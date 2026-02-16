Sarah Pidgeon is actually getting it done as Carolyn Bessette on ‘Love Story’

I went into Ryan Murphy’s Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette with low expectations. The last time I tried to watch a RM-produced show, it was Feud: Capote & the Swans and I had to tap out by the last few episodes because they literally lost the plot. Well, last Thursday, FX dropped the first three episodes of Love Story and… you guys, it’s actually really well-done so far? Maybe it will fall off a cliff towards the end, but I’m really enjoying the vintage-’90s everything. The music choices – Portishead, Bjork, Mazzie Star!! – are elite. The locations are terrific. Sarah Pidgeon (Carolyn) and Paul Anthony Kelly (John) are fantastic. And most importantly, the clothes, hair and style are all perfect. After everyone freaked out last year, Murphy assembled an elite team of hairstylists and fashion historians to nail down Carolyn and John’s aesthetics.
Still, all of the great style in the world wouldn’t rescue the series if the actors weren’t getting it done, and I’m shocked by Sarah and Paul Anthony’s performances. Paul in particular – he looks enough like John to really embody that Kennedy rizz, but it isn’t creepy or unsettling at all. Paul is really bringing so much vulnerability to the role of “America’s prince.” Sarah is wonderful too, and she’s getting much more attention than Paul. Sarah is the one doing most of the interviews, because people are still obsessed with the enigma of Carolyn Bessette. Sarah chatted with the Hollywood Reporter recently – some highlights:
Auditioning for Love Story: “I got an audition for it at the end of January 2025. It came into my inbox, and the next day I put it on tape at my agency. My agent’s assistant helped me pick the right one, and we sent them off. Then, a few weeks later, I got word that I was moving up the ranks, and producers were watching it, and I was going to come in for a session. I went in and I auditioned. Ryan [Murphy] was there. Honestly, I think I blacked out during it. But I could not read the room at all. Sometimes you leave an audition and you’re like, “Oh, I think I might have a good shot at this.” I’ve had a few bad auditions in my life that, as I’ve left the room, I’ve turned around and said, “I just want you to know that I know that that wasn’t good.” (Laughs.) But I left and I called my team, and I was like, “I think I did what I wanted to do, but who knows how it went.” And then a couple of days passed, and I got a call from my team, and they told me I got it.
Her favorite of all of Carolyn’s looks: “I’m a huge fan of all her Yohji Yamamoto outfits. There’s one in particular, which is a cream pencil skirt, and it has these buttons. There’s boning, so it’s very structured, and these long sleeves with beige Manolo heels. That image of Carolyn wearing that, I think of her immediately. She’s holding John’s hand and she’s smiling. It was just, in particular, wearing these clothes that are so iconic of her later in life, because that was when she was really heavily photographed, you understand just how much they change how you hold yourself. I don’t know if she herself wore it, but I believe we got it from a collector.
Deciding what Carolyn would have worn in her early days: “The real creative conversations came when we were discussing Carolyn’s wardrobe in the early episodes because she had so much anonymity before she went out with John. There are photographs of her modeling and her college days and early 20s, but of course, that was also a photo shoot. So it’s not necessarily her in her own wardrobe. But it was nice to have these conversations about whether we could incorporate clothes from Calvin Klein at the time? Maybe she was able to pull this off the rack? Because she’s either in these Calvin uniforms and Narciso Rodriguez dresses and just thinking about what would a young Carolyn wear. There’s not a bad outfit in the show. I was wearing Calvin Klein from the ’90s in some of the scenes. I’m still waiting to see if I can get my hands on my wardrobe. Time will tell. There’s a few pieces that I got, but I have my eye on a few outfits that I wore that I really think I need. It’s like getting medically necessary at this point.”
Nailing Carolyn’s hair: “Karri Hill, who did my color for the show, is just such a genius, and working with Barry Lee Moe, who found the Carolyn hair. I’m just so thankful to him, in particular, he styled it every day. I am understanding how transformative the power of hair is, because this is my biggest hair transformation yet…”
Her chemistry with Paul Anthony Kelly: “From his immediate audition, everyone was so excited by him just walking in the room. There was just something there. We just immediately trusted each other and felt comfortable with each other, and there was a real friendship that developed. This series takes place over so many years, and there’s highs and lows, and at some points we were shooting three episodes at a time, so really we just had to give ourselves over to one another. There was never a moment where either one of us felt like the other didn’t have our back and was game to figure out where each character was in this moment.
Something really smart from Murphy’s team is that they’ve been posting a lot of behind-the-scenes stuff on FX’s YouTube channel. They’re showing people that they actually did the work to get a lot of this stuff right, especially Carolyn’s hair and wardrobe. And I’m sold on it – Murphy’s shows frequently sh-t the bed, but his team has really shown people that they are capable of doing amazing work. Now, I do have a couple of complaints! Like, Naomi Watts’ Jackie Kennedy was just bizarre and overwrought. And they’re doing Daryl Hannah so dirty!! But Dree Hemingway is doing such a great impression of Daryl, oh my GOD.
I’m really enjoying the escapism of it, the peak into their world of high end glamour and endless possibility. But I don’t understand the portrayal of Daryl Hannah. Does Ryan Murphy have a beef with her or something?
