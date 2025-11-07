Angelina Jolie’s lawyer: Brad Pitt’s lawsuit is an ‘effort to harass & control Angelina’

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s next court hearing is on December 17, a hearing in their years-long dispute over Angelina’s sale of Nouvel, her half of Chateau Miraval in 2021. The hearing will deal with Pitt’s demands that Angelina turn over her letters and emails to and from her lawyers and advisors. Pitt’s argument is that these communications will “prove” that… Angelina sold Nouvel?? I truly have no idea what Pitt’s legal argument is at this point, because he keeps changing why he’s suing Angelina. He’s been at this so long, I remember when his original argument was that Angelina didn’t even inform him of the sale, which was a blatant lie. Anyway, Angelina has refused to hand over the communications because some or all of them are privileged. In retaliation, Pitt’s lawyers have been releasing Angelina’s lawyers communications to THEM. That’s how we know that Brad is suing Angelina for $35 million in “damages,” damages which Pitt has yet to prove. Well, here’s more.
Brad Pitt sued ex-wife Angelina Jolie for $35 million in damages amid their ongoing legal battle over Château Miraval, according to new documents filed in court. On Oct. 29, Pitt’s legal team submitted into evidence communications to and from Jolie’s team regarding her 2021 sale of her stake in the French winery the former couple co-owned. One exhibit was a November 2023 email in which the Maria star’s lawyers responded to a lawsuit from Pitt, 61, allegedly involving millions in damages.
“The burdensome nature of any production is a matter of Mr. Pitt’s own creation—he is suing Ms. Jolie for $35 million in damages,” wrote lawyers for Jolie, 50, at the time. “As a result, he has to incur the expense of producing the documents that will show (or not show) those damages.”
An October 2023 email from Jolie’s team also mentions that the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star was “seeking ongoing damages for alleged harm to Miraval’s ongoing operations.”
They also cited “Pitt’s continuing refusals to produce documents relating to the reasons why he needed his four-year NDA covering his personal misconduct,” saying those communications are key “to the heart of our case and must be produced.”
Lawyers for Pitt have previously alleged that less than six months after Jolie sold her shares of Miraval, her lawyer proposed an even broader, mutual non-disparagement clause to Pitt in connection with their divorce proceedings.
More recently, Jolie has claimed attorney-client privilege in refusing to provide contested documents, which her ex-husband’s side claims is improper withholding of information relevant to her sale. On Oct. 27, Pitt’s lawyers doubled down on requesting 22 of her documents. The case’s next public hearing is scheduled for Dec. 17.
In a statement shared with PEOPLE, Jolie’s attorney, Paul Murphy said, “Mr. Pitt’s reply brief does not address our arguments and continues to rely on conjecture and speculation — all for the purpose of invading her privileged communications with her lawyers.”
He continued, “This once again confirms that this lawsuit is the manifestation of Mr. Pitt’s years-long effort to harass and control Angelina. We look forward to the upcoming hearing.”
While I’m not a lawyer, it feels like Pitt and his lawyers are shooting themselves in the d–k and then crying about how Angelina made them do it. The emails from Angelina’s lawyers to Pitt’s team don’t prove anything other than “Pitt is stonewalling because he doesn’t actually have a legal argument here.” They’re like “if Angelina won’t release her privileged communications with her lawyers, we’ll release all of her lawyers’ communications to US, that will show her!” And then all of the emails are like “can you guys please produce some evidence of your bullsh-t claims?” As Jolie’s lawyer says, “This once again confirms that this lawsuit is the manifestation of Mr. Pitt’s years-long effort to harass and control Angelina.” That really is it.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
He’s such an abusive POS.
While Pitt is harassing his ex wife she’s bravely going into an area of Ukraine where the Russians are literally stalking and murdering civilians using drones – that is, engaging in a “human safari”
I know you guys are likely doing a story on this. I have so much respect for her. That was incredibly brave and I hope she is able to shine more light on to what the Russians are doing to Ukrainians right now.
Absolutely agree. Been following the invasion of Ukraine and where Angelina visited is extremely dangerous, these safaris are no joke. His petty, vindictive obsession sits in sharp contrast with Angelina’s work and compassion.
He Just disgusts me now, the man used to make me swoon, now my lip sneers involuntary at the sight at him.
@CJW This man has turned into such a disgusting perpetrator who is using his Abuse of power within the industry & main stream media to distract attention away from his Domestic violence of Angelina Jolie and her children. He’s still going after her to abuse her financially, physically, mental, professional, attack her humanitarian work, he hates his children & making them suffer too
I don’t understand why he continues down this route. He doesn’t have a PR firm to tell him how bad this looks or any friends to tell him this is giving psycho energy? I don’t get it. His time would be much better spent trying to repair his relationship with his children – all of them, not just the biological ones.
This continued course of action hurts his career. Of course, no lawyer who is billing by the hour is going to tell him that. I don’t even want to think about how much he has paid in lawyers since they split. He could have done so much good in the world with that money or not even the world, how about his Make it Right architectural sh*tshow in New Orleans. He could have made it right already for those people.
