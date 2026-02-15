Duchess Meghan posted a sweet pic of Prince Harry & Lili for Valentine’s Day

On Valentine’s Day in 2021, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced that they were expecting their second child, who turned out to be Princess Lilibet Diana. Five years later, Meghan marked Valentine’s Day by posting a father-daughter photo. Beautiful symmetry! Meghan posted this on her Instagram with the message: “These two + Archie = my forever Valentines.” Lili in pink! Ballerina princess!

As you can see for yourself, this is the clearest photo of Lili’s face since she was a baby. That being said, I still don’t really know what the kids really look like. Which is the point. Still, I’m already seeing some long-winded hissy fits about “how dare Meghan show her daughter’s face in profile” and “I thought Harry was just advocating for more security and protections on social media??” These people are being deliberately obtuse. I still believe the root of all of this is their fury that Harry and Meghan’s children are cute gingers. That wasn’t supposed to happen, they weren’t prepared for Harry & Meghan’s children to look like Spencers, much less like Princess Diana. They’re pretending to be mad about “how dare Meghan post photos of her own children” when the real drama is “how dare Meghan give birth to Diana’s only blue-eyed grandchild.”

Meanwhile, Meghan and Harry were out in Beverly Hills on Friday. They were spotted leaving Funke, which is the same restaurant where Meghan had her birthday dinner last year (she raved about the food). Meghan was like: you’re taking me back to Funke for V-Day, babe.