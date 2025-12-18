“Leo DiCaprio & Jennifer Lawrence’s Variety video is an instant classic” links
  • December 18, 2025

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

I’ve watched about half of this year’s Actor-on-Actor videos from Variety. The best one was, surprisingly enough, Julia Roberts & Sean Penn (they love each other). But everyone’s talking about the Jennifer Lawrence & Leonardo DiCaprio video. The conversation was pretty good! [Socialite Life]
Emily In Paris Season 5 is out today!! [Hollywood Life]
Khloe Kardashian explains who pays for the Kardashian-Jenners’ annual Christmas party now that Kris Jenner isn’t doing it every year. [JustJared]
Look at Chase Infiniti’s bonkers outfit!! [RCFA]
Lily Collins levels up with a new stylist. [LaineyGossip]
#NeverForget that Stephen Miller is an ugly loser. [Jezebel]
What’s up with Justin Theroux in Fallout? [Pajiba]
Kash Patel’s FBI is a joke. [Buzzfeed]
Sabrina Carpenter was on Law & Order: SVU. [Seriously OMG]
I refuse to watch the trailer for Melania Trump’s documentary. [OMG Blog]

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

11 Responses to ““Leo DiCaprio & Jennifer Lawrence’s Variety video is an instant classic” links”

  1. Normades says:
    December 18, 2025 at 11:34 am

    I remember when he was so fangirling her during her Oscar win. She was totally his type (13 years ago)

    Reply
  2. Not a Subject says:
    December 18, 2025 at 11:55 am

    Get her away from me. She’s such a fakester.

    Reply
    • Sue says:
      December 18, 2025 at 7:18 pm

      I don’t know, when she shaded him and said he looks great with a teenaged daughter and he got this deer in headlights look, that was pretty amazing.

      Reply
  3. Normades says:
    December 18, 2025 at 11:59 am

    I love what Andrew Mukamal is doing with Lily but can he please take Ashley as a client as well? She deserves so much better

    Reply
  4. Lily Bart says:
    December 18, 2025 at 12:55 pm

    Again, Jennifer Lawrence being praised for something that would be inappropriate by someone else. Let’s sit Jennifer Aniston down and have some man with kids tell her how “sad” HE is cause SHE doesn’t have a teenage daughter and how “good” she looks with one.

    Lawrence is a 35 yo mother of two, she needs to mentally age herself out of this ‘ingenue, words just tumble out of my mouth, aren’t I so cute and funny’ schtick at some point. Yes, Leo isn’t exactly a bastion of appropriateness but he seemed so uncomfortable with it

    Reply
  5. WhatWasThat says:
    December 18, 2025 at 1:21 pm

    No
    By far the best is the Skarsgard one..it’s very witty & genuine
    Alex & Stellan

    Reply
    • Tiffany says:
      December 18, 2025 at 1:55 pm

      YES !!! Alex is walking around with his Dad ‘s whole face and Bill their Mom’s.

      And the whole interview was great. That enlistment story was something else. Stellan was not having it and didn’t want his children to either.

      Reply
  6. Tiffany says:
    December 18, 2025 at 1:57 pm

    This promotion is the most relaxed I have seen Leo in, well, forever. Especially when he is around Chase, Regina and Teyana.

    When he let’s up, he can be very good at it.

    Reply
    • Normades says:
      December 18, 2025 at 2:04 pm

      I actually think he’s a great colleague and friend to women of all ages. He just can’t with a partner of his age/staus.

      Reply
  7. Normades says:
    December 18, 2025 at 2:01 pm

    I guess it wasn’t the same series but Ethan Hawke’s interview with G Paltrow was 90´s nostalgic amazing

    Reply
  8. Normades says:
    December 18, 2025 at 3:04 pm

    Chase’s outfit is adorable

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Read the article before commenting.

We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment after you have read the article

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment