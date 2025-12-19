George Clooney decided at 60 years old to never ‘kiss a girl’ on-screen anymore

Have you guys watched Jay Kelly on Netflix yet? I’m avoiding it until someone convinces me that it’s actually an awards-contender. While George Clooney has been nominated for a Golden Globe for the film, the streets are saying the film sucks and George is the worst part. I’ve been on an anti-Clooney tear since 2024, but I will acknowledge that back in the day, Clooney was a decent leading man and romantic lead. He was better at the stuff like Ocean’s Eleven and the kinds of projects which don’t require much heavy lifting from him. Well, Clooney recently chatted with Richard Eden at the Mail about the next phase of his career. That phase? Post-romantic lead.

George Clooney has admitted his Hollywood heartthrob days are over and following discussions with wife Amal will no longer be ‘kissing girls’ on screen. The actor, 64, who has starred in a string romcoms throughout his career smooching the likes Julia Roberts and Catherine Zeta-Jones, said his age now ruled out any further such roles.

He told Daily Mail’s Richard Eden how he planned to navigate the switch following in the footsteps of a fellow acting icon: ‘I’ve been trying to go the route Paul Newman did: “OK, well, I’m not kissing a girl any more”‘.

George and Amal have been married since 2014 and are parents to eight-year-old twins Ella and Alexander. On accepting the passage of time, he added: ‘When I turned 60, I had a conversation with my wife. I said, “Look, I can still play basketball with the boys. I play with 25-year-old guys. I can still hang, I’m in shape. But in 25 years, I’m 85 years old. It doesn’t matter how many granola bars you eat, that’s a real number.”’

George was previously left horrified when a director criticised his kissing skills after using his ‘real-life moves’ for the scene. The star recalled said the mortifying moment from early in his career as he filmed an intimate scene with a co-star and he got told off by the director over his moves.

‘I remember early on in my career, I had to do a kissing scene with this girl and the director goes, “Not like that.” And I was like, “Dude, that’s my move! That’s what I do in real life!”‘ he told The New York Times.

[From The Daily Mail]

I mean… it’s not like those roles exist for any over-60 actor anymore. There are only a handful of romances made these days, and usually, those roles are for actors in their 20s or 30s. Maybe you’ll get an odd romance script for someone in their 40s. It feels like George always saw himself as having a Cary Grant-esque career, because Cary Grant played a romantic lead well into his 60s (and did it well, I might add – one of the greatest romantic lead actors in the history of film). But the scripts aren’t there. And in Clooney’s case, the talent isn’t there either. He can’t pull it off at this point for like ten different reasons.

Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.

9 Responses to “George Clooney decided at 60 years old to never ‘kiss a girl’ on-screen anymore”

  1. Sasha says:
    December 19, 2025 at 10:19 am

    The shine really has come off him in his later years.

    Reply
  2. Auntie Fah says:
    December 19, 2025 at 10:27 am

    Jay Kelly was actually pretty good, but Adam Sandler walked away with that film. He blew GC away. It would be interesting to consider who else might have effectively played the lead role of an aging acting superstar who has failed his daughter and is trying to repair their relationship.
    Older men in committed relationships seem to be making a choice not to participate in on-screen love scenes anymore. It’s an interesting trend.

    Reply
  3. HillaryIsAlwaysRight says:
    December 19, 2025 at 10:29 am

    George has been a decent actor, but he’s no Cary Grant. They don’t make Hollywood Legends like they used to.

    Reply
    • windyriver says:
      December 19, 2025 at 10:47 am

      Actually, Cary Grant had dialed it down as a romantic lead at about the same age. He was just shy of 60 when he made Charade with Audrey Hepburn, and his age (and their age gap) was the reason the story has Hepburn doing the pursuing. Next was Father Goose, not exactly a typical romantic lead role. His final film was Walk, Don’t Run, where he’s basically the matchmaker for Jim Hutton and Samantha Eggar. As far as, Cary Grant did it better – all through his career – absolutely. No comparison!

      Reply
  4. jais says:
    December 19, 2025 at 10:42 am

    Am I wrong in just thinking…isn’t that part of acting? I think there was a younger male actor who said the same recently. And look, it’s their choice to make so who am I to say? I wouldn’t mind see a love story with some older actors though. Not George though bc he’s ick to me now and not bc of his age. I get that there’s not that many scripts for it but ummm…somebody could make some good ones right?

    Reply
  5. Sharon says:
    December 19, 2025 at 10:50 am

    I haven’t been a big fan of his, but I do want to watch Jay Kelly!

    Reply
  6. Jay says:
    December 19, 2025 at 10:55 am

    When was that romcom with Julia Roberts, 2022? That’s not that long ago!

    And yeah, if at 65 he’s still being asked to kiss “girls” that would be an issue because it implies that he would be romantically pursuing someone 30-40 years younger than him. Which, it would not surprise me if that were the case. And yes, I can see that he might find it uncomfortable to be kissing an actress young enough to be referred to as a “girl”.

    So yes, while it’s probably true that the scripts for leads in romantic comedies aren’t piling up around his door nearly as much, the truth is that George doesn’t have to wait for scripts to come to him. He could produce more films with romance between two people above the age of 55.

    Reply
    • NotMika says:
      December 19, 2025 at 11:05 am

      ^^^^THIS!!!

      The issue isnt the kissing, it’s the age of the “girl”. I have been watching a lot of romances lately and whenever the kissing sucks, you look it up and the actors are a 20 year-old woman and a 38 year-old man. It’s not comfortable and it is not hot. Add that George Clooney is 65 and chances are its still going to be an actress in her 20s… barf.

      Reply

