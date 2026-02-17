Princess Kate never ‘appeared to be close’ to Princess Beatrice or Eugenie

Even before then-Kate Middleton married Prince William, there were rumors about Kate being mean or cruel to Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie. There was once a rumor that Kate (then just a royal girlfriend) made one of the princesses cry at a public event. In the early days of Kate’s marriage, she never seemed particularly warm or friendly to Beatrice and Eugenie, and we’ve learned, over the years, that Kate is something of a Mean Girl to many women in the royal orbit. Still, Beatrice and Eugenie have at times shown some friendliness towards William and Kate. The York princesses have both attended Kate’s Christmas concert in years past (they skipped in 2025 though) and William invited B&E to a palace garden party he hosted in 2024. So, I would say that there’s a lot of back-and-forth about whether the Yorks and the Waleses actually get along. These days, as the Epstein Files reveal more and more about the Yorks, it seems William and Kate want to act like they’ve ALWAYS hated Beatrice and Eugenie and they always will.
The Epstein Files could put further strain on an already uneasy relationship between the Prince and Princess of Wales and Beatrice and Eugenie – with tensions between the four existing long before the latest revelations. The most recent tranche of documents has raised serious questions about how much the two Princesses knew about their parents’ dealings with the paedophile financier. One email sent by Epstein in 2015 – after he was convicted for soliciting sex from girls as young as 14 – boasted to a friend that Beatrice ‘liked’ him.
After King Charles stripped Andrew, 65, of all his military and royal titles, experts have suggested the Prince of Wales might take the same hard-line approach with his cousins. William, 43, will be watching closely as the Epstein Files continue to be made public while evaluating Beatrice and Eugenie’s future within the Firm – especially considering his wife’s frosty relationship with them.
‘William and Kate don’t appear to be close to either of the sisters. They haven’t got that much in common,’ a source told the Daily Mail.
Eugenie’s closeness with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle is said to have left the Princess of Wales ‘cautious’ since Megxit, and Kate is ‘seldom seen’ with either sister, they added.
In 2016, a photograph of the sisters trailing in the wake of Kate at a Buckingham Palace garden party made headlines, particularly because the Princesses were giving her, what appeared to be, some rather chilly looks.
‘William has made a point of inviting Beatrice and Eugenie, and other cousins, to help him host a Buckingham Palace garden party once a year. But there’s no sign of him ever wanting his cousins to be taxpayer-funded working royals. That’s been made pretty clear,’ the Daily Mail’s royal source said. ‘Eugenie, particularly, seems to be closer to Harry than she is to William.’
Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams said: ‘We know that the sisters, especially Eugenie, were friendly with the Sussexes, though reports vary as to whether this remains the case. It is therefore unsurprising that Catherine appears to have been cautious in her relations with them. The sisters face an enormous challenge, being happily married, well adjusted and with careers, but clearly wanting to do more charity work as princesses. However, their parents are engulfed in a very serious crisis which may prove absolutely cataclysmic’.
Mr Fitzwilliams added: ‘Andrew’s alibi on Newsnight of celebrating Beatrice’s 13th birthday at the now infamous Pizza Express in Woking involved her in the Newsnight interview. Reports have indicated that she favoured it. Catherine will have noted the problems the sisters face, no doubt with some sympathy, but will undoubtedly also be wary, given the sensitivity of their current situation. Whatever the nature of the relationship between them, it is unlikely we will see them together with her very soon.’
