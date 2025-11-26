You guys, peep the good-looking ginger!! These photos are from Tuesday. Prince William spent the day in Wales, visiting a youth club, walking on a beach and visiting a local business. He got a surprisingly good reception in Mochdre – a few older ladies wanted to hug him, and he took selfies with some of the kids and at least one good-looking ginger. I guess the Princess of Wales didn’t feel like leaving her palatial estate, Forest Lodge, for the day. Anyway, William’s outing went well for the most part. The bar is in hell for the Scooter King and his wife, but people seemed happy to see him, and he raised awareness for an important youth space. Typical for William, he had to insult someone. Check out his comments to Youth Shedz’s founder.

The Prince of Wales has said that “behind every average man is an even better wife”. Prince William, who celebrated his 14th wedding anniversary with the Princess of Wales this year, laughed and agreed, “This is it!” when told by a youth club leader how important his own wife’s support had been.

In an engagement at a youth club in Wales, the Prince also spoke about family life and the importance of sitting down to eat together, saying children should not be “by screens or disappearing off elsewhere”.

The “youth initiative space” is aimed at young people who have faced complex life challenges, including homelessness and bullying.

At Youth Shedz’s headquarters, in Mochdre, Wales, the Prince heard from children about how the project helped them overcome struggles with school and isolation.

Scott Jenkinson, 52, the founder of Youth Shedz, walked the Prince through different weekly group activities at the space, including cooking, gaming, podcasting and 3D printing. The Prince spoke to Mr Jenkinson and his wife, Sian, about the importance of having a strong supporting figure by your side.

“Were you there with Scott when he turned his life around? “ he asked Sian, after hearing of Scott’s previous challenges with homelessness and addiction. “He has done well to turn his life around.”

Sian replied: “He has, he really has.”

Scott said: “With my wife behind me. You know that.”

William nodded and replied: “This is it. Behind every average man there is an even better wife.”