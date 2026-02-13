“Michael Fassbender & Alicia Vikander stepped out together in London” links
  • February 13, 2026

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Michael Fassbender & Alicia Vikander stepped out together for the first time in nearly two years. They attended the 2026 BAFTA Invest in Talent Gala. [Just Jared]
What I don’t understand: how did Ella McCay even get made? I watched the trailer and I was like… why did anyone greenlight this? [Pajiba]
Jonathan Bailey looks hot on Instagram. [Socialite Life]
Review of Emerald Fennell’s “Wuthering Heights.” [LaineyGossip]
I realized years ago that Olympic ice skating will never beat the “rigged” allegations, and people should just make their peace with it. Like, it’s never going to be fair. There will always be an abundance of shenanigans. [Buzzfeed]
Ralph Lauren’s new collection is so pretty. [Go Fug Yourself]
Ziwe interviews Monet X Change. [OMG Blog]
Michelle Yeoh wore two Armani looks in Berlin. [RCFA]
McDonald’s is bringing back the Shamrock Shake!! [Seriously OMG]
Taylor Armstrong apologized for hating on Bad Bunny. [Starcasm]
I genuinely wonder if the cops have screwed up the Nancy Guthrie investigation? Like, the whole thing has been shambolic from the start? [Hollywood Life]

return home

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

14 Responses to ““Michael Fassbender & Alicia Vikander stepped out together in London” links”

  1. Constance says:
    February 13, 2026 at 12:54 pm

    Who the F is Taylor Armstrong

    Reply
  2. huckle says:
    February 13, 2026 at 1:30 pm

    I love her dress!

    Reply
  3. Kirsten says:
    February 13, 2026 at 1:47 pm

    They always look so good together. Her dress is gorgeous too

    Reply
  4. tyrant_destroyed says:
    February 13, 2026 at 2:05 pm

    Meh, if we are to give medals to charisma and emotion, the Swedish, Italian or Canadian couple should had won. Team USA was technically beautiful but it was too mechanic and the song was boring. And I’m sorry but from all current Olympic ice skaters the most charismatic is Donovan Carrillo and nobody is throwing medals at him because of that.

    Reply
  5. jmbeans says:
    February 13, 2026 at 3:17 pm

    The Ralph Lauren Collection is just perfection: velvet, tweed, leather, florals thrown in. LOVE love loved every look!

    Reply
    • parkernin says:
      February 13, 2026 at 3:48 pm

      Absolutely. The Ralph Lauren collection for Fall 2026 is exquisite with a touch of Steam Punk added in. It’s also a little 80s. It’s so good. I never wanted to be rich more in my life.

      Reply
  6. FYI says:
    February 13, 2026 at 7:06 pm

    Every time I see an update on Nancy Guthrie I think, “HOW have they not found this woman?” Seriously, HOW? Of course I assume the investigators are not releasing all the information they have, but still — they don’t have HER. In our super-surveilled state, they have no idea where she is?! It’s really bizarre.

    Reply
  7. Aimee says:
    February 13, 2026 at 10:44 pm

    Alicia looks lovely but Michael is looking a little worse for wear.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Read the article before commenting.

We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment after you have read the article

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment