TMZ: Angelina Jolie is not dating her hot French costar Louis Garrel

Back in the day, Angelina Jolie’s costars tended to fall in love with her. That’s how she got into this mess with Brad Pitt in the first place – all they did was make a movie together and a few months later, his marriage was over and he was all-in with Angelina. I still remember the stories about how she had all of the men on Alexander in a complete tizzy. On Maleficent, Sam Riley described being in complete awe of her, to the point where he felt compelled to bow to her. Well, Angelina is currently promoting Couture, a French film. She worked with French actor Louis Garrel, a 42 year-old Parisian. Well, there are rumors about a possible romance between Jolie and Garrel. TMZ is here to put a stop to those rumors.

Angelina Jolie and Louis Garrel are not taking their onscreen romance into real life … despite persistent rumors to the contrary. Sources close to Angelina tell TMZ … Angelina and her “Couture” costar are NOT dating. It’s true that Angelina and Louis have been out to dinner … but our sources say they’ve only broken bread as friends, and that’s where their relationship stands. We’re told Angelina and Louis are good friends who have friends in common … but she remains single and she’s only focused on her kids and her work. Angelina’s ex-husband, Brad Pitt, is dating … he’s got a smoking hot girlfriend in Ines de Ramon … but Angelina remains single as a dollar bill.

[From TMZ]

Given the mention of Brad Pitt in TMZ’s story, I think it’s worth reminding everyone that Brad is still using lawsuits and the court system to abuse Angelina. He keeps tabs on her financially, he keeps tabs on her movements and he keeps tabs on her professionally. Meaning, if Angelina dated someone, Brad and his team would be the first ones to rush to TMZ and blab about it and paint her as a wanton woman/bad mother who has sex. That, more than anything, is why Angelina keeps a tight lid on her romantic life. That being said, Angelina has said in interviews that her focus in recent years has been on her kids, and I believe it. I don’t think she’s off somewhere, banging random French guys. She deserves that life though! I wish she was getting some. Louis is nice-looking. Oh, here’s some tea: Garrel was married to Laetitia Casta (remember her??) for years but they separated last year. Damn, Angelina did it again, you guys!!!