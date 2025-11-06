Eden: Prince Harry ‘strongly hinted’ that he’ll be moving back to the UK!!

This week, Prince Harry wrote an essay for Remembrance Day. Within that essay, he wrote about his experiences in the British Army, his love of British banter, his travels to Ukraine and more. In one section, he wrote: “Though currently, I may live in the United States, Britain is, and always will be, the country I proudly served and fought for.” That one sentence caused every deranged royalist to scream, cry and throw up. The word “currently” will bring down the monarchy! According to them, “currently” not-so-subtly implies that Harry plans to move back to the UK at any moment and overshadow his brother 24-7!! Well, Richard Eden at the Daily Mail is definitely on the case. From Eden’s latest column:

When I revealed details last month of the ‘Establishment plot’ – backed by some senior politicians and courtiers – to bring back the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, there was much scoffing from their devotees. Why would they, members of the so-called Sussex Squad demanded to know, want to return to Britain when they are so happy in America?

This week, however, Prince Harry laid bare his real intentions in a single word buried in an article published to mark the forthcoming Remembrance Day. He wrote the personal 647-word essay, entitled The Bond, The Banter, The Bravery: What It Means To Be British, to emphasise his pride in his past military service. But the most meaningful word was included in a line about his living arrangements. Harry wrote: ‘Though currently, I may live in the United States, Britain is, and always will be, the country I proudly served and fought for.’

The key to the duke’s future plans is the word ‘currently’. Why include it? He could have easily said: ‘Though I may live in the United States…’ Imagine how many tea cups would go flying in their Montecito mansion if Harry were to describe Meghan as his ‘current’ wife! ‘Currently’ means ‘at the present time’ and is more than a strong hint that Harry (and his family) won’t be living exclusively in California much longer.

At the same time last month, while ‘sources close to Harry and Meghan’ were rubbishing my reports of the ‘plot’ to bring them back to Britain, the duke provided more concrete evidence of his plans to return. He wrote to the new Home Secretary, Shabana Mahmood, reviving his security battle with the British Government. The duke lodged a formal request with the Royal and VIP Executive Committee (Ravec), which is overseen by the Home Office, asking for a risk-assessment process to be conducted.

The reason that Harry revived his battle with the Home Office, despite the ‘Establishment stitch-up’ he claimed when he lost his appeal, is because he’s desperate to bring his family back to Britain. King Charles’s illness, and his ongoing cancer treatment, increase the sense of urgency.

As I have previously disclosed, the ‘plot’ to bring the Sussexes back even has a codename, ‘Project Thaw’, because the aim is to ‘warm up’ the duke’s and duchess’s frosty relationships with the rest of the Royal Family and with the British people.

This week, there was, however, a warning of the dangers of the Sussexes’ return. Their spokesman chose the very first day of Prince William’s visit to Brazil to announce details of Harry’s own overseas trip, to Canada for Remembrance events. The timing of the announcement seemed like a desperate attempt to overshadow coverage of William’s Rio trip. The Sussexes’ spokesmen deny this, insisting that the unfortunate timing was because Harry is ‘not afforded the same level of security and protection as other working members of the Royal Family’.

Nevertheless, the incident emphasised how damaging it would be to the Prince and Princess of Wales to have Harry and Meghan back in Britain carrying out pseudo ‘royal’ engagements, distracting from the important work that William and Catherine do. That is why, in my opinion, the King should have stripped the Duke and Duchess of Sussex of their titles at the same time as he withdrew the York dukedom from his brother Andrew. The couple ‘currently’ based in California are just as much, if not more, of a threat to the monarchy.