Royalist: Prince William has been calling Prince Harry ‘paranoid’ since 2019

One of the Windsors’ biggest go-to moves when they’re scapegoating someone or trying to delegitimize a critic or a rogue royal is pretty simple: just say that the person is crazy. Say that you’re worried about “their mental health.” Call the person “paranoid.” Say you have no idea where this person got those frankly bonkers ideas. The Windsors famously pulled that move (and then some) with Princess Diana. The Windsors have been trying to pull that move on Diana’s youngest son for YEARS. They’ll remind everyone of Harry’s own admissions about his mental health, then they’ll adopt a sympathetic tone of “poor Harry, he’s always had problems, he’s always been difficult, he’s always been paranoid. Well, guess what Russell Myers’ new biography of the Prince and Princess of Wales includes? Yeah, you guessed it. From The Royalist Substack:
I was told last year that William and his father were both left muttering darkly that Harry was “paranoid” when he suggested in a BBC interview last year that certain people at the palace wanted him dead. So I’m not surprised to learn that Prince William used the same word after he watched his 2019 interview with Tom Bradby, in which Harry first confirmed long-standing rumors of a rift between himself and William by saying they were on “different paths.”
Now a new biography of William and Catherine by the royal correspondent at U.K. newspaper the Daily Mirror, Russell Myers, has revealed that the interview, in which Harry also said camera flashes gave him PTSD, cemented William’s belief that he had “lost his brother,” and that Harry was “paranoid, angry, obsessive and firmly rooted in the past.”
William’s assessment makes it clear, I would argue, that William sees Harry’s rupture with the family not as the inevitable outcome of some historic injustice, but partly as a petulant choice and partly as the expression of a mental health crisis/breakdown.
Prince William concluded that his younger brother Prince Harry had become “paranoid” after watching the Bradby interview in which Harry publicly acknowledged a rift between them, according to a new biography of the Prince and Princess of Wales.
The book, “William and Catherine: The Intimate Inside Story”, says the ITV film, “Harry & Meghan: An African Journey,” marked the moment William felt he had “lost” his brother. An insider quoted in the book says William believed Harry had become “paranoid, angry, obsessive and firmly rooted in the past.”
In the film, Harry told ITV news anchor Tom Bradby that he and his brother were “on different paths,” confirming long-running speculation about a rift but insisting that he still loved William and that the pair would “always be brothers.” Myers reports that the Bradby documentary also crystallized William’s fear that he had “lost my brother.”
Myers places particular emphasis on the Bradby documentary as a turning point. I have long pointed to the film as a key moment when the feud between the brothers became effectively irreversible as Harry directly acknowledged, on camera, that the family was divided.
The new biography also revisits the long-running question of how William and his wife, Catherine, Princess of Wales, reacted to Meghan’s arrival. Myers suggests William was initially pleased for Harry and found Meghan “refreshing,” a portrayal that aligns with earlier accounts that William publicly supported the relationship and worried about media intrusion. I’m not so sure. People familiar with the early dynamics between the couples have told me that William and Catherine took an immediate dislike to Meghan and consistently urged Harry to slow down the romance, advice he interpreted as patronizing and snobbish. Indeed, that version of events echoes the account given in Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand’s 2020 book “Finding Freedom,” which reported that William’s warning to “take as much time as you need to get to know this girl” angered Harry, who heard in the phrase “this girl” a tone of class-based “condescension.”
It’s bizarre to me that Harry’s 2019 interview (as part of the larger ITV documentary, done during the Sussexes’ African tour) was some kind of breaking point for William. Think about all of the sh-t William had been doing to Harry and Meghan for months already! And all Harry really did was acknowledge that things weren’t going great and he felt that he and William were on different paths. Incredibly mild stuff in the grand scheme of things, right? It’s almost as if William was already primed to jump down Harry’s throat over any little thing at that point. And all of the stuff about Harry’s “paranoia” is… well. They called Diana paranoid too. Harry has well-founded fears about history repeating. Harry has every reason to be concerned.
The incandescent one is really the paranoid one just look who he is fighting a one sided battle with? His brother who left and doesn’t give a shit about what Peg the incandescent rage monster is doing.
He called his mother paranoid, too. Yikes.
Well, it looks like paranoid is William’s favorite word 🤣🤣🤣 or limited vocabulary 🤣🤣🤣
The one who’s clearly paranoid is William. A bad conscience will do that to you.
And if anyone should be guilt ridden for their actions it’s Willy but narcissistic abusers never are and imo that is what Willy is.
Charles/Camilla called Diana paranoid in the press before her death AND the royals denied her appropriate security based on title nonsense rather than actual risk after the Wales divorce. (She lost her HRH title in the divorce). The Windsors dusted off the playbooks they used with Edward and Diana when they decided to target Harry and Meghan. They literally repeat the same language and themes in rota briefings. It isn’t paranoia if “they” are out to get you, but think “they” are clever by setting a fatal scenario into action by smearing you in the press/online to inflame public sentiment, leaking your location, denying you appropriate security and waiting for the inevitable. Will-not’s 6 year long tantrum isn’t about Harry leaving. It is anger that the Diana playbook didn’t work against the Sussexes because they understood they needed a leak-free circle and worldclass security.
💯, tndemocrat
Ah yes, Harry who had his funding and security abruptly revoked at the same time that his exact location was leaked by the palace. Oh yes, he’s soooo paranoid. Um no. He’s smart.
Harry’s location was leaked so many times!
In the army – twice. While on trips with his gfs. In Canada after he left with Meghan and at the same time his security was pulled. In the US, while staying at Tyler Perry’s home.
