Prince William & Kate released a special Valentine’s Day photo (taken last year)

Last year, the day before Valentine’s Day, the Prince and Princess of Wales did something they had never done before: they posted a “lovey-dovey” photo of themselves for the holiday and publicly wished everyone a happy V-Day. The actual photo had been taken in 2024, as part of the bizarre commercial/photoshoot they organized that summer. Well, Prince William and Kate are showing a willingness to stick with something that was sort of praised in a half-assed way!

This year, Kensington Palace posted yet another (old) photo of William and Kate. At least she’s not groping him and at least William doesn’t look like he wants to be anywhere else. It’s actually a nice photo, in my opinion – while they’re not exactly basking in joy, they seem… resigned to whatever this is. This was taken by photographer Josh Shinner at Anmer Hall in Norfolk in April 2025. Kate does this at least once a year now – she’ll bring in a photographer and they’ll do multiple set-ups with the kids and use pics from that one photoshoot for the next year. Photos from this April 2025 photoshoot were released for the kids’ birthdays last year, and they also used one of the April pics for their 2025 Christmas card.

Is this some of this damage control as well? Of course. I keep thinking about that tabloid story about how Will and Kate are thinking of doing a TV interview or documentary. Like… the Windsors are in a full-blown crisis, and I don’t think these business-as-usual “release one grim photo from a year ago” moves are really getting it done.

