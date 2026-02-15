Duchess Meghan posted a sweet pic of Prince Harry & Lili for Valentine’s Day

On Valentine’s Day in 2021, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced that they were expecting their second child, who turned out to be Princess Lilibet Diana. Five years later, Meghan marked Valentine’s Day by posting a father-daughter photo. Beautiful symmetry! Meghan posted this on her Instagram with the message: “These two + Archie = my forever Valentines.” Lili in pink! Ballerina princess!
As you can see for yourself, this is the clearest photo of Lili’s face since she was a baby. That being said, I still don’t really know what the kids really look like. Which is the point. Still, I’m already seeing some long-winded hissy fits about “how dare Meghan show her daughter’s face in profile” and “I thought Harry was just advocating for more security and protections on social media??” These people are being deliberately obtuse. I still believe the root of all of this is their fury that Harry and Meghan’s children are cute gingers. That wasn’t supposed to happen, they weren’t prepared for Harry & Meghan’s children to look like Spencers, much less like Princess Diana. They’re pretending to be mad about “how dare Meghan post photos of her own children” when the real drama is “how dare Meghan give birth to Diana’s only blue-eyed grandchild.”
Meanwhile, Meghan and Harry were out in Beverly Hills on Friday. They were spotted leaving Funke, which is the same restaurant where Meghan had her birthday dinner last year (she raved about the food). Meghan was like: you’re taking me back to Funke for V-Day, babe.
Photos courtesy of Meghan’s Instagram. Instagram courtesy of DeuxMoi.
Is it just me, or is Lilibet the spitting image of QEII and Lady Louise?
I think she looks like Meghan.
I think so, too. From this pic, it looks like she has M’s nose.
That is just you.
I see no resemblance at all to the queen and Louise.
It’s hard to say from a profile, but I didn’t realize how much she has grown. I keep picturing her as a baby.
I agree it’s hard from that angle to see who she’s looking like which is the point.
Hard facts for Spencer. She’s close to the Spencer side of her family. Red hair. Cute as a button. Blue 👀 and she’s a ballerina.
Princess Diana favorite except she was to tall to be one.
That’s the only facts we can take away.
She’s one to watch as she grows up. A beautiful combination just like All her ancestors that’s come before her
I don’t see it at all.
It’s not possible to tell who Lili look except she has red hair like Harry.
I see QEII also, Molly
She has other ancestors. The queen was not red headed like spencers.
I see red hair and a cute nose. Otherwise can’t see enough to be able to tell anything one way or another.
@ Molly. We don’t see enough of Lili to speculate about who she looks like. To me she just looks darling. A precious little girl and an adorable ballerina outfit with her dad 💖
I don’t feel comfortable discussing who she looks like or takes after. She is Princess Lili Diana Sussex. Let’s just be happy she has 2 loving parents a doting older brother and is happy, safe and loved
This. The desire for her to look like QEII or Diana is getting creepy. I do find it hilarious that Meghan gave birth to the only child with Diana’s striking eyes, but that’s just because it’s so funny. Kate clearly hates it.
I always thought that Lili looks like Doria and Meghan (down to the feet!) with Harry’s coloring
Lili looks adorable in her pink ballerina outfit and Harry looks like a proud girl dad. Of course the derangers are mad
I woke up this morning and everything was groggy. Idek why I thought that this was AI (and turned over and went back to sleep).
From following her Tig account, Meghan was always more open to media and pictures of her life before the bruising by the British press. So it’s nice to see her sharing with what she’s comfortable with!
Well, you thought this because the photo is definitely AI or at least altered with AI (the balloons aren’t real, for example)
Really? What’s exactly is altered by AI? Lily’s face, that we can’t see? Perhaps the colour of her hair? Or her height? Because that’s all that we can see and there’s absolutely no reason to alter anything…or maybe Harry is AI.. …
Why would they use AI? How does that make any sense? I think the balloons are a prop from Meghan’s photoshoot for the AsEver Valentines drop, so assume this photo was taken the same day. Kids love balloons so makes sense she’d want to hold them. I don’t understand why these things need to be more complicated than something more obvious.
People have put this photo through multiple AI detectors and it came up as not being AI. Meanwhile, Willy and Kate’s Valentine’s photo came up as AI, mainly because of the very thin, bright green line across the bottom of the frame, which apparently signals that the tiles were different sizes.
Piffle.
