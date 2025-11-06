Brad Pitt is seeking $35 million in ‘damages’ from Angelina Jolie

In 2021, Angelina Jolie finally offloaded Nouvel, which was her half of Chateau Miraval. She sold Nouvel to Tenute del Mondo for an undisclosed amount of money, which was most likely in the $60 million-range. Before she sold Nouvel to the Stoli subsidiary, she had been in negotiations to sell Nouvel to Brad Pitt, so he could buy her out and own 100% of Miraval. He offered her something like $55 million, spread out over several years, but the price wasn’t what bothered her – he wanted to attach an all-encompassing gag order to the sale, an NDA which would have effectively silenced Angelina on Pitt’s physical, emotional and financial abuse. She understandably balked at his terms, walked away from the negotiations (informing him that she was doing so and why) and quickly sold Nouvel to Tenute del Mondo. Months later, Brad Pitt sued her over the sale, first claiming that Angelina never informed him (she did) and that they had a secret, unwritten agreement that she would only sell Nouvel to him (bullsh-t). Well, now we know how much Brad is trying to get from Angelina:
Brad Pitt sued ex-wife Angelina Jolie for $35 million in damages amid their ongoing legal battle over Château Miraval, according to new documents filed in court.
On Oct. 29, Pitt’s legal team submitted into evidence communications to and from Jolie’s team regarding her 2021 sale of her stake in the French winery the former couple co-owned. One exhibit was a November 2023 email in which the Maria star’s lawyers responded to a lawsuit from Pitt, 61, allegedly involving millions in damages.
“The burdensome nature of any production is a matter of Mr. Pitt’s own creation—he is suing Ms. Jolie for $35 million in damages,” wrote lawyers for Jolie, 50, at the time. “As a result, he has to incur the expense of producing the documents that will show (or not show) those damages.”
An October 2023 email from Jolie’s team also mentions that the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star was “seeking ongoing damages for alleged harm to Miraval’s ongoing operations.”
They also cited “Pitt’s continuing refusals to produce documents relating to the reasons why he needed his four-year NDA covering his personal misconduct,” saying those communications are key “to the heart of our case and must be produced.”
Lawyers for Pitt have previously alleged that less than six months after Jolie sold her shares of Miraval, her lawyer proposed an even broader, mutual non-disparagement clause to Pitt in connection with their divorce proceedings.
If I’m getting this straight, Brad’s legal team submitted Angelina’s lawyer’s emails to the court, emails which prove that Pitt is throwing a tantrum, demanding $35 million in damages from Angelina, and failing to produce any evidence of those “damages.” Everything I’ve read about this lawsuit is completely bonkers from Pitt’s side, and it really feels like he sued Angelina out of spite, with literally nothing to back up his claims. Angelina is countersuing him for being such a f–king nuisance, and I hope her lawyers rip him apart in court.
Men and their audacity. Every time. God, he’s such a wanker.
SUCH a wanker. He’s a ghastly man.
Agreed on ghastly and your other comment outlining his behaviour, 100%. All I could muster towards him this morning was wanker 😅
Anyone-ANYONE-who is friendly with this a-hole is on my s**tlist.
First in line on my list, as if he wasn’t there already because of his unsolicited political opinions: George Clooney.
This is absolutely text book legal abuse from Pitt. Tangling her up with endless nuisance litigation, trying to prevent her going on with her life, and forcing her to keep engaging with his bullshit. I hope this case gets thrown out soon and she finally gets shot of him.
Spite. Never ending grab for control and revenge. I feel for her and for all those who have been or are in this litigious tug of war.
Exactly this!
I’m confused. Was this supposed to be the smoking gun? Her lawyers laying out he wants $35 million? I don’t understand what this means. You would have thought he had evidence that she was scheming to destroy him by purposely selling to someone who…what… ????
I’m so confused by this case. She went to him first, she refused his terms and found another buyer that he and the judge signed off on.
It sounds like he really doesn’t have much of a case and is just being a nuisance. He wants to bankrupt her for daring to leave and not allowing him to control her for the rest of her life.
The alleged harm is what? His partners wound allow him to treat the winery like a piggy bank and they are suing him for mismanagement????
