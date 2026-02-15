WSJ: China pays Eileen Gu millions of dollars a year to ski under the Chinese flag

In tennis, the only sport I follow, it’s quite common for athletes to change their nationalities, especially as they seek financial support and/or they’re trying to escape politically tricky situations. Since Russia invaded Ukraine, many Russian tennis players have switched their nationalities, becoming French, Austrian or Australian overnight. Well, Eileen Gu is a unique case for Olympic athletes. Gu is a natural born American, and her mother is a Chinese immigrant and her father is American. When Gu began competing as a freestyle skier, she made the bold decision to… not play for America. She “changed her citizenship” and she skis as a Chinese athlete and Olympian. The American media treats Gu like a homegrown champion, and Gu has always trained and lived in America, but the medals she’s won are for China. Well, now the Wall Street Journal is revealing how much Gu is being paid by China to basically ski under the Chinese flag for two weeks every four years. The WSJ also had some interesting info about Gu’s citizenship status.
From the start of her freestyle skiing career, Eileen Gu has been a runaway financial success. When the U.S.-born star opted in 2019 to compete for her mother’s home country of China, sponsors flocked to her camera-ready charisma—and for her access to one of the world’s largest markets. But Gu, who grew up in the Bay Area and studies at Stanford, might be even more valuable to the Chinese government than she is to backers such as Porsche and Red Bull. And in the leadup to this Olympics, it became clear just how much China was willing to pay to support her.
In 2025, the Beijing Municipal Sports Bureau was set to pay Gu and another athlete a combined $6.6 million. That figure emerged in a public budget that was released in early 2025. It accidentally included the names of Gu and figure skater Zhu Yi or Beverly Zhu, another U.S.-born Olympic athlete who competes for China. The document didn’t break down their individual payments, though it’s likely that Gu, a three-time Olympic medalist, received a larger share of the funding.
In total, Beijing’s sports bureau was set to pay Gu and Zhu nearly 100 million yuan, or $14 million over the past three years. The most recent allocation was for “striving for excellent results in qualifying for the 2026 Milan Winter Olympics,” according to the budget.
Gu’s name, along with Zhu’s, was deleted from the budgets soon after they emerged, but not before they spurred surprise and criticism from the Chinese public at a time when budgets were tight for essential services. Those comments were also scrubbed from social media.
Gu is already one of the highest paid female athletes in the world. She earned $23 million last year, almost entirely from endorsements, according to the sports-business publication Sportico. That ranked behind only three other female athletes in the world, tennis players Coco Gauff, Aryna Sabalenka, and Iga Swiatek.
Gu arrived at the Milan Cortina Winter Games as a heavy favorite to add to the titles she won in Beijing. Gu has already won another silver here in ski slopestyle. She will try to repeat her gold-medal performances from the 2022 Beijing Olympics in big air on Monday and in the halfpipe next Saturday.
“Sometimes it feels like I’m carrying the weight of two countries on my shoulders,” said Gu, 22, in Livigno after the slopestyle event.
It isn’t uncommon for athletes in China’s state-run sports system to be paid. But these tend to be closely guarded secrets. The payments to Gu offer a rare glimpse at what an international national star commands.
Although Gu had to become a Chinese citizen to compete for China, her full citizenship picture remains a mystery. Gu was raised in America and originally represented the U.S. when she first began competing internationally as a teenager. China doesn’t allow dual citizenship.
Red Bull, one of Gu’s sponsors, said on its website in 2022 that she had given up her U.S. passport and naturalized as a Chinese citizen to compete for China. But when The Wall Street Journal asked about Gu’s status, that detail disappeared from Red Bull’s site and the brand didn’t answer questions about it. Gu, meanwhile, has always declined to address the specifics of her citizenship. “When I’m in the U.S., I’m American,” she said in 2020. “But when I’m in China, I’m Chinese.”
Honestly, the citizenship issue is more interesting to me than the pay-to-play issue. While it’s no secret that Gu decided to play for China because of the lucrative sponsorship opportunities, I don’t think it’s that shocking in the international sports world to see China pay top dollar (or top yuan in this case) to “adopt” an athlete in this way. China is still building many of their sports programs, especially in the Winter Olympics. They were willing to pay millions of dollars to get an American-born-and-trained “star” who would garner a lot of interest in Chinese AND American media markets. But what would be even more fascinating is… what if Gu never changed her citizenship at a technical level? Or what if China allowed dual citizenship but only in Eileen Gu’s case? “When I’m in the U.S., I’m American. But when I’m in China, I’m Chinese.” But is she ever actually IN China? It’s more like “When I’m at the Olympics, I’m Chinese. Everywhere else, I’m American.”
