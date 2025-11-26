Did Princess Kate invite Princess Beatrice & Eugenie to her Christmas concert?

Next week, the Princess of Wales will “host” her annual Together at Christmas concert at Westminster Abbey. The concert will be recorded on December 5th (two Fridays from now), and it will air on Christmas Eve. If the past is prologue, the ratings will continue to be in the toilet for this event. You can really tell that no one watches the program because the British papers are very careful to never report on the ratings. Now, all that being said, people will talk about the photos from the event on Dec. 5th. They’ll talk about what Kate is wearing and who Kate invited. There will be some kind of stunt involving the Wales children, and the women might try to coordinate coats again to “attack” the Duchess of Sussex. Well, one of the pre-Together stories is now “did Kate invite Princess Eugenie and Beatrice?” The York princesses attended the event in years past, but that was before their father was so dramatically un-royaled.
Kate Middleton is reportedly extending quiet invitations to Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie for her annual Christmas celebration — a move that speaks volumes about her desire to keep the royal family close and connected this holiday season.
The claim comes from royal commentator and broadcaster Neil Sean, who says the Princess of Wales is making a deliberate effort to present a united front amid lingering controversies surrounding ex-Prince Andrew.
“Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie received personal invitations for this year’s ‘Together at Christmas’ from Princess Catherine’s office,” Sean claimed to Fox News Digital. “This is Catherine’s project, and she has the final say — very similar to the way Prince William operates Earthshot,” said Sean. “Above all, yes, the royal family wants to be seen as united amid what has been a very difficult year.”
“This puts the sisters in a very difficult dilemma,” Sean pointed out. “If they don’t attend, it looks like they’re snubbing a prestigious invite. If they do attend, they know there could be a media circus with them at the center of attention.”
Fox News Digital reached out to Kensington Palace for comment. It’s understood there’s no official confirmation from any royal offices regarding attendance at this year’s festivities.
[From Fox News]
Honestly, it will be notable if Kate invites them and if Beatrice and Eugenie show up. While King Charles has been making it clear that he still wants B&E inside the institution in some way, Kate’s husband clearly disagrees. Scooter King William is already making eager plans to strip titles left and right, and I can only imagine how rude he is to his cousins behind the scenes. It will be tricky for B&E to navigate all of this, not just the concert. Oh, and it’s cute that anyone thinks that Kate would allow anyone to upstage her at the concert. Please. God knows, she’s probably organized another piano recital.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Instar, Cover Images.
-
-
North America Rights Only/Special Restrictions Apply-Please See Caption – London, UK -20211224-Royal Carols – Together At Christmas
Copyright is this image is jointly vested in The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Alex Bramall. Please credit Alex Bramall. Not for use after 31st December 2021 without prior permission from Kensington Palace. News editorial use only; no commercial use including any use in merchandising, advertising or any other non-editorial use; no charge should be made for the supply, release or publication of the photographs; image must not be digitally enhanced, manipulated or modified and must include all of the individuals in the photograph when published. The Duchess of Cambridge accompanies singer Tom Walker on the piano during a performance of his song ‘For Those Who Can’t Be Here’. This was pre-recorded in the Chapter House at Westminster Abbey, the day before The Duchess’ carol service and the performance features in Royal Carols: Together At Christmas, which was broadcast by ITV on Christmas Eve 2021. Issue date: Friday December 24, 2021.
