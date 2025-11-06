Eden: Prince Harry ‘strongly hinted’ that he’ll be moving back to the UK!!

This week, Prince Harry wrote an essay for Remembrance Day. Within that essay, he wrote about his experiences in the British Army, his love of British banter, his travels to Ukraine and more. In one section, he wrote: “Though currently, I may live in the United States, Britain is, and always will be, the country I proudly served and fought for.” That one sentence caused every deranged royalist to scream, cry and throw up. The word “currently” will bring down the monarchy! According to them, “currently” not-so-subtly implies that Harry plans to move back to the UK at any moment and overshadow his brother 24-7!! Well, Richard Eden at the Daily Mail is definitely on the case. From Eden’s latest column:
When I revealed details last month of the ‘Establishment plot’ – backed by some senior politicians and courtiers – to bring back the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, there was much scoffing from their devotees. Why would they, members of the so-called Sussex Squad demanded to know, want to return to Britain when they are so happy in America?
This week, however, Prince Harry laid bare his real intentions in a single word buried in an article published to mark the forthcoming Remembrance Day. He wrote the personal 647-word essay, entitled The Bond, The Banter, The Bravery: What It Means To Be British, to emphasise his pride in his past military service. But the most meaningful word was included in a line about his living arrangements. Harry wrote: ‘Though currently, I may live in the United States, Britain is, and always will be, the country I proudly served and fought for.’
The key to the duke’s future plans is the word ‘currently’. Why include it? He could have easily said: ‘Though I may live in the United States…’ Imagine how many tea cups would go flying in their Montecito mansion if Harry were to describe Meghan as his ‘current’ wife! ‘Currently’ means ‘at the present time’ and is more than a strong hint that Harry (and his family) won’t be living exclusively in California much longer.
At the same time last month, while ‘sources close to Harry and Meghan’ were rubbishing my reports of the ‘plot’ to bring them back to Britain, the duke provided more concrete evidence of his plans to return. He wrote to the new Home Secretary, Shabana Mahmood, reviving his security battle with the British Government. The duke lodged a formal request with the Royal and VIP Executive Committee (Ravec), which is overseen by the Home Office, asking for a risk-assessment process to be conducted.
The reason that Harry revived his battle with the Home Office, despite the ‘Establishment stitch-up’ he claimed when he lost his appeal, is because he’s desperate to bring his family back to Britain. King Charles’s illness, and his ongoing cancer treatment, increase the sense of urgency.
As I have previously disclosed, the ‘plot’ to bring the Sussexes back even has a codename, ‘Project Thaw’, because the aim is to ‘warm up’ the duke’s and duchess’s frosty relationships with the rest of the Royal Family and with the British people.
This week, there was, however, a warning of the dangers of the Sussexes’ return. Their spokesman chose the very first day of Prince William’s visit to Brazil to announce details of Harry’s own overseas trip, to Canada for Remembrance events. The timing of the announcement seemed like a desperate attempt to overshadow coverage of William’s Rio trip. The Sussexes’ spokesmen deny this, insisting that the unfortunate timing was because Harry is ‘not afforded the same level of security and protection as other working members of the Royal Family’.
Nevertheless, the incident emphasised how damaging it would be to the Prince and Princess of Wales to have Harry and Meghan back in Britain carrying out pseudo ‘royal’ engagements, distracting from the important work that William and Catherine do. That is why, in my opinion, the King should have stripped the Duke and Duchess of Sussex of their titles at the same time as he withdrew the York dukedom from his brother Andrew. The couple ‘currently’ based in California are just as much, if not more, of a threat to the monarchy.
The only thing I’ll give Eden credit for is “Imagine how many tea cups would go flying in their Montecito mansion if Harry were to describe Meghan as his ‘current’ wife.” Yeah, he got us. I would side-eye Harry if he said Meghan was his “current” wife. But I still don’t believe that Harry meant anything other than a general sentiment of “I carry my military experience with me wherever I live, and I live in America right now.” But please, tell us more of how Harry and Meghan distract from “the important work that William and Catherine do.” William is currently hanging out with celebrities at his vanity project in Brazil, and Kate has not done one event in over three weeks. The sad truth is that William and Kate are the ones who need the Sussexes to use as human shields so no one will notice W&K’s laziness and lack of charisma. Anyway, I love a good freakout over the specter of “Harry wanting to spend some time with his dying father.”
“As I have previously disclosed, the ‘plot’ to bring the Sussexes back even has a codename, ‘Project Thaw’, because the aim is to ‘warm up’ the duke’s and duchess’s frosty relationships with the rest of the Royal Family and with the British people”
As for Harry including current — isn’t he currently living in California with his wife children? Grasping at anything to talk shit.
Bitch what? Richard Eden is obsessed and unwell. Whatever gossip he knows he exaggerates for clicks and clout. Weird-ass rat looking racist.
There is nothing the Uk public have that the Sussexes want. The UK is drab, dreary and fractured. Even the royals they pay for want nothing to do with the people. The joke honestly just writes itself.
Is California his current home or his forever home?
They need him to miss them, but he truly is a man who looks like his soul is at peace with his life choices no matter how much they scream “see he misses us” and that’s all this article is.
How would taking Harry’s titles away stop him distracting from “the very important work” which William and Kate are not doing anyway? 🤔
I think the difference between describing Meghan as his current wife and saying I currently live in the US, is that it doesn’t preclude them from moving elsewhere in the world. Maybe they move to Canada, maybe they move to Australia, maybe they move to Mexico. There’s nothing to indicate they would have to move back to the UK because he described it as currently living in the US. Not sure why it’s always a zero-sum game for them as if there’s only two countries on this planet.