[From The Daily Mail]
The sense I’m getting is that William and Kate want to position themselves as “always right” and “having incredible foresight about various royals’ characters, which is why Will and Kate preemptively treated the Yorks and Sussexes like sh-t.” When the truth is, there’s plenty of evidence that William and Kate have, at times, been more than happy to use Prince Andrew and his daughters as cudgels against Prince Harry and Meghan. William was happy to hang out with the Yorks and Kate was happy to invite Beatrice and Eugenie to her Christmas piano recitals when the message was “we’re all united against the Sussexes.” But sure, I’ll buy that Kate has always been bitchy and mean towards Beatrice & Eugenie. But that doesn’t prove what they think it does.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
-
-
(Left – right front) Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Queen Elizabeth II and the Duke of Edinburgh attend a garden party at Buckingham Palace in London.,Image: 530904367, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS – Fee Payable Upon Reproduction – For queries contact Photoshot – sales@photoshot.com London: +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles: +1 (310) 822 0419 Berlin: +49 (0) 30 76 212 251, *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: /Avalon
-
-
The Queen’s grandchildren, Prince William, Prince of Wales, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Zara Tindall, Peter Philips, Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie, Lady Louise Windsor and James, Viscount Severn, arrive to hold a vigil beside the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II as it lies in state on the catafalque in Westminster Hall, at the Palace of Westminster, London.,Image: 723638763, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Ian Vogler / Avalon
-
-
The Queen’s grandchildren, Prince William, Prince of Wales, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Zara Tindall, Peter Philips, Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie, Lady Louise Windsor and James, Viscount Severn, arrive to hold a vigil beside the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II as it lies in state on the catafalque in Westminster Hall, at the Palace of Westminster, London.,Image: 723638773, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Ian Vogler / Avalon
-
-
(left to right) Zara Tindall, Lady Louise, Princess Beatrice, the Prince of Wales, the Duke of Sussex, Princess Eugenie, Viscount Severn and Peter Phillips hold a vigil beside the coffin of their grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, as it lies in state on the catafalque in Westminster Hall, at the Palace of Westminster, London.,Image: 724023557, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Aaron Chown / Avalon
-
-
Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank arriving for the ‘Together at Christmas’ Carol Service at Westminster Abbey in London. The service will be broadcast on ITV1 on Christmas Eve as part of a Royal Carols: Together At Christmas programme, narrated by Catherine Zeta Jones and featuring an introduction by Kate and tributes to Queen Elizabeth II.,Image: 744946560, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Kirsty O’Connor / Avalon
-
-
Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank during the ‘Together at Christmas’ Carol Service at Westminster Abbey in London. The service will be broadcast on ITV1 on Christmas Eve as part of a Royal Carols: Together At Christmas programme, narrated by Catherine Zeta Jones and featuring an introduction by Kate and tributes to Queen Elizabeth II.,Image: 744946585, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Yui Mok / Avalon
-
-
WINDSOR, ENGLAND – MAY 07: King Charles III, Catherine, Princess of Wales, Princess Charlotte of Wales, Princess Eugenie, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and Princess Beatrice of York are seen during the Coronation Concert on May 07, 2023 in Windsor, England. The Windsor Castle Concert is part of the celebrations of the Coronation of Charles III and his wife, Camilla, as King and Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the other Commonwealth realms that took place at Westminster Abbey yesterday.,Image: 774478815, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Chris Jackson/Avalon
-
-
Christopher Woolf, Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi attend The “Together At Christmas” Carol Service at Westminster Abbey on December 08, 2023 in London, England. Spearheaded by The Princess of Wales, and supported by The Royal Foundation, the service is a moment to bring people together at Christmas time and recognise those who have gone above and beyond to help others throughout the year.,Image: 827899905, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Chris Jackson/Avalon
-
-
Princess Beatrice walks to attend the “Together At Christmas” carol service at Westminster Abbey in London, Britain, December 6, 2024.,Image: 943747731, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Isabel Infantes/Avalon/Avalon
-
-
Britain’s Kate, Princess of Wales during a visit to Wakefield Trinity Rugby League club in Wakefield, England, Tuesday, 27 January 2026.,Image: 1069804164, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Ian Hodgson/Avalon
-
-
The Princess of Wales arrives ahead of an audience with the Archbishop of Canterbury Dame Sarah Mullally at Lambeth Palace, London. Picture date: Thursday February 5, 2026.,Image: 1072320116, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Aaron Chown/Avalon
-
-
Members of the British Royal Family attend a Christmas service at St. Mary Magdalene Church on the Sandringham estate
Featuring: Princess Beatrice
Where: Sandringham, United Kingdom
When: 25 Dec 2024
Credit: Cover Images
After just reading the other post about Kate in her 20s, with the healthy, fun-looking, sporty, clubbing pics … I wonder what that girl would think of the strained, drawn, bitchy looking woman in these photos? Sad on some levels, no? Get what you wish for, I suppose.
Huge difference in her looks and demeanor between the photos in her twenties and now, she is not only skeletal but also looks empty if that makes sense, it’s like the BRF sucked the life right out of her and only the shell remains. Definitely a cautionary tale…
Sounds about right – I think that’s what the BRF wants in married-in women: empty shells with no agency or opinion of their own.
Has Kate (sorry, “sources”) anything to say about her brothers ex Donna Air and her meetings with Epstein after his conviction? That web between Epstein and various royal associates is very tangled.
It certainly is.
