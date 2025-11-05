They’re freaking out because Prince Harry wrote that he ‘currently’ lives in the US

Ahead of his visit to Toronto, Prince Harry wrote an essay called “The Bond, The Banter, The Bravery: What it means to be British.” The first thing I saw about this essay was Tom Sykes’ Royalist piece about how Harry is telegraphing a desire to move back to the UK. Harry is not doing that. Harry was not doing that in September when he visited the UK for four days, and the British papers projected their desire to “have Harry back” by claiming that he was considering a move out of California. During that September newscycle, Harry’s office even released a statement saying: Harry is very happy in California and has no plans to live in the UK. So, this is just another round of that dumbf–k speculation. Here’s Harry’s full essay:
Every November the world, for a moment, grows quieter. We pause, together, to remember.
Remembrance has never been about glorifying war. It’s about recognising its cost: the lives changed forever and the lessons paid for, through unimaginable sacrifice. It’s also about honouring those who, knowing that cost, still choose to serve.
Earlier this year, I was invited to Ukraine (Slava Ukraini!) to spend time with friends at the Superhumans centre; men and women rebuilding their lives after devastating injuries. In every face, both military and civilian, I saw resilience and a fierce determination not to be defined by what had been taken from them. They reminded me that bravery is not the absence of fear, but the triumph of purpose over it. There is a similar stoic spirit of self-deprecation and humour in Ukrainians, that I recognise more than any other, in us Brits.
Though currently, I may live in the United States, Britain is, and always will be, the country I proudly served and fought for. The banter of the mess, the clubhouse, the pub, the stands ridiculous as it sounds, these are the things that make us British. I make no apology for it. I love it. That same spirit lives in every member of our Armed Forces and the families who serve beside them.
You need only spend a few hours at the Invictus Games to feel it. There, you see courage reborn, camaraderie restored, and proof that service doesn’t end when the uniform comes off. In my capacity as their Global Ambassador, this week, I wrote to families from Scotty’s Little Soldiers, the UK charity supporting children of Britain’s fallen heroes.
Every year, I’m moved by their strength; sons and daughters who wear yellow and black scarves in honour of their parents, many of them marching proudly at the Cenotaph this weekend. They don’t march with bitterness, but with love and pride.
They carry forward their parents’ legacy of service even as their own hearts bear the cost of it. Because when one person serves, the whole family serves. And when one falls, the whole community feels that loss.
Remembrance, then, is not simply a minute’s silence. It’s a call to collective responsibility. Not through sympathy, but through admiration and respect.
I’ve had the privilege of serving alongside men and women from all four corners of the UK; from Antrim to Anglesey, Lancashire to London, Wrexham to the East Riding, Belfast to Bedfordshire and beyond. I saw courage and compassion in the harshest conditions imaginable. But I also saw how easy it can be, once the uniform comes off, for those who gave everything, to feel forgotten.
Our duty to them does not end when their service does. The protection they offered us must be returned through opportunity and respect for the rest of their lives. That’s not charity; it’s reciprocity. They safeguarded our freedom. We must safeguard their future. That way we all benefit.
As we look around the world this Remembrance Sunday and, on the 11th, peace for those lucky enough to know it, feels more fragile than ever. Institutions built to protect it are being strained, and for many, peace is not known at all. Remembrance isn’t confined to one weekend in November. It’s a lifelong commitment to empathy, gratitude, and action; to be kinder, more united, and braver in protecting what those before us fought to preserve.
So, as we bow our heads this weekend, let us remember not only the fallen, but the living – those who still carry the weight of war in body and mind, and the families who bear its memory in their hearts. If you live near them, knock on their door. If you see them around, shake their hand. And if you feel so inclined, join them for a cuppa…or a pint, to hear their story and remind them their service still matters.”
I hope someone reads this to Prince William during one of his oral briefings, because you know William can’t or won’t read it himself. As for this: “Though currently, I may live in the United States, Britain is, and always will be, the country I proudly served and fought for…” I take it as Harry saying that they took away his military patronages and they took away his uniforms, but he will always be a British soldier and he will always carry that service with him, wherever he goes and wherever he lives. He wasn’t sending some kind of half-coded message that he plans to move back to the UK. He was saying that he will always be proud of his military service.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
They can try to take away whatever they want from him. But he has earned it and they they can’t take away who he is. They can’t take away his service. They can’t turn back time and and remove those experiences. They can’t take his voice. Good on you, Harry!
Harry is more than just his titles.. he has a life beyond titles that the left overs do not. I think that is why they think the threat of removing titles is the ultimate punishment because none of the leftovers have anything besides those titles.. they have no real accomplishments they have earned nothing because it was just handed to them and have no passion for life and no desire help the charities they are patrons of and it shows.
I think that’s what’s so scary for THEM! If they take the titles and he still thrives, and he still gets the invites and the respect, then how much of “it” is Harry compared to the Royal Family.
Agreed. Being a Prince opened doors, but the work he has done and the person he is will keep those doors open.
Isn’t the definition of currently at this present time? That’s the correct adverb to use to describe his living situation. Anyways, I thought they hated Harry. Why are they so obsessed with the idea that he might move back to the UK? Are they still legitimately despite everything that’s occurred in the past 6 years holding out hope that he will divorce Meghan, renounce his children, drop all his lawsuits against the press and become chummy with them, and beg to come back to be a working royal?
This is a nice essay though. And it really highlights why Harry has such a good connection to the soldiers despite the trappings of his birth and early life. None of this comes across as pandering or false to me. He really enjoyed getting down into the trenches, maybe sometimes literally, with his fellow soldiers. And he really cares about them and what happens to them after they leave the military.
