“Leo DiCaprio & Jennifer Lawrence’s Variety video is an instant classic” links

I’ve watched about half of this year’s Actor-on-Actor videos from Variety. The best one was, surprisingly enough, Julia Roberts & Sean Penn (they love each other). But everyone’s talking about the Jennifer Lawrence & Leonardo DiCaprio video. The conversation was pretty good! [Socialite Life]

Emily In Paris Season 5 is out today!! [Hollywood Life]

Khloe Kardashian explains who pays for the Kardashian-Jenners’ annual Christmas party now that Kris Jenner isn’t doing it every year. [JustJared]

Look at Chase Infiniti’s bonkers outfit!! [RCFA]

Lily Collins levels up with a new stylist. [LaineyGossip]

#NeverForget that Stephen Miller is an ugly loser. [Jezebel]

What’s up with Justin Theroux in Fallout? [Pajiba]

Kash Patel’s FBI is a joke. [Buzzfeed]

Sabrina Carpenter was on Law & Order: SVU. [Seriously OMG]

I refuse to watch the trailer for Melania Trump’s documentary. [OMG Blog]

#JenniferLawrence says #LeonardoDiCaprio would “look great” with a teenage daughter and “loved” seeing him as a dad in “One Battle After Another.” Watch Variety and @CNN’s #ActorsOnActors now at https://t.co/VtzY0g8g9J and on the CNN app. pic.twitter.com/ZeG6Q2Q1RB — Variety (@Variety) December 17, 2025