“Rose Byrne wore Loewe at the Independent Spirit Awards” links

Photos from the 2026 Independent Spirit Awards, which I didn’t watch (because I forgot about them). Rose Byrne wore Loewe (I dislike this), and I’m also including pics of Wagner Moura, Kirsten Dunst & Jesse Plemons. [Just Jared]
Train Dreams won the big prizes at the Spirit Awards, and Rose Byrne picked up the lead actor award. Sorry, Baby won for screenplay. [THR]
Hudson’s girlfriend has been all over his IG for months. He had to hard launch her twice for people to get the message lol. I actually like Rose’s dress. It’s interesting – and has the colors of the Jamaican flag lol!
He really had to spell out that last hard launch. It was then funny to see people giving him shit for his gold protege car. I love him and all the other guys from the show. The media landscape is weird right now with all the companies merging but I hope we can see more of all of them.
And yes it was Jamaican colors on the dress! I still didn’t overall love it though even though the colors were great.
Green and gold is also the colours representing Australia – most all sports teams use it. It’s not flag colours but its the colours most everyone uses when representing Australia. And she’s Australian.
The video of that guy explaining white culture was worth watching. The fairytale of what they want to believe their culture and values are is so far from reality and I don’t think it’s the least bit acceptable to ask their own country or any other to play make believe with them.
Does Kristen Dunst ever just look at her man and go “dayum”? She married for love and ended up with some serious arm candy.
They are such a beautiful couple, I am always rooting for them.
The big poufy shoulders in the Fall Herrera Collection are a big NO … but the rest of the collection is truly gorgeous. Wes Gordon does not disappoint; Carolina Herrera chose her replacement well.
Loved Rose Byrne’s dress. And the IFSA were boring af. I turned it off.
Teyana Taylor can do no wrong.
I remember when people showed up for the Independent Spirit Awards in shorts and sundresses. I wish it would get back to that
It really is wild to think back to some of the premiers in the 90s and people just showed up in essentially mall clothes.
LOVE Kirsten’s ensemble. Beautiful Spring vibes.
I love Rose’s dress and Wagner Moura’s suit is great as well.
Kirsten looks so great.