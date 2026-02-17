Shuter: Prince Harry ‘trusts Meghan completely’ about her Instagram photos

On Valentine’s Day, the Duchess of Sussex posted a lovely photo of Prince Harry and their ballerina princess Lilibet. The post had a lovely symmetry – five years beforehand, on V-Day in 2021, Harry and Meghan announced they were expecting their second child, Lili. Well, the photo posted on Meghan’s Instagram came in for some criticism, because every single thing Meghan posts comes in for “criticism.” This time, it was “how dare Meghan reveal so much of Lili’s face!” The child is seen in profile, but the angle isn’t super-revealing (to me). I still say that I have no real idea of what Archie and Lili’s faces actually look like, and I’m fine with that. Well, people like Tom Sykes went on and on about “what about privacy” and “monetizing the children” and all of the deranger talking points. But Rob Shuter (of all people) had this exclusive, which is basically like… Harry doesn’t mind, he trusts Meghan and her choices.
If the Sussex children are becoming more visible, insiders say it’s deliberate — and it signals a real shift inside the marriage. Sources tell Naughty But Nice that Prince Harry was initially firmly against putting Archie and Lilibet on social media.
“Harry was very clear in the beginning — no faces, no exposure, no brand strategy around the kids,” one insider says. “He was adamant about privacy.”
But friends say that position has softened over time.
“He’s evolved to align with Meghan,” a longtime source explains. “He trusts her completely. If she believes this is smart for the family, he backs her 100 percent.”
And insiders insist this isn’t random — it’s strategic. Multiple sources say Meghan has developed a genuine friendship with Kris Jenner, who has quietly become both confidante and mentor.
“Kris and Meghan are friendly, they talk,” one source reveals. “Kris has absolutely advised her on brand control and family positioning.” The approach? Controlled access. Strategic glimpses. Emotional investment — without full overexposure.
“Meghan understands narrative power,” a branding expert notes. “Kris Jenner turned her children into a global empire. Meghan sees the blueprint.”
There’s no formal business partnership — just guidance.
“You don’t flood the market,” the expert adds. “You release moments. You create conversation.”
Critics point to past promises of maximum privacy. Supporters argue curated visibility is different from tabloid chaos. Either way, insiders are clear: the Sussex family brand is now firmly in Meghan’s hands — and Harry is fully on board.
I think Harry trusts Meghan and her decisions, full-stop. These people have tried to create a wedge issue where none exists – Harry fell in love with a woman who had a blog and loved to post on Instagram. She gave that up for him for years, and she’s only been back on Instagram for less than fourteen months. Meghan and Harry are proud of their children and they want to show glimpses of their family. That’s all this is. That’s all it’s ever been. It’s not some Kardashian-esque machination to create the children’s global brands or whatever. I’m sure Kris Jenner has given Meghan and Harry advice, but I doubt it’s about photographs of the children. Also: many of the photos on Meghan’s Instagram were TAKEN by Harry.
Photos courtesy of Meghan’s Instagram.
As with any parents these decisions should be joint decisions and it shouldn’t be shocking that a married couple trusts their partner’s decision making choices. I find it creepy that the rota and others actually believe that this is any of their business in the first place.
That’s my take also. It’s weird to assume they aren’t making these decisions together.
They both work with parents who have lost children to online abuse. Of course neither of them want their children exposed, hence the side or back shots. However this typical and obvious making meghan a kardashian is just the usual deranger speak. He’s 💯 deranger. Oh simultaneously poor Harry trailing after M. He really hits all the high notes.
“SoCal husband trusts wife: film at 11.”
High profile couple have healthy, loving marriage. Film at 11.
When did they make any promises of maximum privacy bc I don’t recall that. I recall them very specifically not wanting drones flying in their backyard, paps taking photos of their kids’ full faces and personal letters not being printed. They’ve been showing pics of their kids profiles since they were babies, like in that cute Christmas card when they were all wearing jeans. So this is nothing new. People are just mad and jealous that Harry and Lili are so cute.
