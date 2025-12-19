Pete Davidson & Elsie Hewitt welcomed their daughter Scottie Rose on 12/12

In July, we learned that Pete Davidson and Elsie Hewitt were expecting their first child. At the time, they had only been dating for five months or so, meaning the pregnancy happened pretty early in their relationship. Still, Elsie and Pete seemingly welcomed the news and they’ve periodically updated their fans with stories about how happy they are and how they were looking forward to becoming parents.

Well, on December 12th, they welcomed their baby girl. Elsie wrote on her Instagram: “our perfect angel girl arrived 12/12/2025.” The baby’s name? Scottie Rose Hewitt Davidson. Pete’s father’s name was Scott Davidson, and he was a firefighter who died on 9/11. A lovely tribute. Elsie also wrote: “my best work yet, i am absolutely overflowing with love and gratitude and disbelief.” She quoted Pete’s thoughts as “wu tang forever.”

I’m happy for them and I love the name. I hope Pete and Elsie work out long-term, and Pete seems to be doing really well these days.

Photos courtesy of Cover Images, Elsie’s Instagram.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

2 Responses to “Pete Davidson & Elsie Hewitt welcomed their daughter Scottie Rose on 12/12”

  1. JanetDR says:
    December 19, 2025 at 7:30 am

    Aww, I wish them well.

    Reply
  2. 2131Jan says:
    December 19, 2025 at 7:38 am

    Sweet name, I love it. I wish them all the best starting their new family.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Read the article before commenting.

We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment after you have read the article

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment