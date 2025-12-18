The Wales family’s 2025 Christmas card is out & full of daffodils

The Prince and Princess of Wales finally revealed their 2025 Christmas card. I had a sixth-sense feeling that it would happen today, especially after it was revealed yesterday that Prince Harry is playing snow-polo in Aspen. Don’t forget about meeeeee!! The Wales family’s Christmas card was apparently taken in April, in Norfolk on the Sandringham estate. They invited photographer Josh Shinner – a recent favorite for Kate – to capture some family photos. Shinner’s photos of the kids have been used throughout the year, and all of those pics are probably from the same photoshoot. The vibe with the daffodils is very… spring. This family has never been dedicated to doing Christmas-themed or even winter-themed Christmas cards for some reason.
So, let’s talk about composition and body language. William’s look-alike child Charlotte is leaning on her dad sweetly, and Louis seems like he didn’t know that this was going to be the Christmas card. William and the kids are in jeans and shades of green, while Kate stands out in tweed and burgundy. Kate stands out for other reasons too – she looks like a meerkat who just popped into the photo unexpectedly. This photo – and Kate specifically – is edited, just not to the extent of other officially-released photos from Kensington Palace. My verdict: they chose a photo where Charlotte and George looked nice and relaxed, but William and Kate both look kind of terrible.
LONDON, ENGLAND – DECEMBER 05: Prince William, Prince of Wales, Prince George of Wales, Prince Louis of Wales, Princess Charlotte of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales attend the ‘Together At Christmas’ Carol Service at Westminster Abbey on December 05, 2025 in London, England. Led by The Princess and supported by The Royal Foundation, the annual event offered a chance to pause and reflect on the values of love, compassion, and the connections we share. The service also highlighted remarkable individuals from across the UK who have demonstrated extraordinary kindness, empathy, and support within their communities.,Image: 1056773252, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Chris Jackson/Avalon
When they get into their teens I hope the children are allowed to have their own choice of style in wardrobe.
I know, right? It would be awesome if Charlotte became a fashionista and not a Stepford princess.
I want that so much for Charlotte. She certainly will have access to all the best designers and clothes. I also hope that she turns out to be a nice adult who actually does lots of charity work. But with her parental examples (and Kate’s parents) I’m not so sure, so hopefully she follows great granny’s example of work ethic.
Charlotte was wearing a cute denim miniskirt.
This I don’t mind as much. Even as a teenager for family photos my parents had us in coordinating outfits. Heck, even past that. I’d get the call, “we’re having the family portrait taken this week, makes sure to wear blue.”
When a lot of Christmas card photos have families up to and including their pets in matching pajamas, this is mild.
Now if they would stop doing that every time they’re seen in public that would be great.
My mom had us in matching sailor dresses and Laura Ashley dresses. LOL we hated it. But looking back at the photos, it was cute. And we all dress in our way now.
I agree the matchy matchy in public is just weird. For photos it’s fine but this photo session was for multiple events so it gets tiresome when you see the same colours for events throughout the year.
It just works better if everyone is in matching colors. Other than William’s weird smile, it’s a perfectly nice photo.
Sure, it’s cute. I’m just in a mood for festive photos. Monaco Charlene and her family were giving festive. That was a lovely and festive photo. This is giving spring. Which is fine. I’m just grumpy this year and want to see lights and trees and decorations. Oh well.
I like festive as well, but what throws me off even more is that this is from a photo shoot in April. Its like they can only afford one photoshoot a year or something.
It’s giving minimal effort. Aren’t they supposed to be the heart of the nation or something, lol. I keep seeing all the European royals and they go all out for the holiday. Wrapping gifts for the public, posing in their decorated castle, making gingerbread houses. And the Wales give us daffodils from last spring. Look it’s a cute pic. It’s fine. Kate already said that the holidays shouldn’t be grand. She’s gotta keep to her nature theme, I guess.
It’s the same outfits as the Father’s Day photo. So once again they do one mega photo shoot for all events.
Kate is behind William giving as much space as she can. Only the kids like normal here.
These are the exact same clothes that George and Louis wore for their last Birthday photos. Here is their fathers day photo. All the same without kate.
https://www.townandcountrymag.com/society/tradition/a65090525/princess-charlotte-kate-middleton-prince-william-fathers-day-photo-2025/
Considering they take all the school holidays off with the kids it looks lazy to just do one mega shoot for all the events. We know Kate and William aren’t working much and the kids get more holidays than average British kids because private schools give them way more time off.
