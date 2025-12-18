The Wales family’s 2025 Christmas card is out & full of daffodils

The Prince and Princess of Wales finally revealed their 2025 Christmas card. I had a sixth-sense feeling that it would happen today, especially after it was revealed yesterday that Prince Harry is playing snow-polo in Aspen. Don’t forget about meeeeee!! The Wales family’s Christmas card was apparently taken in April, in Norfolk on the Sandringham estate. They invited photographer Josh Shinner – a recent favorite for Kate – to capture some family photos. Shinner’s photos of the kids have been used throughout the year, and all of those pics are probably from the same photoshoot. The vibe with the daffodils is very… spring. This family has never been dedicated to doing Christmas-themed or even winter-themed Christmas cards for some reason.

So, let’s talk about composition and body language. William’s look-alike child Charlotte is leaning on her dad sweetly, and Louis seems like he didn’t know that this was going to be the Christmas card. William and the kids are in jeans and shades of green, while Kate stands out in tweed and burgundy. Kate stands out for other reasons too – she looks like a meerkat who just popped into the photo unexpectedly. This photo – and Kate specifically – is edited, just not to the extent of other officially-released photos from Kensington Palace. My verdict: they chose a photo where Charlotte and George looked nice and relaxed, but William and Kate both look kind of terrible.

Wishing everyone a very Happy Christmas. 📸Josh Shinner, April 2025 pic.twitter.com/KC4LOuYglC — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) December 18, 2025