-PICTURED: Catherine Duchess of Cambridge
-PHOTO by: Alex Bramall/PA Images/INSTARimages.com
Disclaimer:
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact INSTAR Images for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207. This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. INSTAR Images reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
For images containing underage children: Be advised that some Countries may have restricted privacy laws against publishing images of underage children. Inform yourself! Underage children may need to be removed or have their face pixelated before publishing
-
-
Previously unissued photo dated 08/12/21 of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge taking part in ‘Royal Carols – Together At Christmas’, a Christmas carol concert hosted by the duchess at Westminster Abbey in London, which will be broadcast on Christmas Eve on ITV. Issue date: Wednesday December 22, 2021. Led by the duchess, and supported by The Royal Foundation, the service was attended by those Kate and William had spent time with during recent engagements, as well as members of the armed forces involved in Operation Pitting, young carers, faith leaders and those who may have been more vulnerable or isolated during the pandemic.,Image: 649207573, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS- Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, Model Release: no, Credit line: Avalon.red / Avalon
-
-
Christopher Woolf, Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi attend The “Together At Christmas” Carol Service at Westminster Abbey on December 08, 2023 in London, England. Spearheaded by The Princess of Wales, and supported by The Royal Foundation, the service is a moment to bring people together at Christmas time and recognise those who have gone above and beyond to help others throughout the year.,Image: 827900559, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Chris Jackson / Avalon
-
-
Princess Eugenie arrives at The “Together At Christmas” Carol Service at Westminster Abbey on December 08, 2023 in London, England. Spearheaded by The Princess of Wales, and supported by The Royal Foundation, the service is a moment to bring people together at Christmas time and recognise those who have gone above and beyond to help others throughout the year.,Image: 828291405, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Chris Jackson/Avalon
-
-
Britain’s Catherine, Princess of Wales, walks towards children who are performing at Westminster Abbey on the day of the “Together At Christmas” carol service, in London, Britain, December 6, 2024.,Image: 943702682, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Isabel Infantes/Avalon/Avalon
-
-
Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi walk to attend the “Together At Christmas” carol service at Westminster Abbey in London, Britain, December 6, 2024.,Image: 943747721, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Isabel Infantes/Avalon/Avalon
-
-
Princess Beatrice walks to attend the “Together At Christmas” carol service at Westminster Abbey in London, Britain, December 6, 2024.,Image: 943747731, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Isabel Infantes/Avalon/Avalon
-
-
The Prince of Wales, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis and the Princess of Wales during the Together At Christmas carol service at Westminster Abbey in London.,Image: 943982751, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Aaron Chown/Avalon/Avalon
-
-
-
-
Royals Attend ‘Together at Christmas’ Carol Service at Westminster Abbey in London.
Featuring: Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi
Where: London, England, United Kingdom
When: 15 Dec 2022
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages.com/Cover Images
**North America Rights Only**
-
-
Together At Christmas carol service at Westminster Abbey
Featuring: Edoardo Alessandro Mapelli Mozzi, Princess Beatrice, Zara Tindall
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 06 Dec 2024
Credit: Cover Images
-
-
Sorry I threw up a little after reading how “it’s her desire to keep the royal family close and connected this holiday season”! Couldn’t finish reading after that colossal bit of horse shit!!
I feel the same way! All of Kate’s talk about love and harmony, really falls flat for me when it’s so obvious that her and her husband bullied her husband’s brother and his family out of the family and out of the country.
The British media once again write Kitty up as Saint Catherine, the peacemaker, the only person to keep Incandescent Bulliam in check through her soothing personality, the one reaching out left and right, waving olive branches.
Which leaves everyone else in the position to either snub her, or steal her spotlight. As long as the British media plays the St Cat game no one can win. Wonder what the BM think they get in return? This lazy woman hardly gives them anything except articles about her latest wig/hair colour/buttons/pussy bows. What’s in for them?
@Lurker I have been waiting for an answer to your last question for years. What’s in it for the BM? I don’t know if we ever find out.
”Love, in all it’s forms”. What a big laugh coming from her.
Oh, here we go with the ‘united front’ articles-there’s always something to be united about when it’s Keen holiday season. Of course, it’s only certain royals who can unite, and always against some other royals.
How does one send a “quiet invitation”? You’re either invited or you’re not. I predict they’ll be there along with the Tindalls. Will Peter Phillips be there with Harriet? Will she outshine Kate? Will the colors be coordinated? The drama, lol.
Maybe she calls them and whispers it over the phone shhhh🤫🤫.
Maybe it’s a whisper shout, lol.
Also “Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie received personal invitations ………… from Princess Catherine’s office”. I am not sure how this works. Kate probably signed the printed invitation with a C.
First of all Neal Sean is not a credible source. Secondly, I’m going to assume that Kate will invite Beatrice and Eugenie because she likes the entire Royal Family to be at her concert.
Yeah that’s true, she has no one better to invite to this (pity she can’t invite herself since she thinks she’s so great)
This is St Kate’s big ‘look at me’ event – Harriet surely won’t be invited 😄 it would invite too many comparisons.
Technically, she’s just the fiancé and we know the Middletons like to wave around that no ring no bring thing or whatever, especially with other attractive women. But maybe they’ll make an exception as she’s not an American actress.
Yeah, they’re no way Kate’s going to let Bea and Eugenie’s presence upstage her holiday extravaganza.
Niel Sean is a YouTuber whose channel apparently thrives on disparaging Meghan, Harry and Democratic politicians. You don’t need to read any further, do you?
And I wish Harry and Meghan would play the drums and groove away all that crap.
Are the king and queen invited and will they be going?
Doubt if The Tampons will attend.