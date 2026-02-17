“Anderson Cooper is leaving ’60 Minutes’ after twenty years” links

Anderson Cooper is leaving 60 Minutes after twenty years. Rumors abound that he hates the Bari Weiss/MAGA era of CBS and I don’t blame him. [Socialite Life]
Barack Obama admitted that aliens are real. [Pajiba]
An Asian sweep at the Olympics, just in time for the Lunar New Year. [LaineyGossip]
Gwyneth Paltrow in Prada and a severe center part. [RCFA]
Unraveling Richard Branson’s relationship with Jeffrey Epstein. [Jezebel]
A chance encounter with Catherine O’Hara. [Buzzfeed]
Michael Jordan is always going viral. [JustJared]
What’s Tyra Banks’ net worth? [Hollywood Life]
Benson Boone was on American Idol? [Seriously OMG]
Travis Kelce spent big money on Valentine’s Day? [Reality Tea]
Weiss has been holding a story of his about Trump for a while. I bet he was like, I am good.
But if all the people who have privilege and platform leave in protest, who’s left?
At some point, when the institution you are propping up is doing more harm than good, then your continued presence there is complicity and it’s time to leave.
So true. And he is right about his children. He has a full-time job with CNN. He does his other show about exploring grief and has done many great interviews. I’m sure he does other things also.
He has two little boys ages two and three. At some point, you have to evaluate your work/life balance. Fatherhood means a lot to him. So why waste precious time with a news show that was once the beacon of journalistic integrity and now — well, don’t get me started. I hate that he’s leaving, but I understand.
I agree with both of you, and I’ve always respected how hard he works given the diamond studded spoon he was born with (although the internet says most of his wealth comes from CNN and not the Vanderbilts) but I am also scared. That said a lot of amazing voices have turned to Substack and other indy outlets to keep the work going.
Y’all, I know that no one’s a fan of Netflix/Sarandos and the whole WB deal which I get and don’t disagree with, but umm isn’t the other alternative worse??? Cuz I’m more freaked out at the idea of Paramount/Ellison getting the deal, which might actually happen. Didn’t Ellison put Weiss in at CBS and if the deal goes through then Ellison is also now in charge of CNN too. So what’s Anderson gonna do then if that happens? Shit is getting dark dark.
@Jais, I absolutely agree Netflix is the lesser of 2 evils, regarding the WB sale. It would be awful if CNN belonged to the Ellisons. But Netflix doesn’t want CNN and I’m really worried about what’s going to happen to it.
Anderson’s show “All There Is” has really helped me to reframe the loss of loved ones and the grief I experience, starting from the age of seven. We all experience grief, it’s the one human condition that touches ALL of us. But most of us don’t address it in a healthy manner. Anderson has helped me.