It’s gives off bare minimum effort.
Bare minimum effort and…dare I say contempt. Look, if you’re gonna have a monarchy, do cutesy things every now and then that the public will find cute. Using the same photo shoot for a year is a very clear message of FU, you aint getting nothing new, how dare u expect anything more. We’re gonna land grab 150 acres of public park space, get rid of a kids nature center for that 150 acres and then give you the bare minimum. That said, we always talk about feeling for the kids and whether they should even be in the public eye that much, especially the younger two. So there is kind of a tension bw those 2 ideas.
Hannah, you are right, same clothes. Why oh why? Lewis’ teeth are exactly the same, all gaps in front. Which is weird, because teeth grow in over tiime. Kate looks pasted in.
Everything they do is so completely half-assed. Everything.
They don’t seem to grasp that their roles are purely *symbolic*. They need to be seen to be believed, and they need to put some effort into appropriate symbolism.
That’s if they want the monarchy to survive, of course — survival is optional.
William is the next King, the next in line. He is posed like a minion. Kate the married in commoner and her photoshopped face dominate the photo as usual.
I dont know why, but I feel like this is one of their worst pictures in recent years. I cant put my finger on what it is about that I don’t like, but I saw it and thought “really? you went with that one?” William and Kate both look…..off. IDK how to put it.
Kate definitely looks photoshopped in. It’s an odd choice for their Christmas card. And William looks like he is barely keeping it together.
@ginger I agree with your comment about K. Her extended arm around G’s side reminds me of her unnnaturally wide arm span in the kill notice mother’s day photo. And it’s good to see she’s wearing her engagement ring in this photo unlike in the frakenphoto.
Lordy. I can’t tell these things. But can you imagine the audacity if that was the case.
I zoomed in on K’s hand around George and it’s kinda odd looking? Maybe she is holding her knee? I don’t know, but that hand placement seems photoshopped.
I also think Kate was photoshopped in. Her head looks too large. She wasn’t in the fathers day photos (from which this photo was clearly taken). Her left hand looks weird in the way it’s “holding” onto George. Her left sleeve just disappears into nothingness. And finally, zoom in on Kate’s skirt that shows in-between where William and George are sitting – there is a stray blade of grass that is cut off at the same line of material on her skirt, such that it is just “floating” in the air.
They’ve photoshopped “happy family” pictures before (the franken photo, and that clearly fake one with the kids “jumping over” sand dunes), so I’m not surprised they’re still at it.
It’s like they pulled out a photo from a stack with no thought of what it was for.
As someone mentioned, a photo of the family taken during her Christmas program would have been excellent. A much better nod to the holidays than daffodils.
It’s because it’s so false, Becks1.
I sensed something too, guess one’s subconscious brain detects the image isn’t right.
Someone on Reddit analyzed the photo and wondered about Kate’s hair on William’s shoulder, which looks weird. And where are Kate’s legs?
Don’t know if it’s photoshopped, I just find it lazy to use pictures from one photoshoot for all the year. Daffodils for Christmas? Can’t they, for once, pose under one of the many trees they put up for the Christmas Concert and use that? The same goes for Charles and Camilla. A holiday picture is no Christmas card.
Her hair on his shoulder was one of the first things I noticed because it looks unnatural and staged. It looks as if she is kneeling between Will and George but the space between them is so narrow that it also looks unnatural and maybe even photoshopped. Her arm around George looks unnatural also because it makes it seem as if her arm is very long to make it around his waist and for it to curve around his side. It reminds me of the Christmas photo they did where William and Kate were both standing up with George in the back and Charlotte was seated in the chair with Louis missing a finger or two and Kate’s arm looked very unnatural to be as long as it had to be around George. I’m wondering where William’s right leg is at since we can see his left, both of Louis’s and Charlotte seems to also be kneeling. So where is William’s right leg?
Scoots always looks “off”, like he’s a functioning alcoholic. Kitty looks like she’s a medicated fembot. I can just see that “smile” snapped off as soon as the pic snaps.
Char looks lovely and sweet, George has a great smile, and Louis… well, I’m a sucker for a kid missing their front teeth lol. He’s adorable.
And I just *can’t* with what passes for Scoot’s smile: he literally just clenches his teeth with a grimace. I will not, for the life of me, not understand what TRF has against *proper* orthodonture! When he had braces, he should’ve had his Windsor Horse Teeth ™ filed down to a normal size for his small mouth, and a few back teeth pulled to allow the others to shift into a more natural look.