I am also very confused by the documents he submitted. How do they help prove his case? Brad better have to pay Angelina’s legal fees. This is so far past ridiculous, at this point.
I am confused too! One of his lawyers even said he intended for her to keep the shares which is bonefide ridiculous. She doesn’t want to be in business with her abuser and he was ignoring her anyway. Did he think he could file this lawsuit to scare her into reversing the sale? I don’t think he’ll ever expected it go this far and is realizing details about the abuse will all be public. There’s no way out of it.
35 million? Jeez. Let this case be over soon and for BP to get nothing.
Someone should tell him he looks like an even bigger douchebag with all that midface-filler.
He looks like a bloated alcoholic. 😈
Seriously. He needs to seek damages from whoever made him look like Temu Marlon Brando in The Godfather.
Notsosocialb he is a bloated alcoholic.
Well played all of you! Elle: Temu Marlon Brando…heeheehee…
I think we are finding how powerful the technique of ridiculing the patriarchy-BP’s part of it!-can be.
Among his many sins-see “Se7en”-is vanity.
And she looks so haunted and sad in that pic. It breaks my heart
This dude is an abusive piece of shit who just cannot stop punishing Angelina for leaving him.
I cannot imagine being this dude’s girlfriend while he obsesses over punishing his ex–this has been going on for years and years at this point. I guess she gets to live a very rich lifestyle and is willing to put up with his bullshit.
This honestly reads like sore loser. You can definitely tell who left whom. Everything he does is performatively “at her”. I wish Angelina happiness, and quick resolution to the litigation. She’s earned the right to have peace in her life.
A non-disparagement agreement is different from an NDA, and I don’t see what downside Pitt’s lawyers could see in a mutual non-disparagement agreement. Unless Pitt just didn’t want his hands tied, because ruining her reputation with the public was always his objective. I can’t wait for all her kids to be 18 so she can let loose and tell the world what he’s done. If I were in her place, worrying about having to share physical custody would be the only thing holding me back.
Nothing says wanting a legacy for your kids like continuing an ongoing and very public harassment of their Mom. smh
This! My ex-husband’s lawyer told him basically that if you want a future relationship with your kids you don’t screw over their mother.
Trying to say this fight is for the kids falls flat when those same kids are estranged because of his (ongoing) abuse. Its no wonder Shiloh dropped he’s name.
And yet he’s paying no social penalty in Hollywood for being an abusive as*hole, because men like George Clooney continue to pal around with him.
He should be a pariah.
This has never been about the kids, their family or even their shared properties. This email just proves this is just about destroying her, because it doesn’t say anything else OR prove anything against her. This is deplorable on his PR, but they’ll spin this email to rouse the Angie-haters more so than his fans. Anything to throw vitriol on her. Let’s say she capitulates and gives him something to let this all go, his obsession with Angie will not stop there. He’ll continue to harass, bully and stalk her until she’s physically and emotionally destroyed OR what most family abusers want…their partner to come crawling back begging for forgiveness. Brad is nothing more than a vile, disgusting POS.
So even after the insult of the NDA, she proposed a mutual non-disparagement clause applying to both of them and he refused??
Utterly disgusting man whose still doing post separation abuse against Angelina Jolie and her children, Brad Pitt needs to be exposed for his continued abuses
Angelina really had a “lemon” of a husband. He needs to get over himself and move on. She’s well rid of him.
That new woman he’s involved with, Ines(?) should take heed of all of this. I would be backflipping the hell out of there if I were her, Brad is toxic waste. No doubt he’s convinced her that this all Angelina’s fault, she’s so mean to him!
He’s using the abuser playbook and betting that the public will back him. He’s a sick and demented little man.
My theory is he is stalking Angie–and this is the only way he can keep in contact wiht her.
As Angelina Jolie is The only woman to have dumped & divorced Brad Pitt and he’s still obcessed in trying to hurt her mentally, financially, professionally. People should stop pandering to this perpetrator of domestic violence Brad Pitt who abused Angelina Jolie and her children. No wonder children still fear him ..
Yet he’s “shocked” the kids don’t want to talk to him