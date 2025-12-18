“Leo DiCaprio & Jennifer Lawrence’s Variety video is an instant classic” links

I’ve watched about half of this year’s Actor-on-Actor videos from Variety. The best one was, surprisingly enough, Julia Roberts & Sean Penn (they love each other). But everyone’s talking about the Jennifer Lawrence & Leonardo DiCaprio video. The conversation was pretty good! [Socialite Life]
Emily In Paris Season 5 is out today!! [Hollywood Life]
Khloe Kardashian explains who pays for the Kardashian-Jenners’ annual Christmas party now that Kris Jenner isn’t doing it every year. [JustJared]
Look at Chase Infiniti’s bonkers outfit!! [RCFA]
Lily Collins levels up with a new stylist. [LaineyGossip]
#NeverForget that Stephen Miller is an ugly loser. [Jezebel]
What’s up with Justin Theroux in Fallout? [Pajiba]
Kash Patel’s FBI is a joke. [Buzzfeed]
Sabrina Carpenter was on Law & Order: SVU. [Seriously OMG]
I refuse to watch the trailer for Melania Trump’s documentary. [OMG Blog]
#JenniferLawrence says #LeonardoDiCaprio would “look great” with a teenage daughter and “loved” seeing him as a dad in “One Battle After Another.”
Watch Variety and @CNN’s #ActorsOnActors now at https://t.co/VtzY0g8g9J and on the CNN app. pic.twitter.com/ZeG6Q2Q1RB
— Variety (@Variety) December 17, 2025
I remember when he was so fangirling her during her Oscar win. She was totally his type (13 years ago)
Get her away from me. She’s such a fakester.
I don’t know, when she shaded him and said he looks great with a teenaged daughter and he got this deer in headlights look, that was pretty amazing.
I love what Andrew Mukamal is doing with Lily but can he please take Ashley as a client as well? She deserves so much better
Again, Jennifer Lawrence being praised for something that would be inappropriate by someone else. Let’s sit Jennifer Aniston down and have some man with kids tell her how “sad” HE is cause SHE doesn’t have a teenage daughter and how “good” she looks with one.
Lawrence is a 35 yo mother of two, she needs to mentally age herself out of this ‘ingenue, words just tumble out of my mouth, aren’t I so cute and funny’ schtick at some point. Yes, Leo isn’t exactly a bastion of appropriateness but he seemed so uncomfortable with it
No
By far the best is the Skarsgard one..it’s very witty & genuine
Alex & Stellan
YES !!! Alex is walking around with his Dad ‘s whole face and Bill their Mom’s.
And the whole interview was great. That enlistment story was something else. Stellan was not having it and didn’t want his children to either.
This promotion is the most relaxed I have seen Leo in, well, forever. Especially when he is around Chase, Regina and Teyana.
When he let’s up, he can be very good at it.
I actually think he’s a great colleague and friend to women of all ages. He just can’t with a partner of his age/staus.
I guess it wasn’t the same series but Ethan Hawke’s interview with G Paltrow was 90´s nostalgic amazing
Chase’s outfit is adorable