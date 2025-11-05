Sarah Ferguson is ‘working with fixers’ & making a plan to launch a comeback

Despite the palace’s briefings that they’re treating Andrew Mountbatten Windsor and Sarah Ferguson harshly, nothing could be further from the truth. Andrew will likely move into a palatial “cottage” on the Sandringham estate and enjoy a well-funded retirement in Norfolk. Sarah is being cut loose, but she’s been given two months to basically figure out her next moves. Sarah’s team has already briefed outlets on her plans to move forward independently and no longer live with her ex-husband. So what’s Sarah’s plan? The Sun claims that Fergie has hired a new team to put together a comeback plan. Which sounds like… something Sarah would absolutely do.

The former Duchess of York is plotting her comeback and is set to finally separate from ex-husband Andrew — 30 years after they divorced. Sarah Ferguson has held talks with an expensive “brand rescue team” after being stripped of her title and kicked out of Royal Lodge.

Fergie lost a string of patronages after The Sun on Sunday revealed she had emailed Jeffrey Epstein calling him a “supreme friend” and apologising for saying he was a paedophile. She was also axed from ITV daytime telly show Loose Women.

Sarah, 66, is expected to be forced to shed most of her staff and flunkeys after Andrew was finally forced out of his 30-room Windsor mansion. Sarah and Andrew married in 1986 and divorced in 1996. She moved into his Royal Lodge home in 2008.

Now, for the first time in 17 years, Fergie is set to fend for herself. Her daughters — Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie — are said to be encouraging their mum to embark on a rebrand. It is understood she is working with fixers who operate with some of the biggest brands. And Sarah has told her team of experts she wants to be a leader in the “female positivity world”. The one-time duchess wants to embark on a number of branding and commercial opportunities as a mother and philanthropist.

A source said yesterday: “Sarah has always been a grafter and a hard worker and always finds ways of making money and getting out of a hole. She has expensive tastes and massive outgoings but always found a way to make ends meet. Calls from brands may go unanswered right now but she is still Sarah Ferguson and still a big name.”

Meanwhile, a friend insisted Sarah was “taking stock” after a stressful few months and hoped to “let the dust settle” before moving on.