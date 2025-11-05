Sarah Ferguson is ‘working with fixers’ & making a plan to launch a comeback

Despite the palace’s briefings that they’re treating Andrew Mountbatten Windsor and Sarah Ferguson harshly, nothing could be further from the truth. Andrew will likely move into a palatial “cottage” on the Sandringham estate and enjoy a well-funded retirement in Norfolk. Sarah is being cut loose, but she’s been given two months to basically figure out her next moves. Sarah’s team has already briefed outlets on her plans to move forward independently and no longer live with her ex-husband. So what’s Sarah’s plan? The Sun claims that Fergie has hired a new team to put together a comeback plan. Which sounds like… something Sarah would absolutely do.

The former Duchess of York is plotting her comeback and is set to finally separate from ex-husband Andrew — 30 years after they divorced. Sarah Ferguson has held talks with an expensive “brand rescue team” after being stripped of her title and kicked out of Royal Lodge.

Fergie lost a string of patronages after The Sun on Sunday revealed she had emailed Jeffrey Epstein calling him a “supreme friend” and apologising for saying he was a paedophile. She was also axed from ITV daytime telly show Loose Women.

Sarah, 66, is expected to be forced to shed most of her staff and flunkeys after Andrew was finally forced out of his 30-room Windsor mansion. Sarah and Andrew married in 1986 and divorced in 1996. She moved into his Royal Lodge home in 2008.

Now, for the first time in 17 years, Fergie is set to fend for herself. Her daughters — Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie — are said to be encouraging their mum to embark on a rebrand. It is understood she is working with fixers who operate with some of the biggest brands. And Sarah has told her team of experts she wants to be a leader in the “female positivity world”. The one-time duchess wants to embark on a number of branding and commercial opportunities as a mother and philanthropist.

A source said yesterday: “Sarah has always been a grafter and a hard worker and always finds ways of making money and getting out of a hole. She has expensive tastes and massive outgoings but always found a way to make ends meet. Calls from brands may go unanswered right now but she is still Sarah Ferguson and still a big name.”

Meanwhile, a friend insisted Sarah was “taking stock” after a stressful few months and hoped to “let the dust settle” before moving on.

As we’ve discussed a lot in the past month, Sarah has made and lost several fortunes already. I have no idea where all of the money has gone – she obviously lives large and has no idea how to budget or save, but still. It’s insane that she’s a woman in her 60s and she should have a retirement nest egg worth millions, but apparently the money is all gone and she’s planning to launch another dumb comeback. This comeback will fail as well – after everything that’s happened, no one wants it, no one will pay her for anything.

33 Responses to “Sarah Ferguson is ‘working with fixers’ & making a plan to launch a comeback”

  1. ThatGirlThere says:
    November 5, 2025 at 11:13 am

    She’s such a ridiculous woman.

    • Mac says:
      November 5, 2025 at 11:30 am

      There is no way she is employing a high end branding agency. She is so broke she is likely begging her children to let her move in with them.

    • Lauren says:
      November 5, 2025 at 12:14 pm

      She really needs to fall into the background.

      Her daughters bought her a home a few years ago just in case anything like this happened. And she just sold that house a few months ago. I can’t imagine how pissed they must be right now.

  2. Smatone99 says:
    November 5, 2025 at 11:17 am

    I think they misspelled grifter

  3. Susan Collins says:
    November 5, 2025 at 11:19 am

    I dont think you can fix begging a known child sex trafficker for his forgiveness for having to say she was done with him but wanted him to know she still was behind him 100%! I dont think that can be fixed nor should it be!!!

  4. smee says:
    November 5, 2025 at 11:19 am

    Isn’t the RF concerned that she might write a “Spare” in order to make $? Surely she must know enough gossip to fill a book? Seems like it might behoove them to square her away so she can drink her tea instead of spilling it.

    • Jayna says:
      November 5, 2025 at 12:01 pm

      She won’t. That would put the girls in Charles’ and Williams’ crosshairs and ice them out. She isn’t going to write a tell-all that could have the whole family iced out of the Royal Family, meaning their daughters.

  5. ana says:
    November 5, 2025 at 11:20 am

    how is she paying this “team”? seriously.

  6. Miranda says:
    November 5, 2025 at 11:23 am

    “she wants to be a leader in the ‘female positivity world'”

    Fuck all the way off. You don’t get to do that after snuggling up to a prolific child rapist, bitch.

