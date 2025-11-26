Did Princess Kate invite Princess Beatrice & Eugenie to her Christmas concert?

Next week, the Princess of Wales will “host” her annual Together at Christmas concert at Westminster Abbey. The concert will be recorded on December 5th (two Fridays from now), and it will air on Christmas Eve. If the past is prologue, the ratings will continue to be in the toilet for this event. You can really tell that no one watches the program because the British papers are very careful to never report on the ratings. Now, all that being said, people will talk about the photos from the event on Dec. 5th. They’ll talk about what Kate is wearing and who Kate invited. There will be some kind of stunt involving the Wales children, and the women might try to coordinate coats again to “attack” the Duchess of Sussex. Well, one of the pre-Together stories is now “did Kate invite Princess Eugenie and Beatrice?” The York princesses attended the event in years past, but that was before their father was so dramatically un-royaled.

Kate Middleton is reportedly extending quiet invitations to Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie for her annual Christmas celebration — a move that speaks volumes about her desire to keep the royal family close and connected this holiday season. The claim comes from royal commentator and broadcaster Neil Sean, who says the Princess of Wales is making a deliberate effort to present a united front amid lingering controversies surrounding ex-Prince Andrew. “Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie received personal invitations for this year’s ‘Together at Christmas’ from Princess Catherine’s office,” Sean claimed to Fox News Digital. “This is Catherine’s project, and she has the final say — very similar to the way Prince William operates Earthshot,” said Sean. “Above all, yes, the royal family wants to be seen as united amid what has been a very difficult year.” “This puts the sisters in a very difficult dilemma,” Sean pointed out. “If they don’t attend, it looks like they’re snubbing a prestigious invite. If they do attend, they know there could be a media circus with them at the center of attention.” Fox News Digital reached out to Kensington Palace for comment. It’s understood there’s no official confirmation from any royal offices regarding attendance at this year’s festivities.

[From Fox News]

Honestly, it will be notable if Kate invites them and if Beatrice and Eugenie show up. While King Charles has been making it clear that he still wants B&E inside the institution in some way, Kate’s husband clearly disagrees. Scooter King William is already making eager plans to strip titles left and right, and I can only imagine how rude he is to his cousins behind the scenes. It will be tricky for B&E to navigate all of this, not just the concert. Oh, and it’s cute that anyone thinks that Kate would allow anyone to upstage her at the concert. Please. God knows, she’s probably organized another piano recital.