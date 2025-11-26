Prince William: ‘Behind every average man there is an even better wife’

You guys, peep the good-looking ginger!! These photos are from Tuesday. Prince William spent the day in Wales, visiting a youth club, walking on a beach and visiting a local business. He got a surprisingly good reception in Mochdre – a few older ladies wanted to hug him, and he took selfies with some of the kids and at least one good-looking ginger. I guess the Princess of Wales didn’t feel like leaving her palatial estate, Forest Lodge, for the day. Anyway, William’s outing went well for the most part. The bar is in hell for the Scooter King and his wife, but people seemed happy to see him, and he raised awareness for an important youth space. Typical for William, he had to insult someone. Check out his comments to Youth Shedz’s founder.
The Prince of Wales has said that “behind every average man is an even better wife”. Prince William, who celebrated his 14th wedding anniversary with the Princess of Wales this year, laughed and agreed, “This is it!” when told by a youth club leader how important his own wife’s support had been.
In an engagement at a youth club in Wales, the Prince also spoke about family life and the importance of sitting down to eat together, saying children should not be “by screens or disappearing off elsewhere”.
The “youth initiative space” is aimed at young people who have faced complex life challenges, including homelessness and bullying.
At Youth Shedz’s headquarters, in Mochdre, Wales, the Prince heard from children about how the project helped them overcome struggles with school and isolation.
Scott Jenkinson, 52, the founder of Youth Shedz, walked the Prince through different weekly group activities at the space, including cooking, gaming, podcasting and 3D printing. The Prince spoke to Mr Jenkinson and his wife, Sian, about the importance of having a strong supporting figure by your side.
“Were you there with Scott when he turned his life around? “ he asked Sian, after hearing of Scott’s previous challenges with homelessness and addiction. “He has done well to turn his life around.”
Sian replied: “He has, he really has.”
Scott said: “With my wife behind me. You know that.”
William nodded and replied: “This is it. Behind every average man there is an even better wife.”
[From The Telegraph]
Har har, William called this poor man “average.” He thought he was being witty, and the press ran with it like William was calling himself average or making a reference to Kitty and above-average wig collection. That’s not the context though, as you can see. It reminds me of that time that William insulted a woman’s cupcakes for no reason.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
William Prince of Wales on a beach walk with young people who
William Prince of Wales on a beach walk with young people who
His picture with the old lady hugging him : full disdain in sight.
I think it’s another situation of tall man, short woman. You never know where to put your arms.
LOL Lazy William, I hope his quote stays and people will start telling him his own quote whenever they have the opportunity 😂
That is indeed a hot ginger! ROWR. Thank you for this article which said something something about William but all I can see is the hotness of that ginger delight…Think I’ll ask Santa for something special under my tree this year lol
Those poor women who admire scooter he is such a loser. Now scooter hugs people.
He really has no social graces. You only rib people like that when you are good friends. You do not talk about a stranger like that to their face and heir community.
Will also looks very tan, like he has all year. He must be abroad often to maintain it, or he uses a tanning bed. I bet on the former.
Not much interactions with the kids and he sits near them.
The saying is “behind every great man is a great woman” implying that without support behind the scenes it would be difficult (if not impossible) for a man to be great. Meaning it takes a team/village/support to do great things.
Saying behind every average man is an even better wife is insulting to everyone. Like a woman who is better is settling for an average man and lifting him up to mediocracy?? WTH does that even mean?
English is not my language but I’ve heard the saying “behind every great man…”. Did he just call the man average; did I understand correctly? Didn’t he insult him by changing the saying? And he just called the man’s wife better than him but still no great? Is my reading comprehension that bad? Or William is just rude as usual?
Yes to all those things.
Also he called the man a man – making him an individual. But he called the woman a wife – defined by her societal role, by her relationship with a man and not as an individual.
It’s just another way in which women are denied access to their autonomy and value placed only on what they contribute to a man’s life, not on who the are.
Just a RUDE Assh_ _ _.
I don’t read too much into what William says. His lack of work experience makes him uncomfortable and awkward around strangers.
Someone should sit William down and explain how to make cute jokes that don’t punch down in some way. Idk if this old Etonian humor but it gets to a point. Once or twice fine. But if all the jokes come at the expense of others it’s an issue. And will become a bigger one as more of the spotlight is out on him as king. But maybe he doesn’t care. He’s gonna be king either way.
So I just saw that he visited a comedy school which sounds like a great space. Maybe they could give him some tips. William might need to do quite a few Yes And workshops to figure out how to play well with others.
I think that William is very socially awkward, which is unfortunate given the role that he was born into. So, in these situations he overcompensates by trying to be very buddy buddy/man of the people, but his natural personality and temperament always comes out.
He’s not a nice, humble guy, that has tons of shared experiences with the common man, and in trying to appear as one, he often says things that highlights the fact that he’s lived a life where there hasn’t been significant pushback on the cringe worthy or boneheaded things that he says. For most people by the time you’re in your mid forties, you would have been reprimanded, laughed at, or cursed out for saying some of the stuff that he does.
Prince Scooter is the typical entitled jerk who is surrounded by people who suck up and laugh at his jokes so he thinks he is freaking riot. He doesn’t get that he isn’t funny and sounds insulting. It is also very obvious that he really doesn’t like people. Everything with him is so forced.
The worst part is that it’s true. So many mediocre men are propped up by better women.
I took “average” to mean “regular” – the guy next door, man of the people etc. Awkward, not mean.
But like Trump why are we supposed to assume the best from him when his past interactions with and opinions of people align with him insulting people instead of being respectful? Him being unkind or rude makes it more likely that it wasn’t meant to mean “regular” but what he actually said which was “average”. He’s 44 years old and this has been his role for decades so we can’t treat him like a two year old who needs their parent to explain what they are trying to say every time he opens his mouth.
AMEN!!!
ITA to all of this. I took it to mean “typical” which isn’t insulting, but also that’s me and I’m super awkward as a public speaker. Thank goodness I wasn’t born in to the BRF, and I’d never have achieved elected status. We shouldn’t be giving mediocre white men who’ve achieved greatness through accident of birth a pass that none of us would get for flubbing a business meeting.
I’m going to give him some grace in this holiday season. He did something he was supposed to do and people liked it. If there’s good feeling people will brush off any social awkwardness.
Hugs and selfies! Wow, where are the tabloids to call this behaviour uncouth and low class!!!
Will is so unattractive. He’s done a reverse Dorian Gray. I like to think it’s karma.
It’s his failed beard.
If you blank it out somehow with your fingers, he actually looks alright neatly shaven. Seriously.
Negging (mildly insulting someone in order to get them to seek to impress you) is this guy’s standard operating procedure it seems. Embarrassing.
The one photo of him looking down at the redhead who’s sitting in front of the computer is giving off Mr. Burns vibes for some reason and I can’t unsee it.
The grimace he sports for the selfie with the ginger is off-putting and downright creepy. It’s as though Peg never learned how to genuinely smile.
I still think William is looking for “an even better wife” than he has now.
I agree. Too bad he’s stuck with the one he has and also, with a MIL who holds all the cards if he tries to get rid of her daughter.