Khloe Kardashian on her celibacy: ‘December will be four years’

I didn’t know/forgot that Khloe Kardashian is doing perfumes now. Her latest perfume is called Almost Always, and she describes the scent as “notes of lavender and magnolia, star jasmine, and orange blossom. I like to say [it has] a kiss of vanilla. I’m not a huge vanilla girl, but there is that very subtle vanilla essence.” Hm. I’m actually a huge fan of magnolia and lavender scents these days, but not so much vanilla or orange blossom. Magnolia is such an underrated perfume, I swear. Anyway, Khloe recently chatted with Elle about her latest perfume, but she ended talking about celibacy and Korean skincare. As one does. Some highlights:
Her years-long celibacy: “Oh, I am mortified that it’s even my truth. This December will be four years. I get a little embarrassed. I’m like, “This is so pathetic.” But once you get to a certain place, you think, No, this is so special. I feel so good. It’s so easy to hook up with other people and distract yourself. When I was going through my breakup, it would have been so easy to deflect and hook up with someone else. [Finally] I was like, “Okay, why am I making these decisions? What am I doing in my life? I need to figure out what’s going on with me.”
It’s difficult to date or hook-up when you’re a single mom: “Also, I have kids. I’ve never dated with children before, and that’s such a serious factor to me. I started going to therapy, and I started trying to figure myself out more, especially in my romantic life. [Becoming celibate] wasn’t intentional. Once I really was working on myself, I didn’t have the energy to date anyone else. Now, no one is even worth my time. My kids are my priority. Other than that, I want to lie in bed and watch TV if I have free time and I don’t want to share it with someone else. I’m a little concerned, because I am so happy, so the only thing that worries me is whether I am ever going to want to figure this out. But I hear [that] when I meet the right guy, I will.
Celibacy resonates with other women. “I don’t blame them. I get it. It’s a different world now, with social media and everything too. I think we’re becoming more choosy. I’m a little older. I’m 41, so I’m not in the club meeting people. I don’t know how people meet these days. God, I’m too judgy. If I had to swipe left or right, that wouldn’t be good.
The move towards more transparency around plastic surgery: “If you’re comfortable with it, why not? I don’t think everyone needs to do that, but I love transparency. I was always very honest about my nose job, and I don’t know why that was surprising to people. It’s sort of obvious. What I don’t love is when people are like, “Oh, I drink this juice for 30 days, and that’s how I look like this.” Just don’t say anything. I don’t think you need to, but don’t blame it on drinking gallons of water. But I love it, not from a judgy way. More from a “give me your doctor’s number” type of way.
She recently tried a million different skincare procedures & products in Korea: “We did a few lasers and more. Here in L.A., you can’t layer up on lasers. If you do a laser, you wait for around four weeks [before you can] do it again. In Korea, they let you stack lasers so you can do three different lasers. It’s very time-efficient, which I love. And then I did skin boosters there. There are tons of different ones, but it’s like salmon sperm type stuff. You can do things that are hydrating or like glass skin, for your pores. They have a trove of things that I really wanted to try. Of course, I also bought a lot of Korean skin care products just to experiment [with] and try. Why not? The ingredients are so different from the ones that they sell here.
Her Christmas aesthetic this year: “I have a PDF to my left, and it’s of Christmas décor inspiration. I’m such a Pinterest girl. I’m seeing a lot of a Ralph Lauren Christmas, and that’s actually really turning me on. I’m into that vibe, but I haven’t decided yet. It’s so not me to do plaids and burgundies, but it looks so nostalgic and inviting. Every picture I see, I want to go inside of it, so that’s what I’m leaning toward. But I haven’t decided anything yet.
I’m super-curious about Korean skincare as well, not so much the laser treatments, but all of the lotions and creams and such. If I had the money (and I wasn’t so cheap) I would do exactly what Khloe did, buy a ton of Korean products and experiment with them. Then again, my skin is crazy sensitive (I currently have like three small rashes for no reason) so maybe experimenting with new products isn’t the way to go. As for Khloe’s celibacy… I totally understand where she’s coming from. Some people call it “being too choosy,” but maybe it’s just having baseline standards? Especially when you get to your late 30s and 40s – the idea of going home with some rando you met at the club is deeply unappealing for many women. For women who have means and are used to doing their own thing, the idea of dealing with some man in their space or their face is simply not worth it.
She was surprisingly relatable this time.
I can confirm that K Beauty products are fantastic. So far I only know of YesStyle for purchasing them in America, it’s got hundreds of options. Sulwhasoo is amazing, APLB sheet masks are very affordable and haven’t irritated my skin, and Holika Holika’s three step kit works 10x better on nose blackheads than Biore pore strips.
Honestly good for her. It sounds like it’s been good for her self esteem. I’m not sure she’s ever had a healthy relationship with sexuality before. I hope for her as I would for anyone that someday she finds the right balance. Whether that’s a relationship, a single life with a Rolodex of worthy lovers, or embracing celibacy for life.
My nieces like to FaceTime me so I can sous chef when they are cooking a recipe I gave them and last night I was chatting with my 25 year old God daughter and her 3 room mates the same age (all women) while she prepared risotto. They wanted my advice on men and it was “I’m done with all men.” The ones who are an appropriate age (late 50s/early 60s) are usually married, or feral from never being married/appropriately trained by a woman or broken from a divorce. There are occasional decent widowers, but fistfights break out at their wives’ funeral, so not worth the effort. Besides, I am SO unbelievably happy, content in my home that looks and smells just as I like it, spreading out in my bed at night, not worrying about feeding or cleaning up after anyone else. I switched it around on these women like ‘convince ME that men are worth the trouble.’ No wonder they want to turn back the clock on women’s rights because, once we have complete agency over our existence, the average man today only subtracts and does not add to it. So I get Khloe’s situation 100%.