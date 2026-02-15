Prince William’s friend & Epstein ally Ahmed Bin Sulayem stepped down from DP World

Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem is the man seen in these photos from 2022, when Prince William traveled to Dubai on one of his rare “I’m a global statesman” trips. William met with ABS in person during the trip, as you can see. They were already in contact and friendly, because ABS was CEO of DP World, which is one of the founding partners of William’s Earthshot Prize. DP World donated $1 million (at least) to Earthshot, and in exchange, ABS gets face time with the heir to the British throne. Well, ABS has been well-connected in many circles for years. As it turns out, he was a close friend of Jeffrey Epstein. The two men were so friendly, ABS once sent Epstein a “torture video,” which Epstein “loved.” As ABS’s Epstein links became front and center in recent weeks, there’s not only been pressure on Ahmed Bin Sulayem, there’s also been pressure on Prince William and Earthshot. Earthshot has now been reported to the UK Charity Commission, and William is getting some very pointed criticism from the British press. Well, interesting news: Bin Sulayem has now resigned as CEO of DP World. Case closed!
Dubai port giant DP World said on Friday its chairman and chief executive Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem had resigned, an announcement that followed mounting pressure over his alleged ties to Jeffrey Epstein.
Bin Sulayem, one of the Middle East’s most prominent business figures, is among the highest-profile executives to face scrutiny and be removed from senior roles following the recent release of the Epstein files.
Dubai’s ruler on Friday also issued a decree appointing a new chairman for Dubai’s Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation, one of several roles previously held by Bin Sulayem.
Members of the U.S. Congress said Bin Sulayem’s name appeared in documents published by the U.S. Department of Justice, prompting renewed questions over his past interactions with Epstein, a convicted sex offender. Reuters was not able to independently verify the allegations in the files.
Pressure had been building on the Emirati logistics firm after two organisations, the UK development finance agency and Canada’s second-largest pension fund, said this week they would suspend all new investment with DP World over Bin Sulayem’s alleged Epstein ties.
On Friday the UK agency, British International Investment, welcomed DP World’s decision and said it looked forward to continuing “our partnership to advance the development of key African trading ports”.
Canada’s La Caisse said in a statement that “the company took the appropriate measures”. It said it would “move quickly to work with DP World’s new leadership to continue our partnership on port projects around the world”.
As of this writing, Earthshot has not issued any kind of statement and neither has Kensington Palace. It’s almost as if Earthshot and KP thought they didn’t have to take a hard line or any kind of public stance on ABS, which is a bizarre way to do business. As you can see from the Reuters story, British International Investment and La Caisse were both taking strong public positions that DP World needed to answer for ABS’s links to/friendship with Jeffrey Epstein. They were exerting public pressure, trying to get this result. Prince William was fine with saying nothing as a founding partner and major donor to Earthshot appeared all over the Epstein Files. Doesn’t say much about William’s management skills, nor does it say much about how Earthshot operates.
PS… The Sunday Times had a big story this weekend about William’s close ties to ABS. I will cover it separately on Monday, but it’s enlightening to see that William has his own secondhand “Epstein ties” as well.
This Windsor clan is a mess.
In fairness to William millions of people are discovering they have second hand ties to Epstein. Why Earthshot has not returned the donation is beyond my crisis management skills.
Earthshot could never make a statement on this situation when William has never made a statement condemning Andrew’s involvement with Epstein.
Hey, his thoughts are with the victims, what more do you want?
Of course, by “victims”, he means the sick bastards being exposed and having their social lives thrown into disarray all because of a handful of underaged floozies who were dumb enough to go and get themselves trafficked. Those poor manipulated billionaires!
Those ffffffffffiles will fffffffffff*ck you up.
Serious question, Brits. I know the BRF isn’t really big water cooler talk for y’all, but there is zero shine left. No glamour. No mystery. And it’s getting worse by the day. What’s the vibe right now?
As a resident of the USA, I’m curious too. What we feel doesn’t really matter, but how do the Brits feel about this mess. It’s their RF.
Earthshot is registered in the UK and will have to take a position and be answerable to regulators. The UK to its credit isn’t letting Epstein stuff fly.
This was negligence in terms of a sanctions search among other things. The UK definitely does have laws relating to money laundering and they do apply to charitable endeavours. If Earthshot was not connected to William, there would be serious investigations going on through the charity commission already.
Thank you for removing the paywall to the Sunday Times article. “…he is one of us”. Wow 😲! William couldn’t have known? Shouldn’t British Intelligence Services know about his extra curricular activities while traveling? I’m guessing the massage in Tokyo wasn’t a one off. I mean, this is how he rolled through the world.
Whatever will Peg do to distract from this horrendous mess that he has gotten himself into? I can’t wait to see.
Maybe he could find a way to throw his wife under the bus (again) ?
Well, he’s on vacay now so pretty much just have his team put out a bunch of sugary articles all over the place.
Along with everything else, Epstein was a blackmailer. I mean, he writes “thanks for the torture video” in an email? In an email that’s he’s actually saved so that he can retrieve it whenever her wants? It’s so weird that all these high powered, super wealthy, supposedly logical leaders among men would allow themselves to be so vulnerable. I suppose they thought there’s honor among pervs.
Willy is extraordinarily bad at pr. He thought the random leaks criticizing his father over Andrew while he tried to land grab Royal Lodge for himself AND the statement about the victims would protect him because he is so used to his sleezy quid pro quo agreement with the rota. He has spent the last decade with no pr strategy other than leaking vile smears against his family (mainly the Sussexes) while both accomplishing nothing of substance AND receiving glowing coverage for being an unpolished slob. He doesn’t grasp the tide has turned in public sentiment and the tabloids are going to start going after him again like it is 2015 pre-Meghan being used as a scapegoate from 2016 onward. The rota used to regularly eviscerate the Wails before the oligarchs in control of the media decided to protect him by smearing the Sussexes. The top levels of government know exactly what Willy has done, who he has done it with, how he has compromised and how he has embarrassed the nation. He is a cheap, petulant bully who was forced to hire a crisis manager for a reason. Hint. Hint. Rota question who is paying for these fancy ski, beach and yacht vacations and why Willy accepting favors is a massive conflcit of interest for a man so well funded by the tax payers.
Meanwhile Andrew Lownie is running around saying Charles should abdicate and let William start over with a clean slate… as if that will help anything. We can only imagine the Scooter stuff that’s been caught and killed over the years
Hence, I guess, William’s quotes through third parties about punishment and distance with Andrew. He just couldn’t get ahead of it fast enough. Being livid with Harry isn’t going to help him here.