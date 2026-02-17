Myers: A source insists that Prince William never assaulted Harry in 2019

In January 2023, just days before Prince Harry’s Spare was published worldwide, the Guardian broke one of the biggest stories from the memoir. That story? That Prince William had assaulted Harry in Nottingham Cottage in early 2019. Harry wrote about how his brother came to his home when Meghan wasn’t there, and William began ranting about how Meghan “treated staff” and how Harry needed to do something about something? While Harry sort of talked around it, it felt like William was arguing that Harry needed to leave Meghan and/or send Meghan packing. When Harry argued back, William trailed Harry into the kitchen, suddenly grabbed him and threw Harry to the floor. Harry fell on and broke the dog bowl and William managed to rip off Harry’s necklace as well. Harry was left with bruises, which were later seen by Meghan.
In many ways, we had been primed for this story from William’s own loyalists and sycophants, who spoke for years about William’s “incandescent rage” or “catatonic rage” and violent fury when it came to… his brother marrying a beautiful American woman. William’s loyalists have rarely doubted Harry’s story either, they’ve just spent the past three years twisting themselves in knots to excuse William or minimize his violence. Well, in Russell Myers’ new book William & Catherine, an unnamed source now disputes the “William assaulted Harry” story.
Prince Harry’s claim Prince William physically assaulted him in a heated row was “massively overblown”, an insider has revealed. Sources close to the Prince of Wales say Harry’s account of the altercation, which saw William confront his younger brother over his wife Meghan’s behaviour towards palace staff, was a “cheap shot”.
A new biography, William and Catherine: The Intimate Inside Story, by The Mirror’s royal editor Russell Myers, reveals for the first time how sources with knowledge of the incident questioned the claims made by Harry in his bombshell memoir, Spare. The allegation that the warring brothers got into a physical altercation when William questioned Harry about Meghan being ‘difficult’ and ‘abrasive’ to those working for the Royal Family was one of the most explosive in Harry’s autobiography.
The Duke of Sussex claimed that during the incident at Harry’s former home of Nottingham Cottage in Kensington Palace, William grabbed him by the collar, knocked him to the floor, which ripped his necklace, and caused a dog bowl that Harry landed on, to crack under his back.
William has always remained silent on the claims, but in William and Catherine: The Intimate Inside Story, a source says: “It was a cheap shot [from Harry] to present such an argument. Tensions were running very high, and yes, there certainly were cross words exchanged that on reflection were regrettable, but the prince [William] is adamant there was no physical violence.”
In Spare, Harry accuses William of peddling the tabloid narrative about Meghan, which led to the tense argument. But a source included in the book says that staff had been “ground down” by the Sussexes and adds: “It wasn’t peddling a tabloid narrative to stick up for staff that were deeply unhappy to the point of walking away or having their mental health being affected.”
[From The Daily Mirror]
Yeah, I don’t believe that an unnamed source has the big scoop three years after Spare was published and seven years after the incident in question. For three years, no one has managed to get anyone on or off the record to dispute the story – William’s camp practically took the position of “William was completely justified no matter what.” The thing about Harry’s narrative is that it was one of several missing pieces we needed to fill in the larger story of “what really happened” and “why Harry and Meghan had to get the hell out of there.” If anything, I genuinely believe that Harry edited out additional stories of William’s aggression and perhaps even William’s violence. I also believe Harry likely downplayed some of the verbally abusive things William said as well.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
-
-
161569, The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge laughing after taking part in a relay race during a training day with runners taking part in the 2017 London Marathon for Heads Together , the official Charity of the Year at the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in London. London, United Kingdom – Sunday, February 5, 2017. UK, FRANCE, AUS, NZ, CHINA, HONG KONG, TAIWAN, SPAIN & ITALY OUT,Image: 532903283, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: WORLD RIGHTS, DIRECT SALES ONLY UNLESS STATED OTHERWISE IN CAPTION – Fee Payable Upon Reproduction – For queries contact Avalon.red – sales@avalon.red London: +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles: +1 (310) 822 0419 Berlin: +49 (0) 30 76 212 251 Madrid: +34 91 533 4289, Model Release: no, Credit line: i-Images, PacificCoastNews / Avalon
-
-
Prince William, Prince of Wales celebrate 1-0 of Harry KANE, England 9 in the group stage match ENGLAND – DENMARK 1-1 of the UEFA European Championships 2024 on Jun 20, 2024 in Frankfurt, Germany.,Image: 883554360, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: imago is entitled to issue a simple usage license at the time of provision. Personality and trademark rights as well as copyright laws regarding art-works shown must be observed. Commercial use at your own risk., Model Release: no, Credit line: IMAGO / Avalon
