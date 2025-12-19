Pete Davidson & Elsie Hewitt welcomed their daughter Scottie Rose on 12/12

In July, we learned that Pete Davidson and Elsie Hewitt were expecting their first child. At the time, they had only been dating for five months or so, meaning the pregnancy happened pretty early in their relationship. Still, Elsie and Pete seemingly welcomed the news and they’ve periodically updated their fans with stories about how happy they are and how they were looking forward to becoming parents.

Well, on December 12th, they welcomed their baby girl. Elsie wrote on her Instagram: “our perfect angel girl arrived 12/12/2025.” The baby’s name? Scottie Rose Hewitt Davidson. Pete’s father’s name was Scott Davidson, and he was a firefighter who died on 9/11. A lovely tribute. Elsie also wrote: “my best work yet, i am absolutely overflowing with love and gratitude and disbelief.” She quoted Pete’s thoughts as “wu tang forever.”

I’m happy for them and I love the name. I hope Pete and Elsie work out long-term, and Pete seems to be doing really well these days.