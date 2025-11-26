Did Princess Kate invite Princess Beatrice & Eugenie to her Christmas concert?

Next week, the Princess of Wales will “host” her annual Together at Christmas concert at Westminster Abbey. The concert will be recorded on December 5th (two Fridays from now), and it will air on Christmas Eve. If the past is prologue, the ratings will continue to be in the toilet for this event. You can really tell that no one watches the program because the British papers are very careful to never report on the ratings. Now, all that being said, people will talk about the photos from the event on Dec. 5th. They’ll talk about what Kate is wearing and who Kate invited. There will be some kind of stunt involving the Wales children, and the women might try to coordinate coats again to “attack” the Duchess of Sussex. Well, one of the pre-Together stories is now “did Kate invite Princess Eugenie and Beatrice?” The York princesses attended the event in years past, but that was before their father was so dramatically un-royaled.

Kate Middleton is reportedly extending quiet invitations to Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie for her annual Christmas celebration — a move that speaks volumes about her desire to keep the royal family close and connected this holiday season.

The claim comes from royal commentator and broadcaster Neil Sean, who says the Princess of Wales is making a deliberate effort to present a united front amid lingering controversies surrounding ex-Prince Andrew.

“Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie received personal invitations for this year’s ‘Together at Christmas’ from Princess Catherine’s office,” Sean claimed to Fox News Digital. “This is Catherine’s project, and she has the final say — very similar to the way Prince William operates Earthshot,” said Sean. “Above all, yes, the royal family wants to be seen as united amid what has been a very difficult year.”

“This puts the sisters in a very difficult dilemma,” Sean pointed out. “If they don’t attend, it looks like they’re snubbing a prestigious invite. If they do attend, they know there could be a media circus with them at the center of attention.”

Fox News Digital reached out to Kensington Palace for comment. It’s understood there’s no official confirmation from any royal offices regarding attendance at this year’s festivities.

[From Fox News]

Honestly, it will be notable if Kate invites them and if Beatrice and Eugenie show up. While King Charles has been making it clear that he still wants B&E inside the institution in some way, Kate’s husband clearly disagrees. Scooter King William is already making eager plans to strip titles left and right, and I can only imagine how rude he is to his cousins behind the scenes. It will be tricky for B&E to navigate all of this, not just the concert. Oh, and it’s cute that anyone thinks that Kate would allow anyone to upstage her at the concert. Please. God knows, she’s probably organized another piano recital.

18 Responses to “Did Princess Kate invite Princess Beatrice & Eugenie to her Christmas concert?”

  1. Susan Collins says:
    November 26, 2025 at 9:46 am

    Sorry I threw up a little after reading how “it’s her desire to keep the royal family close and connected this holiday season”! Couldn’t finish reading after that colossal bit of horse shit!!

    Reply
    • Harla says:
      November 26, 2025 at 10:02 am

      I feel the same way! All of Kate’s talk about love and harmony, really falls flat for me when it’s so obvious that her and her husband bullied her husband’s brother and his family out of the family and out of the country.

      Reply
      • Lurker says:
        November 26, 2025 at 10:18 am

        The British media once again write Kitty up as Saint Catherine, the peacemaker, the only person to keep Incandescent Bulliam in check through her soothing personality, the one reaching out left and right, waving olive branches.

        Which leaves everyone else in the position to either snub her, or steal her spotlight. As long as the British media plays the St Cat game no one can win. Wonder what the BM think they get in return? This lazy woman hardly gives them anything except articles about her latest wig/hair colour/buttons/pussy bows. What’s in for them?

      • Smart&Messy says:
        November 26, 2025 at 12:13 pm

        @Lurker I have been waiting for an answer to your last question for years. What’s in it for the BM? I don’t know if we ever find out.

      • Kat says:
        November 26, 2025 at 4:07 pm

        ”Love, in all it’s forms”. What a big laugh coming from her.

  2. Jen.bravest says:
    November 26, 2025 at 10:25 am

    Oh, here we go with the ‘united front’ articles-there’s always something to be united about when it’s Keen holiday season. Of course, it’s only certain royals who can unite, and always against some other royals.

    Reply
  3. jais says:
    November 26, 2025 at 10:26 am

    How does one send a “quiet invitation”? You’re either invited or you’re not. I predict they’ll be there along with the Tindalls. Will Peter Phillips be there with Harriet? Will she outshine Kate? Will the colors be coordinated? The drama, lol.

    Reply
  4. Amy Bee says:
    November 26, 2025 at 11:26 am

    First of all Neal Sean is not a credible source. Secondly, I’m going to assume that Kate will invite Beatrice and Eugenie because she likes the entire Royal Family to be at her concert.

    Reply
    • Lianne says:
      November 26, 2025 at 1:44 pm

      Yeah that’s true, she has no one better to invite to this (pity she can’t invite herself since she thinks she’s so great)

      Reply
  5. Someone pinched my user name says:
    November 26, 2025 at 11:50 am

    This is St Kate’s big ‘look at me’ event – Harriet surely won’t be invited 😄 it would invite too many comparisons.

    Reply
    • jais says:
      November 26, 2025 at 12:37 pm

      Technically, she’s just the fiancé and we know the Middletons like to wave around that no ring no bring thing or whatever, especially with other attractive women. But maybe they’ll make an exception as she’s not an American actress.

      Reply
  6. QuiteContrary says:
    November 26, 2025 at 1:24 pm

    Yeah, they’re no way Kate’s going to let Bea and Eugenie’s presence upstage her holiday extravaganza.

    Reply
  7. Maja says:
    November 26, 2025 at 4:00 pm

    Niel Sean is a YouTuber whose channel apparently thrives on disparaging Meghan, Harry and Democratic politicians. You don’t need to read any further, do you?

    And I wish Harry and Meghan would play the drums and groove away all that crap.

    Reply
  8. Seaside says:
    November 26, 2025 at 5:17 pm

    Are the king and queen invited and will they be going?

    Reply