Personally I don’t think it’s that deep. I think he’s just said currently because it’s clear and apparent that he lives in the US and not the UK and his entire essay was about his Britishness. So basically, yeah I may live in California but I’m a Brit through and through. Not really seeing how that’s any different than someone saying yeah I may live in LA now but I’m a New Yorker through and through. Yeah I may live in London now but I’m Naija through and through.
As for them being competition, that’s on William and Kate. If you’re saying that every time I show up no one has any interest in what you’re doing, that’s a you problem. They refuse to acknowledge that people not being interested in what you have to say isn’t resolved by preventing other people speaking.
What important work do the keens do. Does Eden mean the school runs. Or watching sports. Or vacations
Eden an ass. He knows PPOW are useless. Nothing can save that family. Not Jesus or the Sussex. It’s over for them. I think QE was tolerated. The CW Games were dropped shortly after her death. The RF doesn’t have the staff to divide up QE /PP or PA charities. Their dying.
If anyone is “desperate” it’s the BM. These constant articles about Harry wanting to come back are laughable. It’s sheer projection and anyone with sense can see that William is desperately jealous of his younger brother and is blind to what an asset Harry and Meghan would be to his future monarchy.
Yes they take the one or two words out of context and run with it!! Here is a phrase to try to take out of context- Harry LOVES his wife. Go.
I have a suspicion the security thing will be quietly worked out in his favor somehow – watch this space. It was interesting to see him go back to it after meeting with his father. People said at the time that it would blow the relationship, but even Tom Sykes said they are talking regularly now – that tells me Charles knew. Something also has to be in place before Invictus. Too big of an event.
If that happens though, wouldn’t it just be during his dad’s reign, however much of it there is left? Once William has all his people on RAVEC, wouldn’t it just revert back to essentially nothing? Look, if there was a home like FC and security, Harry would be visiting the uk more. He and Meghan and the kids all visited the Queen and stayed at FC when it was safe. He obviously loves the uk and in an ideal world would like to visit with his wife and kids. Unfortunately the world is not ideal.
I’ve got to admit “currently” is an interesting word to use – this from a guy who tends to be careful with his words. And the whole focus on what it means to be British seems very pointed to me. Not necessarily that he wants to live in the UK permanently, but a reminder to the RF of who he is and who he is not.
He is a prince who has served the UK honorably and continues to serve honorably with UK charities. He’s a UK citizen who can live wherever the heck he wants – and if they won’t let him lay a wreath, he can write an essay. He is not a lying, cheating, grifting, pedophile ex-prince who abused young people for his gratification and now can only live where the RF puts him.
🎯
Diana didn’t have an HRH and she still was treated as royalty. And her important work with land mines was done after she lost that HRH. Stripping the titles is not going to have the effect that William and his minions think it will have. And what will Maureen have left to write about? Unless William promised him he can be his press secretary once he becomes king.
I think scoots wants him to lose all titles. Diana got to keep princess of Wales title.
Scoots cannot take the Duke tittle only Parliament can do that. So Harry would still be Duke of Sussex, just not a royal Duke.
A divorce woman can keep her ex husband’s titles until she remarries. Just as she keeps his name, which is usually the same name that her children have.
The word “currently” is being asked to carry some weight.” Harry currently lives in the U.S.” vs ” Kate is currently William’s wife”. Interesting how the meaning can change depending on how it’s interpreted?
When, when is this deluded idiot going to sod all the way off. He’s not well.
Richard Eden is not ok.
He has written the Home Secretary because, during his last trip (September?), a stalker came dangerously close to him, and more than once.
Haha someone tell Eden that Toronto’s not “overseas” from Cali
The difference in using the word “currently” regarding his wife Meghan) is that he doesn’t have a previous wife but regarding country he has lived in a previous country (the UK).
Stop! Your logic is blowing up Eden’s whole premise, lol.
Richard Eden really is desperate for the Sussexes to come back to the UK, so he has something interesting to write about.
We get it … the left-behinds are dull as hell. But the Sussexes aren’t coming back to be used and abused by the FK and FQ.
Eden displays a strain of journalistic integrity best reserved for storylines devoted to “Bat Boy,” “Three-Headed Alien Baby,” and “I Was Elvis’s Ghost Lover.”
I’m not surprised Harry said it this way considering the current political climate in the US. If I were Harry watching the way my unhinged and violent brother, the future king, was cozying up to DJT, I’d be making other tentative plans for possible relocation to another country for myself and my family.
Given that Harry left when the monarchy was in less of a visible shambles, why would he return now? William used Harry to reduce his own workload before, and it would only be worse now. William and Kate have made it very clear they have little interest in doing anything; they would be shoving everything onto Harry even more than before. Maybe even the school run, ha! ha! Just not sure why Harry would re-involve himself with a worsening situation, so I sincerely doubt there is a “diabolical” plot brewing on Harry’s part.
Richard Eden is truly a deranger. I think currently is synonym for now. It doesn’t mean what Eden thinks it is.
There ‘s nothing weird in missing your homeland painfully and in trying to find a way to spend time there. Hope for them to reach a compromise ’cause, from every point you look at It, It’s very sad that the children don’t know where they do come from.
So It has nothing to do with stealing limelight to the Waleses whose nobody gives a shit. Wills big day resolved in 500 comments on dayly mail, while stuff like “Meghan got the couch” would have rised 3k. Harry with the zip pullover 2k.
To be Fair It was Just good luck for Wills that Harry was around, or somebody would have noticed the odd Velvet jacket he wore in Rio de Janeiro, totally inappropriate, so hot that in all the evening pictures Will Is so red faced to look like a tomato
Without any need Kate announced a next-week-engagement. The timing of the announcement seemed like a desperate attempt to overshadow William, right? Currently everyone around him gets more traction than the raging heir. Tragic!