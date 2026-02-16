Barack Obama on Trump’s racist post: ‘There’s this sort of clownshow that’s happening’

Not even two weeks ago (yikes, what a lifetime ago), Donald Trump was rage-posting for hours on Truth Social, his Nazi social media platform. In the middle of yet another bizarre sh-tposting bonanza, Trump posted an AI clip with Barack and Michelle Obama’s faces poorly inserted onto the bodies of monkeys. There was a loud, immediate backlash against Trump for this overtly racist thing, so much so that it became a whole 48-hour newscycle as Trump and his people backtracked, lied about who posted what, lied about whether it was racist, and then finally deleted the clip. Trump never apologized, although he did admit to posting it (a small victory that the “he didn’t really post it” lie didn’t stand).
During that whole episode, the Obamas stayed silent. Which is their right – they don’t have to comment every time that ugly orange man says or does something racist, nor are they required to respond when Trump reveals his years-long obsession with President Obama in particular. Well, Pres. Obama appeared on Brian Tyler Cohen’s YouTube show, and Cohen’s first question was about that racist clip and Trump’s degradation of the office and the national discourse. Here’s the full video:
Obama gave a lengthy answer, bringing it around to how Minnesotans fought back against the violent and deadly occupation of Minneapolis by the Trump administration. Obama did call this whole thing a clownshow though. He said, in part: “First of all, I think it’s important to recognize that a majority of the American people find this behavior deeply troubling. It is true that it gets attention. It’s true that it’s a distraction. But as I’m traveling around the country, as you’re traveling around the country, you meet people, they still believe in decency, courtesy, kindness…. And there’s this sort of clownshow that’s happening in social media and on television, and what is true is that there doesn’t seem to be any shame about this among people who used to feel like you had to have some sort of decorum and a sense of propriety and respect for the office. So, that’s been lost.”
Imagine anyone talking about decorum in the post-Trump era, which will happen eventually, even if this moment feels interminable. Like, it’s just one of the many things which no one can ever talk about in the future. But yeah, Obama handled this the right way and I love that he didn’t even say that man’s name.
🍊 is jealous of the fact that no matter where Obama goes he gets applause and cheers. He’s in a loving marriage and his kids love him. He doesn’t have that. He is getting booed everywhere he goes. He wants so desperately to be him but he knows he isn’t which is why he is so obsessed with him. He wants that adoration and surrounds himself with people who tell him what he wants to hear. Obama doesn’t have to do that.He could put his name on a hundred buildings and it wouldn’t matter.
This truth applies generally to most racists and their fixations with Black people. Joshua Doss (of Doss Discourse) has a clip where he breaks down studies that explain white folks’ simultaneous obsession with and also inability to see Black people.
Trump’s addled brain can’t handle the dichotomy of bring obsessed with Obama and wanting what Obama has (respect, love, the effing Nobel Prize), and yet…Obama is a black man and Trump is a bone deep racist. He can’t take it! How can it be that a black man could be internationally loved and respected, while he gets booed? Some day all that jealousy and hatred are going to explode in him like an aneurysm. Can’t wait!
There’s a danger in thinking of this administration as a clown show. It’s deadly serious.
It certainly is a very dangerous time with the current administration nothing funny about any of it, I actually find it very terrifying.
I think clown show is the perfect way to describe this regime. A whole bunch of incompetent people running the show and the only reason why they got their jobs was because they are sycophants to the felon.
N@zis hate being made fun of so this gets under their skin more than seeing people hurt. The Epstein files and Sascha Riley have both demonstrated that the felon is a sadist. Seeing people suffer gets him off. Poking fun of their incompetency is the best way to defeat fascism.
Yes, as long as we understand the real gravity of the situation. Our problem is that most people are looking for a reason to not act.
I don’t want to hear NAN NOTHA 😠 Democrat say the following about the current f——t 🇺🇸 government at THIS point…
– Deeply troubled
– Troubled
– Troubling
– Gaslighting
– Unserious
– Clowns
We’re WAY past the point for the vague terms above…in fact…those terms should’ve NEVA been introduced into the lexicon concerning the modern Republican Party…
It’s as Folks know NOTHING about history or the parallels our country is taking that mirrors what happened in Germany BEFORE WWII!💔🇺🇸💔
People on social media demanding statements and action from prominent Democrats, especially Black Democrats, get on my last nerve. They all warned you before November 5, 2024 (surely a date which will live in infamy, if any date does), yet people went out and voted for all the horror, or voted for Russian asset Jill Stein, or couldn’t be bothered to vote at all. No one demands anything of prominent Republicans like the current office holders or former presidents like George W. Bush who helped normalize all the fascism. I guess they just want people like Obama repeating what they said prior to the election on an endless loop although it gets us nowhere. It makes the keyboard warriors feel like they are actually doing something by demanding free labor from others even as they continue to be just useless trolls.