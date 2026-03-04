TMZ: Angelina Jolie is not dating her hot French costar Louis Garrel

Back in the day, Angelina Jolie’s costars tended to fall in love with her. That’s how she got into this mess with Brad Pitt in the first place – all they did was make a movie together and a few months later, his marriage was over and he was all-in with Angelina. I still remember the stories about how she had all of the men on Alexander in a complete tizzy. On Maleficent, Sam Riley described being in complete awe of her, to the point where he felt compelled to bow to her. Well, Angelina is currently promoting Couture, a French film. She worked with French actor Louis Garrel, a 42 year-old Parisian. Well, there are rumors about a possible romance between Jolie and Garrel. TMZ is here to put a stop to those rumors.
Angelina Jolie and Louis Garrel are not taking their onscreen romance into real life … despite persistent rumors to the contrary. Sources close to Angelina tell TMZ … Angelina and her “Couture” costar are NOT dating.
It’s true that Angelina and Louis have been out to dinner … but our sources say they’ve only broken bread as friends, and that’s where their relationship stands.
We’re told Angelina and Louis are good friends who have friends in common … but she remains single and she’s only focused on her kids and her work.
Angelina’s ex-husband, Brad Pitt, is dating … he’s got a smoking hot girlfriend in Ines de Ramon … but Angelina remains single as a dollar bill.
Given the mention of Brad Pitt in TMZ’s story, I think it’s worth reminding everyone that Brad is still using lawsuits and the court system to abuse Angelina. He keeps tabs on her financially, he keeps tabs on her movements and he keeps tabs on her professionally. Meaning, if Angelina dated someone, Brad and his team would be the first ones to rush to TMZ and blab about it and paint her as a wanton woman/bad mother who has sex. That, more than anything, is why Angelina keeps a tight lid on her romantic life. That being said, Angelina has said in interviews that her focus in recent years has been on her kids, and I believe it. I don’t think she’s off somewhere, banging random French guys. She deserves that life though! I wish she was getting some. Louis is nice-looking. Oh, here’s some tea: Garrel was married to Laetitia Casta (remember her??) for years but they separated last year. Damn, Angelina did it again, you guys!!!
Paris, FRANCE Angelina Jolie looked stunning at the Paris premiere of Alice Winocour's French film "Coutures," wearing a silver see-through dress paired with a black coat for an elegant and striking appearance.
Paris, FRANCE Angelina Jolie heads back to her hotel as she leaves after Coutures Premiere in Paris.
I love that dress she’s wearing. Damn she’s gorgeous.
Im sorry, but since when Angelina speaks with TMZ, Brad’s PR mouthpiece, that couldnt finish this piece without insulting her?
Which is the clue that it’s not from AJ but BP.
Love her – I can’t wait to see Couture!!!
I’m laughing at the mention of Brad’s smoking hot girlfriend. Lordy, BP and TMZ have a close relationship. Pretty sure AJ might’ve gone to People magazine in response to this bc there’s a v recent article saying that no she has not dated anyone since the divorce and it’s all about the kids. I hope that’s her clocking BP and TMZ.
Exactly! The whole wording is really demeaning
I honestly have no idea if something is going on between those two, but I wouldn’t put it past Brad and his PR team to put that out (even though it wasn’t on anyone’s radar) so she needs to put out some additional comments abut it.
TMZ is just ridiculous. I won’t comment on another woman’s hotness. To each his own. But they make it sound like she’s at home waiting for a text that never comes. Lol she could have anyone she wants including the dudes half her age. She’s obviously single cause she wants it that way.
Louis Garel is currently dating Anja Rubik. Before Laeticia Casta he was with Valeria Bruni Tedeschi (Carla Bruni’s sister)
Garrel and Rubik broke up last October.
Brad the photo op dad, until the children didn’t want to be near him.
People talk about parental alienation, but all six children?
Brad has more money than Angelina and he can’t even buy his children.
Angie is living her life on her terms, she has raised 6 amazing children. If she wants some nookie, she’s getting it. If she wants a relationship she will find one and it won’t be broadcast by an outlet that is clearly team BP a violent drunk who terrorized his wife and children locked in a plane.
Louis Garrel is 6ft of gorgeousness!!😎😎😎
Unlike some HW actors with faux-intellect, Garrel is also multi-lingual (French, Italian) and erudite.
Get it Angie!🍾🍾
I don’t even want to think about what pitt might do if Angelina ever officially gets involved with someone. He’s deeply disturbed and obsessed with her. All this talk about Angelina’s intimate life, or rather lack thereof, and how SUPPOSEDLY hot his girlfriend is only confirms this. Sick pos and abuser.