-
-
Prince William, Prince of Wales celebrate 1-0 of Harry KANE, England 9 in the group stage match ENGLAND – DENMARK 1-1 of the UEFA European Championships 2024 on Jun 20, 2024 in Frankfurt, Germany.,Image: 883554394, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: imago is entitled to issue a simple usage license at the time of provision. Personality and trademark rights as well as copyright laws regarding art-works shown must be observed. Commercial use at your own risk., Model Release: no, Credit line: IMAGO / Avalon
-
-
William, Prinz von Wales, Prince of Wales with son Prince George celebrate 1-1, next to Felipe VI. König von Spanien with daughter Princess Sofia, in the final match SPAIN – ENGLAND 2-1 of the UEFA European Championships 2024 on Jul 14, 2024 in Berlin, Germany.,Image: 889806980, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: imago is entitled to issue a simple usage license at the time of provision. Personality and trademark rights as well as copyright laws regarding art-works shown must be observed. Commercial use at your own risk., Model Release: no, Credit line: IMAGO / Avalon
-
-
William, Prinz von Wales, Prince of Wales with son Prince George celebrate 1-1, next to Felipe VI. König von Spanien with daughter Princess Sofia, in the final match SPAIN – ENGLAND 2-1 of the UEFA European Championships 2024 on Jul 14, 2024 in Berlin, Germany.,Image: 889806983, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: imago is entitled to issue a simple usage license at the time of provision. Personality and trademark rights as well as copyright laws regarding art-works shown must be observed. Commercial use at your own risk., Model Release: no, Credit line: IMAGO / Avalon
-
-
William, Prinz von Wales, Prince of Wales with son Prince George celebrate 1-1, next to Felipe VI. König von Spanien with daughter Princess Sofia, in the final match SPAIN – ENGLAND 2-1 of the UEFA European Championships 2024 on Jul 14, 2024 in Berlin, Germany.,Image: 889807337, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: imago is entitled to issue a simple usage license at the time of provision. Personality and trademark rights as well as copyright laws regarding art-works shown must be observed. Commercial use at your own risk., Model Release: no, Credit line: IMAGO / Avalon
-
-
London, UNITED KINGDOM – The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visit the London Bridge Jobcentre and speak to people looking for work in London.
Pictured: Prince William, Duke of Cambridge
BACKGRID USA 15 SEPTEMBER 2020
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
USA Rights Only – London, UK -20180710-UK Royals Attend RAF 100 Service at Westminster Abbey
-PICTURED: Catherine Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William, Meghan Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry
-PHOTO by: PA Images/INSTARimages.com
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact Instar Images LLC for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207 This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. Instar Images LLC reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
Featuring: Catherine Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William, Meghan Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry
Where: London, England, United Kingdom
When: 10 Jul 2018
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages.com
**USA Rights Only**
-
-
USA Rights Only – London, UK -20180710-Royal Family Attends Events to Celebrate the 100th Anniversary of the Royal Air Force
-PICTURED: Queen Elizabeth, Meghan Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry, Prince William, Catherine Duchess of Cambridge
-PHOTO by: PA Images/INSTARimages.com
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact Instar Images LLC for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207 This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. Instar Images LLC reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
Featuring: Queen Elizabeth, Meghan Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry, Prince William, Catherine Duchess of Cambridge
Where: London, England, United Kingdom
When: 10 Jul 2018
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages.com
**USA Rights Only**
-
-
Australia Only, Norfolk, UK – 20181225 – British Royal Family Attends Christmas Morning Service.
-PICTURED: Prince Charles, Prince William, Catherine Duchess of Cambridge, Meghan Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry
-PHOTO by: INSTARimages.com
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact Instar Images LLC for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207 This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. Instar Images LLC reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
Featuring: Prince Charles, Prince William, Catherine Duchess of Cambridge, Meghan Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry
Where: Norfolk, UK, United Kingdom
When: 25 Dec 2018
Credit: INSTARimages.com
**Australia Only**
-
-
Britain’s Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge speak to employers, at the London Bridge Jobcentre, in London, Britain, September 15, 2020.