I believe that figure skaters also change their citizenships in order to compete. I guess it makes sense, say the American team is already “assembled”, if you’re a lower ranking athlete then representing another country might be the only way you could get into that competition.
Many Russian skaters are skating for other countries, like Georgia, because Russia is banned from the Olympics. And in some cases they had no connection to the country they skated for.
Gu has a Chinese mother and if it weren’t for the fact that China doesn’t recognize dual citizenship this would be no different than many American athletes who skate or compete under another citizenship.
As it stands it seems kind of racist to target her over many other athletes.
At the end of the day Gu is still paying taxes to the states because she is American. The grifter is in the whitehouse not this one athlete.
But that’s just it… is she paying taxes in America? Did she actually give up her American citizenship?
If she works and lives in the US, she’s paying taxes here. Citizenship doesn’t matter. The only way to avoid paying taxes on the money she’s getting from China (she will pay taxes on all of her money earned here) is to have hidden offshore accounts in tax havens. Which, by the way, A LOT of American citizens already do, specifically billionaires. So yea, you’re barking up the wrong tree.
Sincerely,
A green card holder turned naturalized citizen who has paid taxes the entire time.
There would be a record of her renouncing her citizenship if she had so she’s American and paying taxes. I think the social media discourse has been that if she is competing for China she needs to stop being American. Which is weird for only her to be criticized for.
It’s not racist to call out how wealthy individuals are getting special treatment, especially in an era where other immigrants are being forced to endure incredibly harsh conditions, including being caged or murdered, due simply to their immigration status.
If Gu is no longer American, then this information potentially puts her at risk.
I have a friend from an Asian country, who has studied and then worked in the US for over 30 years; held a green card since then; been married to an American man for over 25 years; who works for a prestigious American university and regularly leads study abroad programs for those US-university students to the country from where she originates.
Upon returning back to the US this December, from leading one of those trips, she was forced to surrender her phone for however long it took for the government to comb through all of her social media posts to determine whether they would allow this woman, who has been living, working, raising a family and paying taxes legally in the US for longer than Gu has been alive, to return to her home.
And compared to what ICE is doing to immigrants they keep locked in cages, that was getting off relatively easy.
So yeah, a double standard for athletes who bring in tons of endorsement money is worth highlighting (for all athletes, not just Gu).
And if Gu is American and not Chinese, or was the only/one of a few granted dual citizenship by China, it sure seems fair to question why and how China could grant her that privilege, but not others; or for the citizens of China to ask why millions of dollars are being spent on non-citizen athletes when there is no funding for essential services?
I’m not saying Gu should be singled out in a way other athletes in similarly questionable situations are not. I’m saying we shouldn’t NOT call her out, just because we’re not doing a good enough job calling others out too.
Every instance of this “exceptions if you’re rich or famous” attitude need to be called out. Because it is this very attitude that rich and/or famous people are entitled to more/better/can break rules is what emboldened the Epstein Class to think they could break the legal and moral rules that govern the rest of us, and get away with it.
It’s this attitude that some people are more deserving, even to the point of breaking laws, and entitled to do whatever the hell they feel like, and others aren’t, that allowed/allows them to dehumanize the girls they assaulted, the immigrants they are imprisoning in camps, and any others whose lives they deem are of little value.
And while this may seem like an example miles apart (come on, these exceptions support an athlete!), it’s the way this exceptionalism creeps into society: “well, we all enjoy watching the Olympics and those athletes work hard for our entertainment/our nation’s glory/whatever…let’s make an exception for them,” to “well, this CEO does so much for our economy,” “this politician does so much for our nation,” etc….and all those exceptions have snowballed into the global Epstein class believing they could whatever the h*ll they want without consequences.
Do I believe Gu should be bearing the brunt of this? Absolutely not.
