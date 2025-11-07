Angelina Jolie’s lawyer: Brad Pitt’s lawsuit is an ‘effort to harass & control Angelina’

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s next court hearing is on December 17, a hearing in their years-long dispute over Angelina’s sale of Nouvel, her half of Chateau Miraval in 2021. The hearing will deal with Pitt’s demands that Angelina turn over her letters and emails to and from her lawyers and advisors. Pitt’s argument is that these communications will “prove” that… Angelina sold Nouvel?? I truly have no idea what Pitt’s legal argument is at this point, because he keeps changing why he’s suing Angelina. He’s been at this so long, I remember when his original argument was that Angelina didn’t even inform him of the sale, which was a blatant lie. Anyway, Angelina has refused to hand over the communications because some or all of them are privileged. In retaliation, Pitt’s lawyers have been releasing Angelina’s lawyers communications to THEM. That’s how we know that Brad is suing Angelina for $35 million in “damages,” damages which Pitt has yet to prove. Well, here’s more.

Brad Pitt sued ex-wife Angelina Jolie for $35 million in damages amid their ongoing legal battle over Château Miraval, according to new documents filed in court. On Oct. 29, Pitt’s legal team submitted into evidence communications to and from Jolie’s team regarding her 2021 sale of her stake in the French winery the former couple co-owned. One exhibit was a November 2023 email in which the Maria star’s lawyers responded to a lawsuit from Pitt, 61, allegedly involving millions in damages. “The burdensome nature of any production is a matter of Mr. Pitt’s own creation—he is suing Ms. Jolie for $35 million in damages,” wrote lawyers for Jolie, 50, at the time. “As a result, he has to incur the expense of producing the documents that will show (or not show) those damages.” An October 2023 email from Jolie’s team also mentions that the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star was “seeking ongoing damages for alleged harm to Miraval’s ongoing operations.” They also cited “Pitt’s continuing refusals to produce documents relating to the reasons why he needed his four-year NDA covering his personal misconduct,” saying those communications are key “to the heart of our case and must be produced.” Lawyers for Pitt have previously alleged that less than six months after Jolie sold her shares of Miraval, her lawyer proposed an even broader, mutual non-disparagement clause to Pitt in connection with their divorce proceedings. More recently, Jolie has claimed attorney-client privilege in refusing to provide contested documents, which her ex-husband’s side claims is improper withholding of information relevant to her sale. On Oct. 27, Pitt’s lawyers doubled down on requesting 22 of her documents. The case’s next public hearing is scheduled for Dec. 17. In a statement shared with PEOPLE, Jolie’s attorney, Paul Murphy said, “Mr. Pitt’s reply brief does not address our arguments and continues to rely on conjecture and speculation — all for the purpose of invading her privileged communications with her lawyers.” He continued, “This once again confirms that this lawsuit is the manifestation of Mr. Pitt’s years-long effort to harass and control Angelina. We look forward to the upcoming hearing.”

While I’m not a lawyer, it feels like Pitt and his lawyers are shooting themselves in the d–k and then crying about how Angelina made them do it. The emails from Angelina’s lawyers to Pitt’s team don’t prove anything other than “Pitt is stonewalling because he doesn’t actually have a legal argument here.” They’re like “if Angelina won’t release her privileged communications with her lawyers, we’ll release all of her lawyers’ communications to US, that will show her!” And then all of the emails are like “can you guys please produce some evidence of your bullsh-t claims?” As Jolie’s lawyer says, “This once again confirms that this lawsuit is the manifestation of Mr. Pitt’s years-long effort to harass and control Angelina.” That really is it.