-
-
Prince William, Prince of Wales celebrate 1-0 of Harry KANE, England 9 in the group stage match ENGLAND – DENMARK 1-1 of the UEFA European Championships 2024 on Jun 20, 2024 in Frankfurt, Germany.,Image: 883554360, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: imago is entitled to issue a simple usage license at the time of provision. Personality and trademark rights as well as copyright laws regarding art-works shown must be observed. Commercial use at your own risk., Model Release: no, Credit line: IMAGO / Avalon
So he interviewed Jason?
🎯
Willy paid him for this ai trash via his bff Jason. Jason should be dragged before the courts properly but king willys boyfriend will always be protected.
Exactly, now trying to paint Willy as a victim
Unnamed sources that weren’t there can say what they like, I know who I believe. This is a pretty weak attempt to clear pegs name performed far too late to make any impact.
Sorry, no, I’m not buying this revisionist story. If it was untrue, it would have been disputed right away. But it couldn’t be disputed.
Agree. This kind of sounds like Harry- and Meghan-baiting to me, daring them to come out and contradict William trying to say it didn’t happen. Ofc Harry and Meghan have receipts; didn’t Harry say in Spare that Meghan persuaded him to discuss the incident (and for all we know, any similar incidents) with his therapist? So there’s at least one third party who could confirm….but I doubt Harry and Meghan would take the bait
I am certain that Meghan has time stamped pics of Harry’s broken necklace and bruised back.
Yeah, William is a fool if he is baiting them bc yeah I bet they’ve got receipts and even more stories.
I think very little went into that book that harry can’t back up in one form or another, especially once he left his childhood.
And not even could it not be disputed, but the press practically confirmed it with their countless stories about William being incandescent with rage, constant anger about anything and everything, and stories about his vengeful temper. It felt like for a long period, every single story about William included commentary about his rage issues. The rota rats were trying to tell us something or confirm something.
And, as you said, not one single thing Harry wrote was ever disputed. It was only about how Harry shouldn’t spill family secrets. They (the family, the rota rats) all know the truth.
Those unnamed sources always come out whenever WanK need them don’t they.. the abuse in the kitchen happened with just W and H in the cottage so any unnamed source is just passing along what Willy told them to say.
There are no sources, Myers is taking liberties and making it up as he goes along, to carry favour for KP.Why am I saying this? When this assault by William on Harry came out in SPARE,I saw and heard Myers on the Lorraine show saying that it can’t be true because he had seen a photo of their kitchen with the dog bowl intact, so he did not believe Harry. So if you break your plate, does it mean you cannot replace it? This is how gullible these rota rats think the British public is, and it’s been working so far, so who can blame them. Myers book will flop like most of the royal books. He should speak to Jobbo and Katie Nicholls and many more, they have lived it, being notable serial flops and all!
This is a weird thing to finally attempt to dispute, years later after numerous books have been written about the Sussexes departure and the Wales since Spare came out. Almost as if you’re trying to get ahead of more reports of your ” tendencies”.
I don’t know what that crisis manager is doing, but they’re throwing everything at the wall now. Which would lead me to believe that William has been involved in so much shady stuff, that they don’t know what may come to light. This doesn’t feel like a cohesive strategy about specific details of an event you know will be coming out, this feels like someone terrified that they don’t know what’s coming out. Giving shades of, I had to retire to Amner Hall for a week before the Oprah interview.
The timing IS odd. I wonder why KP is putting this out now and changing their story from “boys will be boys, William has every right to pummel his brother” to “It never happened, but if it did, it was justified by William’s love for his staff!”. I guess they think it makes W look good that he’s “defending” staff from Meghan’s reign of terror (terror = expecting people to do their jobs).
Personally, and this is just me here, I’m not a fan of anyone I work for resorting to physical violence to “solve” conflict, or being verbally abusive to others. That’s not a safe workplace.
Yes, I agree. It feels like KP is worried that a storm is about to break – but they don’t know where or when or from what direction.
This book would have been written and finalized a few months ago so I don’t think these stories are direct responses to what has come out in the past few weeks. But i do think its meant as general damage control.
Makes you wonder if something happened in the past few years that has been them wanting to repair William’s violent image? One that they didn’t seem to mind when Spare initially came out bc yeah it was v much just a shrug of yeah that’s right William can fight, woo-hoo, what a he-man.
William looks like a born lout in the photos above. His hands are balled into fists, he is shouting and thuggish. No wonder he and Mike Tindall are friends. In pics where he’s supposed to look royal, he is either contemptuous or awkward.
I know that sports make people passionate – although no one else around him is matching his energy or body language – but he looks really frightening in all of those photos. If this is him happy and excited, imagine what he looks like when he’s angry.