@Jais you are right Harry and Meghan have never said anything about what we can or cannot expect to see of their kids. They have sued paparazzi for taking pictures illegally but that is different from parents sharing images of their kids that they are comfortable with.
They’ve worked hard to tell their own story and not be abused by tabloids. But there’s always someone screaming “the said they wanted privacy so why are they in public?” I swear it’s the same people who don’t understand consent. They have the right to share what they choose to share. It’s so simple to understand but…
It does appear to me that they are showing more and more pics of the children, and this latest one shows half of Lilli’s face. I also think that within the next 12-18 months we will be shown pictures of their full faces. My guess is that the children will be at the Invictus Games and there will be pictures and this is the prelude to that.
I think Meghan and harry are of course concerned about the children s safety given the derangers behavior and the children s faces would be obscured
While I would personally love to see the children’s faces I understand why they’re doing this. Even with this side glimpse (she’s darling, as we knew she would be) I’m ok with quick peeks. They’ll be plenty of time to see them when they get older.
Privacy is not about curated reality versus tabloid chaos. It’s about the right to decide yourself when, what und where to show bits if your private life. This includes who is allowed to make clicks/money with your non-public life. Meghan and Harry never said they wanted to vanish completly, they always insisted on being the only ones to decide what goes public. That’s it.
Here we go again with the privacy stuff. Meghan nor Harry have ever expressed that they want total privacy and want to be the new Howard Hughes.
The way that these people refuse to accept nuance because it goes against their narratives is ridiculous. Thinking that it’s a bad idea to give your 10-year-old a smartphone and sign them up for tik tok and Instagram it’s not the same as posting the side profile photo of your child for their birthday.
Who exactly did they think was filming most of the time, or taking photos if Harry had an issue with it?
Harry and Meghan are on the same page about how to raise their kids. There’s no reason to think otherwise. I think the kids’ social media visibility is a result of a discussion with their security team and maybe their mental health advisors. Those kids will be nepo babies with extra celebrity power no matter which path they choose so if Meghan asks the advice of Kris Jenner to prepare them for the future, it is not the worst idea in the world.
Yes I am sure Harry trusts meghan completely and she trusts him. She may show him pictures before posting for approval or any comments, but I do that with my husband sometimes as well.
And yeah, you still can’t really see Lili’s face here. But you know what I zoomed in on when I saw this? Harry’s expression. to me, that’s what steals the show, that look of pure love and contentment. You see it in the family pic with Archie in this post as well. Thats something I focus on (not in a weird way lol) – just how happy Harry looks (and Meghan too.)
Also, we do not know how recent this photo of Lily is. Kids’ features change quickly and using even a 6 month old photo which Lily has already outgrown is a safe way to share on socials.
This is how really second-rate people always overcompensate when they feel they’ve lost control. “You broke the rules!!!!” What rules were those? I mean, sometimes this is a good faith argument, if the rules are explicit, enforced in good faith, and easily grasped. If the people who make them are accountable, and serving a legitimate need for clarity or systematic organisation. None of that applies to a parent’s photos of her own children. They have no right to tell Meghan how to raise her kids. That’s what’s killing them.
Agree 100% with Kaiser. Meghan and Harry are a team. Privacy for them and most normal humans is sharing what you choose to share, nothing more or less. All this noise re friends and associates believe or think is nonsense. The real issue for those gutter rats are their children look more white than Black.
I mean Shuter is stating the obvious. If Harry had a problem with Meghan posting photos of the children it wouldn’t happen. The way the photos are taken the children’s privacy is still protected and as Kaiser said a lot of the photos are taken by Harry himself.
Rob Shutter had no idea Kriss and Meghan were friends until Kim said it on Khloe’s podcast now all of a sudden he has sources with knowledge on the friendship? GTFOH! I can’t stand that guy.
Yeah, is the expert an AI though? Or was this whole article just run through one? Because this isn’t how humans write, or talk.
It is 100 percent AI content. As a lover of em dashes, I know enough not to just assume AI based on that, but the “There’s no formal business partnership — just guidance” is a dead giveaway. I write little AI fan fiction stories to entertain myself, and they always have weird lines like that.