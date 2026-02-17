Shuter: Prince Harry ‘trusts Meghan completely’ about her Instagram photos

On Valentine’s Day, the Duchess of Sussex posted a lovely photo of Prince Harry and their ballerina princess Lilibet. The post had a lovely symmetry – five years beforehand, on V-Day in 2021, Harry and Meghan announced they were expecting their second child, Lili. Well, the photo posted on Meghan’s Instagram came in for some criticism, because every single thing Meghan posts comes in for “criticism.” This time, it was “how dare Meghan reveal so much of Lili’s face!” The child is seen in profile, but the angle isn’t super-revealing (to me). I still say that I have no real idea of what Archie and Lili’s faces actually look like, and I’m fine with that. Well, people like Tom Sykes went on and on about “what about privacy” and “monetizing the children” and all of the deranger talking points. But Rob Shuter (of all people) had this exclusive, which is basically like… Harry doesn’t mind, he trusts Meghan and her choices.

If the Sussex children are becoming more visible, insiders say it’s deliberate — and it signals a real shift inside the marriage. Sources tell Naughty But Nice that Prince Harry was initially firmly against putting Archie and Lilibet on social media. “Harry was very clear in the beginning — no faces, no exposure, no brand strategy around the kids,” one insider says. “He was adamant about privacy.” But friends say that position has softened over time. “He’s evolved to align with Meghan,” a longtime source explains. “He trusts her completely. If she believes this is smart for the family, he backs her 100 percent.” And insiders insist this isn’t random — it’s strategic. Multiple sources say Meghan has developed a genuine friendship with Kris Jenner, who has quietly become both confidante and mentor. “Kris and Meghan are friendly, they talk,” one source reveals. “Kris has absolutely advised her on brand control and family positioning.” The approach? Controlled access. Strategic glimpses. Emotional investment — without full overexposure. “Meghan understands narrative power,” a branding expert notes. “Kris Jenner turned her children into a global empire. Meghan sees the blueprint.” There’s no formal business partnership — just guidance. “You don’t flood the market,” the expert adds. “You release moments. You create conversation.” Critics point to past promises of maximum privacy. Supporters argue curated visibility is different from tabloid chaos. Either way, insiders are clear: the Sussex family brand is now firmly in Meghan’s hands — and Harry is fully on board.

[From Rob Shuter’s Substack]

I think Harry trusts Meghan and her decisions, full-stop. These people have tried to create a wedge issue where none exists – Harry fell in love with a woman who had a blog and loved to post on Instagram. She gave that up for him for years, and she’s only been back on Instagram for less than fourteen months. Meghan and Harry are proud of their children and they want to show glimpses of their family. That’s all this is. That’s all it’s ever been. It’s not some Kardashian-esque machination to create the children’s global brands or whatever. I’m sure Kris Jenner has given Meghan and Harry advice, but I doubt it’s about photographs of the children. Also: many of the photos on Meghan’s Instagram were TAKEN by Harry.