He and Meghan have both been chased through the streets of NYC, stalked, and receive credible horrific death threats daily. Not to mention the fire that almost took Archie. And the multitude of things we aren’t privy to that have been thwarted by their security team.
It’s sickening. And to act as though each event both didn’t happen or if it did happen, it happened in a vacuum. Unrelated to anything else. Just a singular woopsies. As if there isn’t a clear pattern of Harry and Meghan being intentionally placed in harms way by the palace.
To act as though that’s not simple fact is so deceitful and harmful. Which is the point.
Just like he called his own mother Paranoid. Yeah sure, Scooter “approved” of Meghan. So much so he told his brother to “slow down.” Lots of rewriting history in this book. Scooter is the one firmly rooted in the past. Harry and Meghan left for a new beginning. They are not rooted in the past. Scooter is obsessive and in total denial.
The monarchy is in a precarious existential place at the moment. The Sussexes have left the royal institution and carved out a life for themselves independent of the institution.
This attempt to rewrite history without credible sources by lying about well documented events and facts already truthfully exposed in Spare by the person who experienced the events (told in first person voice), particularly in light of what is being viewed as the Windsor’s cover up and protection of Prince Andrew after his lies and involvement with Epstein’s trafficking, and his peddling of government secrets have been exposed, will not be helpful to the Windsors. The majority of the public, those who are not royal sycophants, are fed up of the royal family and their lies. They are aware of the propaganda now.
The Windsor brand is viewed as a toxic dysfunctional royal ‘mafia’ family and institution. The Sussex brand has now been solidified as the authentic brand. The Sussexes escaped the toxicity and are living a wholesale family life on another continent. 🤷🏽♀️
I hate the carefully chosen gaslighting / rewriting truth words of this article.
Harry had PTSD from his childhood experiences being with his mom
while she was being chased and harassed by the paps. He had PTSD from his mother’s death, both the trauma of losing a parent and losing her as a direct result of being chased by the paps. He had PTSD from the lies written about his mother, himself and the women he met or dated. He had PTSD from the way in which he was constantly portrayed as less than, as stupid, as constantly messing up, as a drug addict. He had PTSD from watching his wife be the target of both the institution he happily brought her inside and the media of an entire commonwealth that tried to destroy her, to erase her completely. He had PTSD from reliving what happened to his mother again via his wife.
Not from flashing lights.
Saying you are on a different path from someone also doesn’t mean anything other than – he’s the heir. And I’m the support. We are on different paths. Obviously.
William has silenced his mother. William has maligned his mother. William has tried to exile, silence and malign his brother and his brother’s wife. With the full backing of the whole royal network.
William is truly a horrible human being.
You’re not paranoid if you’re right.
Wasn’t it after the ITV interview that a press statement cosigned by the two brothers was published? A document that was never seen before being published nor signed by Harry?
After the interview William called him fragile. He sees him as paranoid also. Considering William’s attitude and briefings I would say Harry has reasons to be paranoid.
No the press statement came out after Harry and Meghan had announced that they were stepping back in 2020. The Times had put out a piece that William had bullied Harry and Meghan out.
This interview was 2019, the press statement came out a few months later.
Thank you @Amy Bee and @Becks1. Thanks to you I could find the statement again!
Is Tom Sykes believing that he’s breaking some new ground here? No doubt Russell Myers’ objective with the book was to give the Palace approved side of the story but Harry’s book gives a first hand view of his relationship with his brother. They never close and that William was not as welcoming to Meghan as he would have liked.
Seems to me William is paranoid. An unhinged , entitled paranoid beast. The jealousy and insecurity he shows for his better brother is the stuff of legends.
Its funny to me how “the moment William lost his brother” wasn’t Spare, wasnt Oprah, wasn’t January 2020 – it was Harry saying that they were on different paths. That was all it took for William to write him off – and in a way it makes sense, because William always viewed Harry’s role as following him on his (William’s) path, no matter what. The idea of Harry potentially having his own path must have infuriated William.
As for the rest – you’re not paranoid if you’re right.
I can understand why it infuriated William. It’s because Harry acknowledged and identified the rift between them. In families people can get away with a lot if no one calls it out, people ignore, pretend etc
But as soon as it’s named and identified then members are forced into acknowledging the conflict, taking sides, it cannot be comfortably ignored.
I imagine something similar is happening around their security arrangements. Harry has put it all out there publicly, uncomfortably, that he knows he is in danger. He doesn’t minimize it or soften it so as not to upset the sensibilities of the King. So all the King’s messaging about living and missing his grandchildren falls pretty flat against Harry’s stark reminder that the King chooses to put him in danger.
Ahh yes, the brother who has a clear disdain for therapy, who had a head injury while young and is clearly a tightly wound ball of rage and is often described as incandescent — he’s the mentally healthy one!
But the brother who’s done years of work on his mental health, who is open in his embrace of therapy, who chose safety and love over life trapped inside a vicious institution — he’s the mentally unstable one.
Got it.
The 2019 interview in South Africa was a few months after William attacked Harry in Jan 2019. The interview was also right before H&M sued the British tabloids after being discouraged for months/years (I just read “Finding Freedom” for the first time and found the timeline interesting). H&M left a few months after this so they were already making their unhappiness clear internally.
So, Meghan speaking to a reporter probably scared W but *Harry* naming the problem was between him and William probably scared the hell out of him. Too authentic, too believable, too indicative that Harry wasn’t going to be the family punching bag anymore. So W had “lost” him to better self esteem and a young family he needed to protect. Time to execute the “paranoid” playbook to discredit anything H said going forward.
Disgusting. But I don’t understand all the rehashing – is this the belated “we’re getting attacked, best attack Harry so the press will fixate on him, not me!” Used by Will, Charles, Andrew (?), etc.