Is it me, or are they trying to smear Kate? I wonder what’s really going on? Is there something explosive coming up? Hmmm!
I think they’re trying to say Kate’s snotty behavior toward B&E was prescient! She knew all along it was best to keep them at arm’s length because something something Andrew & Epstein! The reality is much more prosaic–Kate’s not a girl’s girl, she is in fact a mean girl, & has no friends & feels no compunction whatsoever to try to develop relationships with her husband’s cousins.
If Kate really understood the ethos of the family she married into — in a class of its own — she would understand that hanging people out to dry is only a last resort, and once it’s done, it’s really as if that person never existed. It’s like Edith Wharton said, it’s not a rejection… it’s an eradication. You might as well try to come back from the dead. Andrew was never cast out, Sarah was. Diana was. And Kate should be very careful about their example. They also only married in.
So this is what I was saying in the other article, it feels like the crisis manager is just trying to get ahead of everything. And I think that is fair to say that they are definitely trying to act like they knew so much about the Yorks beforehand. Which would also tie into the article about William wanting Andrew out since at least 2019 from yesterday. Also it explains them trying to muddy the water around the cancer video, and everything else from this weekend. They don’t know what’s going to come out and from what direction so they’re trying to get ahead of everything. It’s incredibly sloppy though, and doesn’t speak to the effectiveness and talent of the crisis manager.
That being said, everything in this family feels so transactional. Does anyone actually like anyone else? Because they’re always trying to say what Harry is missing out on not coming to Sandringham for Christmas and not coming to Trooping and everything else, but you have reporting about how the Prince and Princess of Wales don’t really care for two blood royal princesses, they don’t like or trust the fifth in line to the throne and his wife, and they always found the former Duke of York as despicable, and they only speak to the King and Queen when they have to. What warm and fuzzy family stuff is Harry missing out on?
I believe that WandK are tolerated but not liked by many members of the family.
Agree with everything you say!
These tabloids are still trying to lump Harry and Meghan’s “transgressions” in with Andrew’s and it needs to stop.
Harry and Meghan left the UK because they didn’t want to be hounded by tabloids anymore when their own family wouldn’t protect them.
Andrew is accused of sex crimes against victims of human trafficking.
What I’m getting from these articles is that WandK are not liked by other members of William’s family. I do recall when Zara married Mike and they had a pre-wedding party on the royal yacht, WandK seemed to interact well with everyone, Kate particularly seemed to enjoy being around members of William’s family. I wonder what changed, I’m leaning towards thinking that WandK got to big for their britches, too willing to remind everyone that They were the golden couple, the future K and Q, that everyone else really didn’t matter.
Lastly, William’s obsession that nobody, outside of his nuclear family, will be taxpayer funded royal worker bees is really so shortsighted. I can’t imagine that the Wales kids are being taught about hard work and caring for others so that small family will probably top out at 500-700 engagements a year, combined. I don’t think that the Gen Z taxpayers will be thrilled to support them in the luxury that they are very accustomed to. I do believe that William’s reign will be the last and all due to him.
While I’m sure Kate and William have always pulled rank, I think that was probably to be expected and I don’t know that the wider family has ever been surprised by that. The bigger issue, from what I can tell, is that in the past several years the Wales seem to have isolated themselves even further from the wider family.
Jais, how is your leg healing? Are you able to get around okay?
Yes, I agree that WandK have isolated themselves and imho, to a distressing degree.
Thx for asking Harla! I’m weight-bearing now! But no lie it’s been rough going with physical therapy and trying to get the swelling down. Apparently, it could be 6 months to a year before I’m walking close to how I used to. But I’m grateful that I will. I just didn’t realize the length of the recovery at the outset. How is your wrist? Sending you healing and joy!
The recovery and PT is taking longer than I expected too! I’m trying to practice patience and grace for myself but it’s difficult when I can’t do so many simple things. I was having issues with swelling but a steroid shot helped, very painful but it helped.
At one of those Christmas Carole’s concert thingy, maybe the one where they dressed up as the burgundy brigade, there’s video of Kate warmly hugging Eugenie and Beatrice and Zara. Pretty sure that was when Kate was trying to prove that she was a hugger too. Anyways, I can believe there was friction when they were young but at this point it’s more like relative/acquaintances that are somewhat warm to each other when they see each other . No more no less. They seem to have a bigger issue with the fact that Eugenie is close with Harry and Megan than anything Epstein related. Which tells you all you need to know.