But instead of saying “we make exceptions for others and no one is talking about it, therefore it’s bad to talk about Gu,” we should be saying, “Hey, while this topic is raised about Gu, let’s also address all the other instances this is happening and look at what it’s doing/creating…” Rather than silencing this conversation, it should be the starting point of a larger conversation.
On the French ice dance team, the woman has competed for Denmark, Canada, and France. Almost the entire Georgian ice skating team is originally Russian.
She got her French citizenship before the Olympics , is Frenc Canadian and could claim by descent. It depends on citizenship agreements. It isn’t always as simple as adding passports. Some of the instances are legal and legit, others might not stand up to scrutiny but the organizations look the other way.
Most French Canadians are descended from French people who came over in the 1700s so they wouldn’t qualify for French citizenship on any ancestry basis. Laurence got it the same way someone like Clooney got it.
Which is perfectly fine… although she trains in Montreal so they probably waived the residency requirement. Not sure what France requires.
She competed for Denmark because her previous partner was Danish. She couldn’t get citizenship there in time for the 2018 Olympics, so they began competing for her native Canada, where they were routinely living and training anyway. Her skating partner for the last year is a previous Olympic gold medal winner skating for France, and for whatever reason they were willing to give her citizenship before the current Olympics.
Supposedly more female skaters than male are interested in ice dancing, and it can be hard to find a partner in your native country. So it’s not unusual to have a paired couple with very different backgrounds.
If she gave up her US citizenship then under what status is she in the US? That seems like a high risk situation. More like China has bent its rule about no dual citizenship for her. Passports would be telling, along with tax filings showing status, which is private (or supposed to be). Can see why Chinese citizens would be upset and why this item disappeared. The big money in elite sports gets a lot of rules bent.
She didn’t. China just doesn’t recognize other citizenships. If she was living in China full time and not an elite athlete she might have to give up her U.S. citizenship but they clearly worked a deal with that.
Competing for other countries isn’t new. It’s been happening for decades. Athletes do it for better training conditions, financial reasons, making a team since their home country is too deep, and other reasons. Eileen is getting so much attention because she’s an American who is winning. Nobody would care if she wasn’t a top athlete.
It’s as reported the people of China who have reason to care due to how they have to make a difficult choice if they emigrate. Seeing rules bent anywhere for high earning elite always stings.
Sure there are several US college gymnasts who have competed for other countries because it’s so hard to make the US Olympic team, but they all have dual citizenship.
If a non citizen but legal resident, she still has to file and pay based upon her worldwide income. If she were a US citizen living abroad she’d still have to file, I.e. report, but any tax treaty would come into play. It’s highly unlikely US and China have a tax treaty. 99 percent likely she is filing and paying in the US either as a US citizen or a legally resident non citizen.
It’s just interesting to me how this scrutiny happens to certain athletes, Eileen, Naomi Osaka and not others (Mondo duplantis). Is it because they’re non-white?
I always enjoy that the “Chinese” snowboarder is named Eileen. What really bothers me is a little off topic. Which is that in the China Olympics 4 years ago our best athletes struggled and all of a sudden China won a lot of medals. This year they are 15th, when they were 4th four years ago. Our goat of Alpine skiing missed the podium AT HER PEAK, strangely getting zero medals in China. Or that Tokyo didnt allow Simone Bile’s attention med for a lifelong issue.
Our media/NBC covers this as athletes having to redeem themselves. It’s 2 weeks in 4 years! Media: how can you be the best if you’re not Michael Phelps-ing it up with golds? We need that Jacksonville reporter Lynn Jones at the Olympics, telling athletes to hold their head high, they had a great season, a lotta hard work and we’ve loved watching them.
I’m gonna guess she is still a U.S. citizen and has some kind of honorary status in China. If you look at how Chinese government has disappeared prominent athletes and entertainers who run afoul of it, like Peng Shuai and Fan Bingbing, Eileen would be foolish to give up her U.S. citizenship to go under the other country’s jurisdiction.
Isn’t it very difficult to renounce American citizenship? Maybe China doesn’t recognize dual citizenship but that doesn’t mean you can’t have it. Some countries are like that. She is half Chinese and fluent in Mandarin. There are dual citizens like the Brazilian Norwegian guy who won Brazil’s first gold in skiing, who previously competed for Norway so not sure if the issue is geopolitical or that she’s such a high earner.