William’s teeth are even more glaring when he’s next to Kate and her very white veneers.
The light and depth of shadow on her hair and around her face reads ‘indoor shoot’ when they are meant to be in full sun out of doors. Whether that’s post production or literally the case, it makes that ‘uncanny valley’ look the thrust of the image, a problem they did not have a couple years back with their ‘bicycle & tree climbing’ shoot. Everything since the Frankenphoto looks peculiar and it makes recycling one shoot for the year less effective for their PR.
Kate’s arm is supposed to be encircling George as her hand is on the right. The hand is too far from her body and looks photoshopped in. George’s body placement doesn’t look at all as if an arm is behind him. I wonder if Kate was rearranged in the photo or even photoshopped in.
Will looks odd and his smile is his unnatural grimace that makes me think that Kate was there
Yeah when its just William and the kids he looks a lot more natural than this.
In fact if you see him in the same clothes for the Father’s Day photo when he is just with the kids he looks way more relaxed.
When Kate is present he always seems clenched.
That hand looks like maybe it was added.
Why not take an actual festive photo at her carol concert thing? Nothing about this says Christmas.
This seems to obvious. And the kids are already in public that day anyways so nothing private is revealed.
It has to be pure laziness because what was stopping them from popping into a Christmassy room during the service to take a quick photo? It would have taken 10 minutes at the most.
The theory that they dedicate one day out of the year to take all of their ‘family’ photos grows stronger each day.
They can’t even be bothered to change clothes, to foster the illusion that they’re being photographed on different days. How hard can that be?
What I was thinking. Everyone’s together and dressed up. Pay Josh Skinner a few hundred £ to come along and take a picture. Done.
We’ve gotten “candid” photos of solo Kate “helping” (big air quotes) to decorate ahead of her concert. I agree that a photo of the family working together or just posing in front of some festive surroundings would be lovely – I just don’t think that they can do those kinds of photos well.
Looking back, at all the Wales Christmas photos, they have never ever really done festive. Ever. Which is odd. It’s such an easy way to do something cute. Maybe Kate really doesn’t like the holidays. As she said, it’s not about sentimentality right? To be fair, the Sussexes don’t always do festive, except for that lovely one with baby Archie in front of the tree. But we did also get Megan sharing the kids decorating a Christmas tree once. Meghan’s been giving festive all season. The Danish family showed themselves decorating their tree and doing gingerbread houses. The Monaco family is out there wrapping presents, lol. I’m just saying, there’s always been a festive austerity happening with the Wales. And it seems so lacking in holiday joy. Which fine. Truly. Not everyone has to get into the holidays. Nothing wrong with that. But as the faves of the monarchy aren’t they supposed to be lifting the nation in joy or something. Isn’t that their purpose? Sorry. It’s just a small thing that is bothering me. It’s a me thing. Like make the holidays fun, jeez. The Carole concert isn’t bad but they’re missing so many opportunities .Or just outright refusing. But again the daffodils are lovely. It’s not the worst thing.
We also got the Christmas themed photo of Archie, Meghan and Harry in front of Archie’s playhouse where it was decorated with holy and red ribbons, so there is an attempt to be more festive when it comes to the Sussexes. Doria took that photo and all of the dogs were in that photo also.
Aw, I forgot about that one. Give me decorations and dogs. And cats, lol.
Okay, I’m laughing. After I wrote this I saw a SM vid of James Middleton posting his little kid decorating the tree with all their dogs. Sorry, I’m a sucker for that stuff. Give me dogs and decorations and cats.
It feels like willie will only agree to one fake family photo shoot per year, so all pics of the whole family need to come from that bunch. they could at least change their costumes in between 🙂
Them refusing to take a photo during a festive day in which the kids are all getting ready for a Christmas PR carol and instead using a photo with a more spring like background seems like them being lazy. They take the time for both of them to take those ugly and pointless prom photos at the state dinners but they can’t do the same thing with the children when they drag them out for Kate’s Christmas Carol thingy or before the Christmas lunch at BP? I just don’t understand why they do the things they do besides them just being lazy and incompetent.
Ok I may be completely wrong but does Cants hand on George look cut and pasted in, or whatever the term is,? It seems that she would have really long arms to get to him there? I’m still traumatized by the Frankenstein photo from few years back lol,
Seeing the same thing. Loooong arm and weird hand position.
If the whole right side of the pictures isn‘t photoshopped to hell and back I will eat my adobe subscription.
The hand is way too low on her sons body, the shades are wrong and the lines are softened out as well.