I’ve never believed that Beatrice and Eugenie were close to William and Kate. The dynamics in that family are you do what the monarch and heir want you to do. So they were at the carol concerts and the garden party not because they wanted to go but they were told by the Palace that they had to be there. I have no doubt that Kate has been a mean girl to the York sisters.
Yep, Kate was always a mean girl. Also, it was reported a long time ago, decades, that William always looked down on his York cousins as being inferior (meaning lineage). Don’t know why he would view Zara’s lineage as better. There have long been stories of William not being close to Eugenie and Beatrice. I view this Epstein saga as a way for William to dump his York cousins once and for all.
Also, Kate continued her mean girling well into her marriage. There are those weird precedence rules within the Royal family regarding a married-in having to curtsy to and give deference to blood royals when they are not with their spouse. I’m pretty sure Kate didn’t like that, for the longest time after she married William she never appeared with other royal family members without her husband. Then, when she started to she wouldn’t observe the family’s precedence rules. She would not courtesy to and would barge ahead of the blood royals. I’m wondering if that’s why she’s being side-eyed in that photo. Was William with her? Or, did she just make a rude comment to Beatrice and or Eugene?
No wait just a minute! Wasn’t there an article recently about Peg liking Beatrice better because Eugenie has a relationship with Harry? This was just a week or so ago. Now they hate both sisters. Please make it make sense.
They just do not keep track of their lies! Granted, they write so many it must be hard to. Maybe someone can introduce them to Excel spreadsheets? 😉
Has Kate ever been close to ANY woman other than her mother? She probably doesn’t even care about the Epstein crimes. She only cares about the reputational damage to the Royal Family. Beatrice and Eugenie should just cut their losses and ditch The Firm and let Bill and Cathy flounder and fail trying to do it all by themselves. Eventually all the older royals will be gone and it’ll just be those two proving what a waste of resources they are.
Yes to all of this.
👏👏👏
This is all about using Bea and Eugenie to provide cover to strip the Sussexes titles. If they take the Sussex titles PLUS the York girls titles he thinks it will make him look less racist and petty and more like he’s inoculating the Firm from bad elements—a leader making the tough decisions. So if he can tie the girls to Epstein, that gives him the fig leaf he’s looking for.
The problem is he’s just as tied to Epstein as they are so I’m not sure that’s going to fly. I think a lot of people will see it for what it is— petty, vengeful and small.
But he needs the cooperation of parliament to strip the Sussex titles. Harry is not going to have the same gentleman’s agreement that Charles has with Andrew.
I think they mean take the title of Prince/Princess which the monarch can do. Not the peerage because B and E don’t have one.
Can someone please take the time to remind waity that is sitting on her high horse of her commoner doors to manual beginnings and that her parents are broke asses who scammed honest people out of their money. Like who does this woman think she is ?
😆
I’m confused about how the York sisters are supposed to be somehow responsible for their father’s heinous abuse of children? Not a fan of the BRF at all, but how is it their fault? They were teenagers at the time.
Of course they are not responsible for his acts of sexual abuse, however, what about being complicit in a cover-up?
Beatrice would know whether or not her father was with her and a group of friends at a pizza place for her birthday. Did she lie about that? Maxwell has now come out and confirmed that the picture of her with Andrew and Guiffre was real. Appearing to staunchly support their father (and possibly lie to cover for him) when all evidence appears to point to his guilt is bizarre.
I also think that at 19 and 20 years old they had to have known that Epstein had just been released from prison when they went to visit him with their mother. That didn’t ring any alarm bells?
And, why have they not come out to publicly support the sex-trafficking victims of Epstein and Maxwell? Eugenie is involved with a sex-trafficking charity (as her father was previously!), how is it that she can remain silent?
“Catherine will have noted the problems the sisters face, no doubt with some sympathy.”
As if! Catherine only has sympathy for Catherine.
While she was Waity Katie, before she married in, the Yorkies mean-girled & mocked Kate. I’m sure Kate is taking her “best served cold” revenge on them now.
Nope, you have that the wrong way ’round. There were reported instances of Kate mean-girling the York girls and of her being rude and mean to other women that dared to come around William.
The charity event where Kate lied to Beatrice about it having a themed was documented and there was at least another incident where Kate and Pippa were nasty to Beatrice and Eugenie during a fashion show. Keeping in mind that Eugenie is 8 years younger than Kate and this stuff was happening when Kate was in her mid 20s, we basically have Kate and Pippa being mean girls to teen girls.