In that top picture, where K is clapping and W is bullish, his hands are not balled into fists; it seems to me to be the first ‘action’ shot where his fists are NOT balled up, enraged. But look at his face!! Whatever K is clapping for, W is ROARING and it’s so over the top, it’s concerning.
W seems to have no emotional control.
Yeah, the timing on this is very suspect. When Spare came out, they denied lots of other stuff in the book, often using named sources like Knauf (who’s a shameless liar, but still). But royalists practically treated this incident like a win for Willy, proving he has cojones, or something. Now they realize the “incandescent Willy” narrative has gotten away from them, so Mayer’s conveniently finds an unnamed source. Sure.
Spare has revealed the unwavering truth about Windsor royals and it will continue to be the most referenced historical text about the Windsor royals for generations to come. I consider it the tome of the Windsor family, reinforced by Princess Diana’s biography (in her own words). Combined Prince Harry and Princess Diana have documented life inside the Windsor family and royal institution with unmatched depth of experience and emotion. Conclusion: The Windsors are a toxic dysfunctional royal ‘mafia’ family and institution. 🤷🏽♀️
The Windsor brand has collapsed and each new royal reporter propaganda book adds another wound to the brand as it reinforces the contradictions the public has now become accustomed to expect from the brand (inauthentic, fake, untruthful, corrupt, immoral, dysfunctional, toxic) and shun in disgust or ignore as apathy has taken hold in some demographics.
Alleged behavior to palace staff the writer should say.. It was a lie about meghan. No question scoots did this and hit Harry
Absolutely true, and Harry actually said in Spare that after he attacked Harry who fell and got marks on his back, William went as far as to warn Harry not to tell Meghan what happened…imagine that!
Okay who is that woman next to William in one of those pictures? Bc it looks like Kristy Noem??
It’s sickening the way derangers applaud scooter telling harry to slow down and not rush into marriage with Meghan. Even though the sissexes are happily married.
Nah. She just has Mar a Lago face. For the life of me I don’t understand why these women voluntarily do that to their faces. It is never not freakishly ugly.
Again, I am going to believe the one that has their name and face attached to the story. In Spare, Harry talked about how William would call Harry and just rip him a new one for no logical reason (and Meghan heard) William is a known rage monster so Harry’s version is very believable.
I believe Harry about the dog bowl incident.
There has to be a reason why the BM could not resist sprinkling some “what if Prince William was arrested” articles soon after Kate’s hospitalisation. I think there was DV that night and she got hurt.
That ahole.
Robert Lacey Battle of the Brothers published in 2020 wrote this event when friends of Wilbur BOASTED about him assaulting his own brother. They mistakenly thought it made Wilbur look good!? When Spare came out people who should know better, mimimised the assault as brothers jostling or rough housing. I have always wondered what would have happened if Meg hadn’t been absent: do you think this thug would have launched an assault on his pregnant SIL as well? Harry would have protected her and woe betide Will if he’d have so much as pointed his finger in her face! It is infuriating how aggressive both W and K have been towards H and M but gaslight and denied or minimised!
On another occasion W did point his finger in M’s face and she told him to kindly take his finger out of her face. M knows how to handle that bully.
Prince Harry had no need to make up that narrative. Pretty sure that is just one incident of many that showcases William’s violence towards him or his wife, perhaps not physical but verbal. In addition, Prince Harry’s biography of his life up until he left for America is a part of historical record. The money grabbing books before and after, or just noise for money and access and will not be taken seriously
Billy Idle is getting this book out because the Epstein scandal is engulfing the BRF and as the heir he is perceived as having knowledge of Andrew’s involvement and being involved in the decisions behind him. Reports of William having ties to Epstein associates don’t help either.
According to their beloved hierarchy, William was, for all intents and purposes, the GM or the CEO of Kensington Palace at the time. So his way of solving a work place communication problem between middle management (Meghan) and the employees is to argue (verbally and physically) with said manager’s husband behind her back? To ask the husband to control the female manager? William can dispute Harry’s version of events all he wants, still he comes across as an incompetent misogynistic ass without a clue about real world corporate culture ethics.
I think William wanted his “warnings about Meghan” before the marriage to be true so badly that he, and his merry band of courtiers orchestrated this bullying scenario to convince Harry to leave a pregnant Meghan. Hell isn’t hot enough for these people. William must have said something absolutely disgusting to Harry for him to admit that he regrets his words.
this was the thing with Spare – very little of it was disputed factually. There were some narratives about how it didn’t happen quite like that, or Harry was wrong to share such information, etc – but most of it was not disputed factually (I’m not sure any of it was, I just can’t remember off the top of my head.)