But who I am to talk….🤷🏻♀️
That was the first thing that caught my eye too. Her hand did not look right. What I think happened is Kate’s arm was above his shoulder to reach around him and they photoshopped it out. Maybe it looked awkward. The rest of the family look like they were there in those positions but George looks pasted on somehow. I don’t think they did that but there is something off with that side of the photograph.
I think something is off with her hand but I dont know how edited this photo is. Maybe the background and such is but if they were going to photoshop why not make W&K look better? They both look like hell.
Imagine what they looked like before the editing😂
Yeah, that hand doesn’t look right, does it? It’s the same as in the Frankenphoto where Kate’s hand was pasted in weirdly. It looks disconnected.
I just came down to the comments to make sure I’m not crazy!
Ok I think I have figured it out. Place Kate more directly behind George with her hand on him and there ends up being a ton of space between her and William, but the composition isn’t centred as much.
I think Josh moved Kate more to the centre because Kate wasn’t right in the middle as we see here. It’s why the hand on George looks off.
This seems to make sense. What’s really weird is the rounded top edge of her jacket on the hand around George. Makes it look like a floating hand, but presumably a less than ideal slicing off when moving Kate’s body to the left. Skinner also did their 2023 B&W Xmas card photo where other questions arose about PS.
This could be it. So Kate was in the picture but farther away (more behind George) and they moved her so she was next to William. But as a photographer….why wouldn’t you just put her next to William?
I think William and Kate make it obvious they don’t want to be too near each other during these shoots and the photographer is famous enough to tell them to move.
And he knows he can photoshop the hell out of it later on.
Somehow Kate’s looong arm is wearing a shirt that’s partly green??? It’s weird. She and/or George are photoshopped in or cleaned up in a very odd way.
But everyone has the correct number of fingers.
Since the bar set in hell, this is a big win for KP!
What is the weird bright spot at Kate’s left (in the photo) chin line? At first I thought it was a break in her hair and the grass behind, but the color and texture are wrong.
After the Frankenphoto, how are they not better at this?
I’m not usually good at spotting this sort of thing but my first thought was Kate looked weird like she was shoehorned into the photo. If you look at the left side it’s okay but Kate and George don’t look right. Why do they keep doing this? Maybe it’s arrogance they know they can get away with it.
Aside from the hand looking wrong, I’m trying to figure out where Kate’s legs are. And what part of her outfit, the Harris tweed, is that between William’s arm and George’s leg? A skirt? But where are her legs???
My immediate, pressing questions as well. It looks like she might have tweed/patterned pants on? But then she’d have to be in a kneeling position mixed to sitting for the leg placement to make sense. That’s not a comfortable way for an adult with knees to sit. Someone has to be sitting on her partially for this to make sense. I don’t like it.
William’s missing a leg. Or sitting awkwardly with his right knee up.
I asked a professional photographer and he said Kate wasn’t photoshopped into the photo.
Interesting. I showed this photo to my cousin, a wedding photographer, and he said it was photoshopped.
At this point, everyone has an opinion. 🤷🏾♀️ But Peg and Kate brought this on themselves with the Frankenphoto on Mother’s Day 2024
He didn’t say the photo wasn’t photoshopped. He said that Kate wasn’t photoshopped in…meaning she wasn’t cut out from another photo and pasted into this one. Did your cousin say Kate was pasted in from another photo?
That was what my partner said:”There are daffodils!” His way to say this is not a Christmas card.
She’s not the only one wearing burgundy, George’s vest is the same colour.
“My verdict: they chose a photo where Charlotte and George looked nice and relaxed, but William and Kate both look kind of terrible.”
They never look good to me? Almost always uncomfortable looking and he’s very unfortunate looking.
Unfortunate looking. Hysterical!
Even their engagement photos seem stiff and distant. William in particular never seems comfortable in a photo when Kate is around.
I’m not bothered about the season. My Christmas card is mostly spring and summer photos because my daughter graduated then and we got family photos.
I don’t mind them doing one big photoshoot and then parceling out the photos over the year, even if that means a Christmas card with daffodils. Better than some terrible photoshop background of a winter scene or goodness forbid AI slop.
There was awful AI slop going around the last few days that was supposed to be the Waleses Christmas card. I was surprised how many people believed it.
Meerkat! 😂
Is it me or this picture looks like the pre made pictures you see in drama movies where the husband has commit a murder…
They never have interesting family pictures, it always feel so rigid. Like a school class picture. The kids are trying the WanK are they married or pretending, it’s so stiff. And I know couples who are not lovey dovey yet look like they love each and actually like to be around each other.
