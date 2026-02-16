Is Savannah Guthrie ‘weighing a permanent exit’ from NBC’s ‘Today’?

Savannah Guthrie’s mother Nancy Guthrie went missing on February 1st. Savannah immediately pulled out of hosting the Today Show, and she immediately stepped away from covering the Winter Olympics as well. She has been in Tucson, Arizona since her mother went missing, and from where I sit, this case has been completely and bizarrely mishandled. The local police in Tucson don’t seem to know what they’re doing, and Donald Trump ordered the FBI to assist with the investigation and they’ve come up with next to nothing. An 84 year old woman disappeared into thin air and there’s been nothing but extremely weird chaos around all of it. Ransom notes sent to TMZ, a neighbor calling in a tip about a roof, a newly-discovered glove? What in the world is even happening? Well, NewsNation had an interesting report about Savannah:

“Today” co-host Savannah Guthrie is weighing a permanent exit from the top-rated morning show as the frantic search for her mother, Nancy Guthrie, drags into its third week, sources tell NewsNation’s Paula Froelich. Savannah Guthrie has been on leave as the FBI and authorities in Pima County, Arizona, pursue investigative leads into Nancy Guthrie’s Feb. 1 disappearance from her Tucson area home. It’s believed the 84-year-old grandmother was taken, and media outlets have received bitcoin ransom demands. “This absolutely came out of the blue, and I think she’s really concerned that it was because of her job,” Froelich, NewsNation senior story editor, told “NewsNation Prime” on Saturday. She said Savannah Guthrie reportedly wonders if past exposure she has given to her mother on “Today,” including a segment from Nancy Guthrie’s home, planted ideas in the minds of people “with bad characters.” Froelich says it’s widely known that Savannah Guthrie is well-compensated at the NBC show, which she has co-hosted since 2012. Moving forward, Froelich said, security for her family will be top of mind for Savannah Guthrie. She and her two siblings have appeared in social-media videos pleading for the return of their mother. No arrests have been made in Nancy Guthrie’s presumed kidnapping. Local police and FBI executed a federal search warrant Friday evening at a Tucson home and detained three people as authorities pursued a lead, the Pima County sheriff said.

[From NewsNation]

I’ve seen so many theories/conspiracies that Nancy Guthrie’s situation IS connected to Savannah and her job as a television anchor and journalist. Given all of the revelations from the Epstein Files, it’s worth noting that Savannah has done televised interviews with some of Jeffrey Epstein’s victims, and there’s a conspiracy about how this is all being done to silence Savannah in particular about the Epstein Files. Given that there are hundreds, if not thousands, of journalists now poring through the Epstein Files, I do think it’s a bit weird to think that Savannah is being singled out. But yeah, I truly have no idea how and why Nancy Guthrie is still missing and I feel so bad for Savannah and her family. It would send such a horrible message to other journalists if Savannah did quit her job at NBC, but I would also understand why Savannah feels like she really can’t go back to work.