Adorable! Looks like Lili might have also have gotten the Spencer height genes. If Harry is 6’1”, she’s looking fairly tall for 4.
When Meghan didn’t have IG and we never saw the children the derangers were saying that Archie and Lili weren’t real. I think it goes deeper than the children favouring the Spencer side of the family. It’s the fact that Archie and Lili are a reminder that Harry is married to and has children with a woman who is Black. Anyway it is a lovely photo and I hope Harry and Meghan had a nice day.
Er…..Meghan is both black and white in equal measure
Meghan is a black woman. Her lived life experiences and the way that the world and media have treated her is as a black woman.
She has been denigrated and abused racially for being a black woman. She also has an incredible community based on the structure of black communities and care.
She is black. And to act as though her proximity to whiteness via her father is important and real diminishes the very real abuse she has suffered for who she is and who she loves. We arent going to do that.
@Kingston: I can’t believe it has to be explained to you why Meghan is a Black woman. Her treatment by the Royal Family, their staff, the British press, White American women as well as how she grew up says otherwise.
Agreed, Amy Bee. No little girl who watched a rabid white woman yell THAT word at her mother as they left a concert venue in Los Angeles lived anything but a Black experience. It breaks my heart that Doria and Meghan didn’t talk about it when it happened.
@Sillygoose
I merely stated a scientific fact. As well as listened to what she says about herself. She has never denied her dual heritage and no amount of shouting from the penny section will change her genetic makeup.
Meghan herself has stated that she is Black, even though she has never denied her biracial heritage. Indeed, when she was on Twitter, someone there posted “Meghan Markle is not Black” and Meghan herself replied “Actually, my mom and I would disagree.”
The fact is that even though she is biracial, even though some think that she could “pass” for white (I don’t see that, she clearly looks mixed to me), the WORLD has treated her as a Black woman from the day it became known that she was dating Prince Harry. And they have not stopped. She has been denigrated by many, because of her Blackness, and at the same time UPLIFTED by others, because of their similar lived experiences – again, because of her Blackness, even though she has supporters of many races.
Our little Princess is so adorable and so tall. She’s going to be as tall as grandma Diana. Harry and Meghan are so blessed to be away from the cesspool they left behind, and to have the family life that they now have. May God continue to keep, guide and protect them, and grandma Doria.
I had forgotten that they announced the pregnancy on Valentines Day. She’s a cutie 🥰
The Sussexes are deliriously happy.
And there’s nothing that feeds the burning fury of a has-been like the carefree joy of their foils.
One of the raving idiots has decided that because Meghan posted a picture of Harry and Lili it is proof that she doesn’t like Archie. No parent ever has posted a picture with only one child. The complete insanity of it baffles me.
the derangers are stroking out, they’re photoshopping the picture, one ballon is missing a string, putting curls in Lili’s hair.
She has her mom’s nose and her grandmother’s height. She is so adorable. The way Harry looks at her, just melts my heart.
I absolutely don’t think she doesn’t like Archie, but I do find it a strange choice to put up a picture of your spouse with only one of the children in it for Valentines. I would find this weird no matter who would do it and let’s be honest – if Kate would post a picture of William and George for Valentines, we would rip her to shreds in the comments
ABCD, I think you’ve also said that the picture posted by Meghan is AI (or parts of it). You need to differentiate between deranger speak and facts. As far as only one child in the frame–gosh, why isn’t anyone upset that only one of the parents is in the frame? It’s all absurd. I dare any parent to go through their pictures and tell me they NEVER took pictures of only one kid with one parent.
Man, people are really reaching. It’s beyond absurd.
ABCD@, I don’t think it’s a strange choice considering that they announced Meghan’s pregnancy with lily on valentine’s day; 4 years later, this is the result. It’s actually a token of how good and meaningful Meghan’s post are.
You could also read the accompanying caption, which I thought was both sweet and clever. Just a thought.
Did anyone else google the Funke menu? It does look good, but the rich sauces and cheeses? Explain to me how glamorous Hollywood women eat like that? I know I know they just take small bites. And no doggy bags to sneak into at midnight.
Well some of them throw up after. For some that will be the only thing they eat of substance this week, the rest of the time drinking broth. A few are naturally thin, and some work out for hours with personal trainers.
Most do a little of all of the above- oh and also some ozempic, adderall, and or cocaine.
Ozempic & cocaine made me laugh. I realize that’s not a joke, but like yeah.