Again CHARLES AND CAMILLA do this so much better! Even when their christmas card photo is just a posed photo, there is still a degree of warmth there. And I loved the one they sent out in 2020 of Charles fixing Camilla’s facemask.
W&K could be strangers in their photos for how much warmth there is.
What a completely different photo this would be if Kate and Billy were reversed. If he were behind w his arms around the family – and her. Guess he just couldn’t do it. Instead, it reads sadly desperate, with his back to her and her clinging on. I hope that doesn’t read as sexist – not meant to. He just looks so aloof to her.
I don’t think kate is in physical contact with William in this photo.
Has anyone noticed that George is wearing a bracelet like his Uncle Harry????? 😈
Perhaps William gave his to George.
I always prefer a more seasonal setting but the card is fine. A bit springy but it’s fine.
Peg can NEVER pretend he enjoys being around KKKate. That “smile” is so tight, it’s a grimace. He really despises her. Why does he cling to this miserable marriage?
William now realizes that Kate was a DEEEP MISTAKE. The title wont help her or her/their family. It will be up to outside forces to keep george in power. I dont think the aristocrats will fight for kate and her family.
There’s something “off” in the area where Kate’s hair rests on her husband’s shoulder but I don’t have the right language to describe it. The shoulder looks almost elongated or stretched for some reason. Maybe it’s actually two photos spliced together?
Kate’s head seems disproportionately bigger than everyone’s else…there’s definitely some photoshopping involved but I can’t say how much..right now, the only thing that stops me from saying Kate is entirely photoshopped is the fact that the picture was taken by a professional photographer who wouldn’t risk his name or work to create a picture that doesn’t exist. I also find rather strange the fact that they made the date that the picture was taken. Why do that? Usually they put a general phrase like “taken early spring ” or something similar…the exact date makes me thinking that something is brewing….let’s wait and see…
I’m surprised that a reputable (as far as we know) professional photographer would want his name attached to this mess.
Once you see the meerkat, you can’t unsee it!
Couldn’t they have found a field of red tulips if they wanted to get this done in the spring? At least the colors would have worked better for Christmas.
A “spring” Christmas card doesn’t bother me. But to me this doesn’t even look like spring either. The clothes and colors are definitely giving off “fall” vibes, which doesn’t make any sense why they’d dress like this for a spring photoshoot that they use the pictures from for their birthdays (which except for Kate are all in the spring or summer) and father’s day. And why an empty field of daffodils, why not have some colorful flowers or flowering hedges in the background?
The colors they’re wearing are all so drab. Against a green background, it’s just lackluster overall.
Did “Kate” photoshop this one herself again like the Mother’s Day photo? It’s all kinds of weird.
One wonders if you could overlay this daffodil background over those of the bench video or Charlotte’s previous birthday picture, would they find a spot that matched, flower for flower?
This is the opposite of the kids earlier years when Kate would be with the kids and William looked photoshopped in.
This and William leaving the Christmas lunch with Charlotte and Louis is weird.
Anyway nothing says Christmas like spring flowers!
Photoshopping is getting better but it’s still not real.
…but why does it look like she has no legs?
If you zoom in to 400%-500% you can see that there’s been a lot of blurring on Kate’s fine lines and wrinkles around the eyes and on the neck, but it is very poorly done so there are some bits left behind with VERY well-defined starting and stopping points.
Will has a much lighter touch of the same on his face, and a large patch of his forehead right between and above his eyes that appears to have been copy-pasted from somewhere else with the edges blurred to make it fit in? Some oddly square-shaped blurry patches on the neck that cut into the beard, not sure what they’re hiding there…and some hard lines right at the bottom of the nose…actually, there’s a patch of stubble right below the nose that does not match the rest of his beard, and that is where the hard line is. Did they just copy-paste his beard on from another photo? Because that is what it is looking like, with the blurry bits and hard lines right around the whole beard.
Charlotte, I am not finding anything. George, nothing odd, looks like a bit of a halo around Mom’s hand so they may have added that.
Louis seems to have a bunch (6+) of oddly blurry squares and rectangles on his face, and one on his neck. Might be pimples, but he seems young for that?
Why don’t they take a family photo when they’re on the ski slopes, for Xmas? Why use a spring photo?
Last time they were all together as a family? It’s a cute picture.