For this particular story, we have never heard that it didn’t happen – which we would have heard right away if that was the case (that it didn’t happen.) We heard that brothers fight, sibling rivalry, harry was making a mountain out of a molehill etc. So sorry, not buying that Harry was lying and its finally coming out now via Russell Myers.
and oh the staff was so ground down, william had no choice but to confront Harry! look, you know what? I bet the staff was ground down. I keep going back to something omid scobie said – that if you’re used to one meeting a month and barely working otherwise and then are expected to have multiple meetings a week (the horror!) and to actually work, you’re going to be upset. The issue was never H&Ms work ethic or attitude, but the attitude of the “workers” based at KP.
I agree with everything you said and would add that the precious staff was actively leaking to the press about them. Yeah, that’ll cause an issue between you and the principals.
Yes!! by that point H&M knew that their staff was actively working against them. Of course there were tensions.
And it enrages me how they keep talking about the mental health of the staff, when we know at this point Meghan was suicidal.
Exactly @Becks1 unlike when Meghan speaks, after Spare there was very little attempt to dispute what Harry said. Only things I can remember was reports that Harry got where he was when the Queen Mother died wrong, about a computer game gift he got not being correct as it hadn’t been released and tk maxx (and kings trust partner) made a pathetic attempt to deny his comment about their sales which even the average consumer was like we know Harry is correct.
Most of the reports about Spare was how dare Harry be indiscreet about his family not that he lied about them.Camilla tominey said yeah they had a ‘brotherly bout’ and was basically like why was Harry being a big baby about it. I remember W&K fans were loving idea that William decked Harry & royal commentators made lots of jokes about the dog bowl. None of them denied it happened.
Plus Russell Myers seems to have missed that Robert Lacey had already been briefed the story about the fight in 2021 after the Oprah interview. And when Spare leaks came out, I saw many media people like Emma Kennedy say on Twitter that they had heard about the fight years ago. So this attempt to downplay William’s violence is new.
I think the palace’s internal polling shows that W&K’s image has been damaged by things like Spare & other reports of William being this rage monster who was always incandescent with rage or the family enforcer who rules with an iron fist.
So now they are trying to portray William as this softer, more relaxed, down to earth guy – see the Eugene levy show & making the most of his football interest or this pub stuff. Kate had a pointed comment on the risk of too much therapy after spare’s release but I think their mental health platform has been damaged by seeming cavalier about H&M’s mental health so think that’s why we had those comments about William supporting Andrew being stripped of title but being concerned about his mental health. Plus the Wales have responded to Spare with hugging everybody in sight and also trying to portray Kate as relaxed and friendly as opposed to the cold stiff, unfriendly portrayal from Spare. So we had James Middleton come out with fake story about how relaxed Kate was meeting her future sister in law with just a T-shirt on or heard about Kate going barefoot at a radio presenter’s home.
Back in August 2025 Ian Pelham Turner was interviewed over Zoom, the former royal photographer whose career at the Palace overlapped with both Princess Diana and the then-Prince Charles.
Having since transitioned from photography to television, Pelham Turner remains deeply connected to royal circles and still has his ear to the ground when it comes to life behind palace walls.
Now, he’s sharing claims that Prince William’s own staff have been voicing complaints about the Prince of Wales’ behaviour.
Publicly, William may project a warm, approachable image during royal engagements, but according to Pelham Turner, things look different in private.
“We hear a lot more now that more and more allegations and that’s all you can say about William are coming out,” he said. Among them, reports that staff sometimes find the future king “very aggressive.”
Pelham Turner even recounted a conversation with a volunteer for one of William’s housing charities, who claimed the prince was “constantly on to him all day, all night, saying, ‘How much money have we made? How much money have we made?’”
Beyond the alleged intensity,Turner believes William’s overall temperament has shifted. In his 20s and 30s, he says, the prince was easygoing.
Now in his 40s, with the throne in sight, William is said to have adopted a more formal, demanding presence even insisting on being addressed as “Sir” rather than by his first name.
7 years after the incident, 5 years after Harry and Meghan left the royal institution and the UK, 3 years after “Spare” was published Meyers finally found anonymous sources who were not present at the incident saying that Willi was not violently attacking Harry. Right!