So women are only slim if they have an eating disorder, are on drugs, or only eat once a week? I swear, American women will go through a bag of Doritos everyday, then whine and attack everyone else.
90% of their diet is super lean, lots of vegetables, zero to little carbs and lots of workouts, so when you do splurge on rich sauces and cheese it doesn’t really matter.
They could always order a salad and some fish, or an appetizer portion of pasta.
My eyes went straight to the appetizers and fish. I bet they’re amazing.
I’d say the majority of their customers aren’t “Hollywood” women, considering LA is the 2nd biggest city in the country. Wallets and waistlines can’t eat at restaurants like that every day but a little extra cheese with your love on Valentine’s day is well worth it. They can go on a hike tomorrow to walk it off.
For the love of all things good and great, can we please stop policing what women eat? Just stop already? Women are allowed to eat food. Good food. Rich sauces. With no apologies or pledges to work out later. And let’s stop the jokes about drugs too. The buck stops here. If we hate body policing we have to stop doing it. And looking at menus and wondering how women can eat the food is body policing. Can we stop responding to comments like this? Comment on the menu and the food, fine. But not how women can or should or shouldn’t eat it. It’s a tough ask I know but we have to stop this shitty behavior in the act. It’s unhealthy. It’s condescending. It’s not jokes. It’s not funny. Can we please just stop it now?
Thank you, I thought it was just me thinking that was weird.
👏
I got an as ever email (I think? not sure what I saw) that showed M with those balloons. So cute!
It’s such a cute photo! And can we all acknowledge how good Meghan’s posts are ? You can sense the warmth and love of the couple and their children.
Her photography skills are really wonderful as well. She knows how to compose a picture brilliantly.
Might have been a professional photographer, since Meghan was photographed with those balloons for AsEver (I also got an email with that photo).
I can not see enough of this child’s face to determine who she resembles. I can see she appears to be tall and her hair coloring appears to be similar to her father’s.
Oh, and she’s got Meghan’s adorable nose!
Harry and Meghan have the same nose with a small crook. Which I found always adorable, soulmates with the same features. Very likely Archie and Lili both will have inherited the Sussex nose. And Daddy’s height. Won’t take long and Meghan is the shortest in family pictures.
I would love to have seen a picture with both children, but they announced the pregnancy on Valentine’s day, so it makes sense in the cutest way. Hopefully we will get some birthday photos in May. Without showing the faces, of course. I hope neither of the children look in any way like the leftovers or QEII. They did nothing to protect the Sussex family, they don’t deserve to be compared. The Queen could have changed so much for Meghan, but didn’t because the crown and protocol were always more important than family. I doubt Louise ever met Meghan.
I love their matching noses so much!
LiliDi will be tall… what a beautiful picture of Harry & his ballerina princess!
I’m just happy that they seem HAPPY. There are rainbows on the other side of the rain. God Bless em.
Yes all that matters is they are healthy, happy and much loved children . Its no wonder they haven’t been paraded and exhibited like their cousins when there is an army of derangers waiting to compare Lili to Charlotte hair by hair. Its a joke from the Universe and one in the eye to Kate , that these little ones were born with rose gold hair and Lili drew the blue eyes card . Only Kate could hate it
Happy to see the loving pictures. Derangers are so angry they are trying to tie them to Epstein mess I had to block a few from my X timeline. After all the garbage from the BRF, they are happy anfd living well, the best revenge.
Omg it is insane with efforts to link Meghan to Epstein. They try pretending she was on a yacht with him. And there are definitely bots out there trying to say Harry and Meghan knew about Andrew and Epstein for years too.
No, nobody actually does that, except for a few madmen who have always spread madness. No facts, just 🤮untruths. Yuck.
A wonderful picture full of beauty and love. To me this picture is Lili’s version of the picture of Harry and Archie taken in Victoria- Archie was less than a year old, wearing that adorable New Zealand hat with the two pom poms and his little adorable UGG boots. Harry has that same smile of pride and love looking at Lili as he had with little Archie. The backgrounds of each picture couldn’t be more different. Lili is a Cali girl!
@Silly Goose huh? Meghan herself will tell you that she has NOT had the lived experience of a Black woman except for the royal family’s and the British media’s treatment of her. That’s a pretty small slice of her 44 or so years, and while significant, it doesn’t erase that for 35 or so years she operated and was treated as racially ambiguous and probably white at times. If she weren’t world famous now, most wouldn’t know her background on sight. So I’m pretty sure she would disagree with your assessment.