Why does his gf stay with him when he is clearly obsessed with his ex and won’t let her go?
“Why does his gf stay with him when he is clearly obsessed with his ex and won’t let her go?” Huge paycheque?
Thd Heidi Fleiss doppelganger girlfriend stays with the perpetrator of domestic violence Brad Pitt because she’s signed his NDA and is a social climber, if you check out het parents & siblings social media they are acting as Pitt the children choking wife beater is the biggest catch , because he’s up graded their lifestyles too . Money wins over personal integrity
I don’t think the point of releasing these emails to People is so that readers will actually read them and see that there’s nothing there. It’s just enough to release the emails, spin the narrative to “see here’s PROOF!!!” and then commence the Angie-bashing. Read the comments on People. So many negative reactions to Angie while defending Brad. His lawyers can release emails about Angie’s favorite food to People and that’s enough to generate the hate comments. All this to publicly smear her, align sympathy to Brad just ahead of a court hearing.
I would take those comments with a grain of salt. I wouldn’t be surprised if a lot of those are bots. JD and other male celebrities have used the same tactics.
If he actually had a case he would be showing the “damages” her selling to another party has caused. He wanted her to keep her share as a way of controlling her that’s all that is. Any excuse to “force” her to deal with him.
I know this doesn’t get written about here but it reminds me of Halle Bailey dealing with DDG. He tried to stop her from going to Italy with their son. She was contractually obligated to go there to film a movie and he was aware of that. She even state he wasn’t even going to be in the US and that time and he too was traveling for work. He wanted visitation while she was there. He needed to have a monitor during those visits and his lawyer requested that she be the monitored. They denied this because she has a restraining order against him. It’s just sickening.
BP is just a narcissistic full stop. He really thinks he is in the right and wants to punish her for leaving.
It pisses me off, but does not surprise me at all, that none of this seems to be harming his career.
Isn’t that the way it goes.
I mean Sean Penn is on course for his 3rd Oscar!!!!!!!!😕
Thank you for continuing to post these articles. I hate clicking on them because reading the information is pretty traumatic for me but I know y’all operate on reader engagement and I think it’s *so* important that everyone continues to see what a POS Pitt continues to be. This form of abuse is something I would have never dreamed of before it happened to me, and a good friend as well. It’s so sickening that we (women in unsafe relationships) actually CANNOT get away from our abusers if they choose to keep harassing us through the legal system, costing us our own hard-earned money and freedom for years. As much as I wouldn’t wish this on anyone it has lightened my heart in a certain way to see Angelina deal with such a similar situation. If she fell into this trap too maybe I’m not as stupid as I feel. I don’t know, it’s just been weighing on me, so thanks again for not letting this get swept under the rug!
@Ash you not stupid, you’re human. Relationships are complicated and these men can be charming when they want to.
Okay, Angelina’s lawyer saying, “We look forward to the upcoming hearing” is chef’s kiss. Bc, yeah they do. All of this seems absurd and I can bet they’re like yeah let’s do this. See you in court, y’all is the vibe of someone who knows they’re about to legally decimate someone.
This creepy, creepy guy.
If you can get through it and want to see just how “off” he actually is, I invite you to watch the episode of “Celebrity IOU” he did with HGTV circa 2020. I could not complete watching the episode, myself. He just skeeved me out.
He doesn’t have a friend in the world to tell him to stop the harassment with frivolous lawsuits? It’s so sad. Of course I feel worse for her, but he’s just destroying his reputation and no one cares enough about him to tell him the truth.
Ironically, Angie herself warned him about this lawsuit and to drop it and he still insisted!
Off topic, but his face looks huge and not in a good way. Is he getting fillers?
Funny you should say that. In the pic w/blue suit, pink T, when I first glanced at the picture, I thought it was William Shatner!! My brain said: What’s William Shatner doing, how are he and Brad connected!! So yeah, his face does look huge.
He’s had multiple cosmetic procedures since his divorce, every year multiple times his face has changed every movie had a new face let’s not act its fillers only because its passed more than fillers
In many ways, the courts have been corrupted. I fear for Angelina more than I want to, Because I’m not 100% sure the judge will apply the law impartially. What if Drump were to whisper in the judge’s ear ‘hey, I want Brad to win’….. and then he does. I worry the rule of law is being diluted and challenged like it never has before.
“This once again confirms that this lawsuit is the manifestation of Mr. Pitt’s years-long effort to harass and control Angelina. We look forward to the upcoming hearing.”
THIS, POST SEPARATION ABUSE Of Angelina Jolie by Brad Pitt
Angelina Jolie’s soo brave going to Ukraine especially the most bombarded area, that takes massive risk to do so. Thank you for highlighting the flight of those people living under fire . Much respect foe Angelina Jolie for keep taking risks to highlighting world atrocities of Russia.
I hope you post on it kaiser
And then their’s Brad Pitt who seeks to harm Angelina Jolie and take pleasure doing so