@Dee(2)
Theyre “obsessed with the idea that H might move back” to Saltine Isle bcos their wet dream is to have H under the thumb of the wanna-be King Joffrey.
It is the wet dream of every royalist in Britain to see the day when bully becomes king and H returns to live in britain (with or without his wife and kids but preferably with his kids and without their mother so that they can arrange a white wife for him).
In these wet dreams, royalists live for that day when bully will be able to wreak his revenge on H everyday on behalf of royalists everywhere, after sitting up every night dreaming up new ways to humiliate and torture him.
Actually, I think Kate was hoping to be the secret surrogate wife for Harry.
Side piece. Every photo shows her eyeing him up.. I always thought she had a crush on baby brother, much like Willy crushes on Meghan. They are both big time mad to have been rejected.
#GoodKingHarry
You can take the titles etc William but Harry will still be a Prince and he will still be called ‘Sir’.
Totally shallow, but…Harry is so freaking handsome.
He has the most charming smile!
Anyone who read that line differently is being willfully obtuse. What a beautiful essay. I have tears.
It’s great that Harry is a dedicated to helping veterans. Of course he was proud to serve and is proud to be British. He left the UK to protect his wife and child from harassment not because he hates Britain.
What a beautiful essay and he didn’t need daddy to help him write it!!!! No he isn’t telegraphing that he wants to come back he just is letting them know that he served his country (UK) and he did it proudly!!
I didn’t take that as he wanted to move back at all, but these people that work as the royal stenographers are delusional. Britain lost when Harry left, he’s happy in California. It was a beautiful essay, I bet the illiterate heir is having his staff scrambling to put something together.
Good lord, these people make me tired. ‘HE USED A SINGLE WORD’ and then they write entire essays about it. Reminds me of a bad english teacher I had who insisted I write an essay on a single word in a poem.
Maybe he used ‘currently’ because he’s nervous about ICE?
Right!
They wouldn’t let Harry place a Remembrance Day wreath – let’s see how they like this, instead.
This is really good. I like the emphasis on how Remembrance is more than a moment’s silence.
I know the british media will freak out about this but the truth is – you can live in another country and still love the country of your birth. Its possible for people to love more than one country. Harry didnt leave England bc he hated the country. He left bc he hated the media intrusion, the lack of support from the Firm, and for so many other reasons laid out in Spare. I think he’s always been very clear though that he loves the UK (why else would he be fighting for security so he can visit?) and he also clearly identifies not just as a soldier, but a British soldier.
Yes, a lot of tabloid writers and morning show pundits like to make it seem like Harry hates the uk and that’s why he left and barely ever comes back. But of course, that’s not the case. This is a declaration of his love for the uk even if his family has made it difficult for him to visit. And his love for the veteran community.
Harry is a beautiful writer.
He is so fortunate that he had opportunities to get away from the royals and learn to be human. That’s what radiates from him when he’s meeting people and doing events – A deep connection to his own humanity and seeing the same in another.
It’s also why William always looks so bizarre and awkward when he’s meeting people. He performs like an alien pretending to be a human for a few excruciating moments before going and peeling off an uncomfortable suit.
Yes Harry has a real voice in his writing. You know he writes his speeches (I guess there are some that require input from others depending on the purpose) but he sounds exactly like himself. It’s how he talks as well. In my mind Harry is essentially a communicator and no amount of time in tertiary education can teach what he has.
Beautiful essay like others have said. More tears from Bulliam are incoming I’m sure.
The essay is beautiful. What I take away from Harry and the many visits he makes to other country’s and communities is what someone here pointed out so well is his humanity. It would be so easy for him to be bitter after what his birth family took from him and how they vilified him and his created family but he has leaned into his emphatic side and it shows. As he mentioned previously because you no longer wear the uniform does not mean you loss the service, it is all up here (mind). What a good man.
This man loves his birth country. He just cannot live there as he tries to protect his created family. All this noise about titles being stripped is a perfect way for him to apply for citizenship in the United States. Does not mean he does not love his country of birth, just means he has cut ties with their foolishness.
I was particularly moved by this, about the children of fallen soldiers: “They carry forward their parents’ legacy of service even as their own hearts bear the cost of it. Because when one person serves, the whole family serves.”
Harry just gets it. He’s a thoroughly decent human being.
That’s exactly when the tears popped up for me. Very moving.
What an absolute beautiful essay from Harry, he truly is an amazing man.
As for little Willy winger, Jesus, get over yourself already. Tom Sykes should really be to. Sucks because he seems to be permanently sucking up to Willy.
What a moving piece. Harry was saying although I live in the US he’s still proud to British and to have served his country. Tom Sykes is deluded.
He will ALWAYS be Prince Harry no matter what they do.
Harry’s mother is more british than the windsors-of-German-origin and every time he writes or speaks of his love for britain, I believe thats part of the bedrock of his love of britain, NOT his time in the gilded cage or the blood he shares with them.
Why are the media getting so upset, he does live in the US. Do they want him to lie?
Powerful voice. This essay is the wreath that the Windsors won’t let him lay at Cenotaph on Remembrance Sunday. They should have the sense to let a veteran lay a wreath every year on Harry’s behalf, but they don’t have any sense, grace, gratitude or compassion. They could even let the Invictus Foundation regularly lay a wreath.
They imagine Harry making a play for the throne not realizing William’s stubborn family helicopter flights could plop Harry right onto the throne he was meant for.
Sykes description of William playing volleyball had a homoerotic feel to it.
Thanks for reprinting Harry’s thoughtful essay!