I agree with Kaiser that Harry held back in “Spare” and did not spill all the beans about what really happened and about Willi and his behaviour. In 2023 according to the Telegraph and other tabloids BP and KP were prepared for the worst. Apparently KP and BP were relieved that Harry did not disclose more damaging stories, did not respond with a direct statement and let their anonymous “sources”, insiders and friends, doing the talking on the royal family’s behalf. None of these “sources” disputed Harry’s version of the incident for over 3 years.
There were two people there when it happened I trust the one going on the record with this.
Not some anonymous sources. If they exist do you think Wtold them the truth?
Must re-write history to make incandescent with rage Peg the victim of Harry’s truth telling book!!
It’s interesting that Russell Myers has given this extra story on top of the final excerpt from his book yesterday. It’s clear that his stories are not getting the traction that he would have liked. I’m with Kaiser here, this wasn’t the first time that William violently attacked Harry. Plus, the book doesn’t refute that William attacked Harry only that it didn’t happen in the way it was described on Spare. The time to deny this story was 3 years ago and KP remained silent. I believe Harry told the truth.
This has always been the heart of it for me: Meghan’s experience in the UK was fundamentally a workplace competency debacle for the Royals. Briefly, William is both self-important, and lazy, so he hires yes-men and generally people who are lazy and second rate. He empowers them and they are co-dependent: he is half-assed and so are they. Enter Meghan. Who actually expected these people to get things done, to be respectful and professional and effective. And courteous. And responsive. And…. They weren’t. They were lazy jackasses. This all reflects very poorly indeed on William. But as I have observed many times, when you tell a man he’s hired lame staff, and he needs to clear house, he never listens, because, quite rightly, he interprets this as a criticism of him. And that is in fact exactly what it is. They are an extension of his inflated, bloated ego.
Daniela Relph commenting on Spare noted that William is cast here as the angry, frustrated, pent up big brother. It doesn’t match his public persona of the matey, personable, empathetic royal.
Kensington Palace is not responding to anything Harry has written. Instead, we will see William letting his royal work speak for him. Carrying on with duty. Focussing on vulnerable communities. And trying to move away from the furore. If, that is possible.
Sadly for The Firm no one has EVER observed that FK is hard working at any time of his life and his pitiful lack of achievements since he supposedly became a FT royal continue to show us exactly who he is and isn’t. He is not able to point with any satisfaction or success at his yearly total of memorable projects and events. Apart from punching the arm and screaming at footie matches and then bad temperedly refusing to congratulate the other side if they win he slouches, scowls and balls his fists at royal events.
It doesn’t match his public persona of the matey, personable, empathetic royal. Really Daniela, more like endless bitching about his brother, SIL and King. Angry, petulant and lazy braying like a donkey and fancying himself a wit? He’s a bully and a coward and a weak man who has to lie down and hide when needed to cover for his dad in 2024. He is exactly the short fused bully to lash out physically at family members: he shoved his mum against a wall, shouted at dad, screamed at Harry in front of the Queen at the Sandringham Summit so wouldn’t have a problem losing it totally with Harry in private.
He’s so angry … just look at all these photos. Well incandescent is a liar as well
My husband and I (both of us non-British but living here nearly two decades, both having come originally for work) have observed something really deeply rooted in the British culture of work, if you can call it a culture: there’s an extreme reluctance to say anything that makes anyone remotely uncomfortable. I’m not talking about throwing your weight around, or being rude or confrontational. I’m talking about basic feedback, frank but friendly, in no way antagonising. Both of us have repeatedly been told to tone it down, sugarcoat it, lower our standards, don’t be so hard on people, the poor wee things, and both of us are like…. WTF. ?? Are these people presumed to be competent, adults, capable of initiative, and expected to be accountable? Cause if not, why on earth are they *here* at all??? They are actually much harder on children in primary school (as I have witnessed, repeatedly) than they are on adults in professional roles. There’s a huge cultural lag in addressing these people as if they were capable of being responsible. It passes under the sign of noblesse oblige, but really, it’s something else. It’s like walking on a minefield. If you’re looking for explanations of Sussexit, I’m guessing that is literally no. 1: Meghan and harry wanted to get things *done* and that requires being honest and putting the work in.
Well how the f would a source who was not there in the room possibly know if Willy the incandescent assaulted Harry or not? We have seen pictures of Harry hand when he went to Morocco after that attack. Granted we didn’t know at the time that it was because of his rage full bitter brother . I believe harry because we have seen with our own eyes how willy is always balling his fist and seething with rage
Honestly this seems like an excuse to him battering his brother. Talking about the staff’s mental health. I mean they didn’t care about Meghan’s even a little, so this sounds like crap.