Is Savannah Guthrie ‘weighing a permanent exit’ from NBC’s ‘Today’?

Savannah Guthrie’s mother Nancy Guthrie went missing on February 1st. Savannah immediately pulled out of hosting the Today Show, and she immediately stepped away from covering the Winter Olympics as well. She has been in Tucson, Arizona since her mother went missing, and from where I sit, this case has been completely and bizarrely mishandled. The local police in Tucson don’t seem to know what they’re doing, and Donald Trump ordered the FBI to assist with the investigation and they’ve come up with next to nothing. An 84 year old woman disappeared into thin air and there’s been nothing but extremely weird chaos around all of it. Ransom notes sent to TMZ, a neighbor calling in a tip about a roof, a newly-discovered glove? What in the world is even happening? Well, NewsNation had an interesting report about Savannah:
“Today” co-host Savannah Guthrie is weighing a permanent exit from the top-rated morning show as the frantic search for her mother, Nancy Guthrie, drags into its third week, sources tell NewsNation’s Paula Froelich.
Savannah Guthrie has been on leave as the FBI and authorities in Pima County, Arizona, pursue investigative leads into Nancy Guthrie’s Feb. 1 disappearance from her Tucson area home. It’s believed the 84-year-old grandmother was taken, and media outlets have received bitcoin ransom demands.
“This absolutely came out of the blue, and I think she’s really concerned that it was because of her job,” Froelich, NewsNation senior story editor, told “NewsNation Prime” on Saturday.
She said Savannah Guthrie reportedly wonders if past exposure she has given to her mother on “Today,” including a segment from Nancy Guthrie’s home, planted ideas in the minds of people “with bad characters.” Froelich says it’s widely known that Savannah Guthrie is well-compensated at the NBC show, which she has co-hosted since 2012.
Moving forward, Froelich said, security for her family will be top of mind for Savannah Guthrie. She and her two siblings have appeared in social-media videos pleading for the return of their mother.
No arrests have been made in Nancy Guthrie’s presumed kidnapping. Local police and FBI executed a federal search warrant Friday evening at a Tucson home and detained three people as authorities pursued a lead, the Pima County sheriff said.
I’ve seen so many theories/conspiracies that Nancy Guthrie’s situation IS connected to Savannah and her job as a television anchor and journalist. Given all of the revelations from the Epstein Files, it’s worth noting that Savannah has done televised interviews with some of Jeffrey Epstein’s victims, and there’s a conspiracy about how this is all being done to silence Savannah in particular about the Epstein Files. Given that there are hundreds, if not thousands, of journalists now poring through the Epstein Files, I do think it’s a bit weird to think that Savannah is being singled out. But yeah, I truly have no idea how and why Nancy Guthrie is still missing and I feel so bad for Savannah and her family. It would send such a horrible message to other journalists if Savannah did quit her job at NBC, but I would also understand why Savannah feels like she really can’t go back to work.
This is horrible on so many levels beginning with the fact that an innocent, vulnerable 84 year old woman is a victim of a heinous, violent crime. And now it’s all being treated as media click bait. Beyond all that, it’s a window into how devastating the damage is that the Trump regime has done to the FBI. Kidnapping is a federal crime which means the FBI had jurisdiction without any orders from Trump. The rumors that federal law enforcement has been decimated to provide more manpower and other resources to ICE and its mass kidnapping project are evidently true if this case is any example. The FBI has never looked so fumbling, bumbling, and totally incompetent. My deepest sympathies to Ms. Guthrie and her family.
Kidnapping isn’t always a federal crime. It becomes one if there’s evidence of interstate removal and some other qualifications. But the feds can be asked to help from the start in a kidnapping. This is what the sheriff and law enforcement didn’t do for days.
I’d like to think her job is the last thing on her mind right now. It’s very worrying that the police have not been able to find her mother yet.
I think after an extended leave she will be back. I work at a small town broadcasting company & the industry is hard to walk away from because it can be so fun and her coworkers are like family to her. She’d miss it too much. I think big on air personalities need to keep family info private, but who would have expected this. The sheriff seems like an idiot & I wish they’d remove him. Releasing the house back to the family after just two days??
It’s an awful thing to have happen, but Savannah being able to leave her job is a privilege most of us don’t have. I think some amateurs kidnapped Nancy thinking she was an easy mark, not knowing it was a high profile person’s mother, and then panicked when they found out who she was. I think the fact that it’s been two weeks with no real progress is a bad sign for a positive outcome.
We watch ABC evening news with David Muir and they’ve been giving updates every evening. They said yesterday that the police found a glove believed to be the perps and they are running DNA so, hopefully there will be a match.
I’m curious about whether they’ve used tracking dogs in the investigation. I’ve probably read too much fiction, but it seems like those canines can work miracles. Couldn’t they have tracked her from right outside her house to a vehicle, at least?
When I first read about the case, I saw there was FBI involvement, so I assumed they were thinking kidnapping and that the sheriff’s dept contacted them. The felon’s been acting like a carnival barker, trying to get attention (“something is coming very soon!”). Useless.
It’s just so awful. And it just isn’t a rural area – there are a lot of businesses immediately north (she could walk to a Tiffany’s) but a lot of houses immediately south, with limited cameras, I’m guessing. I just feel so badly for her family. I just want them to get closure, either way. It’s all very hideous.
Yes, I’m a Tucsonan and a lot of the reporting on this has been insane. Talking about the house being rural and isolated when it isn’t. The lots are good-size but the location is not rural. Yapping about investigators walking through deserted bare sand, like we live in the Sahara. Freaking out about the border with Mexico.
I have some small connections to Savannah, as I know people who knew her in high school and afterwards , and the situation is so sad.
To answer @Kaye’s question, they absolutely used tracking dogs. And they are currently using a machine mounted on a helicopter that “sniffs” out signals to detect Nancy’s pacemaker. I’ve read that they have used several tools at their disposal in this search.
Cynic here, admittedly, but if her mother had been a billionaire CEO they would have found the perpetrators by now.
I know it’s easy to be an armchair investigative critic but am I wrong in thinking at every turn they’ve mishandled this case? Twice now the feds have announced “persons of interest” to then have to swiftly release them. But the cu de grau is releasing the info about the gloves w/DNA. If the perpetrators were holed up in a place enforcement could attach to them they’ve hightailed it!? It’s seems typical of a Trump run agency to respond to the headlines of the day rather than keeping their powder dry with an eye on the long view.
I have been stunned at how sloppy and loose lipped this case has been. It is a high profile case and they are bumbling around like the Keystone Kops. I really hope the Guthries are documenting all of this.
When I started reading this article & saw that Ms. Guthrie had been kidnapped February 1, I thought surely that must be a typo–it’s the 16th already! But no, it truly has been that long. I would be beside myself if I were Savannah & I don’t think it has anything to do with her being a reporter on NBC. When I saw that Kash Patel’s was taking over/getting involved, I thought well that’s not going to help. It seems incompetence abounds in this investigation, local & federal.