This is such an adorable photo of a dad and daughter moment and the caption includes the entire family. It made me happy but also sad that Diana died so young and missed out on seeing all her grandchildren. How can Charles turn his back on his son, daughter in law and two adorable children like he has done? Doesn’t he see these photos and have any regrets on missing out on being a part of their lives? Camzilla dotes on her kids and grandchildren. Kings spokesman has been quoted today as saying about Andrew’s scandal that the monarchy is both an institution as well as a family. Why doesn’t Charles make more of an effort to be a better father and grandfather? It’s his loss but it is a shame that even cancer hasn’t made him reflect on how much he’s missing out.
@LadyDigby I agree, it seems very unnatural that Charles hasn’t visited them. I know he’s visited other countries since his cancer diagnosis. He visited Australia and Samoa. I can’t understand why he doesn’t visit the Sussexes in California. What have they done that is so unforgivable? Charles wrote an authorized biography that said bad things about his parents that IMO were worse than anything Harry said in Spare. Charles is (according to BM) concerned about Andrew’s mental health yet he never voiced any support or concern about Meghan’s mental health when she was pregnant and expressing suicidal ideation. I remember being disgusted with Charle’s treatment of Diana and I’m disgusted with his treatment of his own son, DIL and grandchildren. I remember Diana said that Charle’s made disparaging remarks when Harry was born about Harry’s red hair. Is that why Charle’s continues his poor treatment of Harry and family? Because Harry has red hair and Meghan is biracial? I think Charles is a shallow, weak and despicable man.
I think she looks a lot like Lilibeth ❣️
I’m so glad she’s being protected and growing up with happy parents and a happy brother. Far away from the systemic madness of her two
Grandparents’ families
Yes, she looks like Lili!
Protect this family. Remember there was a suspicious fire in 2019 endangering Archie? I’m glad their children’s faces are private. I don’t trust US media either.
Misan also put up a gorgeous then and now post on his social media yesterday. The pregnancy announcement photo under the tree and this one of Harry and Lili. It was lovely symmetry. What a cute moment to capture ❤️
Congrats to Harry for having the courage to leave his dysfunctional cultish family and doing the counseling/work to get in a good headspace to have this life. He seems to have such a lovely family and life. His kids are adorable. Lili looks sooo tall.
ITA she has the same cute nose as Meghan. You can see the little bob at the end. Other topic, how does Harry look like such a snack with his beard but his brother’s beard is so dreadful?
What a beautiful photo. I love Harry and Lili’s gorgeous red hair. It reminded me that Diana said that Charles made disparaging comments about Harry’s red hair when Harry was born. I don’t understand that at all. Red hair is unique and beautiful. The pink dress and red balloons complement and bring the photo together. I wonder if Meghan took it. The IG photo @Kaiser posted above of Harry and Meghan at Funke has a lot of bots with nasty comments. You can tell they are bots because their profiles have zero posts and followers. What does whoever is paying those bots hope to gain from it?
This is such a cute picture. Harry definitely is such a girl dad and proud of his family. Lilibet is in full on ballet kit so maybe she’s taking classes. They announced Meghan’s pregnancy with Lili on Valentine’s Day as well. As for the privacy weirdos forensically analyzing these pics, we only get a few glimpses of their kids and so far the most distinctive feature is their hair. Looks like Harry and Meghan had a fun night out on LA. That restaurant looks amazing. If I could get a reservation, I’d go to LA specifically to eat there lol.
“Harry is a girl dad”–I love that image and it seems true. Adorable picture.
It’s obvious that Harry loves his girls and enjoys being a husband and father.
This is a lovely photo of a dad and daughter who are besotted with one another.
Period.
We don’t need to write whole dissertations about it (and yet the rota will).
Loved the pic of Harry and Lili. I think the derangers are also mad that the children do not look black, so they could make racist comments and AI memes (like Trump did to the wonderful Obamas). They hate that the kids are ginger like their dad and grandmother Diana (I think she was not originally blond) and that Lili is the only grandchild with blue eyes (as others have said above). I wouldn’t be surprised if crazed Kate and William made Charlotte wear blue contact lenses for the rest of her life, claiming that her eye color changed at 10 (and not the expected days of infancy when kids’ eyes do change color). The Sussex family are unbothered and living their best lives. This makes me so happy.
The royal racists were so concerned with skin color. This family’s happiness speaks volumes.
What an adorable pic.