sulayem boasted to his 385,000 followers of his connection to the future king.
The event was hosted at DP World’s Dubai Flow Pavilion, where the prince was pictured sitting next to Bin Sulayem. William attended as part of a two-day taxpayer-funded trip to the Abu Dhabi capital in which he also visited the Jebel Ali Free Zone, a free trade port operated by DP World. Charity accounts show that DP World provided £1 million in donations to the prince’s charity.
Republic, the antimonarchist pressure group, reported the donations to the Charity Commission on the grounds that “it is not credible to believe the Foreign Office, security services or other advisers were not aware of Sulayem’s character”.
A source close to the Prince of Wales said he meets hundreds of business leaders and chief executives as part of his official duties but has no personal relationship with bin Sulayem beyond the brief, formal interactions that take place at public events. William would not have known about the alleged relationship between bin Sulayem and Epstein because it was only exposed by emails released this year. It is understood that philanthropic partnerships with the Prince’s Earthshot Prize are with DP World, not its chief executive.
[From The Times]
There are now extensive records of ABS’s communications with Epstein for more than a decade. They were still talking and messaging up until Epstein’s 2019 arrest!! While this is news to me and news to many people out here in the cheap seats, do you think this was news to the British government and British intelligence? And what is the vetting process like in these royal circles? Because it seems like it’s just vibes-based vetting when it comes to Arab billionaires. “Oh, you’re worth billions? No background check necessary, Prince William will meet with you shortly.”
Photos courtesy of Instar and Cover Images.
The Prince of Wales during his visit to the Seaweed Innovator Showcase at Portside Tower, Cape Town, to meet seaweed businesses from the region to celebrate local innovation, learn about the diverse applications of seaweed in Africa and the potential for it to repair and regenerate the planet, on the last day of his visit to South Africa
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales
Where: Cape Town, South Africa
When: 07 Nov 2024
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
The Prince of Wales meets participants of the Generation Earthshot Programme, at Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro, on day one of his visit to Brazil for the annual Earthshot Prize Awards
Featuring: Prince William
Where: Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
When: 03 Nov 2025
Credit: Aaron Chown/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
The Prince of Wales takes part in a community football event, with community leaders and local young people who run and participate in football programmes across the city and the state, at Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro, on day one of his visit to Brazil for the annual Earthshot Prize Awards
Featuring: Prince William
Where: Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
When: 03 Nov 2025
Credit: Aaron Chown/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
The Prince of Wales takes part in a game of volleyball with players from thee Levante Institute, a local beach volleyball school, at Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro, on day one of his visit to Brazil for the annual Earthshot Prize Awards
Featuring: Prince William
Where: Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
When: 03 Nov 2025
Credit: Aaron Chown/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
Prince William, Prince of Wales on a boat during a tour of the Guapimirim mangrove area in Guanabara Bay, which is managed by the Chico Mendes Institute for Biodiversity Conservation (ICMBio), to learn about the restoration work taking place there, on day two of his visit to Brazil for the annual Earthshot Prize Award
Featuring: Prince William, Prince of Wales
Where: Guanabara Bay, Brazil
When: 04 Nov 2025
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
The Prince of Wales arrives for the Earthshot Prize Summit in Pier Maua, on day three of his visit to Brazil.
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales
Where: Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
When: 05 Nov 2025
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
I love that they are finally comibg for him too. And there seems to be minimal vetting see also Andrew and the many women he invited/where forced to come to him in royal recidences
Oh absolutely after the hate campaign he has run against his brothers family no one deserves it more..
I remember when Harry left the UK, the press expressed concern that he would be vulnerable to unscrupulous people because the Palace wouldn’t be there to vett the people he meets. Looks like no such Palace vetting actually exists.
Remember how they tried to drag him into Charles pay for access scandal because one of the shady people who was paying for access to Charles had attempted to meet with him even though Harry didn’t go through with the meeting? For them to now act like William was just a hapless bystander when he had multiple meetings with ABS is crazy. We all know if this was Harry they wouldn’t be giving him the benefit of the doubt.
Apparently, none of these Londoners feel responsible. The least the heir to the throne and future head of the Church should do is issue a detailed, truthful and credible statement about the donations and the consequences this entanglement has for him. However, since the unethical behaviour of this family is now fully visible to the public and apparently accompanied by stupidity, nothing will happen. A family that pays £12 million to a victim of sexual assault to keep everything secret from the public should have nothing to do with crowns, tiaras and red morning boxes. These are not the good kings of fairy tales, but something much worse. Somehow, to me, these people are like an ancient, terrible vampire dynasty. Devoid of compassion and interested only in preserving their wealth and terrible secrets.
@Maja: this ☝️ is such a great comment. Says everything really.
So much of what I have experienced and witnessed in my lifetime after leaving uni has been borne out by this saga, like a tsunami: women are tone-policed in every conceivable setting, nitpicked and micromanaged and judged and baited and goaded and jeered at by a bunch of self-appointed moral guardians ….but for the guys, hey, it’s no one’s business, amirite? ….seen this in workplaces, in schools, in rental accommodation, in families, …..it’s the default setting. Women have to prove why they deserve *not* to be picked to pieces, in some brand of death by a thousand cuts, as if their reputation were a hostage to fortune, as if they were not entitled to basic decency or dignity. But men? Forget it. How dare one question them? As my son’s former head teacher asked me, actually demanded, “Who are *you* to criticise the school???!!!” ….it’s just so ….underwhelming. Really.
🎯
If ABS publicly described Epstein as a close friend in 2016 how in the world would earthshot not have known when he came on as a founding partner in 2020? Don’t most non profits have some type of vetting for high profile partners? And it’s not like William only met with him once. It was multiple times over the span of multiple years.
Yes the Windsors are a greedy bunch and don’t give a shit how dirty the donors are just give us the money!! Well look what playing in the dirt gets you!! You are now dirty and trying desperately to be a victim! I hope they do a legitimate investigation and not just one for show!! I remember Harry talking about seeing the Windsors business plan and wanting absolutely nothing to do with it!!
ABS wasn’t just any billionaire. He largely made Dubai what it is today and oversaw the creation of the largest commercial real estate portfolio in the world.
I interviewed him once. He cared deeply about the environment and was really proud of how Dubai’s artificial reefs had seen ocean life return. Beyond that, even though it wasn’t the subject of the interview, he also talked a lot about the causes he personally supported around the world. Getting someone like him onboard Earthshot would be a no-brainer.
I never in a million years would have guessed that the intelligent and outwardly dignified man I interviewed for hours was such a disgusting degenerate. Did the UK intelligence services know? Did William know? No clue. Maybe? This was one of the most powerful men in the world. It is a tale as old as time that evil is always overlooked when power and money are at play. Given that Andrew remained so visible in the public life of the royal family, I can’t imagine them giving a second thought about the private character of ABS.
Ghislaine Maxwell was another passionate environmentalist, especially regarding the oceans. It’s impossible to know how sincere they were, but it’s 💯 certain that they used their reputations as environmentalists to ingratiate themselves in elite circles. A guy running a huge ocean transport business may have ulterior motives when it comes to the environment.
I hear you. You have it backwards though; elite circles ingratiate themselves to men like ABS.
Ghislaine Maxwell at least used her green connections to ingratiate herself with the Clintons and their foundation which they are now expected to answer for. What came first, the chicken or the egg?