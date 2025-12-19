Khloe Kardashian on her celibacy: ‘December will be four years’

I didn’t know/forgot that Khloe Kardashian is doing perfumes now. Her latest perfume is called Almost Always, and she describes the scent as “notes of lavender and magnolia, star jasmine, and orange blossom. I like to say [it has] a kiss of vanilla. I’m not a huge vanilla girl, but there is that very subtle vanilla essence.” Hm. I’m actually a huge fan of magnolia and lavender scents these days, but not so much vanilla or orange blossom. Magnolia is such an underrated perfume, I swear. Anyway, Khloe recently chatted with Elle about her latest perfume, but she ended talking about celibacy and Korean skincare. As one does. Some highlights:

Her years-long celibacy: “Oh, I am mortified that it’s even my truth. This December will be four years. I get a little embarrassed. I’m like, “This is so pathetic.” But once you get to a certain place, you think, No, this is so special. I feel so good. It’s so easy to hook up with other people and distract yourself. When I was going through my breakup, it would have been so easy to deflect and hook up with someone else. [Finally] I was like, “Okay, why am I making these decisions? What am I doing in my life? I need to figure out what’s going on with me.”

It’s difficult to date or hook-up when you’re a single mom: “Also, I have kids. I’ve never dated with children before, and that’s such a serious factor to me. I started going to therapy, and I started trying to figure myself out more, especially in my romantic life. [Becoming celibate] wasn’t intentional. Once I really was working on myself, I didn’t have the energy to date anyone else. Now, no one is even worth my time. My kids are my priority. Other than that, I want to lie in bed and watch TV if I have free time and I don’t want to share it with someone else. I’m a little concerned, because I am so happy, so the only thing that worries me is whether I am ever going to want to figure this out. But I hear [that] when I meet the right guy, I will.

Celibacy resonates with other women. “I don’t blame them. I get it. It’s a different world now, with social media and everything too. I think we’re becoming more choosy. I’m a little older. I’m 41, so I’m not in the club meeting people. I don’t know how people meet these days. God, I’m too judgy. If I had to swipe left or right, that wouldn’t be good.

The move towards more transparency around plastic surgery: “If you’re comfortable with it, why not? I don’t think everyone needs to do that, but I love transparency. I was always very honest about my nose job, and I don’t know why that was surprising to people. It’s sort of obvious. What I don’t love is when people are like, “Oh, I drink this juice for 30 days, and that’s how I look like this.” Just don’t say anything. I don’t think you need to, but don’t blame it on drinking gallons of water. But I love it, not from a judgy way. More from a “give me your doctor’s number” type of way.

She recently tried a million different skincare procedures & products in Korea: “We did a few lasers and more. Here in L.A., you can’t layer up on lasers. If you do a laser, you wait for around four weeks [before you can] do it again. In Korea, they let you stack lasers so you can do three different lasers. It’s very time-efficient, which I love. And then I did skin boosters there. There are tons of different ones, but it’s like salmon sperm type stuff. You can do things that are hydrating or like glass skin, for your pores. They have a trove of things that I really wanted to try. Of course, I also bought a lot of Korean skin care products just to experiment [with] and try. Why not? The ingredients are so different from the ones that they sell here.

Her Christmas aesthetic this year: “I have a PDF to my left, and it’s of Christmas décor inspiration. I’m such a Pinterest girl. I’m seeing a lot of a Ralph Lauren Christmas, and that’s actually really turning me on. I’m into that vibe, but I haven’t decided yet. It’s so not me to do plaids and burgundies, but it looks so nostalgic and inviting. Every picture I see, I want to go inside of it, so that’s what I’m leaning toward. But I haven’t decided anything yet.