Baldimort doesn’t want to highlight the Wails complete and utter lack of work ethic and monthly international ski and beach holidays by posting a winter vacation holiday pic. It looks like Keen was photoshopped into the pic. She looks so edited and unnatural. The kids always look happy and relaxed around Willy, but more tense around Keen. Wonder why?
Truly. Why not a snowy picture? Bc it would remind the public of all their ski vacations. Although, one of their oddest Christmas pics was from when they were on vacations in Jordan. It’s like they go out of their way to give the least holiday of holiday photos, lol.
A spring photo as the family holiday picture is pretty odd. The picture would be perfectly pleasant if it didn’t look so fake. For a family photo, no one looks comfortable or genuinely happy. I do like that they coordinated, it is tacky, but cute.
What’s wild to me is how after the Kate Mother’s Day fiasco we all immediately go look for the manipulations. And the manipulations have been going on the entire time. After the Mother’s Day fiasco it was noted that all of their family photos show such signs. The Christmas card with Charlotte’s show having fallen off but the shoe being perfectly positioned and a toy train also being perfectly positioned, etc. For years the Wales used Millie Pilkington, who also shot for party pieces, and is a real upper middle class photographer of choice. Very contrived.
Its definitely not very Christmasy but its a beautiful photo and I have to say they produced very good looking and photogenic kids.
Agreed @Elly the children look relaxed and happy. Clearly Wilbur insists on one family photo shoot per year to be issued at different times because of his iron control of family image. Really surprised he did the September 24 video given how constipation and constrained he is around his own wife.
The kids are cute, for sure. The daffodils are sweet.
They all seem to be sitting on top of a hug coat. Good shot of George with a lovely smile. Charlotte and Louis look nice as well. Kate’s hand and wrist do not seem attached to the rest of her arm- it just seems to float in space. At the very least, I would think the hand on George’s back was just photo-shopped in. William probably wouldn’t cooperate for more than one photo-
shoot a year.
Okay , so I agree with Kaiser . Kate looks like she was air dropped into that picture . At least her head was
Nick said he thought growing up in the shadow of a famous father and grandfather — Carl Reiner, who died in 2020 — led him to abusing drugs.
“I had no identity, and I had no passions,” he admitted at the time. “And I think the reason I had no identity was because I have a famous dad and a famous grandpa, and that fame sort of informs who you are. So I wanted to edge out my own identity with a more rebellious, angry, drug-addicted sort of persona.”
Reading this today made me think of William: his grandparents and parents being so powerful and a charismatic woman who died young: does Will feel overshadowed and forced to fulfill a high profile role to which he objects so fails to prepare for in any way?
I’ll always believe that the Middletons ruined William. Everything you say above stands, holds true, and he was certainly set to be a bright confident hard-working youngster. However, then came the fateful meeting with the Middletons who, I believe, played to his weaknesses. And their daughter’s lack of confidence and work ethic transferred to him and began to erode his character.
Once P Philip took a step back (c10 years ago?), concurrent with a succession of weak British Prime Ministers, the die really was cast. The final piece of the jigsaw came with whatever really happened March last year that gave KM and the Middletons the upper hand and left W subservient and, frankly, good for very little.
In my opinion there’s more to Nick Reiner’s behavior than just feeling overshadowed by his father and grandfather. Comparing it to William’s situation, I think it’s very different. I don’t think William’s father, Charles is that great on his own merits he was born into his position and he doesn’t seem thrilled about it. I do think that for Wills it must be tremendous pressure to have your whole life planned out before you’re born. I also wonder if part of the reason Wills is so resentful of Harry is because H has the freedom to shape his own life.
Harry grabbed his freedom. His life was also pre-determined to function as the spare. It’s just that as a spare, Harry could go without causing a constitutional crisis. William could abdicate, except he would have to give up being a billionaire.
So, same photo shoot for William’s, George’s, & Louis’ birthdays. Charlotte got her special hiking one, so that’s nice. Kate? Oh, right, she was skiing…. I rather like the economy of time of these photo shoots, actually; just get ’em all done at the same time & pay the photographer once. Economical of both time & money. 🤷♀️.
I will say, though, posting it to your socials sort of takes away the specialness of receiving one of these in the mail as a card. Maybe this is instead of a mailed card? In which case, cheapskates.
My first thought when I saw the photo was that someone obviously had seen too many of the comments about how WanK always spotlight George. So, in this photo, they match C&L with Skooter and George with Mrs. Skooter.
That photo is just.. off
Nothing to do with Christmas .. are they really this incapable of understanding what people want to see at the holidays?