  7. SIde Eye says:
    November 5, 2025 at 11:29 am

    That firm is just gonna take what little is left of her money. There’s no coming back from this lady! You’re done! So is your pedo ex. Even your own daughters have had it with your crap.

  8. Hollz says:
    November 5, 2025 at 11:31 am

    I have to assume her plan is to leak stories like this to scare Charles in to paying her to keep quiet. I really don’t believe she’s not getting SOMETHING out of him. I also think she’s probably going to continue to live with Andrew, and this nonsense about them “finally” separating (they’ve been divorced three times longer than they were married at this point!) is some sort of subterfuge.

  9. MSJ says:
    November 5, 2025 at 11:36 am

    Maybe she can call Andy Cohen and get onto one of the Bravo real housewives shows.

    I think people would tune in to see her on one of the real housewives show.

    • Ana says:
      November 5, 2025 at 11:42 am

      Possibly a good fit with the housewives but I’m hoping people don’t offer her any money making opportunities. She does not deserve to profit from her associations and support of various criminals and now to claim she wants to focus on female positivity? The audacity.

    • Robert Wright says:
      November 5, 2025 at 1:37 pm

      She’d need a lot of plastic surgery to be on a Housewives production. She could earn up to 500,000 pounds if she was able to secure a spot on Celebrity Big Brother. Maybe more.

  10. Lili says:
    November 5, 2025 at 11:45 am

    Oh Sarah! So you’ve got a little money squared away and you are going to squander it on the hope of a bigger pay day. this is why you are in this mess not knowing when to stop Take a moment and chill

  11. Ciotog says:
    November 5, 2025 at 11:50 am

    Yes, she’s always found ways to make ends meet–by repeatedly asking a human trafficker for money.

  12. maja says:
    November 5, 2025 at 11:50 am

    Perhaps she should become an ambassador for self-determined humility and make amends for her mistakes. Has she said a single word about this? About the damage her boyfriend and husband have caused? No? Has she shown any deep remorse for accepting money from these circles, a lot of money? Then she should start showing public humility now, so that something can still come of her life and we can all see that she has shed her arrogance.

    • Ana says:
      November 5, 2025 at 11:59 am

      The thing is that she can say whatever she wants but no one should believe her. Now we know that she’d publicly disavowed Epstein only to privately grovel for forgiveness and that she didn’t mean it so now she can claim humility or request forgiveness but she’s proven she will say anything in order to continue her grift.

  13. Lexistential says:
    November 5, 2025 at 11:54 am

    “Sarah has always been a grafter and a hard worker and always finds ways of making money and getting out of a hole.”

    Sure, which was call Epstein and borrow more money. The woman will keep leeching and finding ways to sell access to dodgy people.

  14. Jayna says:
    November 5, 2025 at 12:02 pm

    UK Celebrity Big Brother and Traitors are the only offers I can see

  15. KC says:
    November 5, 2025 at 12:05 pm

    Don’t bet on it. There are enough royal sycophants to feather her nest. She’s such a bottom dweller.

  16. fwiw says:
    November 5, 2025 at 12:49 pm

    Tell me again what good a royal family does for the UK

  17. therese says:
    November 5, 2025 at 1:19 pm

    Fergie is not someone they want to leave flapping out in the wind. All these years and she has always kissed royal ass because of what she wanted from them for herself and her daughters. So if they cut her off; I don’t think even the royals are that stupid. They need to take care of her privately, cause she could still write another book and make a lot of money. I still think she is “loyal” to them, but as we’ve seen, she is “loyal” to whoever pays her.

  18. Amy Bee says:
    November 5, 2025 at 1:36 pm

    The tone of this Sun article is very positive but Meghan trying to make an honest living is sneered at and attacked. As Kaiser said, Fergie should be looking to retire not trying to make more money.

  19. Lady Digby says:
    November 5, 2025 at 1:44 pm

    When has Fergie ever gone it alone, she’s always been bankrolled by others. Her old boyfriend, Paddy McNally was also giving her and Andrew freebies holidays for example. I’m sure she’s only pretending to go solo from Andrew. It’s cushier to remain under the same roof.

  20. Tessa says:
    November 5, 2025 at 2:30 pm

    Fergie had many rebrands, with the same results, losing money.