I watched all three episodes last night and I agree they are doing Hannah dirty, otherwise it’s MUCH better than I thought it would be given the advance peeks. Didn’t Kate Moss and Markie Mark have a CK photo shoot together? – another thing I think they got wrong. But the music is fantastic and spot on and they are putting more meat on these 2 people than I feared.
Yes, it’s better than I thought. The music is so good! I’m not sure how I feel about naomi watts as jackie o, though
I’m more invested in this series than I’d like to admit. So far RM is nailing it. The styling/clothing is on point and the inclusion of NY’s somewhat gritty, glamorous side, the music selections set the tone. The actors playing JFKjr and Carolyn is a high wire act illustrating a passionate , guarded, vulnerable beginning of a relationship full of insecurities and hope. Kaiser you’re so right about doing Daryl dirty. She comes across as a needy, manipulative, mercurial & but always somewhat dim addition
Not feeling it with the guy portraying JFK jr and the Daryl Hannah characterisation is wild – if that’s what she’s really like I couldn’t see JFK jr being attracted to her in a million years.
I wanted to like this show. The problem I have is Carolyn and JFK Jr is portrayed in a more realistic almost documentary like fashion by the actors whereas Daryl Hannah, Jackie O and Calvin Klein are almost SNL like caricatures. I also found it jarring that they gave Carolyn an Emily in Paris like girl boss act at Calvin Klein, the way she comes up with the great ideas every time. Costumes and music are spot on.
I haven’t watched it. Maybe I will? The music part was selling me. How’s the fashion been. It’s hard to see the emulation of the clothes bc clothes were just made better back then or am I being overly nostalgic. I think there’s a fair chance the series won’t go off the rails bc there is an actual template to follow of real life events. It sounds like they’re not depicting Caroline as the tabloids did so that’s good to hear and hopefully it stays that way.
I’ve read every book about them, so the inaccuracies really stand out to me. For example, they show her wearing her honeymoon outfit from Istanbul on her way to the plane in NYC, when in reality she wore all black that day. On the flight, she and Lauren were actually sitting directly behind John. The Amazon fundraiser is placed in the wrong year. They also suggest that nothing romantic happened between them and that they didn’t even kiss until after Jackie’s death, when in fact they did seriously date before he went back with Daryl. Rosemary is so poorly cast that I wonder if Ryan hates her. Jackie’s behavior comes across like a soap opera and feels nothing like her real personality, and Carolyn was far funnier and more rambunctious than portrayed. Even his loft looks like the apartment in Ghost rather than their actual home.
That said, I can see how it’s an entertaining watch if you’re not an autistic fan who craves complete authenticity, LOL!
Are there any particular books you’d recommend? I’m hooked on this story now and looking for more.
What Remains by Carole Radziwill is surprisingly beautifully written. Fairytale Interrupted by Rosemarie Terenzio is the book that first hooked me on their story a decade ago. Once Upon a Time is a good place to start, as it quotes extensively from the other books. The Men We Became by Robert Littell is also an excellent read.
Most of these books include a lot of information about John’s life before he met Carolyn, but in all of them, their relationship is described by people who actually knew and loved the (except for Once Upon a Time, where the author didn’t know them and it reads more like a classic biography)
Thank you!! I’m putting all of these on my list, but I’m starting with Once Upon a Time based on your recommendation that it references the earlier books. I am a big reader, so I will get to all of them. Fairytale Interrupted also looks great! 🙂
From what I heard on a YouTube video, he ghosted her the first time they dated. His romantic history involved overlapping women.
And she definitely set her sights on him.
The Ryan Murphy show looks overly glossy to me. I’d like to see something more authentic.
We don’t really have a strong sense of who she was as she gave two interviews, collectively lasting less than a minute.
I’m not hating it? Seeing I was fully expecting to be quickly switching it off in a rage, getting thru 3 episodes so far is surprising. Sarah Pidgeon is not giving Carolyn quite yet, but she is solidly developing a character. Carolyn was a cipher with little info to build on (maybe when the couple goes public we’ll have more to compare to). Kelly is visually a strong John, but is missing his innate charisma. He seems more adrift and frankly clueless, when JFK grew up in this environment and was more savvy than is being portrayed. The whole ‘hold my beer’ situation on who is more cringey between Watts and Hemingway is hilarious but really shows the cracks in the writing. Also funny for no apparent reason is Ben Shenkman as Caroline’s husband. He’s literally just sitting there looking nervous in all his scenes. That said, I think I’m in for the long haul.
I think the casting is great except for Hannah or more to say, I hate the way they write her.
The music however, is PERFECT. And I was one of the people worried about the fashion but so far it has been good.
I do think dragging this out to a 9 episode series is wild when it could have been 6 epiosdes. I find Ryanalways makes his shows too long.
I’m enjoying the show as well. You know it’s always hit or miss with RM but they’re nailing this one so far. Even Watts’ overwrought Jackie was palatable up until her death in episode 3 so that didn’t last long. The less said about the Daryl character the better.
Could not get over multiple characters saying “I left him a voicemail”, “did you get my voicemail”. It was the early 90s; there were messages on answering machines! Nobody used the word voicemail in 1994. Carolyn’s hair on the show seems too perfectly blown out in every scene. Clothes are more tailored, like the 90s throwback fashion now rather than what people looked like and wore back then.
I’m enjoying this however, Naomi Watts is totally miscast as Jackie O.
Agree, it is really good! Much more well done than I thought