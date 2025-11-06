Brad Pitt is seeking $35 million in ‘damages’ from Angelina Jolie

In 2021, Angelina Jolie finally offloaded Nouvel, which was her half of Chateau Miraval. She sold Nouvel to Tenute del Mondo for an undisclosed amount of money, which was most likely in the $60 million-range. Before she sold Nouvel to the Stoli subsidiary, she had been in negotiations to sell Nouvel to Brad Pitt, so he could buy her out and own 100% of Miraval. He offered her something like $55 million, spread out over several years, but the price wasn’t what bothered her – he wanted to attach an all-encompassing gag order to the sale, an NDA which would have effectively silenced Angelina on Pitt’s physical, emotional and financial abuse. She understandably balked at his terms, walked away from the negotiations (informing him that she was doing so and why) and quickly sold Nouvel to Tenute del Mondo. Months later, Brad Pitt sued her over the sale, first claiming that Angelina never informed him (she did) and that they had a secret, unwritten agreement that she would only sell Nouvel to him (bullsh-t). Well, now we know how much Brad is trying to get from Angelina:

Brad Pitt sued ex-wife Angelina Jolie for $35 million in damages amid their ongoing legal battle over Château Miraval, according to new documents filed in court. On Oct. 29, Pitt’s legal team submitted into evidence communications to and from Jolie’s team regarding her 2021 sale of her stake in the French winery the former couple co-owned. One exhibit was a November 2023 email in which the Maria star’s lawyers responded to a lawsuit from Pitt, 61, allegedly involving millions in damages. “The burdensome nature of any production is a matter of Mr. Pitt’s own creation—he is suing Ms. Jolie for $35 million in damages,” wrote lawyers for Jolie, 50, at the time. “As a result, he has to incur the expense of producing the documents that will show (or not show) those damages.” An October 2023 email from Jolie’s team also mentions that the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star was “seeking ongoing damages for alleged harm to Miraval’s ongoing operations.” They also cited “Pitt’s continuing refusals to produce documents relating to the reasons why he needed his four-year NDA covering his personal misconduct,” saying those communications are key “to the heart of our case and must be produced.” Lawyers for Pitt have previously alleged that less than six months after Jolie sold her shares of Miraval, her lawyer proposed an even broader, mutual non-disparagement clause to Pitt in connection with their divorce proceedings.

[From People]

If I’m getting this straight, Brad’s legal team submitted Angelina’s lawyer’s emails to the court, emails which prove that Pitt is throwing a tantrum, demanding $35 million in damages from Angelina, and failing to produce any evidence of those “damages.” Everything I’ve read about this lawsuit is completely bonkers from Pitt’s side, and it really feels like he sued Angelina out of spite, with literally nothing to back up his claims. Angelina is countersuing him for being such a f–king nuisance, and I hope her lawyers rip him apart in court.